Classica Citta di Padova past winners

Champions from 2008 to 2012

Past winners
2012Carmen McNellis Small (USA) US Natonal Team
2010Noemi Cantele (Ita) Columbia HTC Women
2009Monia Baccaille (Ita) Michela Fanini Record Rox
2008Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Michela Fanini Record Rox

