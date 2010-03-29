Image 1 of 7 A racer in Puerto Rico (Image credit: Luciano Sanchez) Image 2 of 7 Elite men's podium (Image credit: Luciano Sanchez) Image 3 of 7 Elite women's podium (Image credit: Luciano Sanchez) Image 4 of 7 Race winners Mary McConneloug and Mike Broderick (Image credit: Luciano Sanchez) Image 5 of 7 Mike Broderick wins. (Image credit: Luciano Sanchez) Image 6 of 7 A racer on the six-plus kilometer course (Image credit: Luciano Sanchez) Image 7 of 7 Mary McConneloug races to a win. (Image credit: Luciano Sanchez)

Not even the hottest and humid of weathers dampened the spirit of all the athletes that appeared for a day of racing on 6.5km laps in Puerto Rico in the Caribbean. In the end, two American riders won both the elite men's and women's races.

Mike Broderick (Kenda Seven) won the seven-lap men's race in a time of 1:59:28. Mexico National Team racer Emanuel Valencia Gardarrama took second ahead of Dana Weber (Trek). After a solid start, Broderick took the hole shot from a field that contained seasoned elites as Troy Wells, Jason Sager, Adam Snyder and some of the best elites from all over Latin America.

In the women's event, Mary McConneloug took the top spot of the podium, making it a great day for both Kenda Seven riders. McConneloug did the six laps with a time of 1:51:41. Laura Lorenza and Daniela Campuzano were second and third.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael T. Broderick (USA) Seven-Kenda 1:59:28 2 Emanuel Valencia Guardarrama (Mex) Mexico 0:00:46 3 Dana L. Weber (USA) Trek 0:01:20 4 Adam Snyder (USA) Jamis 0:02:07 5 Troy B. Wells (USA) Clif Bar 0:02:07 6 Eudaldo Asencio Rosario (PuR) Ekowest / Nature Valley 0:07:40 7 Kelvin Gonzalez Ramirez (PuR) Bike / Mcs 0:07:46 8 Alberto Carlo (PuR) Mundo Del Ciclismo 0:08:30 9 Blake Harlan (USA) Jamis 0:12:03 10 William Vega (PuR) Ekowest - Claro 0:12:54 11 Javier Lopez Marquez (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla 0:15:05 12 Marco Arocha Gonzalez (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla 0:17:28 13 Hatji Corona Gonzalez (Mex) Contra El Viento Medalla 0:19:47 14 Jose Gonzalez Miranda (PuR) Team Exercise 0:22:51 15 Christia Ortiz Ayala (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla 0:23:19 16 Luis Rodriguez Toro (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla 0:29:42 -1lap Hector Vazquez Torres (PuR) DNF Luis O. Nieto Rodriguez (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla DNF Jason L. Sager (USA) Jamis DNF Ignacio Torres Acosta (Mex) Mexico

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) Seven-Kenda 1:51:41 2 Laura Lorenza Morfin (Mex) Mexico 0:07:53 3 Daniela Campuzano Chavez (Mex) Mexico 0:11:01 4 Carla Salgado Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico 0:12:27 5 Josette Velazquez (PuR) Bike Stop 0:23:34 6 Sara Hernandez Candela (PuR) Bike / Mcs 0:31:30 7 Deborah Vega Gomez (PuR) Team Exercise 0:34:39 DNF Alany Torres Cruz (PuR) Mundos Del Ciclismo

Under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josue M. Vazquez Plaza (PuR) Sonics Mtb Team 2:15:02 2 Jaime Rodriguez (PuR) Barceloneta Mtb Team 0:05:51 3 Kevin Gonzalez (PuR) Ekowest / Nature Valley 0:08:36 -1lap Angel G. Colon Colon (PuR) Ekowest

Under 23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angela I. Mora Carrillo (Mex) Mexico 2:25:11

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georwill Perez Roman (PuR) Barceloneta Mtb Team 1:40:59 2 Christopher Sanchez Arroyo (PuR) Sonics Mtb Team 0:02:02 3 Jaimy Ruiz Ramirez (PuR) Cabo Rojo Mtb Team 0:10:20 4 Sergy Ruiz Aguasvivas (PuR) Coors Light Sgct Team 0:16:51 DNF Jordan Ortiz Olan (PuR) Coors Light Sgct Team DNF Elvis Maldonado (PuR) Barceloneta Mtb Team DNF Adriel Almodobar Perez (PuR) Coors Light Sgct Team

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 5 Marielis Roble (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla 2:00:18 6 Mileyka Linares (PuR) Ciclomundo Mtb Team 2:01:51

Master A men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luciano Sanchez (PuR) Cdt-Zerie 1:56:05 2 Jaime Lopez Quinones (PuR) Tsp Cycling Team 0:04:47 3 Javier E. Pascual Imbert (PuR) Ciclomundo Mtb Team 0:05:59 4 Daniel Bahamundi (PuR) Coors Light Sgct Team 0:11:06 5 Omar Morales Lisajo (PuR) Tsp Cycling Team 0:14:23 6 Melvin Rivera Colon (PuR) 0:19:26 -1lap Joel Medina Cruz (PuR) Cdt-Zerie -1lap Daniel Torres Negron (PuR) DNS Daniel Munoz Santiago (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla DNS Marcos Rosado Cordero (PuR) Ekowest / Nature Valley DNS Gabriel Cardona Otero Ciclomundo Mtb Team

Master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirla Gonzalez Madriz (PuR) Warrior In Pink/Ford 2:02:00 2 Laura Soldevila (PuR) Aibonito Mtb Team 0:10:00 3 Rose Vargas (PuR) Ekowest / Nature Valley 0:18:22 -2laps Jennifer G. Pascual Dykes (PuR) Ciclomundo Mtb Team