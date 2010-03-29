Trending

McConneloug, Broderick take top honors at Puerto Rican event

Americans win Puerto Rican UCI event

Image 1 of 7

A racer in Puerto Rico

(Image credit: Luciano Sanchez)
(Image credit: Luciano Sanchez)
Image 2 of 7

Elite men's podium

Elite men's podium
(Image credit: Luciano Sanchez)
Image 3 of 7

Elite women's podium

Elite women's podium
(Image credit: Luciano Sanchez)
Image 4 of 7

Race winners Mary McConneloug and Mike Broderick

(Image credit: Luciano Sanchez)
(Image credit: Luciano Sanchez)
Image 5 of 7

Mike Broderick wins.

Mike Broderick wins.
(Image credit: Luciano Sanchez)
Image 6 of 7

A racer on the six-plus kilometer course

(Image credit: Luciano Sanchez)
(Image credit: Luciano Sanchez)
Image 7 of 7

Mary McConneloug races to a win.

(Image credit: Luciano Sanchez)
(Image credit: Luciano Sanchez)

Not even the hottest and humid of weathers dampened the spirit of all the athletes that appeared for a day of racing on 6.5km laps in Puerto Rico in the Caribbean.  In the end, two American riders won both the elite men's and women's races.

Mike Broderick (Kenda Seven) won the seven-lap men's race in a time of 1:59:28. Mexico National Team racer Emanuel Valencia Gardarrama took second ahead of Dana Weber (Trek). After a solid start, Broderick took the hole shot from a field that contained seasoned elites as Troy Wells, Jason Sager, Adam Snyder and some of the best elites from all over Latin America.

In the women's event, Mary McConneloug took the top spot of the podium, making it a great day for both Kenda Seven riders. McConneloug did the six laps with a time of 1:51:41. Laura Lorenza and Daniela Campuzano were second and third.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael T. Broderick (USA) Seven-Kenda1:59:28
2Emanuel Valencia Guardarrama (Mex) Mexico0:00:46
3Dana L. Weber (USA) Trek0:01:20
4Adam Snyder (USA) Jamis0:02:07
5Troy B. Wells (USA) Clif Bar0:02:07
6Eudaldo Asencio Rosario (PuR) Ekowest / Nature Valley0:07:40
7Kelvin Gonzalez Ramirez (PuR) Bike / Mcs0:07:46
8Alberto Carlo (PuR) Mundo Del Ciclismo0:08:30
9Blake Harlan (USA) Jamis0:12:03
10William Vega (PuR) Ekowest - Claro0:12:54
11Javier Lopez Marquez (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla0:15:05
12Marco Arocha Gonzalez (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla0:17:28
13Hatji Corona Gonzalez (Mex) Contra El Viento Medalla0:19:47
14Jose Gonzalez Miranda (PuR) Team Exercise0:22:51
15Christia Ortiz Ayala (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla0:23:19
16Luis Rodriguez Toro (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla0:29:42
-1lapHector Vazquez Torres (PuR)
DNFLuis O. Nieto Rodriguez (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla
DNFJason L. Sager (USA) Jamis
DNFIgnacio Torres Acosta (Mex) Mexico

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary Mcconneloug (USA) Seven-Kenda1:51:41
2Laura Lorenza Morfin (Mex) Mexico0:07:53
3Daniela Campuzano Chavez (Mex) Mexico0:11:01
4Carla Salgado Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico0:12:27
5Josette Velazquez (PuR) Bike Stop0:23:34
6Sara Hernandez Candela (PuR) Bike / Mcs0:31:30
7Deborah Vega Gomez (PuR) Team Exercise0:34:39
DNFAlany Torres Cruz (PuR) Mundos Del Ciclismo

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josue M. Vazquez Plaza (PuR) Sonics Mtb Team2:15:02
2Jaime Rodriguez (PuR) Barceloneta Mtb Team0:05:51
3Kevin Gonzalez (PuR) Ekowest / Nature Valley0:08:36
-1lapAngel G. Colon Colon (PuR) Ekowest

Under 23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angela I. Mora Carrillo (Mex) Mexico2:25:11

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georwill Perez Roman (PuR) Barceloneta Mtb Team1:40:59
2Christopher Sanchez Arroyo (PuR) Sonics Mtb Team0:02:02
3Jaimy Ruiz Ramirez (PuR) Cabo Rojo Mtb Team0:10:20
4Sergy Ruiz Aguasvivas (PuR) Coors Light Sgct Team0:16:51
DNFJordan Ortiz Olan (PuR) Coors Light Sgct Team
DNFElvis Maldonado (PuR) Barceloneta Mtb Team
DNFAdriel Almodobar Perez (PuR) Coors Light Sgct Team

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5Marielis Roble (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla2:00:18
6Mileyka Linares (PuR) Ciclomundo Mtb Team2:01:51

Master A men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luciano Sanchez (PuR) Cdt-Zerie1:56:05
2Jaime Lopez Quinones (PuR) Tsp Cycling Team0:04:47
3Javier E. Pascual Imbert (PuR) Ciclomundo Mtb Team0:05:59
4Daniel Bahamundi (PuR) Coors Light Sgct Team0:11:06
5Omar Morales Lisajo (PuR) Tsp Cycling Team0:14:23
6Melvin Rivera Colon (PuR)0:19:26
-1lapJoel Medina Cruz (PuR) Cdt-Zerie
-1lapDaniel Torres Negron (PuR)
DNSDaniel Munoz Santiago (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla
DNSMarcos Rosado Cordero (PuR) Ekowest / Nature Valley
DNSGabriel Cardona Otero Ciclomundo Mtb Team

Master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirla Gonzalez Madriz (PuR) Warrior In Pink/Ford2:02:00
2Laura Soldevila (PuR) Aibonito Mtb Team0:10:00
3Rose Vargas (PuR) Ekowest / Nature Valley0:18:22
-2lapsJennifer G. Pascual Dykes (PuR) Ciclomundo Mtb Team

Master B men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Axel Santiago (PuR) Coors Light1:54:58
2Jose R. Lugo Ruiz (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla0:01:03
3Waldo Rivera Casiano (PuR) Ekowest - Claro0:02:05
4Fernando Linares Silvestrini (PuR) Ciclomundo Mtb Team0:05:05
5Edmundo Garcia Rosas (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla0:06:18
6Angel A. Oliveras Rivera (PuR) Ekowest / Nature Valley0:13:36
7William Perez Cruz (PuR) Barceloneta Mtb Team0:13:37
8Elias Badillo (PuR) Barceloneta Mtb Team0:39:10
-1lapAlejandro Bacani (PuR) Bike / Mcs
DNSJulio Monroig Mejias (PuR)
DNSAnibal Santiago Mercado (PuR) Ekowest / Nature Valley
DNSRamon Rodriguez Alers (PuR) Tsp Cycling Team
DNSFernando I. Sanbrana Toro (PuR) Bike / Mcs

