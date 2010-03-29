McConneloug, Broderick take top honors at Puerto Rican event
Americans win Puerto Rican UCI event
Not even the hottest and humid of weathers dampened the spirit of all the athletes that appeared for a day of racing on 6.5km laps in Puerto Rico in the Caribbean. In the end, two American riders won both the elite men's and women's races.
Mike Broderick (Kenda Seven) won the seven-lap men's race in a time of 1:59:28. Mexico National Team racer Emanuel Valencia Gardarrama took second ahead of Dana Weber (Trek). After a solid start, Broderick took the hole shot from a field that contained seasoned elites as Troy Wells, Jason Sager, Adam Snyder and some of the best elites from all over Latin America.
In the women's event, Mary McConneloug took the top spot of the podium, making it a great day for both Kenda Seven riders. McConneloug did the six laps with a time of 1:51:41. Laura Lorenza and Daniela Campuzano were second and third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael T. Broderick (USA) Seven-Kenda
|1:59:28
|2
|Emanuel Valencia Guardarrama (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:46
|3
|Dana L. Weber (USA) Trek
|0:01:20
|4
|Adam Snyder (USA) Jamis
|0:02:07
|5
|Troy B. Wells (USA) Clif Bar
|0:02:07
|6
|Eudaldo Asencio Rosario (PuR) Ekowest / Nature Valley
|0:07:40
|7
|Kelvin Gonzalez Ramirez (PuR) Bike / Mcs
|0:07:46
|8
|Alberto Carlo (PuR) Mundo Del Ciclismo
|0:08:30
|9
|Blake Harlan (USA) Jamis
|0:12:03
|10
|William Vega (PuR) Ekowest - Claro
|0:12:54
|11
|Javier Lopez Marquez (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla
|0:15:05
|12
|Marco Arocha Gonzalez (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla
|0:17:28
|13
|Hatji Corona Gonzalez (Mex) Contra El Viento Medalla
|0:19:47
|14
|Jose Gonzalez Miranda (PuR) Team Exercise
|0:22:51
|15
|Christia Ortiz Ayala (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla
|0:23:19
|16
|Luis Rodriguez Toro (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla
|0:29:42
|-1lap
|Hector Vazquez Torres (PuR)
|DNF
|Luis O. Nieto Rodriguez (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla
|DNF
|Jason L. Sager (USA) Jamis
|DNF
|Ignacio Torres Acosta (Mex) Mexico
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA) Seven-Kenda
|1:51:41
|2
|Laura Lorenza Morfin (Mex) Mexico
|0:07:53
|3
|Daniela Campuzano Chavez (Mex) Mexico
|0:11:01
|4
|Carla Salgado Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|0:12:27
|5
|Josette Velazquez (PuR) Bike Stop
|0:23:34
|6
|Sara Hernandez Candela (PuR) Bike / Mcs
|0:31:30
|7
|Deborah Vega Gomez (PuR) Team Exercise
|0:34:39
|DNF
|Alany Torres Cruz (PuR) Mundos Del Ciclismo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josue M. Vazquez Plaza (PuR) Sonics Mtb Team
|2:15:02
|2
|Jaime Rodriguez (PuR) Barceloneta Mtb Team
|0:05:51
|3
|Kevin Gonzalez (PuR) Ekowest / Nature Valley
|0:08:36
|-1lap
|Angel G. Colon Colon (PuR) Ekowest
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angela I. Mora Carrillo (Mex) Mexico
|2:25:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georwill Perez Roman (PuR) Barceloneta Mtb Team
|1:40:59
|2
|Christopher Sanchez Arroyo (PuR) Sonics Mtb Team
|0:02:02
|3
|Jaimy Ruiz Ramirez (PuR) Cabo Rojo Mtb Team
|0:10:20
|4
|Sergy Ruiz Aguasvivas (PuR) Coors Light Sgct Team
|0:16:51
|DNF
|Jordan Ortiz Olan (PuR) Coors Light Sgct Team
|DNF
|Elvis Maldonado (PuR) Barceloneta Mtb Team
|DNF
|Adriel Almodobar Perez (PuR) Coors Light Sgct Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|5
|Marielis Roble (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla
|2:00:18
|6
|Mileyka Linares (PuR) Ciclomundo Mtb Team
|2:01:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luciano Sanchez (PuR) Cdt-Zerie
|1:56:05
|2
|Jaime Lopez Quinones (PuR) Tsp Cycling Team
|0:04:47
|3
|Javier E. Pascual Imbert (PuR) Ciclomundo Mtb Team
|0:05:59
|4
|Daniel Bahamundi (PuR) Coors Light Sgct Team
|0:11:06
|5
|Omar Morales Lisajo (PuR) Tsp Cycling Team
|0:14:23
|6
|Melvin Rivera Colon (PuR)
|0:19:26
|-1lap
|Joel Medina Cruz (PuR) Cdt-Zerie
|-1lap
|Daniel Torres Negron (PuR)
|DNS
|Daniel Munoz Santiago (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla
|DNS
|Marcos Rosado Cordero (PuR) Ekowest / Nature Valley
|DNS
|Gabriel Cardona Otero Ciclomundo Mtb Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirla Gonzalez Madriz (PuR) Warrior In Pink/Ford
|2:02:00
|2
|Laura Soldevila (PuR) Aibonito Mtb Team
|0:10:00
|3
|Rose Vargas (PuR) Ekowest / Nature Valley
|0:18:22
|-2laps
|Jennifer G. Pascual Dykes (PuR) Ciclomundo Mtb Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Axel Santiago (PuR) Coors Light
|1:54:58
|2
|Jose R. Lugo Ruiz (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla
|0:01:03
|3
|Waldo Rivera Casiano (PuR) Ekowest - Claro
|0:02:05
|4
|Fernando Linares Silvestrini (PuR) Ciclomundo Mtb Team
|0:05:05
|5
|Edmundo Garcia Rosas (PuR) Contra El Viento Medalla
|0:06:18
|6
|Angel A. Oliveras Rivera (PuR) Ekowest / Nature Valley
|0:13:36
|7
|William Perez Cruz (PuR) Barceloneta Mtb Team
|0:13:37
|8
|Elias Badillo (PuR) Barceloneta Mtb Team
|0:39:10
|-1lap
|Alejandro Bacani (PuR) Bike / Mcs
|DNS
|Julio Monroig Mejias (PuR)
|DNS
|Anibal Santiago Mercado (PuR) Ekowest / Nature Valley
|DNS
|Ramon Rodriguez Alers (PuR) Tsp Cycling Team
|DNS
|Fernando I. Sanbrana Toro (PuR) Bike / Mcs
