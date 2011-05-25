Trending

Pulgar tops sprint

Machado, Aponte on podium

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Pulgar (Ven)0:31:58
2Honorio Machado Perez (Ven)
3Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven)
4Gil Cordoves Perez (Ven)
5Jose Velasquez (Ven)
6Arthur Alberto Garcia Rincon (Ven)
7Giovanni Rojas (Ven)
8José García (Ven)
9Andres Soto (Ven)
10Gil Gusneiver (Ven)
11Daniel Abreu (Ven)
12Frederick Segura (Ven)
13Julio Herrera (Ven)
14Ralph Monsalve (Ven)
15Yonathan Salinas (Ven)
16José Chacon (Ven)
17Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven)
18Leonardo Delgado (Ven)0:00:07
19Juan David Torres Durango (Ven)
20Yosvans Rojas (Ven)0:00:09
21Miguel Ernesto Chacon Sosa (Ven)0:00:16

Latest on Cyclingnews