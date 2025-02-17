Clásica Jaén: Michał Kwiatkowski converts 12km solo attack into victory

By ,
published

Isaac Del Toro and Ibon Ruiz trail home a distant second and third in Spanish gravel one-day race

Jump to:
Image 1 of 14
UBEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 17 Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 4th Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2025 a 1692km one day race from Ubeda to Ubeda on February 17 2025 in Ubeda Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) rode solo 12km to the finish to win the 2025 Clásica Jaén(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) secured his first win of the season after a solo breakaway at the gravel-heavy Clásica Jaén.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

More race results
LIWA PALACE ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 17 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team LidlTrek celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the to the 7th UAE Tour Stage 1 a 138km stage from Madinat Zayed Shams Solar Park to Liwa Palace UCIWWT on February 17 2025 in Liwa Palace Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

UAE Tour: Jonathan Milan takes sprint victory on stage 1 following late attack from Tadej Pogačar
Annika Langvad (Specialized Off-Road) celebrates her GC victory at 2025 Santa Vall

Gravel Earth Series: Annika Langvad and Magnus Bak Klaris control both days at Santa Vall for GC victories
Wout Van Aert racing across the gravel at Clásica Jaén 2025

'We were chasing the facts' - Wout van Aert switches to helper status at Clásica Jaén in tougher season start than expected
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews