Clásica Jaén Paraiso Interior: Oier Lazkano solos to victory from breakaway

Image 1 of 16 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Movistar) wins (Image credit: Getty Images) Oier Lazkano Lopez (Movistar) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Bastien Tronchon sprints in for second (Image credit: Getty Images) Wout van Aert punctured and never was in contention (Image credit: Getty Images) Oier Lazkano Lopez (Movistar) solos across the gravel sector in the Clásica Jaén Paraiso Interior (Image credit: Getty Images) Nicolas Prodhomme (Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale) pulls through (Image credit: Getty Images) Cedric Beullens (Lotto Dstny) leads the large breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Visma-Lease a Bike lead the chase amid the spring blooms (Image credit: Getty Images) Julien Vermote (Visma-Lease a Bike) leads the chase (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton passing through the intermediate sprint (Image credit: Getty Images) Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (UAE Team Emirates) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Oier Lazkano (Movistar Team) leads the breakaway through the gravel (Image credit: Getty Images) Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images) Bastien Tronchon (Decathlon AG2R) and Cedric Beullens (Lotto Dstny) lead the escape (Image credit: Getty Images) Ben Turner (Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images) Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) leads the attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oier Lazkano (Movistar) won the third edition of the Clásica Jaén Paraiso Interior after surviving over 100km in the early breakaway and dropping his last companion Nicolas Prodhomme (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team) 13km from the line.

The Spanish National Champion is the first from his country to win the off-road race. Prodhomme’s teammate Bastien Tronchon sprinted in for second ahead of Jan Tratnik in third after nearly four hours of racing.

Lazkano held off a strong four-man group including the Slovenian, Tronchon, Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) after exiting the last of four gravel sectors with 10km left to race and a 40-second advantage in hand.

Torrential rain at the weekend meant the 62.4km of planned gravel sectors were reduced to only 17.9km, but this still made for thrilling racing throughout the day and big names Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) had their chances at victory ended by punctures.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling