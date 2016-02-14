Image 1 of 9 Leigh Howard came out the victor in the Clasica de Almeria (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 9 Organisers neutralise the race (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 9 Riders wait after the race is stopped (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 9 A chance for a mid-race coffee (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 9 Alejandro Valverde speaks to the organisers (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 9 The wind blows the trees (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 9 Spanish veterans Alejandro Valverde and Samuel Sanchez talk to the organisers (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 9 Leigh Howard lunges for the line (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 9 Murcia winner Philipp Gilbert (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Leigh Howard (IAM Cycling) won a drastically shortened Clasica Almeria on Sunday, topping Katusha's Alexey Tsatevich in the sprint, with teammate Aleksejs Saramotins in third.

"It was a very strange day, with a crazy amount of wind," Howard said. "The race was neutralised and restarted numerous times. Finally we came back to where the hotel is, and we did a circuit race of seven laps. It was again super windy, and the race actually split with one or two kilometers to go in the crosswinds. I was lucky enough that I had good teammates around me, they delivered me and all I had to do was sprint for the last 200m."

What was intended to be a 184km race along the Almeria coast, with a couple forays inland to take in the four category 3 climbs, turned into chaos as extremely high winds blasted the racers with sand as they travelled along the coast. The organisers neutralised the first 15km, but it became clear that the race would be impossible to complete on the originally intended route.

The organisation eventually decided to return the racers to Roquetas de Mar and complete the event with a shortened circuit.

