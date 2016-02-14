Trending

Leigh Howard wins Clasica de Almeria

Australian tops sprint in wind-shortened race

Image 1 of 9

Leigh Howard came out the victor in the Clasica de Almeria

Leigh Howard came out the victor in the Clasica de Almeria
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 9

Organisers neutralise the race

Organisers neutralise the race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 9

Riders wait after the race is stopped

Riders wait after the race is stopped
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 9

A chance for a mid-race coffee

A chance for a mid-race coffee
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 9

Alejandro Valverde speaks to the organisers

Alejandro Valverde speaks to the organisers
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 9

The wind blows the trees

The wind blows the trees
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 9

Spanish veterans Alejandro Valverde and Samuel Sanchez talk to the organisers

Spanish veterans Alejandro Valverde and Samuel Sanchez talk to the organisers
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 9

Leigh Howard lunges for the line

Leigh Howard lunges for the line
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 9

Murcia winner Philipp Gilbert

Murcia winner Philipp Gilbert
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Leigh Howard (IAM Cycling) won a drastically shortened Clasica Almeria on Sunday, topping Katusha's Alexey Tsatevich in the sprint, with teammate Aleksejs Saramotins in third.

"It was a very strange day, with a crazy amount of wind," Howard said. "The race was neutralised and restarted numerous times. Finally we came back to where the hotel is, and we did a circuit race of seven laps. It was again super windy, and the race actually split with one or two kilometers to go in the crosswinds. I was lucky enough that I had good teammates around me, they delivered me and all I had to do was sprint for the last 200m."

What was intended to be a 184km race along the Almeria coast, with a couple forays inland to take in the four category 3 climbs, turned into chaos as extremely high winds blasted the racers with sand as they travelled along the coast. The organisers neutralised the first 15km, but it became clear that the race would be impossible to complete on the originally intended route.

The organisation eventually decided to return the racers to Roquetas de Mar and complete the event with a shortened circuit.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:28:29
2Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
3Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:05
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
7Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
8Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:08
9Eryk Laton (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:11
11Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
12Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Alexey Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
15Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
16Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
17Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:15
18Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:20
19Andrei Solomenikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:17
20Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
21Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:25
22Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
23Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
24Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:00:31
25Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:44
26Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:51
27Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:00:53
28Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:07
29Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
32Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:20
33Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
34Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
35Lucasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
36Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
38Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
40Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi-Basque Country
41Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi-Basque Country
42Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
43Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
45Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
46Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
48Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
49Martin Elminger (Swi) IAM Cycling
50Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
51Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:23
52Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
53Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
55Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:34
56Santos Cardoso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:02:24
57Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:41
58Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
59Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH
60Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
61Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:02:48
63Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
64Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
65Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
66Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
67Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
68Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
69Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:19
70Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:04:41
71Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi-Basque Country
72Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH
73Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi-Basque Country
74Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
75Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi-Basque Country
76Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:07:19
DNFRuben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJavier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFAntonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFRory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
DNFNicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFCarlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFSergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFJaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFHugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFJakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFMatvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFJhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
DNFKarel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
DNFMaurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFNick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFPrado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
DNFMurilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
DNFKleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
DNFJoao Pereira (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
DNFSylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFAlexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFTanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
DNFAlexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFDavide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFPaolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFPablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFIbai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFIgor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFAlvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFGotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi-Basque Country
DNFAnder Barrenetxea (Spa) Euskadi-Basque Country

Latest on Cyclingnews