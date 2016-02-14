Leigh Howard wins Clasica de Almeria
Australian tops sprint in wind-shortened race
Leigh Howard (IAM Cycling) won a drastically shortened Clasica Almeria on Sunday, topping Katusha's Alexey Tsatevich in the sprint, with teammate Aleksejs Saramotins in third.
"It was a very strange day, with a crazy amount of wind," Howard said. "The race was neutralised and restarted numerous times. Finally we came back to where the hotel is, and we did a circuit race of seven laps. It was again super windy, and the race actually split with one or two kilometers to go in the crosswinds. I was lucky enough that I had good teammates around me, they delivered me and all I had to do was sprint for the last 200m."
What was intended to be a 184km race along the Almeria coast, with a couple forays inland to take in the four category 3 climbs, turned into chaos as extremely high winds blasted the racers with sand as they travelled along the coast. The organisers neutralised the first 15km, but it became clear that the race would be impossible to complete on the originally intended route.
The organisation eventually decided to return the racers to Roquetas de Mar and complete the event with a shortened circuit.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:28:29
|2
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:05
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|7
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:08
|9
|Eryk Laton (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|11
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Alexey Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|17
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:15
|18
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:20
|19
|Andrei Solomenikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:17
|20
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|21
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:25
|22
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:00:31
|25
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:44
|26
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:51
|27
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:00:53
|28
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:07
|29
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|32
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:20
|33
|Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
|34
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|35
|Lucasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|38
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi-Basque Country
|41
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi-Basque Country
|42
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|46
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|48
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|49
|Martin Elminger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|50
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:23
|52
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|53
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:34
|56
|Santos Cardoso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:02:24
|57
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:41
|58
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|59
|Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH
|60
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:48
|63
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:19
|70
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:04:41
|71
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi-Basque Country
|72
|Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH
|73
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi-Basque Country
|74
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|75
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi-Basque Country
|76
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:07:19
|DNF
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|DNF
|Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|DNF
|Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|DNF
|Joao Pereira (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|DNF
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi-Basque Country
|DNF
|Ander Barrenetxea (Spa) Euskadi-Basque Country
