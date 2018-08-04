Image 1 of 16 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 16 Anthony Roux (Groupama-FDJ) takes the sprint for third (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 16 Bauke Mollema, Julian Alaphilippe and Anthony Roux on the podium in San Sebastian (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 16 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 16 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 16 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 16 Anthony Roux (Groupama-FDJ) takes the sprint for third (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 16 Stunning scenes at the Clasica San Sebastian 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 16 The bunch during the 2018 Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 16 The bunch during the 2018 Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 16 The 2018 Clasica San Sebastian gets underway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 16 Clasica San Sebastian 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 16 Clasica San Sebastian 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 16 Clasica San Sebastian 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 16 Clasica San Sebastian 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 16 The peloton roll through at the Clasica San Sebastian 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) carried his superb Tour de France form into this weekend, winning the San Sebastian Classic after a two-up sprint with Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo). The pair escaped on the final climb of the race and were never in danger of being caught by a chase group that contained many of the other pre-race favourites.

Alaphilippe and Mollema established a 30-second lead inside the final 8km of racing and the Frenchman controlled the sprint from start to finish, with Mollema forced to settle for second. Anthony Roux (FDJ) finished third.

The race was overshadowed by a crash with just under 20km remaining. Both Egan Bernal (Team Sky) and Mikel Landa (Team Movistar) were placed in neck-braces and taken to hospital.

For Alaphilippe the win cemented his ever-growing reputation as one of cycling's most multi-talented riders. The Frenchman won two stages and the king of the mountains jersey at the Tour de France, and can came into San Sebastian as a leading contender.

"I knew that the race suited my characteristics, but I honestly didn’t expect to win today," Alaphilippe said. "I didn’t feel very good, as I was tired after a long and hard Tour de France, but stayed focused in the final and made my effort at the right time, using the last climb as launch pad.

"I want to say a big thank you to my teammates, who protected and helped me throughout the day, believing in my chances. I am very happy after this win, because San Sebastian is a special race which I like a lot and it means a lot to conclude this part of the season with another beautiful victory."

The race effectively came down to a battle on the final climb after several early breaks were neutralised thanks to work from BMC Racing, Astana, Trek Segafredo and Bahrain Merida. The penultimate ascent of the Arkale softened up the remnants of the main bunch but it was Mollema - a previous winner - and his Trek teammates who took control on the final climb of Murgil Tontorra. The Dutchman's team thinned out the bunch to less than 20 riders before Astana moved to the front.

However, it was LottoNL Jumbo's talented young climber Antwan Tolhoek who created the first significant split with Rudy Mollard the only rider able to match the young Dutchman as the road began to rise to over 15 per cent.

Bahrain Merida looked to bring the pair back but with the leaders in sight, Mollema made his attack and quickly moved into the race lead. Just as the Dutchman looked to be in ascendancy Alaphilippe made contact, with a trailing Van Amermaet and the rest of the bunch unable to respond.

"I felt good," Mollema said. "But then on the top Alaphilippe was with me. We worked well together – it was one kilometer flat at the top, so we went pretty fast there and had a big gap already. And then we went down also fast and then it was just the two of us, but you know he is also fast in the sprint. I tried to hang on a bit and let him do the work the last 2kms especially, but still, he was faster than me."

The leading duo established a 15-second lead at the top of the climb and that soon doubled thanks to their combined efforts on the descent, and a lack of collaboration from the chasers. With the line in view, Alaphilippe moved to the front before using his convincing sprint to take another impressive win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 6:03:45 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:16 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:20 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:43 13 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48 14 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:00:49 15 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:51 16 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 18 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 20 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 24 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 25 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 26 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:13 27 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 28 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 29 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 31 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:40 32 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:22 33 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 34 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 35 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 36 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 41 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 42 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:32 43 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 45 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 46 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 47 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:04:24 48 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 49 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:26 50 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:49 51 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 52 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 53 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:05:21 55 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:47 56 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 57 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:43 58 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:55 59 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:07:54 61 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 62 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 63 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:08:37 64 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 65 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 67 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:21 68 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 69 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 70 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 71 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 74 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:15 75 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:29 76 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 77 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 78 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 79 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 80 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:35 81 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 0:13:31 82 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky DNF Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky DNF Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky DNF David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky DNF Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team DNF Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida DNF Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida DNF Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida DNF Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida DNF Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida DNF Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team DNF Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team DNF Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team DNF Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNF Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH DNF José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH DNF Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH DNF Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias DNF Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias DNF Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias DNF Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias DNF Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNF David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNF Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNF Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNF Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal DNF Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data DNF Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data DNF Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data DNF Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNF Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNF Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNF Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNF Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb DNF Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb DNF Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb DNF Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo DNF Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo DNF Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo DNF Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 31 pts 2 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 15 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 5 4 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 4 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3