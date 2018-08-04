Julian Alaphilippe wins Clasica San Sebastian
Frenchman tops Mollema in two-up sprint
Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) carried his superb Tour de France form into this weekend, winning the San Sebastian Classic after a two-up sprint with Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo). The pair escaped on the final climb of the race and were never in danger of being caught by a chase group that contained many of the other pre-race favourites.
Alaphilippe and Mollema established a 30-second lead inside the final 8km of racing and the Frenchman controlled the sprint from start to finish, with Mollema forced to settle for second. Anthony Roux (FDJ) finished third.
The race was overshadowed by a crash with just under 20km remaining. Both Egan Bernal (Team Sky) and Mikel Landa (Team Movistar) were placed in neck-braces and taken to hospital.
For Alaphilippe the win cemented his ever-growing reputation as one of cycling's most multi-talented riders. The Frenchman won two stages and the king of the mountains jersey at the Tour de France, and can came into San Sebastian as a leading contender.
"I knew that the race suited my characteristics, but I honestly didn’t expect to win today," Alaphilippe said. "I didn’t feel very good, as I was tired after a long and hard Tour de France, but stayed focused in the final and made my effort at the right time, using the last climb as launch pad.
"I want to say a big thank you to my teammates, who protected and helped me throughout the day, believing in my chances. I am very happy after this win, because San Sebastian is a special race which I like a lot and it means a lot to conclude this part of the season with another beautiful victory."
The race effectively came down to a battle on the final climb after several early breaks were neutralised thanks to work from BMC Racing, Astana, Trek Segafredo and Bahrain Merida. The penultimate ascent of the Arkale softened up the remnants of the main bunch but it was Mollema - a previous winner - and his Trek teammates who took control on the final climb of Murgil Tontorra. The Dutchman's team thinned out the bunch to less than 20 riders before Astana moved to the front.
However, it was LottoNL Jumbo's talented young climber Antwan Tolhoek who created the first significant split with Rudy Mollard the only rider able to match the young Dutchman as the road began to rise to over 15 per cent.
Bahrain Merida looked to bring the pair back but with the leaders in sight, Mollema made his attack and quickly moved into the race lead. Just as the Dutchman looked to be in ascendancy Alaphilippe made contact, with a trailing Van Amermaet and the rest of the bunch unable to respond.
"I felt good," Mollema said. "But then on the top Alaphilippe was with me. We worked well together – it was one kilometer flat at the top, so we went pretty fast there and had a big gap already. And then we went down also fast and then it was just the two of us, but you know he is also fast in the sprint. I tried to hang on a bit and let him do the work the last 2kms especially, but still, he was faster than me."
The leading duo established a 15-second lead at the top of the climb and that soon doubled thanks to their combined efforts on the descent, and a lack of collaboration from the chasers. With the line in view, Alaphilippe moved to the front before using his convincing sprint to take another impressive win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|6:03:45
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:16
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:20
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:43
|13
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:48
|14
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:00:49
|15
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:51
|16
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|19
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|25
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:13
|27
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|28
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|30
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|31
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:40
|32
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:22
|33
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|42
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:32
|43
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|45
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|46
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|47
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:04:24
|48
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|49
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:26
|50
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:49
|51
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|52
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|53
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:05:21
|55
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:05:47
|56
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|57
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:43
|58
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:06:55
|59
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:07:54
|61
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:08:37
|64
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|65
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|67
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:21
|68
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|69
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|70
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|74
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:15
|75
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:29
|76
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|77
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|78
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|79
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|80
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:35
|81
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:13:31
|82
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|DNF
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|DNF
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|DNF
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|31
|pts
|2
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|15
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|4
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|9
|pts
|2
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
