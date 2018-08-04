Trending

Julian Alaphilippe wins Clasica San Sebastian

Frenchman tops Mollema in two-up sprint

Image 1 of 16

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 16

Anthony Roux (Groupama-FDJ) takes the sprint for third

Anthony Roux (Groupama-FDJ) takes the sprint for third
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 16

Bauke Mollema, Julian Alaphilippe and Anthony Roux on the podium in San Sebastian

Bauke Mollema, Julian Alaphilippe and Anthony Roux on the podium in San Sebastian
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 16

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 16

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 16

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates on the podium

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates on the podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 16

Anthony Roux (Groupama-FDJ) takes the sprint for third

Anthony Roux (Groupama-FDJ) takes the sprint for third
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 16

Stunning scenes at the Clasica San Sebastian 2018

Stunning scenes at the Clasica San Sebastian 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 16

The bunch during the 2018 Clasica San Sebastian

The bunch during the 2018 Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 16

The bunch during the 2018 Clasica San Sebastian

The bunch during the 2018 Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 16

The 2018 Clasica San Sebastian gets underway

The 2018 Clasica San Sebastian gets underway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 16

Clasica San Sebastian 2018

Clasica San Sebastian 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 16

Clasica San Sebastian 2018

Clasica San Sebastian 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 16

Clasica San Sebastian 2018

Clasica San Sebastian 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 16

Clasica San Sebastian 2018

Clasica San Sebastian 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 16

The peloton roll through at the Clasica San Sebastian 2018

The peloton roll through at the Clasica San Sebastian 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) carried his superb Tour de France form into this weekend, winning the San Sebastian Classic after a two-up sprint with Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo). The pair escaped on the final climb of the race and were never in danger of being caught by a chase group that contained many of the other pre-race favourites.

Alaphilippe and Mollema established a 30-second lead inside the final 8km of racing and the Frenchman controlled the sprint from start to finish, with Mollema forced to settle for second. Anthony Roux (FDJ) finished third.

The race was overshadowed by a crash with just under 20km remaining. Both Egan Bernal (Team Sky) and Mikel Landa (Team Movistar) were placed in neck-braces and taken to hospital.

For Alaphilippe the win cemented his ever-growing reputation as one of cycling's most multi-talented riders. The Frenchman won two stages and the king of the mountains jersey at the Tour de France, and can came into San Sebastian as a leading contender.

"I knew that the race suited my characteristics, but I honestly didn’t expect to win today," Alaphilippe said. "I didn’t feel very good, as I was tired after a long and hard Tour de France, but stayed focused in the final and made my effort at the right time, using the last climb as launch pad.

"I want to say a big thank you to my teammates, who protected and helped me throughout the day, believing in my chances. I am very happy after this win, because San Sebastian is a special race which I like a lot and it means a lot to conclude this part of the season with another beautiful victory."

The race effectively came down to a battle on the final climb after several early breaks were neutralised thanks to work from BMC Racing, Astana, Trek Segafredo and Bahrain Merida. The penultimate ascent of the Arkale softened up the remnants of the main bunch but it was Mollema - a previous winner - and his Trek teammates who took control on the final climb of Murgil Tontorra. The Dutchman's team thinned out the bunch to less than 20 riders before Astana moved to the front.

However, it was LottoNL Jumbo's talented young climber Antwan Tolhoek who created the first significant split with Rudy Mollard the only rider able to match the young Dutchman as the road began to rise to over 15 per cent.

Bahrain Merida looked to bring the pair back but with the leaders in sight, Mollema made his attack and quickly moved into the race lead. Just as the Dutchman looked to be in ascendancy Alaphilippe made contact, with a trailing Van Amermaet and the rest of the bunch unable to respond.

"I felt good," Mollema said. "But then on the top Alaphilippe was with me. We worked well together – it was one kilometer flat at the top, so we went pretty fast there and had a big gap already. And then we went down also fast and then it was just the two of us, but you know he is also fast in the sprint. I tried to hang on a bit and let him do the work the last 2kms especially, but still, he was faster than me."

The leading duo established a 15-second lead at the top of the climb and that soon doubled thanks to their combined efforts on the descent, and a lack of collaboration from the chasers. With the line in view, Alaphilippe moved to the front before using his convincing sprint to take another impressive win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors6:03:45
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
3Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:16
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
7Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
8Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
10Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
11Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:20
12Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:43
13Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:00:48
14Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:00:49
15Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:51
16Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
17Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
18Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
19James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
20Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
24Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
25Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
26Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:01:13
27Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
28Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
29Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
30Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
31Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:40
32Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:22
33Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
34Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
35Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
36Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
38Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
41Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
42Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:03:32
43Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
45Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
47Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH0:04:24
48Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
49Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:04:26
50Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:04:49
51David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
52Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
53Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
54Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:05:21
55Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:05:47
56Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
57Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:43
58Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:06:55
59Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
60Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:07:54
61Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
62Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
63Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:08:37
64Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
65Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
66Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
67Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:21
68Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
69Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
70Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
71Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
72Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
73Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
74Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:15
75Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:10:29
76Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
77Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
78Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
79Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
80Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:35
81Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH0:13:31
82Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFEgan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
DNFVasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
DNFSebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
DNFDavid Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
DNFTony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFFrançois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAlexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFPierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMatteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMiguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFGorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
DNFRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
DNFLuka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFKanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
DNFPatrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
DNFSimon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFFrancisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
DNFLoïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFChristoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFFelix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFGregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFJuraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFAndreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFJorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFJosé Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
DNFDiego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFLuis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFNelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFLoic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMichaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGarikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFAritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFMikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFJulen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFArthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFDavid Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFJérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFTim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFFrederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFTomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
DNFRemy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMaxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFLuke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFMichael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFMathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFSvein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFMikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMarc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFStephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
DNFTom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
DNFJacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFLawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFSebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFTom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFPrimoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFBert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFPaul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFBram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFSimon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFChad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
DNFEdward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
DNFEugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMichael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMarkel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias31pts
2Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH15
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors5
4Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky4
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH9pts
2Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5

 

