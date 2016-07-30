Image 1 of 44 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) wins 2016 Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 44 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 44 The sprint for the minor placings was intense (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 44 Greg van Avermaet (BMC) took the sprint for fifth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 44 A view of the Basque Country (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 44 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrated his last race in Spain with his family (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 44 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium as the most aggressive rider of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 44 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 44 The chase was hard behind the attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 44 Greg van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 44 Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 44 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) was back in action at the Clasica (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 44 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) and Simon Yates (Orica-Bike Exchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 44 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 44 BMC try to control the peleton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 44 BMC on the pre-race podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 44 The Katusha team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 44 Katusha, Movistar and Orica control the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 44 Etixx-QuikStep before the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 44 Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 44 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 44 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segfredo) passes Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 44 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segfredo) powers to victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 44 Simon Yates (Orica-Bike Exchange) goes on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 44 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 44 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 44 Mikel Landa (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 44 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 44 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 44 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 44 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) wins Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 44 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) makes his move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 44 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) got a gap but it wasn't enough (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 44 The 2016 Clasica San Sebastian peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 44 The 2016 Clasica San Sebastian passes the Conca beach at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 44 Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 44 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) raises his arms in victory at Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 44 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katsuah) finishes fourth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 44 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) gets the Basque hat he always wanted (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 44 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) throws his Trek-Segafredo hat to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 44 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates his win on the podium at Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 44 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) opens a bottle of champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 44 Clasica San Sebastian podium with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) taking the victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 44 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha fourth at Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) took an emotional solo victory at the Clasica San Sebastian after an aggressive solo attack over the new final climb of new Murgil Tontorra just eight kilometres from the finish of the WorldTour race.

The Dutchman opened a gap on the descent and fought off a chase to hit the line alone and celebrate his victory by pointing at his jersey. Behind him Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) beat Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the sprint for second, with Purito Rodriguez fourth in his final race in the Basque Country, where he developed as a young amateur rider. They finished a few seconds back, with Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) bringing home other chasers, at 34 seconds.

Just a week ago Mollema was close to tears after losing any chance of finishing on the Tour de France podium due to a crash in the rain on stage to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc. This victory was of significant consolation and showed his determination to bounce back. It will no doubt also boost his moral as he prepares to travel to Rio for the Olympic road race, where he could again be a major threat on the tough route on next Saturday’s road race.

"I’m really happy to have this win. I felt good all day. In the last years, I was always in the top 10 here. I’ve recovered well from the Tour de France, so I’m really happy with this win," he said before the podium ceremony.

"The last days of the Tour de France were really disappointing for me. This is a good way to fight back and I think I showed that I have good form and that I can look forward to the Olympics. It’s really nice to win a big classic like this, which is my first WorldTour classic victory. It’s a really nice race and I’ve always wanted to be on the podium at this race and get one of those Basque hats – and now, finally, I have one."

A tactically astute race

Mollema rode a tactically astute race, letting the Movistar, Orica-BikeExchange and Katusha teams do the work early in the race before making his home and showing his hand on the steepest section of the new Murgil Tontorra climb close to the finish. While his rival hesitated with their chase, he pushed a huge gear and turned the ride to the finish into a victorious time trial.

Before the thrilling finale of the 220km race, the climbs of the more famous Jaizkibel and Arkale did little to split the peloton, with some riders going out of the back but even Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) was able to return to the bunch after only losing contact briefly.

The early break of six riders included Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Drapac), Mario Costa (Lampre-Merida), Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling), Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data), Jamie Roson (Cajal Rural) and Loic Chetout (Cofidis). They lead over the first climb of the Jaizkibel and the Arkale and were only swept up the second climb of the Jaizkibel, when a brief counter-attack by Dario Cataldo (Astana) and Mikel Landa (Team Sky) worried the other big-name contenders. However the fast climb and fast descent saw the race comeback together and the aggression eased instead of heating up.

Mollema’s big move

The Cannondale-Drapac team took the race by its horns on the Arkale with 30km to go and again on the rolling descent but their rivals were happy to let them do a vital piece of the work before the final shake out. Movistar returned to control the race on the ride back to San Sebastian, stopping any real attacks. Tour de France fatigue was evident.

Things got serious and the race awoke after the passage through the finish in central San Sebastian with 20km to go. Luke Durbridge did a massive turn for Orica and lined out the peloton to the approach of the Murgil Tontorra. His teammates then took over and set up Adam and Simon Yates for the climb. However others took advantage when they faltered. First Purito Rodriguez distanced the British riders and then Mollema dragged Valverde and Gallopin across the gap just as the 20% of the climb kicked in. The whole race was decided in the steep few hundred metres of the climb.

Mollema’s move was enough to spark a selection over the top of the climb with the chasers and the rest of the peloton unable to close the gap on the fast descent and run-in to San Sebastian.

Mollema committed everything he had to try to win solo, while his chasers and especially Valverde rode cautiously, perhaps thinking they would catch on the flatter roads in the city. However the Dutchman got out of sight in the city streets and kept a ten second lead.

It was enough to give him a moment to ease up before the finish and cross the line with his arm in the air. After a series of placing in the Clasica, Mollema final won his Basque beret. He also wiped away at least of part of his Tour de France disappointment and confirmed he will be a dangerous rider in next Saturday’s Olympic road race.

