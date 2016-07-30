Trending

Mollema wins Clasica San Sebastian

Gallopin beats Valverde in sprint for second place

Image 1 of 44

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) wins 2016 Clasica San Sebastian

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) wins 2016 Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 44

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 44

The sprint for the minor placings was intense

The sprint for the minor placings was intense
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 44

Greg van Avermaet (BMC) took the sprint for fifth

Greg van Avermaet (BMC) took the sprint for fifth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 44

A view of the Basque Country

A view of the Basque Country
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 44

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrated his last race in Spain with his family

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrated his last race in Spain with his family
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 44

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium as the most aggressive rider of the race

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium as the most aggressive rider of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 44

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 44

The chase was hard behind the attacks

The chase was hard behind the attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 44

Greg van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 44

Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 44

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) was back in action at the Clasica

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) was back in action at the Clasica
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 44

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) and Simon Yates (Orica-Bike Exchange)

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) and Simon Yates (Orica-Bike Exchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 44

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 44

BMC try to control the peleton

BMC try to control the peleton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 44

BMC on the pre-race podium

BMC on the pre-race podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 44

The Katusha team

The Katusha team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 44

Katusha, Movistar and Orica control the peloton

Katusha, Movistar and Orica control the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 44

Etixx-QuikStep before the start

Etixx-QuikStep before the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 44

Richie Porte (BMC)

Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 44

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 44

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segfredo) passes Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segfredo) passes Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 44

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segfredo) powers to victory

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segfredo) powers to victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 44

Simon Yates (Orica-Bike Exchange) goes on the attack

Simon Yates (Orica-Bike Exchange) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 44

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac)

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 44

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 44

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 44

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 44

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 44

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 44

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) wins Clasica San Sebastian

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) wins Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 44

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) makes his move

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) makes his move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 44

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) got a gap but it wasn't enough

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) got a gap but it wasn't enough
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 44

The 2016 Clasica San Sebastian peloton

The 2016 Clasica San Sebastian peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 44

The 2016 Clasica San Sebastian passes the Conca beach at the start

The 2016 Clasica San Sebastian passes the Conca beach at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 44

Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Drapac)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 44

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) raises his arms in victory at Clasica San Sebastian

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) raises his arms in victory at Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 44

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katsuah) finishes fourth

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katsuah) finishes fourth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 44

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) gets the Basque hat he always wanted

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) gets the Basque hat he always wanted
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 44

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) throws his Trek-Segafredo hat to the crowd

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) throws his Trek-Segafredo hat to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 44

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates his win on the podium at Clasica San Sebastian

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates his win on the podium at Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 44

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) opens a bottle of champagne

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) opens a bottle of champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 44

Clasica San Sebastian podium with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) taking the victory

Clasica San Sebastian podium with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) taking the victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 44

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha fourth at Clasica San Sebastian

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha fourth at Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) took an emotional solo victory at the Clasica San Sebastian after an aggressive solo attack over the new final climb of new Murgil Tontorra just eight kilometres from the finish of the WorldTour race.

The Dutchman opened a gap on the descent and fought off a chase to hit the line alone and celebrate his victory by pointing at his jersey. Behind him Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) beat Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the sprint for second, with Purito Rodriguez fourth in his final race in the Basque Country, where he developed as a young amateur rider. They finished a few seconds back, with Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) bringing home other chasers, at 34 seconds.

Just a week ago Mollema was close to tears after losing any chance of finishing on the Tour de France podium due to a crash in the rain on stage to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc. This victory was of significant consolation and showed his determination to bounce back. It will no doubt also boost his moral as he prepares to travel to Rio for the Olympic road race, where he could again be a major threat on the tough route on next Saturday’s road race.

"I’m really happy to have this win. I felt good all day. In the last years, I was always in the top 10 here. I’ve recovered well from the Tour de France, so I’m really happy with this win," he said before the podium ceremony.

"The last days of the Tour de France were really disappointing for me. This is a good way to fight back and I think I showed that I have good form and that I can look forward to the Olympics. It’s really nice to win a big classic like this, which is my first WorldTour classic victory. It’s a really nice race and I’ve always wanted to be on the podium at this race and get one of those Basque hats – and now, finally, I have one."

A tactically astute race

Mollema rode a tactically astute race, letting the Movistar, Orica-BikeExchange and Katusha teams do the work early in the race before making his home and showing his hand on the steepest section of the new Murgil Tontorra climb close to the finish. While his rival hesitated with their chase, he pushed a huge gear and turned the ride to the finish into a victorious time trial.

Before the thrilling finale of the 220km race, the climbs of the more famous Jaizkibel and Arkale did little to split the peloton, with some riders going out of the back but even Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) was able to return to the bunch after only losing contact briefly.

The early break of six riders included Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Drapac), Mario Costa (Lampre-Merida), Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling), Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data), Jamie Roson (Cajal Rural) and Loic Chetout (Cofidis). They lead over the first climb of the Jaizkibel and the Arkale and were only swept up the second climb of the Jaizkibel, when a brief counter-attack by Dario Cataldo (Astana) and Mikel Landa (Team Sky) worried the other big-name contenders. However the fast climb and fast descent saw the race comeback together and the aggression eased instead of heating up.

Mollema’s big move

The Cannondale-Drapac team took the race by its horns on the Arkale with 30km to go and again on the rolling descent but their rivals were happy to let them do a vital piece of the work before the final shake out. Movistar returned to control the race on the ride back to San Sebastian, stopping any real attacks. Tour de France fatigue was evident.

Things got serious and the race awoke after the passage through the finish in central San Sebastian with 20km to go. Luke Durbridge did a massive turn for Orica and lined out the peloton to the approach of the Murgil Tontorra. His teammates then took over and set up Adam and Simon Yates for the climb. However others took advantage when they faltered. First Purito Rodriguez distanced the British riders and then Mollema dragged Valverde and Gallopin across the gap just as the 20% of the climb kicked in. The whole race was decided in the steep few hundred metres of the climb.

Mollema’s move was enough to spark a selection over the top of the climb with the chasers and the rest of the peloton unable to close the gap on the fast descent and run-in to San Sebastian.

Mollema committed everything he had to try to win solo, while his chasers and especially Valverde rode cautiously, perhaps thinking they would catch on the flatter roads in the city. However the Dutchman got out of sight in the city streets and kept a ten second lead.

It was enough to give him a moment to ease up before the finish and cross the line with his arm in the air. After a series of placing in the Clasica, Mollema final won his Basque beret. He also wiped away at least of part of his Tour de France disappointment and confirmed he will be a dangerous rider in next Saturday’s Olympic road race.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo5:31:00
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:17
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:22
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
8Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
10Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:37
11Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:50
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
16Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
17Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
18Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
19Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
20Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
23Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling
24Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
25Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:54
26Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:02
27Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
28Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
30Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:17
31Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:26
32Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
34Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:28
35Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
36Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:29
37Cyrille Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:54
39Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team
40Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
41Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
42Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
43Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:36
44Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
45Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
46Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
47Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
49Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
50Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
51Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
52Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
55Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
56Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
57Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
58Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:48
59Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
60Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
61Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
62Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
63Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
64Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
65Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
67Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
68Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
69Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
70Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
71Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:13
72Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:05:24
73Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
74Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
75Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
77Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
78Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
79Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
80Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
81Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:15
82Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
83Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:06:49
84Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
85Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
86Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
87Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:09:57
88David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
90Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
91Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
92Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:10:02
93Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
94Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:13:26
95Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
96Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
97Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
99Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
100Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
101Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
102Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
103Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
104Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
105Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
106Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
107Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
108Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
110Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
111Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
112Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
113David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
DNFChristian Meier (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
DNFSergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
DNFEvgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
DNFImanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFRory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
DNFPeter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
DNFXabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
DNFJhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
DNFArthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
DNFAlexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
DNFBenoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
DNFMurilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
DNFDavide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFSteven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFPaul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFMario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
DNFPrzemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFJohannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFChad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFSindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFLaurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFAlan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFTiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFPim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
DNFTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFLouis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBiel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFPirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
DNFSongezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFCarlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFYoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFLoïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFArnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAnthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNSLieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team

