Peter Sagan continues WorldTour lead after Clasica San Sebastian
Quintana and Froome trail world champion in the rankings
The WorldTour continued at the one-day Clasica San Sebastian on Saturday with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) taking a solo victory ahead of a two-up sprint for second between Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).
The race didn't put a dent in the WorldTour ranking, however, as Tour de France green jersey winner Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) continues his lead with 445 points. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is in second with 407 points and Tour de France overall winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) is in third with 396.
2016 WorldTour ranking after Clasica San Sebastian
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|445
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|407
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|396
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|394
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|357
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|337
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|314
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|280
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|241
|10
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|240
