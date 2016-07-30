Trending

Peter Sagan continues WorldTour lead after Clasica San Sebastian

Quintana and Froome trail world champion in the rankings

Peter Sagan enjoyed every single visit he made to the podium in 2016

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The WorldTour continued at the one-day Clasica San Sebastian on Saturday with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) taking a solo victory ahead of a two-up sprint for second between Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

The race didn't put a dent in the WorldTour ranking, however, as Tour de France green jersey winner Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) continues his lead with 445 points. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is in second with 407 points and Tour de France overall winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) is in third with 396.

2016 WorldTour ranking after Clasica San Sebastian

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team445pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team407
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky396
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team394
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team357
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team337
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale314
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step280
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team241
10Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team240