Circuito de Getxo past winners

Champions from 2005-2010

Past Winners
2010Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
2009Koldo Fernández (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
2008Reinier Honig (Ned) P3 Transfer-Batavus
2007Vicente Reynès (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2006Mikel Gaztañaga (Spa) Atom
2005David Fernández (Spa) Andalucia-Paul Versan

