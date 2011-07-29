Circuito de Getxo past winners
Champions from 2005-2010
|#
|2010
|Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|2009
|Koldo Fernández (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2008
|Reinier Honig (Ned) P3 Transfer-Batavus
|2007
|Vicente Reynès (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2006
|Mikel Gaztañaga (Spa) Atom
|2005
|David Fernández (Spa) Andalucia-Paul Versan
