Circuit de Lorraine Professionnel race history

Champions from 1956 to 2011

Circuit de Lorraine - 2.1
2011Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
2010Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
2009Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
2008Steve Chainel (Fra) Auber 93
2007Jörg Jaksche (Ger) Tinkoff Credit Systems
2006Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Acqua e Sapone
2005Andris Nauduzs (Lat) Naturino - Sapore di Mare

Professionals (Circuit des Mines)
2004Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank TT III
2003Guillaume Auger (Fra) Big Mat
2002Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita)
2001Chris Newton (GBr) British National Team
2000Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Fakta
1999Arturas Kasputis (Lit) Casino
1998Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Casino
1997Eddy Seigneur (Fra)
1996Stefano Dante (Ita)
1995Grégoire Balland (Fra)

Amateurs
1994Christophe Mengin (Fra)
1993Jean-Christophe Currit (Fra)
1992Diego Ferrari (Ita)
1991Nikolai Galitchine (Rus)
1990(2) Régis Simon (Fra)
1989Bruno Huger (Fra)
1988(2) Pascal Lance (Fra)
1987Gilles Figue (Fra)
1986Paul Curran (GBr)
1985Pascal Lance (Fra)
1984Teun Van Vliet (Ned)
1983Zbigniew Krasnik (Pol)
1982Jean-Paul Hosotte (Fra)
1981Régis Simon (Fra)
1980Frédéric Vichot (Fra)
1979Antony Doyle (Gb)
1978Gérard Mak (Ned)
1977Johan Van Den Meer (Ned)
1971Mathijs De Koning (Ned)
1970Andrejz Kaczmarek (Pol)
1969Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
1968Fedor Den Hertog (Ned)
1967Joseph Pare (Fra)
1966Jan Van Der Horst (Ned)
1965Maurice Izier (Fra)
1964Jean-Pierre Magnien (Fra)
1963Elio Gerussi (Ita)
1962Ugo Anzile (Fra)
1961Robert Duveau (Bel)
1960Marcel Hocquaux (Fra)
1959Noël Chavy (Fra)
1958René Osterdag (Fra)
1957Henri Wasilewski (Fra)
1956Pierre Lambollez (Fra)

