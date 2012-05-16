Circuit de Lorraine Professionnel race history
Champions from 1956 to 2011
|2011
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|2010
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|2009
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2008
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Auber 93
|2007
|Jörg Jaksche (Ger) Tinkoff Credit Systems
|2006
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Acqua e Sapone
|2005
|Andris Nauduzs (Lat) Naturino - Sapore di Mare
|2004
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank TT III
|2003
|Guillaume Auger (Fra) Big Mat
|2002
|Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita)
|2001
|Chris Newton (GBr) British National Team
|2000
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Fakta
|1999
|Arturas Kasputis (Lit) Casino
|1998
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Casino
|1997
|Eddy Seigneur (Fra)
|1996
|Stefano Dante (Ita)
|1995
|Grégoire Balland (Fra)
|1994
|Christophe Mengin (Fra)
|1993
|Jean-Christophe Currit (Fra)
|1992
|Diego Ferrari (Ita)
|1991
|Nikolai Galitchine (Rus)
|1990
|(2) Régis Simon (Fra)
|1989
|Bruno Huger (Fra)
|1988
|(2) Pascal Lance (Fra)
|1987
|Gilles Figue (Fra)
|1986
|Paul Curran (GBr)
|1985
|Pascal Lance (Fra)
|1984
|Teun Van Vliet (Ned)
|1983
|Zbigniew Krasnik (Pol)
|1982
|Jean-Paul Hosotte (Fra)
|1981
|Régis Simon (Fra)
|1980
|Frédéric Vichot (Fra)
|1979
|Antony Doyle (Gb)
|1978
|Gérard Mak (Ned)
|1977
|Johan Van Den Meer (Ned)
|1971
|Mathijs De Koning (Ned)
|1970
|Andrejz Kaczmarek (Pol)
|1969
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1968
|Fedor Den Hertog (Ned)
|1967
|Joseph Pare (Fra)
|1966
|Jan Van Der Horst (Ned)
|1965
|Maurice Izier (Fra)
|1964
|Jean-Pierre Magnien (Fra)
|1963
|Elio Gerussi (Ita)
|1962
|Ugo Anzile (Fra)
|1961
|Robert Duveau (Bel)
|1960
|Marcel Hocquaux (Fra)
|1959
|Noël Chavy (Fra)
|1958
|René Osterdag (Fra)
|1957
|Henri Wasilewski (Fra)
|1956
|Pierre Lambollez (Fra)
