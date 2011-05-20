Sebastien Chavanel (Europcar) prevailed in a sprint to win the the 164km second stage of the Circuit de Lorraine between Briey and Commercy. Australian Zak Dempster (Rapha Condor Sharp) was second with Roman Feillu (Vacansoleil) third. It was Chavanel's first win since his effort at the 2008 Tour of Picardie.

The victory was not enough to unseat Feillu as general classification leader, the Frenchman's third place on the stage maintaining his three second lead over the rest of the peloton.

Much like the first stage and as expected, the second stage was animated by an attack, this time by Mathias Brandle (Geox-TMC), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), Jonathan Thiré (BigMat-Auber 93) and Matteo Fedi (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia) who made their escape right from the start of the stage. Their lead maxed out at three minutes before being reeled back in. Chavanel's form leading to the win had been solid, posting top 10 results at both the Four Days of Dunkirk and last week's Tour of Picardie.

"I told myself it's now or never!" he said following the win. "There was an opportunity, and I had to take it. My goal was really to win here today. It's a big relief – a boost for my confidence. It brings an end to three years without success."

"I followed my teammate Yohann Gene into the final straight," Chavanel explained. He was my leadout man. He let me start with 400m to go. Marco Marcato [Vacansoleil] was taking the sprint for Romain Feillu. I was side by side with the latter. In the last few meters, I found the necessary mental strength and second place was not an option!"

The outcome of the Circuit de Lorraine should be decided on Friday's 206km third stage between Château-Salins and Saint-Dies which is described as a queen stage, even if there are some surprises on stage 4.

Stage 2 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 3:51:15 2 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 3 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil 4 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 6 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 7 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 8 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 9 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 10 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil 12 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil 13 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur Sojasun 14 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur Sojasun 15 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 16 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 17 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 18 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 19 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 20 Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil 21 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 22 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 24 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 25 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 26 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 27 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 28 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 29 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC 30 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 31 Daniele Rato (Ita) Geox TMC 32 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 33 Rui Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 34 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 35 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 36 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 37 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil 38 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur Sojasun 39 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 40 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 41 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 42 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 43 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 44 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur Sojasun 46 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 47 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil 48 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 49 Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 50 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 51 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 53 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 54 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 55 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 57 Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team 58 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 59 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur Sojasun 60 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 61 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 62 Guillaume Lefloch (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Johann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 64 David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox TMC 65 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 66 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 67 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 69 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 70 Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur Sojasun 72 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 74 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 75 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 76 Jonathan Tierman-Lock (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 77 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox TMC 78 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 79 Sebastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 80 Guillermo Lana Baquedana (Spa) Caja Rural 81 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 82 Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 83 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 84 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 85 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 86 Noé Gianetti (Sui) Geox TMC 87 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 88 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 89 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 90 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 91 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 92 Javier Iriartefrancisco (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 94 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil 95 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil 96 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 97 Jose Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 99 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 100 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 101 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 102 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 103 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 104 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 105 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 107 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 108 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 109 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 110 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 111 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur Sojasun 112 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:50 113 Edward Clancy (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:01:01 114 Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:02:12 115 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:19 116 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 117 Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 118 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 119 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 0:03:46 120 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:04:31 121 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC 122 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 123 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur Sojasun 124 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 125 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 DNS Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Marko Kump (Slo) Geox TMC DNF Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp

Sprint 1 - Etain 34km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 4 pts 2 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 2 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC 1

Sprint 2 - Nonsard (SPCH) 97.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC 6 pts 2 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 4 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil 2

Points - Commercy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 25 pts 2 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 20 3 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil 16 4 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 14 5 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 12 6 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 10 7 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 9 8 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 8 9 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 7 10 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 6 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil 5 12 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil 4 13 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur Sojasun 3 14 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur Sojasun 2 15 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 1 - Hattonchatel 77.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil 10 pts 2 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 8 3 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 6

Mountain 2 - Chaillon 85.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil 5 pts 2 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 4 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC 3

Mountain 3 - Gironville 122.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil 5 pts 2 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 4 3 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 3

Mountain 4 - Commercy - 1er passage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil 10 pts 2 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 8 3 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 6

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 3:51:15 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 3 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC 5 Daniele Rato (Ita) Geox TMC 6 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur Sojasun 7 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 10 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 11 Noé Gianetti (Sui) Geox TMC 12 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 13 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 14 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:19 15 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC 0:04:31

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vacansoleil 11:33:45 2 Bretagne Schuller 3 Caja Rural 4 Team Europcar 5 FDJ 6 Saur Sojasun 7 AG2R La Mondiale 8 Skil - Shimano 9 Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 10 De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 11 Topsport Vlaanderen 12 Rapha Condor - Sharp 13 Roubaix-Lille Métropole 14 Geox TMC 15 Movistar Team 16 Bigmat - Auber 93 17 Androni Giocattoli

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil 7:54:08 2 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:00:03 3 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur Sojasun 0:00:09 4 Rui Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:11 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil 0:00:12 6 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:13 8 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur Sojasun 9 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 10 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 11 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 13 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC 14 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 15 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil 16 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 17 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 18 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 19 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 20 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 21 Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil 22 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 24 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil 25 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 26 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur Sojasun 27 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 28 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 29 Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 30 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 31 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 32 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 33 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 34 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 35 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 36 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 38 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur Sojasun 39 David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox TMC 40 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 41 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 42 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 43 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur Sojasun 45 Guillermo Lana Baquedana (Spa) Caja Rural 46 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 47 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 48 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 49 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox TMC 50 Johann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 51 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 52 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 53 Sebastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 54 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur Sojasun 55 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 56 Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 57 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 58 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 59 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 60 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 61 Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team 62 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Guillaume Lefloch (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 66 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 67 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 68 Jonathan Tierman-Lock (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 69 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 70 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil 71 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 73 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 74 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 75 Jose Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil 0:00:41 77 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 78 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 0:00:55 79 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:01:02 80 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 81 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:01:05 82 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:01:11 83 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 85 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 87 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:18 88 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:01:31 89 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:42 90 Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 0:01:56 91 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:01:58 92 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:32 93 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur Sojasun 0:02:45 94 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:03:01 95 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 0:03:24 96 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:47 97 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 0:04:05 98 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil 99 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 100 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 101 Javier Iriartefrancisco (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 103 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 104 Edward Clancy (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:04:12 105 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:04:40 106 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:04:44 107 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 108 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 109 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 0:05:52 110 Daniele Rato (Ita) Geox TMC 111 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 112 Noé Gianetti (Sui) Geox TMC 113 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 114 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 115 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:06:02 116 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:27 117 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 0:07:02 118 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 0:08:11 119 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 120 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC 0:08:33 121 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 0:09:32 122 Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:13:15 123 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 0:15:34 124 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur Sojasun 125 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:16:46

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 8 pts 2 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC 7 3 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil 6 4 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 4 5 Rui Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 4 6 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 2 7 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 2 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil 2 9 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 2 10 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil 36 pts 2 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 26 3 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 25 4 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 20 5 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur Sojasun 19 6 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 17 7 Rui Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 14 8 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur Sojasun 12 9 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC 12 10 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 12 11 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 10 12 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 9 13 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 9 14 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur Sojasun 8 15 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 8 16 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 7 17 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 7 18 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 19 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 6 20 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil 5 21 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 5 22 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 4 23 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil 4 24 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil 2 25 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil 45 pts 2 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 23 3 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 20 4 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 18 5 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 18 6 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 15 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 12 8 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 10 9 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 6 10 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 5 11 Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil 4 12 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 3 13 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC 3

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 7:54:21 2 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC 3 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 4 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur Sojasun 5 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 0:00:58 7 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:19 8 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 0:03:52 9 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 10 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:04:31 11 Daniele Rato (Ita) Geox TMC 0:05:39 12 Noé Gianetti (Sui) Geox TMC 13 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 14 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:58 15 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC 0:08:20