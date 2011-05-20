Trending

Chavanel strikes for first win in three years

Europcar man too good in sprint finish

Sebastien Chavanel (Europcar) prevailed in a sprint to win the the 164km second stage of the Circuit de Lorraine between Briey and Commercy. Australian Zak Dempster (Rapha Condor Sharp) was second with Roman Feillu (Vacansoleil) third. It was Chavanel's first win since his effort at the 2008 Tour of Picardie.

The victory was not enough to unseat Feillu as general classification leader, the Frenchman's third place on the stage maintaining his three second lead over the rest of the peloton.

Much like the first stage and as expected, the second stage was animated by an attack, this time by Mathias Brandle (Geox-TMC), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), Jonathan Thiré (BigMat-Auber 93) and Matteo Fedi (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia) who made their escape right from the start of the stage. Their lead maxed out at three minutes before being reeled back in. Chavanel's form leading to the win had been solid, posting top 10 results at both the Four Days of Dunkirk and last week's Tour of Picardie.

"I told myself it's now or never!" he said following the win. "There was an opportunity, and I had to take it. My goal was really to win here today. It's a big relief – a boost for my confidence. It brings an end to three years without success."

"I followed my teammate Yohann Gene into the final straight," Chavanel explained. He was my leadout man. He let me start with 400m to go. Marco Marcato [Vacansoleil] was taking the sprint for Romain Feillu. I was side by side with the latter. In the last few meters, I found the necessary mental strength and second place was not an option!"

The outcome of the Circuit de Lorraine should be decided on Friday's 206km third stage between Château-Salins and Saint-Dies which is described as a queen stage, even if there are some surprises on stage 4.

Stage 2 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar3:51:15
2Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
3Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil
4Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
5Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
6Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
7Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
8Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
9Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
10Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil
12Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil
13Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur Sojasun
14Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur Sojasun
15Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
16Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
17Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
18Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
19Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
20Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil
21Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
22Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
24Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
25Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
26Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
27Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
28Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
29Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC
30Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
31Daniele Rato (Ita) Geox TMC
32Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
33Rui Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
34Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
35Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
36David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
37Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil
38Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur Sojasun
39Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
40Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
41Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
42Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
43Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
44David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur Sojasun
46Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
47Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil
48Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
49Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
50Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
51Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
53Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
54Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
55Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
57Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team
58Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
59Julien Simon (Fra) Saur Sojasun
60Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
61Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
62Guillaume Lefloch (Fra) Team Europcar
63Johann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
64David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox TMC
65Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
66Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
67Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
69Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
70Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar Team
71Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur Sojasun
72Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
74Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
75Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
76Jonathan Tierman-Lock (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
77Marco Corti (Ita) Geox TMC
78Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
79Sebastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
80Guillermo Lana Baquedana (Spa) Caja Rural
81Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
82Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
83Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
84Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
85Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
86Noé Gianetti (Sui) Geox TMC
87Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
88Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
89Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
90Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
91Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
92Javier Iriartefrancisco (Spa) Movistar Team
93Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
94Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil
95Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil
96Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
97Jose Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
98Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
99Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
100Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
101Maxime Mederel (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
102Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
103Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
104Sylvain Georges (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
105Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
106Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
107Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
108Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
109Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
110Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
111Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur Sojasun
112Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:50
113Edward Clancy (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:01:01
114Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:02:12
115Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:19
116Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
117Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
118Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
119Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia0:03:46
120Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:04:31
121Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC
122Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
123Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur Sojasun
124Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
125Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
DNSJose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMarko Kump (Slo) Geox TMC
DNFLuca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFRiccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFTom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp

Sprint 1 - Etain 34km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia4pts
2Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 932
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC1

Sprint 2 - Nonsard (SPCH) 97.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC6pts
2Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia4
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil2

Points - Commercy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar25pts
2Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp20
3Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil16
4Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale14
5Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 9312
6Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller10
7Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen9
8Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano8
9Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural7
10Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano6
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil5
12Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil4
13Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur Sojasun3
14Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur Sojasun2
15Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 1 - Hattonchatel 77.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil10pts
2Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia8
3Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 936

Mountain 2 - Chaillon 85.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil5pts
2Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia4
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC3

Mountain 3 - Gironville 122.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil5pts
2Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 934
3Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia3

Mountain 4 - Commercy - 1er passage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil10pts
2Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 938
3Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller6

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone3:51:15
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
3Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC
5Daniele Rato (Ita) Geox TMC
6Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur Sojasun
7Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
8Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
9Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
10Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
11Noé Gianetti (Sui) Geox TMC
12Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
13Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
14Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:19
15Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC0:04:31

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil11:33:45
2Bretagne Schuller
3Caja Rural
4Team Europcar
5FDJ
6Saur Sojasun
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Skil - Shimano
9Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
10De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
11Topsport Vlaanderen
12Rapha Condor - Sharp
13Roubaix-Lille Métropole
14Geox TMC
15Movistar Team
16Bigmat - Auber 93
17Androni Giocattoli

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil7:54:08
2Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:03
3Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur Sojasun0:00:09
4Rui Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:11
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil0:00:12
6Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
7Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:13
8Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur Sojasun
9Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
10Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
11Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
13Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC
14Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
15Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil
16Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
17Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
18Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
19Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
20Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
21Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil
22David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
24Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil
25Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
26Julien Simon (Fra) Saur Sojasun
27Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
28Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
29Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
30Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
31Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
32Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
33Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
34Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
35Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
36Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
38Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur Sojasun
39David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox TMC
40Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
41Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
42Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
43Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur Sojasun
45Guillermo Lana Baquedana (Spa) Caja Rural
46Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
47Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
48Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
49Marco Corti (Ita) Geox TMC
50Johann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
51Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
52Maxime Mederel (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
53Sebastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
54Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur Sojasun
55Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
56Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
57Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
58Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
59Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
60Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
61Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team
62Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Guillaume Lefloch (Fra) Team Europcar
64Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar Team
65Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
66Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
67Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
68Jonathan Tierman-Lock (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
69Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
70Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil
71Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
72Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
73Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
74Sylvain Georges (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
75Jose Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
76Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil0:00:41
77Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
78Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen0:00:55
79David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:01:02
80Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
81Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:01:05
82Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:01:11
83Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
85Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
86Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
87Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:18
88Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:01:31
89Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:42
90Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen0:01:56
91Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:01:58
92Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:32
93Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur Sojasun0:02:45
94Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:03:01
95Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia0:03:24
96Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:47
97Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone0:04:05
98Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil
99Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
100Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
101Javier Iriartefrancisco (Spa) Movistar Team
102Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
103Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
104Edward Clancy (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:04:12
105Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:04:40
106Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:04:44
107Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
108Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
109Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia0:05:52
110Daniele Rato (Ita) Geox TMC
111Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
112Noé Gianetti (Sui) Geox TMC
113Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
114Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
115Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:06:02
116Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:27
117Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia0:07:02
118Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia0:08:11
119Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
120Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC0:08:33
121Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole0:09:32
122Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:13:15
123Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole0:15:34
124Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur Sojasun
125Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:16:46

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia8pts
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC7
3Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil6
4Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural4
5Rui Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team4
6Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 932
7Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole2
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil2
9Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar2
10Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil36pts
2Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ26
3Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar25
4Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp20
5Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur Sojasun19
6Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale17
7Rui Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team14
8Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur Sojasun12
9Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC12
10Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 9312
11Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller10
12Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ9
13Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen9
14Julien Simon (Fra) Saur Sojasun8
15Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano8
16Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar7
17Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural7
18Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
19Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano6
20Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil5
21Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen5
22Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen4
23Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil4
24Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil2
25Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil45pts
2Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 9323
3Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia20
4Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural18
5Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 9318
6Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia15
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar12
8Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Schuller10
9Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller6
10Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar5
11Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil4
12Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ3
13Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC3

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ7:54:21
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC
3Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
4Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur Sojasun
5Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
6Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural0:00:58
7Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:19
8Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone0:03:52
9Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
10Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:04:31
11Daniele Rato (Ita) Geox TMC0:05:39
12Noé Gianetti (Sui) Geox TMC
13Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
14Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:58
15Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC0:08:20

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil23:43:03
2Saur Sojasun
3FDJ
4AG2R La Mondiale
5Bretagne Schuller
6Caja Rural
7Team Europcar
8Topsport Vlaanderen
9Geox TMC
10Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
11De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
12Bigmat - Auber 93
13Roubaix-Lille Métropole
14Rapha Condor - Sharp
15Movistar Team
16Androni Giocattoli
17Skil - Shimano0:00:58

