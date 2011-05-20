Chavanel strikes for first win in three years
Europcar man too good in sprint finish
Sebastien Chavanel (Europcar) prevailed in a sprint to win the the 164km second stage of the Circuit de Lorraine between Briey and Commercy. Australian Zak Dempster (Rapha Condor Sharp) was second with Roman Feillu (Vacansoleil) third. It was Chavanel's first win since his effort at the 2008 Tour of Picardie.
The victory was not enough to unseat Feillu as general classification leader, the Frenchman's third place on the stage maintaining his three second lead over the rest of the peloton.
Much like the first stage and as expected, the second stage was animated by an attack, this time by Mathias Brandle (Geox-TMC), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), Jonathan Thiré (BigMat-Auber 93) and Matteo Fedi (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia) who made their escape right from the start of the stage. Their lead maxed out at three minutes before being reeled back in. Chavanel's form leading to the win had been solid, posting top 10 results at both the Four Days of Dunkirk and last week's Tour of Picardie.
"I told myself it's now or never!" he said following the win. "There was an opportunity, and I had to take it. My goal was really to win here today. It's a big relief – a boost for my confidence. It brings an end to three years without success."
"I followed my teammate Yohann Gene into the final straight," Chavanel explained. He was my leadout man. He let me start with 400m to go. Marco Marcato [Vacansoleil] was taking the sprint for Romain Feillu. I was side by side with the latter. In the last few meters, I found the necessary mental strength and second place was not an option!"
The outcome of the Circuit de Lorraine should be decided on Friday's 206km third stage between Château-Salins and Saint-Dies which is described as a queen stage, even if there are some surprises on stage 4.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:51:15
|2
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|3
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil
|4
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|6
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|7
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|8
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|9
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil
|12
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil
|13
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|14
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|15
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|17
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|18
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|20
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil
|21
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|22
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
|24
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|25
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|26
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|27
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|28
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
|29
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC
|30
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|31
|Daniele Rato (Ita) Geox TMC
|32
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|33
|Rui Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|34
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|35
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|36
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|37
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil
|38
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|39
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|40
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|41
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|42
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|43
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|44
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|46
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|47
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil
|48
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|49
|Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
|50
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|51
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|53
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|54
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|55
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|57
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team
|58
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|59
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|60
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|61
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|62
|Guillaume Lefloch (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Johann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|64
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox TMC
|65
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|66
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|67
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|69
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
|70
|Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|72
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|74
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|75
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|76
|Jonathan Tierman-Lock (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|77
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox TMC
|78
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|79
|Sebastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|80
|Guillermo Lana Baquedana (Spa) Caja Rural
|81
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|82
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
|83
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|84
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|85
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
|86
|Noé Gianetti (Sui) Geox TMC
|87
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|90
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|91
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|92
|Javier Iriartefrancisco (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|94
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil
|95
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil
|96
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|97
|Jose Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|99
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
|101
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|102
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|103
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|104
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|105
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|106
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|107
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|108
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|109
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|110
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|111
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|112
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:50
|113
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:01:01
|114
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:02:12
|115
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:19
|116
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|117
|Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|118
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|119
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|0:03:46
|120
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:31
|121
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC
|122
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
|123
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|124
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|125
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|DNS
|Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox TMC
|DNF
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|4
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|2
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC
|6
|pts
|2
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|4
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|pts
|2
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|20
|3
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil
|16
|4
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|5
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|12
|6
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|10
|7
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|9
|8
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|8
|9
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|7
|10
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|6
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil
|5
|12
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil
|4
|13
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|3
|14
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|2
|15
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil
|10
|pts
|2
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|8
|3
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil
|5
|pts
|2
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|4
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil
|5
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|4
|3
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil
|10
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|8
|3
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|3:51:15
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|3
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC
|5
|Daniele Rato (Ita) Geox TMC
|6
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|7
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|10
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
|11
|Noé Gianetti (Sui) Geox TMC
|12
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|13
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|14
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:19
|15
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC
|0:04:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil
|11:33:45
|2
|Bretagne Schuller
|3
|Caja Rural
|4
|Team Europcar
|5
|FDJ
|6
|Saur Sojasun
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Skil - Shimano
|9
|Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|10
|De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|12
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|13
|Roubaix-Lille Métropole
|14
|Geox TMC
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|Bigmat - Auber 93
|17
|Androni Giocattoli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil
|7:54:08
|2
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:03
|3
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|0:00:09
|4
|Rui Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil
|0:00:12
|6
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:13
|8
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|9
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|11
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|13
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC
|14
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
|15
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil
|16
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|17
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|18
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|19
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|20
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|21
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil
|22
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil
|25
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|26
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|27
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
|28
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|29
|Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
|30
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|31
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|32
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|33
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|34
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|35
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|36
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|38
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|39
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox TMC
|40
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|41
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|43
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|45
|Guillermo Lana Baquedana (Spa) Caja Rural
|46
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|47
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
|48
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox TMC
|50
|Johann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|51
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|52
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|53
|Sebastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|54
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|55
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|56
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
|57
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|58
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|59
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|60
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|61
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team
|62
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Guillaume Lefloch (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|67
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|68
|Jonathan Tierman-Lock (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|69
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|70
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil
|71
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|73
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|74
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|75
|Jose Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil
|0:00:41
|77
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|78
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|0:00:55
|79
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:02
|80
|Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
|81
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:01:05
|82
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:11
|83
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|87
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:18
|88
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|0:01:31
|89
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:42
|90
|Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|0:01:56
|91
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|0:01:58
|92
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:32
|93
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|0:02:45
|94
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:01
|95
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|0:03:24
|96
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:47
|97
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|0:04:05
|98
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil
|99
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|100
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|101
|Javier Iriartefrancisco (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|103
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|104
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:04:12
|105
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:40
|106
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|0:04:44
|107
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|108
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|109
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|0:05:52
|110
|Daniele Rato (Ita) Geox TMC
|111
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|112
|Noé Gianetti (Sui) Geox TMC
|113
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|114
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|115
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:06:02
|116
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:27
|117
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|0:07:02
|118
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|0:08:11
|119
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|120
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC
|0:08:33
|121
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
|0:09:32
|122
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:13:15
|123
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
|0:15:34
|124
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|125
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|8
|pts
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC
|7
|3
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil
|6
|4
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|4
|5
|Rui Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|4
|6
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|2
|7
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
|2
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil
|2
|9
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|10
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil
|36
|pts
|2
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|26
|3
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|4
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|20
|5
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|19
|6
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|7
|Rui Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|14
|8
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|12
|9
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC
|12
|10
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|12
|11
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|10
|12
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|9
|13
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|9
|14
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|8
|15
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|8
|16
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|7
|17
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|7
|18
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|19
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|6
|20
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil
|5
|21
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|5
|22
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|4
|23
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil
|4
|24
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil
|2
|25
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil
|45
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|23
|3
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|20
|4
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|18
|5
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|18
|6
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|15
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|8
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|10
|9
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|6
|10
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|11
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil
|4
|12
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|3
|13
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|7:54:21
|2
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC
|3
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|5
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|0:00:58
|7
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:19
|8
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|0:03:52
|9
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|10
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:31
|11
|Daniele Rato (Ita) Geox TMC
|0:05:39
|12
|Noé Gianetti (Sui) Geox TMC
|13
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|14
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:58
|15
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC
|0:08:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil
|23:43:03
|2
|Saur Sojasun
|3
|FDJ
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Bretagne Schuller
|6
|Caja Rural
|7
|Team Europcar
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|9
|Geox TMC
|10
|Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|11
|De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|12
|Bigmat - Auber 93
|13
|Roubaix-Lille Métropole
|14
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Skil - Shimano
|0:00:58
