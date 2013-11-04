Image 1 of 36 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) takes his second win of the weekend at Harbin Park (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 36 Nearly all the Elite Men rode the log steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 36 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) leads a chase group early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 36 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) riding the sand (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 36 The peloton was huge for the first couple of laps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 36 Allen Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) starting the long descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 36 Rotem Ishay (Boo Bicycles) eyeing the long descent into the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 36 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) jumps the barriers while Johnson runs them (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 36 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) demonstrates a new technique for jumping the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 36 Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) was near the front for the whole race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 36 Allen Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) running the barriers with three laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 36 Riders make the steep descent into the wooded section of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 36 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) attempting to stay with Johnson with two laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 36 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) leading the contest for third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 36 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) watches his former teammate Johnson motor away (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 36 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) edges out Ben Berden for third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 36 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) takes the hole-shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 36 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 36 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 36 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 36 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) riding the long sand pit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 36 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) found himself chasing right from the start again (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 36 Riders attempt to avoid a crash in the sand pit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 36 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) wasted little time in going to the front (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 36 Big Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) riding the stairs ahead of McDonald (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 36 Travis Livermon (Smart Stop p/b Mountain Khakis) bunny-hopping the log stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 36 Troy Wells (Clif Bar) riding the stairs with fellow mountain biker Rotem Ishay (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 36 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) was hoping to salvage his weekend with a win today against Johnson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 36 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) seemed unable to break away as he did often in the early season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 36 Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant Berry Farm/Specialized) putting in a top ten ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 36 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) was on a mission once he got the lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 36 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) exiting the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 36 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) leading the chase group of Berden and Lindine (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 36 Cannondale team manager performing a delicate procedure prior to the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 36 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) already had one win this weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 36 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) taking fourth place in front of a huge crowd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) won his second consecutive race of the weekend on Sunday after attacking Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) to win the Cincy3 Harbin Park cyclocross race, the final event of the Cincinnati International Cyclocross Festival. Powers finished second, and Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) narrowly beat out Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) in an exciting sprint finish to round out the podium in third place.

It was a good weekend for Johnson who won the marquee C1 race on Saturday, and finished second place on Friday. "It's nice to be able to talk to reporters after having a good race," laughed Johnson. "It's a nice change."

The dry, undulating, and twisty course, looked ideally suited to Jeremy Powers' skill set, but it was Tim Johnson who got things started at the gun, grabbing the hole shot, and taking an early lead. Trebon, Berden, and Zach McDonald slotted in behind Johnson and led a large group of fifteen riders at the front of the race.

The unusually large pack, led by Johnson, Berden, and Trebon stuck together for several laps until Jeremy Powers attacked, and started to distance himself from the group. The only rider to respond was Johnson, and the duo proceeded to grow their gap over the next several laps.

Looking for every advantage, Johnson took risks lap after lap, hitting the posts, and pushing the tape multiple times a lap. After trading blows for several laps, Johnson's aggressiveness was rewarded, when Powers started to show signs of fatigue.

"We were flying, Jeremy and I were taking hits at each other and punching," said Johnson. "He attacked a couple of times. When I finally got away from him, I had attacked twice in maybe two or three minutes, and I could tell he was kind of on the edge. There was a little bit of a gap behind me, and I knew that I had to go then. I wasn't going to race his race, I needed to race mine."

It was a disappointing loss for Powers, who felt the course and conditions ideally suited his strengths. "He had more, he kept going, and he went straight through me," said Powers about Johnson's ride. "Eventually he gapped me off with two to go. I just didn't have anything left to give honestly. I was surprised." Powers held on for second place, his best result of the three-day race weekend.

Trebon had been closing in on the leaders halfway through the race, but a bauble on the log section cost him valuable seconds, so the big man decided to sit in with the chase group, led by Ben Berden and Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement.) Trebon attacked in the closing laps, taking Berden with him, and the two sprinted down the final stretch of road to the finish.

"I knew he was waiting for the sprint, so I tried to take it easy and recover in the downhill sections before that," said Trebon about his sprint for third place. "If I went long I knew I could probably take him, so luckily I did. He was closing on me."

Ben Berden finished fourth followed by Driscoll in fifth, and Justin Lindine (Redline-NBX) in sixth.

The US ProCX racing schedule continues on November 9-10th at the Derby City Cup in Louisville, KY.