Image 1 of 6 Lance Haidet, Gage Hecht and Kerry Werner on the podium (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Image 2 of 6 Lance Haidet on the run up (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Image 3 of 6 Gage Hecht leads Kerry Werner on the run (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Image 4 of 6 US champion Stephen Hyde (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Image 5 of 6 Gage Hecht takes the win in CincyCX (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Image 6 of 6 Kerry Werner on the run (Image credit: Bruce Buckley)

Facing a slick, muddy CincyCX race in Kingswood Park on Saturday, Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co./Groove Subaru) knew he had to be in front to avoid crashes, and after taking the hole shot, his aggressive strategy paid off with a stellar victory in the UCI C1-ranked event.

Lance Haidet (Donnelly Sports) and Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) rounded out the podium.

"I was the first one on the second row for call-ups, so I got to choose a good wheel. I started right behind Kerry [Werner] and [Stephen] Hyde, I knew they were going to be good off the line. With it being so slick, I knew that you needed to be up there before you got to the first couple off camber areas, otherwise you were going to be just pack fodder behind everyone. So I actually think I was fourth wheel going into the first off-camber section, kept it upright, and then actually halfway through the first lap, I was able to go to the front and start laying it down, " explained Haidet.

Hecht's efforts formed an early lead group with Haidet, Cooper Willsey and US champion Stephen Hyde (both Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com).

"Watching a lot of the races today, I knew that there was going to be a lot of carnage throughout the course and I just didn't want to be risk being behind some of that and letting a move go. It could just cause separation and I'd have to close it later in the race so that was the goal today," Hecht said.

Another attack and Hecht was off the front with Haidet in pursuit.

"Lance [Haidet] was definitely keeping me on my toes. As you know from seeing him at Hartford a few years ago, he's got some really good technical skills and he knows how to ride under pressure so he was definitely keeping me nervous all day but it was really good. It was good to have him out there today being on my road team and all," Hecht stated.

Behind, Werner battled with Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racing), Curtis White (Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld.com) and Willsey, but eventually forged a small gap and came in for third over White.

Hyde, racing for the first time in five weeks since breaking his sternum in the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Waterloo, came in 10th.

"It was pretty rough. I needed that intensity in my legs. I needed to get that first race out of the way and see where I'm at," Hyde said. "Everybody has been racing so well, and they've all had their opportunity to do and this is my third day of riding off road in five weeks. It's got its difficulties for sure."

