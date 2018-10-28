Trending

Hecht tops Haidet in CincyCX C1

Werner rounds out podium

Image 1 of 6

Lance Haidet, Gage Hecht and Kerry Werner on the podium

Lance Haidet, Gage Hecht and Kerry Werner on the podium
(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Image 2 of 6

Lance Haidet on the run up

Lance Haidet on the run up
(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Image 3 of 6

Gage Hecht leads Kerry Werner on the run

Gage Hecht leads Kerry Werner on the run
(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Image 4 of 6

US champion Stephen Hyde

US champion Stephen Hyde
(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Image 5 of 6

Gage Hecht takes the win in CincyCX

Gage Hecht takes the win in CincyCX
(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Image 6 of 6

Kerry Werner on the run

Kerry Werner on the run
(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)

Facing a slick, muddy CincyCX race in Kingswood Park on Saturday, Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co./Groove Subaru) knew he had to be in front to avoid crashes, and after taking the hole shot, his aggressive strategy paid off with a stellar victory in the UCI C1-ranked event.

Lance Haidet (Donnelly Sports) and Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) rounded out the podium.

"I was the first one on the second row for call-ups, so I got to choose a good wheel. I started right behind Kerry [Werner] and [Stephen] Hyde, I knew they were going to be good off the line. With it being so slick, I knew that you needed to be up there before you got to the first couple off camber areas, otherwise you were going to be just pack fodder behind everyone. So I actually think I was fourth wheel going into the first off-camber section, kept it upright, and then actually halfway through the first lap, I was able to go to the front and start laying it down, " explained Haidet.

Hecht's efforts formed an early lead group with Haidet, Cooper Willsey and US champion Stephen Hyde (both Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com).

"Watching a lot of the races today, I knew that there was going to be a lot of carnage throughout the course and I just didn't want to be risk being behind some of that and letting a move go. It could just cause separation and I'd have to close it later in the race so that was the goal today," Hecht said.

Another attack and Hecht was off the front with Haidet in pursuit.

"Lance [Haidet] was definitely keeping me on my toes. As you know from seeing him at Hartford a few years ago, he's got some really good technical skills and he knows how to ride under pressure so he was definitely keeping me nervous all day but it was really good. It was good to have him out there today being on my road team and all," Hecht stated.

Behind, Werner battled with Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racing), Curtis White (Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld.com) and Willsey, but eventually forged a small gap and came in for third over White.

Hyde, racing for the first time in five weeks since breaking his sternum in the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Waterloo, came in 10th.

"It was pretty rough. I needed that intensity in my legs. I needed to get that first race out of the way and see where I'm at," Hyde said. "Everybody has been racing so well, and they've all had their opportunity to do and this is my third day of riding off road in five weeks. It's got its difficulties for sure."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle co. / Groove Suba1:05:43
2Lance Haidet (USA) Donnelly Sports0:00:16
3Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano0:00:23
4Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racing0:00:29
5Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.0:01:14
6Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:01:25
7Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions0:01:32
8Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannodale pb CYCLOCROSSWORLD.CO0:01:34
9James Driscoll (USA) Pivot-Maxxis p/b Stans-DNA Cycl0:01:40
10Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:01:47
11Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized0:01:59
12Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle co. / Groove Suba0:02:07
13Denzel Stephenson (USA)0:02:17
14Spencer Petrov (USA) Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld0:02:25
15Brian Matter (USA) Linear Sport Racing0:03:09
16Andrew Dillman (USA) SDG-Muscle Monster0:03:25
17Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:03:31
18Troy Wells (USA)0:03:53
19Caleb Swartz (USA) Linear Sport Racing Team0:03:56
20Tyler Clark (Can)0:04:01
21Bjorn Selander (USA) Donkey Label /Bingham Built0:04:26
22Tristan Uhl (USA)0:04:37
23Maxx Chance (USA)0:04:43
24Eric Thompson (USA) MSPEEDWAX0:04:46
25Jack Kisseberth (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions0:04:52
26Christopher Aitken (Aus)0:05:15
27Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Hardwood Next Wave Cycling Team0:05:22
28Tyler Cloutier (USA) TCCX0:05:37
29Jeremy Powers (USA) Pactimo / Fuji / SRAM0:07:09
30Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH Elite P/B MGCC0:07:31
31Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA) Garneau - Easton p/b Transition0:07:45
32Terol Pursell (USA) Amy D Grassroots0:07:58
33Mitchell Hoke (USA)0:08:12
34Jack Tanner (USA)
35Rory Jack (USA)0:08:26
36Michael Larson (USA) Team Handmade0:10:10
37Mark Myles (USA)
38Samuel Kieffer (USA)
39Dylan Postier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas
40Scott Albaugh (USA)
41Frederick Junge (USA)
42Thomas Savage (USA)
43Elliott Baring (USA)
44Shawn Geiger (USA)
45Alec Pasqualina (USA)
46Allan Schroeder (USA)
47Kobi Gyetvan (USA)
48Timothy Coffey (USA)
49Amai Rawls (USA)
50Jon Okenfuss (USA)
51Jack White (USA)
52Steven Williams (USA)
DNFAnthony Clark (USA) Squid Squad
DNFEric Brunner (USA) Full Cycle Cyclocross Team
DNFTravis Livermon (USA)
DNFAnders Nystrom (USA)
DNFAndrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG

 

Latest on Cyclingnews