Neben time trials to win ahead of Armstrong

Russian Zabelinskaia takes third

Image 1 of 8

Aude Biannic finished 14th at Les Herbiers.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 2 of 8

Belgian time trial champion Liesbet De Vocht.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 3 of 8

Coralie Demay in full flight.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 4 of 8

Mélodie Lesueur finished 9th.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 5 of 8

Jennifer Letue in action.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 6 of 8

Jeannie Longo continues to ride in spite of the speculation that surrounds her.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 7 of 8

Amber Neben en route to victory at the Chrono des Nations.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 8 of 8

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) won the Chrono des Nations.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (USA)0:27:58
2Kristin Armstrong (USA)0:00:09
3Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus)0:01:03
4Tatiana Antoshina (Rus)0:01:07
5Pia Sundstedt (Fin)0:01:15
6Julia Shaw (GBr)0:01:26
7Sharon Laws (GBr)0:02:02
8Jeannie Longo (Fra)0:02:17
9Mélodie Lesueur (Fra)0:02:22
10Liesbet De Vocht (Bel)0:02:23
11Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger)0:02:46
12Magdalena De Saint Jean (Fra)0:02:48
13Aude Biannic (Fra)0:02:58
14Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr)0:03:04
15Martina Ruzickova (Cze)0:03:09
16Latoya Brulee (Bel)0:03:31
17Ludivine Henrion (Bel)0:03:41
18Anisha Vekemans (Bel)0:03:48
19Coralie Demay (GBr)0:03:49
20Mélanie Bravard (Fra)0:03:53
21Jutta Stienen (Swi)0:03:54
22Siobhan Horgan (Irl)0:04:03
23Joanne Duval (Fra)0:04:17
24Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra)0:04:33
25Jennifer Letue (Fra)0:04:45
26Isabel Caetano (Por)0:04:51
27Tone Hatteland (Nor)0:05:00
28Julie Augizeau (Fra)0:05:01
29Winanda Spoor (Ned)0:05:03
30Steffi Jamoneau (Fra)0:05:11
31Charlotte Bravard (Fra)0:05:21
HDElodie Hegoburu (Fra)
HDMorgane Charles (Fra)
HDMarion Sicot (Fra)
HDCarole Vallee (Fra)
HDMargot Lebacle (Fra)

