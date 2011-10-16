Neben time trials to win ahead of Armstrong
Russian Zabelinskaia takes third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Neben (USA)
|0:27:58
|2
|Kristin Armstrong (USA)
|0:00:09
|3
|Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus)
|0:01:03
|4
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus)
|0:01:07
|5
|Pia Sundstedt (Fin)
|0:01:15
|6
|Julia Shaw (GBr)
|0:01:26
|7
|Sharon Laws (GBr)
|0:02:02
|8
|Jeannie Longo (Fra)
|0:02:17
|9
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra)
|0:02:22
|10
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel)
|0:02:23
|11
|Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger)
|0:02:46
|12
|Magdalena De Saint Jean (Fra)
|0:02:48
|13
|Aude Biannic (Fra)
|0:02:58
|14
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr)
|0:03:04
|15
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze)
|0:03:09
|16
|Latoya Brulee (Bel)
|0:03:31
|17
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel)
|0:03:41
|18
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel)
|0:03:48
|19
|Coralie Demay (GBr)
|0:03:49
|20
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra)
|0:03:53
|21
|Jutta Stienen (Swi)
|0:03:54
|22
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl)
|0:04:03
|23
|Joanne Duval (Fra)
|0:04:17
|24
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra)
|0:04:33
|25
|Jennifer Letue (Fra)
|0:04:45
|26
|Isabel Caetano (Por)
|0:04:51
|27
|Tone Hatteland (Nor)
|0:05:00
|28
|Julie Augizeau (Fra)
|0:05:01
|29
|Winanda Spoor (Ned)
|0:05:03
|30
|Steffi Jamoneau (Fra)
|0:05:11
|31
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra)
|0:05:21
|HD
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra)
|HD
|Morgane Charles (Fra)
|HD
|Marion Sicot (Fra)
|HD
|Carole Vallee (Fra)
|HD
|Margot Lebacle (Fra)
