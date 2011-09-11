Durbridge powers to time trial victory
Quaade, Vorobyev on podium
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Australia
|0:40:16
|2
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Denmark
|0:00:51
|3
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:01:00
|4
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
|0:01:15
|5
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:01:25
|6
|Yoann Paillot (Fra)
|0:02:08
|7
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|0:02:14
|8
|Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand
|0:02:15
|9
|Damien Howson (Aus) Australia
|0:02:19
|10
|Luigi Miletta (Ita)
|0:02:24
|11
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Norway
|0:02:36
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:02:38
|13
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra)
|0:02:42
|14
|Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Denmark
|0:02:45
|15
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:49
|16
|Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:54
|17
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:02:56
|18
|Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) Greece
|0:03:01
|19
|Tom David (NZl)
|0:03:04
|20
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:03:22
|21
|Stian Saugstad (Nor) Norway
|0:03:39
|22
|Marino Palandri (Ita)
|0:04:09
|23
|Lorenzo Rossi (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:14
|24
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:04:20
|25
|Thibaut Villa (Fra)
|0:04:41
|26
|Ingus Eislers (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
|0:06:15
|27
|Lauris Spillers (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
|0:12:13
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy