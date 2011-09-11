Trending

Durbridge powers to time trial victory

Quaade, Vorobyev on podium

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Australia0:40:16
2Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Denmark0:00:51
3Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russian Federation0:01:00
4Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal0:01:15
5Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:01:25
6Yoann Paillot (Fra)0:02:08
7Thomas Dekker (Ned) Chipotle Development Team0:02:14
8Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand0:02:15
9Damien Howson (Aus) Australia0:02:19
10Luigi Miletta (Ita)0:02:24
11Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Norway0:02:36
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg0:02:38
13Stéphane Rossetto (Fra)0:02:42
14Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Denmark0:02:45
15Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:49
16Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Switzerland0:02:54
17Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:02:56
18Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) Greece0:03:01
19Tom David (NZl)0:03:04
20Nikita Novikov (Rus) Russian Federation0:03:22
21Stian Saugstad (Nor) Norway0:03:39
22Marino Palandri (Ita)0:04:09
23Lorenzo Rossi (Swi) Switzerland0:04:14
24Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:04:20
25Thibaut Villa (Fra)0:04:41
26Ingus Eislers (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com0:06:15
27Lauris Spillers (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com0:12:13

