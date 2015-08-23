Schneider claims Chris Thater Memorial victory
Allar and Pic round out podium
Elite Women: -
Full Result
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|1:04:48
|2
|Erica Allar (Care for Cycling)
|3
|Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy Tooth)
|4
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI )
|5
|Emma White (Hot Tubes Junior Development Team)
|6
|Yussely Mendivil Soto (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI )
|7
|Jamie Gilgen (Colavita|Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
|8
|Morgan Brown (Colavita|Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
|9
|Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|10
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|11
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|12
|Tara Whitten (The Cyclery-Opus)
|13
|Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
|14
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|15
|Samantha Fox (QCW Cycling)
|16
|Carrie Cartmill (The Cyclery-Opus)
|17
|Ellen Watters (The Cyclery-Opus)
|18
|Kristin Lotito (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey)
|19
|Elspeth Huyett (QCW Cycling p.b. Breakawaybikes.com)
|20
|Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSSp/b Shebell & Shebell)
|21
|Kristie Nichols James (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
|22
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
|23
|Deborah Leevale-Brown (Team EPS/CSSp/b Shebell & Shebell)
|24
|Kristen Lasasso
|25
|Lauren Dagostino (H+H Racing)
|26
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (ABRT)
|27
|Beth Ruiz (Zimmer Capital Orthopedics p/b Foundation)
|28
|Masha Schneider (CRCA /e2Value)
|29
|Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|DNF
|Ashley Barson (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge)
|DNF
|Jennifer Bushover (Finish Strong/Buffalo Bicycling Club)
|DNF
|Meredith Ehn (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|DNF
|Renee Engelhardt (CRCA/Radical Media)
|DNF
|Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|DNF
|Lauren Leclaire (pedalpowertraining.com)
|DNF
|Sue Mcquiston (ABRT)
|DNF
|Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Buchikas)
|DNF
|Tess Senty (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
|DNF
|Laura Summers (Team ERRACE p/b DSO Manufacturing)
