Trending

Schneider claims Chris Thater Memorial victory

Allar and Pic round out podium

Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI) rolls to the start line

Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI) rolls to the start line
(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

Full Result

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)1:04:48
2Erica Allar (Care for Cycling)
3Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy Tooth)
4Skylar Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI )
5Emma White (Hot Tubes Junior Development Team)
6Yussely Mendivil Soto (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI )
7Jamie Gilgen (Colavita|Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
8Morgan Brown (Colavita|Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
9Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
10Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
11Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
12Tara Whitten (The Cyclery-Opus)
13Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
14Lexie Millard (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
15Samantha Fox (QCW Cycling)
16Carrie Cartmill (The Cyclery-Opus)
17Ellen Watters (The Cyclery-Opus)
18Kristin Lotito (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey)
19Elspeth Huyett (QCW Cycling p.b. Breakawaybikes.com)
20Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSSp/b Shebell & Shebell)
21Kristie Nichols James (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
22Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
23Deborah Leevale-Brown (Team EPS/CSSp/b Shebell & Shebell)
24Kristen Lasasso
25Lauren Dagostino (H+H Racing)
26Ainhoa Perez-Diez (ABRT)
27Beth Ruiz (Zimmer Capital Orthopedics p/b Foundation)
28Masha Schneider (CRCA /e2Value)
29Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
DNFAshley Barson (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge)
DNFJennifer Bushover (Finish Strong/Buffalo Bicycling Club)
DNFMeredith Ehn (CAWES p/b Specialized)
DNFRenee Engelhardt (CRCA/Radical Media)
DNFSarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)
DNFLauren Leclaire (pedalpowertraining.com)
DNFSue Mcquiston (ABRT)
DNFDanielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Buchikas)
DNFTess Senty (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
DNFLaura Summers (Team ERRACE p/b DSO Manufacturing)

Latest on Cyclingnews