Carlos Alzate wins Chris Thater Memorial
Aitcheson and Martin Reinert complete podium
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|1:36:46
|2
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|3
|Martin Reinert
|4
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|5
|Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|6
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|7
|Ed Veal (RealDeal?Gears p/b WASPcam)
|8
|Jake Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)
|9
|Jeff Schiller (To Wheels/Epic Sports Performance/BCC)
|10
|Stalin Quiterio Cuello (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing)
|11
|Chris Tveter (EC Devo Cycling Team)
|12
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|13
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling)
|14
|Adam Farabaugh (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|15
|Cristian Torres (CRCA/Foundation)
|16
|David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|17
|Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|18
|Anton Varabei
|19
|Wes Kline (Team Skyline)
|20
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|21
|Evan Hartig (Credité Velo)
|22
|Trevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|23
|Benjamin Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|24
|Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
|25
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|26
|Anthony Rodriguez (CRCA/Foundation)
|27
|Augusto Sanchez (GS Mengoni USA)
|28
|Achim Burkart (Maloja Pushbikers)
|29
|Dominic Caiazzo (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
|30
|Axel Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes)
|31
|Ismael Collado (Montecci)
|32
|Donovan Clarke (CRCA/Health Warrior p/b RK&O)
|33
|Glenn Ferreira (Metra/Cycles 54 Cycling Team)
|34
|Juan Pimentel Jr (Champion System - Stans's NoTubes )
|35
|Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|36
|John Harris (CT Cycling Advancement Program Pro-Am Team)
|37
|Hamzah Eastman (Team Coco's /Guy)
|38
|Matt Zimmer (Credité Velo)
|39
|Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|40
|Juan Carlos Polanco (GS Megoni USA)
|41
|Andrew House (Wheels of Bloor/ Greywood Developments)
|42
|Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|43
|Austin Vincent (Airgas-Safeway)
|44
|Tim Savre (Credité Velo)
|45
|Bill Elliston (EC Devo Cycling)
|46
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:19
|47
|Alex Kellum (J. Brown p/b Ms. Roses)
|48
|Martin Hacecky (Maloja Pushbikers)
|49
|Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|50
|Daniel Tokarczyk (Spin/Litzler Automation)
|51
|Thomas Barnett (EC Devo Cycling)
|52
|Rudy Peterson (Summit Pro Cycling)
|53
|Quinten Winkel (CRCA/Foundation)
|54
|Timothy Burton (RealDeal?Gears p/b WASPcam)
|55
|David Hoyle (CT Cycling Advancement Program)
|56
|A.J. Moran (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
|57
|Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|58
|Alan Royek (EC Devo Cycling)
|59
|Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|60
|Norlandy Taveras-Sanchez (CRCA/Foundation)
|61
|Joshua Friedman (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
|62
|Craig Nichols (Team Alliance Environmental)
|63
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|64
|Karl Nelson (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles-JLVeloPhiladelphia)
|0:00:34
|65
|Marcel Kalz (Maloja Pushbikers)
|66
|Adrian Hegyvary ( UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:47
|67
|Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
|68
|Juan Pineda (crca brands cycle/roselyn porsche)
|0:00:51
|69
|Johannes Meier (Maloja Pushbikers)
|70
|Michael Black (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelPortland)
|71
|Shane Feehery (Summit Pro Cycling)
|0:01:13
|72
|Michael Chauner (Atomic Energy Squad)
|0:01:30
|73
|Craig Polston (Projekt)
|DNF
|Andrew Buntz (Credité Velo - Trek)
|DNF
|Franklin Burgos (CRCA / DaveJordan Racing)
|DNF
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Erlin García (Hudson bread)
|DNF
|Jeffrey Raynauth (CURE8 GROUP|SIIGY)
|DNF
|Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling)
|DNF
|Anthony Taylor (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing)
|DNF
|Ross White (Credité Velo - Trek)
|DNF
|Jermaine Burrowes (WS United)
