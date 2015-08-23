Trending

Carlos Alzate wins Chris Thater Memorial

Aitcheson and Martin Reinert complete podium

The UHC mens team starting to organize into the blue and white A-Train to deliver their man Carlos Alzate for an eventual win.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)1:36:46
2Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
3Martin Reinert
4Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
5Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
6Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
7Ed Veal (RealDeal?Gears p/b WASPcam)
8Jake Sitler (Astellas Cycling Team)
9Jeff Schiller (To Wheels/Epic Sports Performance/BCC)
10Stalin Quiterio Cuello (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing)
11Chris Tveter (EC Devo Cycling Team)
12Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
13Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling)
14Adam Farabaugh (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
15Cristian Torres (CRCA/Foundation)
16David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
17Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
18Anton Varabei
19Wes Kline (Team Skyline)
20Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
21Evan Hartig (Credité Velo)
22Trevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)
23Benjamin Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
24Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
25David Dawson (Team Skyline)
26Anthony Rodriguez (CRCA/Foundation)
27Augusto Sanchez (GS Mengoni USA)
28Achim Burkart (Maloja Pushbikers)
29Dominic Caiazzo (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
30Axel Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes)
31Ismael Collado (Montecci)
32Donovan Clarke (CRCA/Health Warrior p/b RK&O)
33Glenn Ferreira (Metra/Cycles 54 Cycling Team)
34Juan Pimentel Jr (Champion System - Stans's NoTubes )
35Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
36John Harris (CT Cycling Advancement Program Pro-Am Team)
37Hamzah Eastman (Team Coco's /Guy)
38Matt Zimmer (Credité Velo)
39Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
40Juan Carlos Polanco (GS Megoni USA)
41Andrew House (Wheels of Bloor/ Greywood Developments)
42Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)
43Austin Vincent (Airgas-Safeway)
44Tim Savre (Credité Velo)
45Bill Elliston (EC Devo Cycling)
46Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:19
47Alex Kellum (J. Brown p/b Ms. Roses)
48Martin Hacecky (Maloja Pushbikers)
49Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
50Daniel Tokarczyk (Spin/Litzler Automation)
51Thomas Barnett (EC Devo Cycling)
52Rudy Peterson (Summit Pro Cycling)
53Quinten Winkel (CRCA/Foundation)
54Timothy Burton (RealDeal?Gears p/b WASPcam)
55David Hoyle (CT Cycling Advancement Program)
56A.J. Moran (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
57Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
58Alan Royek (EC Devo Cycling)
59Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
60Norlandy Taveras-Sanchez (CRCA/Foundation)
61Joshua Friedman (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
62Craig Nichols (Team Alliance Environmental)
63Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
64Karl Nelson (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles-JLVeloPhiladelphia)0:00:34
65Marcel Kalz (Maloja Pushbikers)
66Adrian Hegyvary ( UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:00:47
67Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
68Juan Pineda (crca brands cycle/roselyn porsche)0:00:51
69Johannes Meier (Maloja Pushbikers)
70Michael Black (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelPortland)
71Shane Feehery (Summit Pro Cycling)0:01:13
72Michael Chauner (Atomic Energy Squad)0:01:30
73Craig Polston (Projekt)
DNFAndrew Buntz (Credité Velo - Trek)
DNFFranklin Burgos (CRCA / DaveJordan Racing)
DNFHilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
DNFErlin García (Hudson bread)
DNFJeffrey Raynauth (CURE8 GROUP|SIIGY)
DNFClay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
DNFHogan Sills (Astellas Cycling)
DNFAnthony Taylor (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing)
DNFRoss White (Credité Velo - Trek)
DNFJermaine Burrowes (WS United)

