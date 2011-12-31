New England native Sally Annis claimed her first UCI victory of the season, soloing from the first lap to take the inaugural Chicago Cyclocross Cup over Andrea Smith (Ladies First).

The Crossresults.com/JRA Cycles) rider excelled in the heavy course conditions, putting her focus on technique in addition to power. "I was just focused on riding clean and riding strong," said Annis. "If people could catch me, good for them, they'd be riding stronger and cleaner than I am. I was just focusing on my own race and didn't pay too much attention to what was going on behind me."

While Smith spent the entire race in no-man's land in second, not able to close the gap to Annis but too strong to be caught by the chasers, the race for third came down to the final lap. Sue Butler (River City Bicycles/Ridley) finally dispatched Nicole Thiemann (Team CF-Elite) in the last lap and came in for the final podium spot with a dozen seconds to spare.

"I was not expecting this mud," said Smith. "We rode the course early this morning and you either have the course drying out because people are riding or you have it getting wetter. I guess I assumed because it was a golf course it would dry up a little a bit; I don't know what I was thinking, but the mud made it a much better race.

