Annis finishes 2011 with Chicago win

Smith, Butler trail in for podium placings

New England native Sally Annis claimed her first UCI victory of the season, soloing from the first lap to take the inaugural Chicago Cyclocross Cup over Andrea Smith (Ladies First).

The Crossresults.com/JRA Cycles) rider excelled in the heavy course conditions, putting her focus on technique in addition to power. "I was just focused on riding clean and riding strong," said Annis. "If people could catch me, good for them, they'd be riding stronger and cleaner than I am. I was just focusing on my own race and didn't pay too much attention to what was going on behind me."

While Smith spent the entire race in no-man's land in second, not able to close the gap to Annis but too strong to be caught by the chasers, the race for third came down to the final lap. Sue Butler (River City Bicycles/Ridley) finally dispatched Nicole Thiemann (Team CF-Elite) in the last lap and came in for the final podium spot with a dozen seconds to spare.

"I was not expecting this mud," said Smith. "We rode the course early this morning and you either have the course drying out because people are riding or you have it getting wetter. I guess I assumed because it was a golf course it would dry up a little a bit; I don't know what I was thinking, but the mud made it a much better race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Annis (USA) Crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles0:40:13
2Andrea Smith (USA) Ladies First0:00:12
3Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicycles/Ridley0:00:38
4Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF-Elite0:00:50
5Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers0:01:13
6Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:01:52
7Arley Kemmerer (USA) Charm City Cycling LLC0:02:04
8Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop / Mock Orange Bikes p0:02:20
9Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Tibco/To The Top0:03:06
10Elle Anderson (USA) Ladies First0:03:35
11Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop / Mock Orange Bikes p0:03:44
12Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Team Plan C PB Stevens0:04:00
13Anna Dingman (USA) Cycleution0:04:04
14Elizabeth So (USA) Team TATI0:04:08
15Corrie Osborne (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:04:28
16Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill0:04:42
17Ellen Sherrill (USA) Bike Station Aptos
18Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (USA) KCCX Fuji Elite Cyclocross Team0:05:54
19Kimberly Flynn (USA) USSC-Trek p/b Vantaggio0:07:27
20Lindsay Zucco (USA) Team Bicycle Heaven0:10:32
DNFMeghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross

 

