Annis finishes 2011 with Chicago win
Smith, Butler trail in for podium placings
New England native Sally Annis claimed her first UCI victory of the season, soloing from the first lap to take the inaugural Chicago Cyclocross Cup over Andrea Smith (Ladies First).
The Crossresults.com/JRA Cycles) rider excelled in the heavy course conditions, putting her focus on technique in addition to power. "I was just focused on riding clean and riding strong," said Annis. "If people could catch me, good for them, they'd be riding stronger and cleaner than I am. I was just focusing on my own race and didn't pay too much attention to what was going on behind me."
While Smith spent the entire race in no-man's land in second, not able to close the gap to Annis but too strong to be caught by the chasers, the race for third came down to the final lap. Sue Butler (River City Bicycles/Ridley) finally dispatched Nicole Thiemann (Team CF-Elite) in the last lap and came in for the final podium spot with a dozen seconds to spare.
"I was not expecting this mud," said Smith. "We rode the course early this morning and you either have the course drying out because people are riding or you have it getting wetter. I guess I assumed because it was a golf course it would dry up a little a bit; I don't know what I was thinking, but the mud made it a much better race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Annis (USA) Crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|0:40:13
|2
|Andrea Smith (USA) Ladies First
|0:00:12
|3
|Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicycles/Ridley
|0:00:38
|4
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF-Elite
|0:00:50
|5
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers
|0:01:13
|6
|Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:01:52
|7
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Charm City Cycling LLC
|0:02:04
|8
|Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop / Mock Orange Bikes p
|0:02:20
|9
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Tibco/To The Top
|0:03:06
|10
|Elle Anderson (USA) Ladies First
|0:03:35
|11
|Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop / Mock Orange Bikes p
|0:03:44
|12
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Team Plan C PB Stevens
|0:04:00
|13
|Anna Dingman (USA) Cycleution
|0:04:04
|14
|Elizabeth So (USA) Team TATI
|0:04:08
|15
|Corrie Osborne (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|16
|Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill
|0:04:42
|17
|Ellen Sherrill (USA) Bike Station Aptos
|18
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (USA) KCCX Fuji Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:05:54
|19
|Kimberly Flynn (USA) USSC-Trek p/b Vantaggio
|0:07:27
|20
|Lindsay Zucco (USA) Team Bicycle Heaven
|0:10:32
|DNF
|Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy