Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Keegan Swenson win Chequamegon MTB Festival
Life Time Grand Prix round brings field across a 40-mile route through the Northwoods of Wisconsin
Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Keegan Swenson won the Chequamegon MTB Festival presented by Trek on Saturday. The event marked the fourth race of the Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda.
In the women's category, Villafane finished the race in 2:16:22 and beat Alexis Skarda and Savilia Blunk in a sprint to the line.
In the men's category, Swenson crossed the finish line after 2:00:01, beating runner-up Alex Wild and third-place Sean Fincham, both finishing just one second back.
The race celebrated its 41st anniversary and offered the field a 40-mile route through the Northwoods of Wisconsin.
The race started from Hayward and was routed across the American Birkebeiner Ski Trail, with back-to-back climbs and a multitude of terrain serving up a race of attrition before the winners were crowned at the Great Hall in Cable.
More to follow...
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofia Gomez Villafane
|2:16:22
|2
|Alexis Skarda
|3
|Savilia Blunk
|4
|Gabriela Guerra
|2:20:16
|5
|Madigan Munro
|2:20:18
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Keegan Swenson
|2:00:01
|2
|Alex Wild
|3
|Sean Fincham
|2:00:02
|4
|Payson McElveen
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|5
|Matthew Beers
