Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Keegan Swenson win Chequamegon MTB Festival

By
published

Life Time Grand Prix round brings field across a 40-mile route through the Northwoods of Wisconsin

Sofia Gomez Villafane
Sofia Gomez Villafane (Image credit: Life Time Grand Prix)
Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Keegan Swenson won the Chequamegon MTB Festival presented by Trek on Saturday. The event marked the fourth race of the Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda.

In the women's category, Villafane finished the race in 2:16:22 and beat Alexis Skarda and Savilia Blunk in a sprint to the line.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofia Gomez Villafane 2:16:22
2Alexis Skarda
3Savilia Blunk
4Gabriela Guerra 2:20:16
5Madigan Munro 2:20:18
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Keegan Swenson 2:00:01
2Alex Wild
3Sean Fincham 2:00:02
4Payson McElveenRow 3 - Cell 2
5Matthew Beers

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

