Drenching sweat and lost breakfast – Heat on for Lachlan Morton in opening phase of Australia lap record chase

Fast opening ten days for EF Education-EasyPost rider as makes Darwin ahead of target despite 'baking hot' conditions

Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) on day 9 of his around Australia record attempt
Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) on day 9 of his around Australia record attempt (Image credit: Karter Machen)

Lachlan Morton is nearly a third of the way through his 14,201km around Australia record attempt, launching into the first ten days of the riding challenge with a scorching pace and weather that is beginning to match.

The EF Education-EasyPost rider had clocked up more than four-and-a-half-thousand kilometres since leaving Port Macquarie in New South Wales on Thursday September 5 at the time of writing and stopped in Darwin on Saturday afternoon, having planned for an easier day.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.