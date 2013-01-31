Trending

Image 1 of 45

Daniel Meyer (USA) hitting a water crossing

Daniel Meyer (USA) hitting a water crossing
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 45

Linda Sone (USA) riding one of the few patches of grass

Linda Sone (USA) riding one of the few patches of grass
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 45

Sue Butler (USA) trying to find some solid ground

Sue Butler (USA) trying to find some solid ground
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 45

A rider crosses the ridge at the top of the course

A rider crosses the ridge at the top of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 45

Janie Dalton (USA) running the steps

Janie Dalton (USA) running the steps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 45

Kristen Webber (USA) being chased hard by Linda Sone (USA)

Kristen Webber (USA) being chased hard by Linda Sone (USA)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 45

Sue Butler (USA) running an off-camber section

Sue Butler (USA) running an off-camber section
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 45

Sue Butler (USA) eyes a dangerous descent

Sue Butler (USA) eyes a dangerous descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 45

Sue Butler (USA) takes the hole shot

Sue Butler (USA) takes the hole shot
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 45

Sue Butler (USA) at the start

Sue Butler (USA) at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 45

Sue Butler (USA) wins the 40-44 world championship

Sue Butler (USA) wins the 40-44 world championship
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 45

Linda Sone (USA) makes it an all-American podium with a 3rd place finish

Linda Sone (USA) makes it an all-American podium with a 3rd place finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 45

Chuck Gillis (USA) riding atop the ridge

Chuck Gillis (USA) riding atop the ridge
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 45

A racer running steps at the end of lap one

A racer running steps at the end of lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 45

David Linden (USA) picking up his machine on the steps

David Linden (USA) picking up his machine on the steps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 45

David Beals (USA) on his way to a 7th place finish

David Beals (USA) on his way to a 7th place finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 45

James Laird (CAN) was first up the stairs on lap one

James Laird (CAN) was first up the stairs on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 45

James Laird (CAN) on his way to a world championship

James Laird (CAN) on his way to a world championship
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 45

James Laird (CAN) putting his stamp of authority on the race

James Laird (CAN) putting his stamp of authority on the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 45

Men 60-64 head out onto the muddy course

Men 60-64 head out onto the muddy course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 45

Mens 60-64 start is won by USA Champion Charles Townsend

Mens 60-64 start is won by USA Champion Charles Townsend
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 45

This woman seemed to be pleased with her outing today

This woman seemed to be pleased with her outing today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 45

USA Champion Jonathan Page was out for some motorpacing today

USA Champion Jonathan Page was out for some motorpacing today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 45

Charles Townsend (USA) lost ground early and could not claw his way back to the front

Charles Townsend (USA) lost ground early and could not claw his way back to the front
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 45

Kristen Webber (USA) running the steps in 2nd place

Kristen Webber (USA) running the steps in 2nd place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 45

Sue Butler (USA) on her first trip up the steps

Sue Butler (USA) on her first trip up the steps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 45

The rest of the pack chases Butler

The rest of the pack chases Butler
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 45

Sue Butler (USA) takes the hole shot in the deep mud

Sue Butler (USA) takes the hole shot in the deep mud
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 45

The starting stretch was on pavement but deep mud followed

The starting stretch was on pavement but deep mud followed
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 45

Masters Women 40-44 front row

Masters Women 40-44 front row
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 45

Sue Butler (USA) sharing a laugh at the line

Sue Butler (USA) sharing a laugh at the line
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 45

Missing Link Team-mates (USA) having a great time

Missing Link Team-mates (USA) having a great time
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 45

Masters women 40-44 in the warming tent

Masters women 40-44 in the warming tent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 45

Susan Adamkovicks (USA) climbing out of a water crossing

Susan Adamkovicks (USA) climbing out of a water crossing
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 35 of 45

There were several water crossings on the course due to heavy rains this week

There were several water crossings on the course due to heavy rains this week
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 36 of 45

Men 60-64 running the muddy stairs

Men 60-64 running the muddy stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 37 of 45

Men 60-64 batlling on the stairs

Men 60-64 batlling on the stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 38 of 45

James Laird (CAN) leading the Mens 60-64 field

James Laird (CAN) leading the Mens 60-64 field
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 39 of 45

Kristen Webber hugs winner Sue Butler

Kristen Webber hugs winner Sue Butler
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 40 of 45

Tim Butler kissing his exhausted wife, Sue Butler (USA)

Tim Butler kissing his exhausted wife, Sue Butler (USA)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 41 of 45

Sue Butler (USA) smiling at the finish

Sue Butler (USA) smiling at the finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 42 of 45

Linda Sona (USA) racing to a third place finish

Linda Sona (USA) racing to a third place finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 43 of 45

Kristen Webber (USA) chasing Butler to no avail

Kristen Webber (USA) chasing Butler to no avail
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 44 of 45

Sue Butler (USA) leading on the final lap

Sue Butler (USA) leading on the final lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 45 of 45

Katie Compton (USA) was out for a course inspection today

Katie Compton (USA) was out for a course inspection today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Men 30-34
1Sven Baumann (Wolverine Sports Club)0:20:30
2Tom Burke (Midwest Cycling Group)0:00:14
3Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized/Iowa City Cyc)0:00:20
4Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)0:00:23
5Andrew Coe (Ethos Racing)0:00:25
6Jeff Kluck (SC Velo)0:00:30
7Brad Cole (KCCX Fuji Elite Cyclocross Team)0:00:44
8Stefan Rothe (JUBILEE SUBARU)0:00:51
9Jason Monk (Team WHAYNE)0:01:38
10Thomas Jones (Scalo Veloce)0:02:18
11Todd Hancock (Berger Hardware Bikes)0:02:38
12Grahame Rivers (Dark Horse Flyers)0:02:56
13Jesse Quagliaroli (Exposition Wheelmen)0:02:57
14Nathan Poulton (independent)0:03:15
15Kailin Waterman0:03:34
16Michael Baldwin (Tri Power)0:03:41
17John Kurtz (Flatlandia Cycling Team)0:03:48
18Christopher Bozek (Dark Horse Flyers)0:03:59
19Cameron Dube (GearHeads)0:04:01
20Marten Beels (Lamprey Systems)0:04:21
21Bradley Schmalzer (Bikeman.com)0:04:28
22Barret Fishner0:04:44
23Dusty Arbogast (Pro Mountain Outfitters)0:05:12
24Andrew Webster (Wooden Wheels Racing)0:05:37
25Neil Fortner (Wild Card Cycling)0:06:01
26Nathan Annon0:06:27
27Joseph Togoan (Reno Wheelmen)0:07:57
28Brandon Elliott (Iron Cycles)0:09:18
DNSEddie Murray
DNSJohn Bauer
DNSBrian Hopkins (Ag3r)
DNSAndrew Mills (Compass Cycling Team)
DNFGeorge Blankenship (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare/National)

Men 35-39 - Heat 1
1Brian Sheedy (GIANT)0:21:17
2Christopher Case (Feedback Sports Racing)0:00:33
3Justin Robinson (California Giant Berry Farms/Sp)0:00:55
4Peter Mogg (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)0:01:13
5Eric Nelson (Mudfoot)0:01:19
6Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)0:01:25
7Greg Krause (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)0:01:26
8Craig Faulkner (Crossniacs)0:01:28
9Andrew Messer (DRT Racing/Don Galligher-DRT Co)0:01:38
10Ryan Leech (MAMBO CX/GoCycling/Mid Atl Mast)0:01:45
11Morten Vaeng (Drammen CK)0:01:49
12Joshua Whitmore (Team Athletix Benefitting Globa)0:02:27
13Nathan Sibly0:02:31
14Russell Griffin (Cycleton)0:02:38
15Nathan Smith (Mt. Pleasant Velo)0:02:39
16Joshua Johnson (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci)0:02:40
17Joshua Prater (Speedway Wheelmen)0:02:47
18Geoffrey Huber (I Am The Engine)0:03:10
19Craig Virr (Crumpton Cycles)0:03:59
20Jeremiah Kille (Cushman & Wakefield Racing/Lamo)0:04:22
21Justin Lowe (Gear Up Cycles)0:04:28
22Michael Hemelgarn (DRT Racing/Don Galligher-DRT Co)0:04:35
23Wade Burch (CFT-Sinas Dramis Law/CFT Cyclin)0:04:39
24Stephen Bursey (Gearheads)0:05:00
25Travis Frey (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci)0:05:17
26Evan Sarna (Missing Link Bicycle Co-op/3rd)0:06:50
27Aric Frederick (C3-Twenty20cycling.com/Charm Ci)0:08:06
DNSMichael Berry
DNSSteven Gers (Bio Wheels Racing)
DNSEric Rydholm (GS Boulder/Studio 1 Dental/Orga)

Men 35-39 - Heat 2
1Ali Goulet (LooK Cycle)0:22:14
2Aaron Elwell (Twin Six)0:00:10
3Eric Anderson (Zipp Factory Team)0:00:18
4Damian Schmitt0:00:47
5Travis Donn (Ethos Racing)0:01:24
6Logan Garey (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:01:34
7Christopher Fisher (Crossniacs)0:01:35
8Luke Sagur (The Spirited Cyclist Cycling Cl)0:02:01
9David Sheek (SDG Felt)0:02:02
10Bryan Mickiewicz (Feedback Sports Racing)0:02:04
11Joshua Roeser (Crossniacs)0:02:39
12Ian Moore0:03:16
13Ken Dick (Wrench Science)
14John Boggs (xXx Racing)0:03:23
15Gregory Ahnert (Lamprey Systems)0:03:31
16Vincent Cox (cyclo-cross.com)0:03:42
17Ryan Bosio (Marx and Bensdorf Cycling Team/)0:03:53
18Nathan Rice0:04:09
19Jason Stoner (Fiets Met Slagroom)0:04:23
20Matthew Hennessy (Charm City Cycling LLC)0:04:34
21Aaron Johnson0:04:52
22Christopher Jensen (ROBOTS 0:05:55
23Andy Paskins (SRAM Factory)0:07:01
24Sean Yeager (Altius Cycling Team)0:07:17
25Andrew Anderson (xXx Racing)0:07:49
DNSJason Van Staveren (Capital Bicycle Racing Club)
DNSAlistair Sponsel (The Pony Shop)
DNSOliver Vrambout (The Bikery Du Nord)
DNSDavid Hall (Mt. Pleasant Velo)
DNSNathan Roberson (Don Walker Cycles Racing)

Men 35-39 - Heat 3
1Russell Stevenson (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:20:48
2Leon Brouwer (leon.marketeeropmaat)0:01:08
3Jesse Rients (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:01:09
4Taylor Carrington (Turin Bikes - Carmichael Traini)0:01:10
5Aroussen Laflamme (Xprezo-Borsao)0:01:54
6Alex Work (Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobst)0:02:26
7Chris McNeil (SOUL SPORTIF)0:02:27
8Sean Estes0:04:29
9Brad Hunter (erace cancer)0:05:06
10James Billiter (Bio Wheels Racing)0:05:15
11Christopher Harshman (Sportif Coaching Group/Western)0:05:30
12Mark Lahuec (ABRT (Annapolis Bicycle Racing)0:06:03
13William Petsko Jr (Dynamic Physical Therapy Cyclin)0:06:14
14Matthew Tinkey0:06:18
15Jason Biggs
16Charles Arensberg (Morgan Stanley /Specialized/Mor)0:06:37
17Matthew Morrison (Toasted Head Racing)0:06:45
18Timothy Cook (Team Bicycles inc/Team Bicycles)0:07:31
19Ricardo Medina0:07:58
20Paul Hernandez (The TEAM)0:09:02
21Ulises Salas (SC Velo)0:09:34
22Jeffrey Schlaudecker (Team Hungry)0:09:59
DNSThomas Baggenstoss (Village Volkswagen Elite Cyclin)
DNSRolando Roman (Cyclocross Project 2015)
DNSJason Wagner (Flatlandia Cycling Team)
DNSPaolo Urizar (The Bonebell)
DNSJason Scislowicz (RevolutionCycleSports p/b Loner)
DNSJerry Bueno (787 Racing)
DNSAndrew Crater (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)

Men 40-44 - Heat 1
1Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:20:04
2J Clark0:00:07
3Edward Baker (Team Kappius)0:00:32
4Todd Bowden (Exposition Wheelmen)0:00:43
5Andre Sutton (Hardcore Cycling Club)0:00:52
6Paul Bonds (Oklahoma City Velo Club)0:01:09
7Greg Marini0:01:17
8Andrew Croutch (THE HUB RACE TEAM)0:01:30
9Dave Weaver (ALAN North America Cycling)0:01:50
10Bill Marshall (KCCX Fuji Elite Cyclocross Team)0:01:58
11Jason Karew (Bandwidth.com/Cincinnati Velo C)0:02:16
12Ernesto Marenchin (Twin Six)0:02:23
13Michael Birner (Sportif Coaching Group/Western)0:03:08
14Timothy Hall (Ft. Wayne Outfitters)0:03:19
15Doug Carraway (Team Six One Four)0:03:24
16Gary Rodosta (Breakaway Velo)0:03:25
17Joe Lillibridge (C3-Twenty20cycling.com/Charm Ci)0:03:27
18Andrew Olive (Euro-sports.com/The Foodery)0:03:41
19Jonathan Lombardo (Finkraft)0:03:48
20Mark Vanliere (Hup United)0:04:11
21Eric Warden (Cycle-Smart Inc.)0:04:18
22Brady Rogers (Litespeed-BMW)0:04:22
23Michael Welker (Primal Wear - McDonald-Audi)0:05:01
24David Johnson (Maumee Valley Wheelmen)0:07:04
25Michael Whitfield (Hup United)0:08:15
26Jerry Hadley (Team Tripower/Tri Power)0:08:55
DNSChristopher Wherity
DNSChristopher Woody
DNSTravis Brown
DNSBenjamin Smith (352 Racing p/b Bikes and More)
DNSJay Thomas (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
DNSDerek Oldfield (SPY GIANT RIDE)
DNSBrent Bell (Compass Cycling Team)
DNSOtto Schug (WebCyclery Racing)
DNSMason O'Neal (Team Cycle Progression)
DNFMatthew Myette (Zanconato Racing)
DNFScott Whitehair (Don Walker Cycles Racing)

Men 40-44 - Heat 2
1Mark Savery (Midwest Cycling Community NE)0:20:09
2Michael Yozell (Kapelmuur Independent)0:00:01
3Brian Hludzinski (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:00:02
4William Elliston (Mid Atlantic Cycling Club)0:00:46
5Mike Stewart (Tri Cities Road Club)0:01:08
6Micha Fritzinger (McDonald Cycling)0:01:22
7Raul Rojas (DCMTB)0:01:36
8Jp Brocket (Ethos Racing)0:01:54
9Menko Johnson (Peninsula Velo Racing/Peninsula)
10William Hendricks (Mountain View Cycles)0:01:58
11Michael Smith (Cycle City Racing)0:01:59
12William Tyson Hausdoerffer (KS Energy Services / Team Wisco)0:02:04
13Alexander Morgan (Sun Adventure Sports)0:02:22
14Gregory Keller (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:02:32
15Timothy Cannard (WWW.BUY-CELL.COM)0:02:35
16Ryan O'Connor0:02:49
17John Degele (Storm Racing Team)0:03:09
18Christopher Leopold (Los Locos)0:03:21
19Luther Swift (National Capital Velo Club/Unit)0:03:49
20Edgars Apse (blacksmith cycle)0:03:54
21Christopher Jones (Salvagetti/Happy Coffee Cyclocr)0:03:58
22Joseph Hatley0:04:01
23Scott Benson0:04:02
24Matthew Gilhousen (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)0:04:05
25Bert Hull (BMW Global MINI Free-Flite Mast)0:04:06
26Timothy Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)0:04:16
27Mike Macklem (LAMPREY SYSTEMS)0:04:46
28Jorge Martinez (Cyclocross Project 2015)0:05:02
29James O'Loughlin (Team Hungry)0:05:44
30Jeff Jackson (GearHeads)0:05:48
31James Deaton (Tri Power)0:06:09
32Bradley Arnold0:06:17
33Anthony Dalessio (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare/National)0:06:48
34Stephen Olenchock (Lamprey Systems)0:08:07
DNSR Jason Harrod
DNSDavid (Dwight) Smith (Tri Cities Road Club)
DNSJeffrey Lau (Van Dessel Factory Team)
DNSDavid Neubeck (Fanatik Bike Co./Shuksan Velo C)

Men 40-44 - Heat 3
1Peter Webber0:20:17
2Marco Prieto0:00:23
3Shadd Smith0:00:29
4Kenny Wehn0:00:32
5Michael Robson0:01:13
6Kristopher Auer0:01:25
7Matt Davies0:01:59
8Matthew Scott0:02:29
9Brian Finnerty0:02:31
10Jay Lazar0:02:36
11Daniel Larino0:02:41
12William Stolte0:02:43
13Brian Staby0:02:47
14Eric Neely
15Kevin Caldwell0:02:48
16Anastasio Flores0:02:52
17Patrick Gallegos0:02:54
18Gabriel Ion0:02:59
19Peter Hills0:03:04
20Matthew Parse0:03:11
21Michael Hosang0:03:34
22Douglas Philippone0:03:48
23Scot Herrmann0:03:58
24Peter Woodrow0:04:16
25Patrick Russell0:04:30
26Curt Dosier0:04:54
27Matthew McNamara0:05:32
28Kelly Kerby0:06:28
29Michael Adams0:06:35
30Christopher MacFarland0:06:48
31Benjamin Anemone0:07:53
32Gary Thornton0:09:07
33Mark Born0:09:23
34Todd Peterson
35Matt Falwell
36Patrick Sheeley
DNSSugata Junya
DNSMarc Bergeron
DNSWalid Abu Ghazaleh

Men 40-44 - Repechage
1Timothy Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)0:25:42
2Matthew McNamara (Sterling Sports Group)0:00:24
3Mike Macklem (LAMPREY SYSTEMS)0:01:08
4Patrick Russell (Wolverine Sports Club)0:01:22
5Curt Dosier (Paramount Racing/OCW/Paramount)0:01:42
6James O'Loughlin (Team Hungry)0:01:52
7Christopher MacFarland (xXx Racing)0:01:57
8Jorge Martinez (Cyclocross Project 2015)0:02:04
9Jeff Jackson (GearHeads)
10Kelly Kerby (Austin Nationals Cycling)
11Bradley Arnold
12Todd Peterson (Somerville Bicycle Shop)
13Mark Born (Velo 16 BSG)
DNSBenjamin Anemone (Bicycle Therapy)
DNSMatthew Myette (Zanconato Racing)
DNSMatt Falwell (Gear Up Cycles)
DNSScott Whitehair (Don Walker Cycles Racing)
DNSPatrick Sheeley
DNSJames Deaton (Tri Power)
DNSStephen Olenchock (Lamprey Systems)
DNSMichael Adams (WAS Labs Cycling)
DNSJerry Hadley (Team Tripower/Tri Power)
DNSGary Thornton (Charm City Cycling LLC)
DNSBert Hull (BMW Global MINI Free-Flite Mast)
DNFAnthony Dalessio (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare/National)
DNFMichael Whitfield (Hup United)

Men 45-49 - Heat 1
1Murray Swanson (Peninsula Velo Racing/Peninsula)0:18:33
2Jeff Weinert (Wolverine Sports Club)0:00:24
3Daniel McNally0:00:31
4Ralf Warmuth (Finkraft)0:00:36
5Keith Sheridan (Cotswold veldrijden)0:00:48
6Brent Evans (Roberta Sun)0:01:23
7Harold Stephenson (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:01:30
8John Mansell (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:01:37
9David Weber (Team Kappius)0:01:54
10Michael McShane (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team/)0:02:00
11Todd Hunter (Garneau Custom)0:02:03
12Jonathan Tarbox (Exposition Wheelmen)0:02:10
13Joseph Pallotto (Team Lake Effect/Lake Effect Cy)0:02:18
14Michael Schulze (Bio Wheels Racing)0:02:23
15Jeffrey Unruh (Slimenundgrossen)0:02:31
16Trent Donat (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci)0:02:40
17Cory Smith (Sportif Coaching Group/Western)0:02:42
18Pete Hutchinson (cotswold veldrijden)0:02:50
19Trey O'Neal (CONTENDER BICYCLES/The Contende)0:02:54
20Rolf Windh (Guys Racing Club)0:03:09
21Christopher Tarnowski (Westwood Velo)0:03:14
22Geoff McIntosh (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)0:03:17
23Craig Fitzgerald (Woodlands Cycling Club Race Tea)0:03:23
24Kenneth Morris (Winchester Wheelmen/Winchester)0:03:24
25Paul Weiss (OA/CycleMania/Portland Velo Clu)0:03:28
26Rodrigo Gil Moreno De Mora0:04:03
27Andrew Holton0:05:04
28John Weber (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:06:09
29Brian Dallas (Velo Hangar)0:09:44
DNSCharlie (Jimmy) Bruner (Back to Dirt Cycling)
DNSMark Rumsey (Hardcore Bikes)
DNSTroy Kimball (Westwood Velo)
DNSEdward Anderson (2CC/Second City Cyclists)

Men 45-49 - Heat 2
1Jon Cariveau (MOOTS)0:19:14
2Roger Aspholm (Finkraft)0:00:21
3Jonathan Card0:00:23
4Darron Cheek (CROSS PROPZ RACING)0:00:27
5Daniel Alonso (MMR Bikes)0:00:46
6David Diviney0:00:57
7Brian Conant (The Pony Shop)0:01:02
8John Gatch (Bandwidth.com/Cincinnati Velo C)0:01:04
9Mark Pohndorf (Finkraft)0:01:19
10Ronald Bollenberghe 00:01:30
11Waldek Stepniowski (Team LUNA Chix)0:01:48
12Carl Boni (Rapid Racing)0:01:56
13Keith Lucas (Be Real Sports)0:02:03
14Douglas Hudson (Feedback Sports Racing)0:02:12
15Chris Cleeland (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci)0:02:24
16Don Maschka (North Iowa Spin)0:02:50
17Gary Aspnes (CCB Racing/CCB)0:03:04
18Michael Schmid (Reality Bikes)0:03:13
19Greg Gorrell (Feedback Sports Racing)0:03:27
20Michael Seiler (Rogue Racing Project)0:03:38
21Mark Fasczewski (Village Volkswagen Elite Cyclin)0:03:47
22Paul Paisant (Mock Orange Bikes)0:05:15
23Mathew Eastlack (Slimenundgrossen)0:05:21
24Shayne Smith (Los Locos)0:05:58
25J Devon Alvarez (Cole Sport)0:06:08
26Robert Dills (KnoxVelo Club)0:06:31
DNSMatthew Graham (QCW Cycling)
DNSStephan Marcoux (Bikeman.com)
DNSPablo Santa Cruz (Florida Velo)
DNSDavid Valvo
DNSRichard Sangalli (California Giant Cycling/Calif)
DNSJeffrey Guy (ChamRakh Cycling)
DNFGannon Myall (California Giant Cycling)

Men 45-49 - Heat 3
1Donald Myrah0:19:04
2Tim Butler (Evolution Racing Team-WA)0:00:24
3Jerzy Wozniak (Winchester Wheelmen/Winchester)0:00:38
4Christopher Smith (Hup United)0:00:45
5Normon Thibault (Frontrunners)0:01:30
6Michael Rowell (Bikeway Source/Bell Lap Racing/)0:01:39
7Craig Cozza (UPMC Cycling Performance)0:01:51
8David McComb (Men of Steel Racing /Men Of Ste)0:01:59
9Shawn Lortie (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:02:03
10Daniel Casper (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)0:02:06
11Robert Kuhn (Hup United)0:02:14
12Scott Buschlen (shut up legs)0:02:18
13Brian Koeneman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)0:02:21
14Michael Brazel (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))0:03:00
15Eric Carlson (Blue Steel Cyclery /Blue Steel)0:03:08
16Steve McNamee (Le Scomparse Cycling Team)0:03:16
17Robert Dietrick (Minerva Design Cycling Team/Gen)0:03:39
18Paul Schoening (Team Plan C)0:03:50
19Timothy Hopkin (North Carolina Cyclocross)0:04:16
20Joseph Bellante (Bio Wheels Racing)0:04:22
21David Bilenkey (Euro-sports.com/The Foodery)0:05:16
22Markus Bowman (South Mountain Cycles)0:05:25
23Volker Orgeldinger (Cycleton)0:05:53
24Kay Ohta (Main Street Velo)0:05:56
25Bryan Waldman (CFT-Sinas Dramis Law/CFT Cyclin)
26Brian Ferrario0:06:17
27James Cook (Canadian Cycling Magazine)0:06:32
28George Berger (Birdsong Brewing p/b Common Mar)0:07:33
29Christopher Quinn (Magnus)0:08:17
30D Byron (Bike Hugger)0:10:06
31Sol Schott (Crosshairs Cycling)0:12:05
DNSKelly Ricke (360 Racing)
DNSGeorge Nicholas

