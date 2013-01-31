Seeding heats continue at masters 'cross Worlds
Fields set for world title finals
Image 1 of 45
Image 2 of 45
Image 3 of 45
Image 4 of 45
Image 5 of 45
Image 6 of 45
Image 7 of 45
Image 8 of 45
Image 9 of 45
Image 10 of 45
Image 11 of 45
Image 12 of 45
Image 13 of 45
Image 14 of 45
Image 15 of 45
Image 16 of 45
Image 17 of 45
Image 18 of 45
Image 19 of 45
Image 20 of 45
Image 21 of 45
Image 22 of 45
Image 23 of 45
Image 24 of 45
Image 25 of 45
Image 26 of 45
Image 27 of 45
Image 28 of 45
Image 29 of 45
Image 30 of 45
Image 31 of 45
Image 32 of 45
Image 33 of 45
Image 34 of 45
Image 35 of 45
Image 36 of 45
Image 37 of 45
Image 38 of 45
Image 39 of 45
Image 40 of 45
Image 41 of 45
Image 42 of 45
Image 43 of 45
Image 44 of 45
Image 45 of 45
|1
|Sven Baumann (Wolverine Sports Club)
|0:20:30
|2
|Tom Burke (Midwest Cycling Group)
|0:00:14
|3
|Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized/Iowa City Cyc)
|0:00:20
|4
|Thomas Turner (Team Jamis)
|0:00:23
|5
|Andrew Coe (Ethos Racing)
|0:00:25
|6
|Jeff Kluck (SC Velo)
|0:00:30
|7
|Brad Cole (KCCX Fuji Elite Cyclocross Team)
|0:00:44
|8
|Stefan Rothe (JUBILEE SUBARU)
|0:00:51
|9
|Jason Monk (Team WHAYNE)
|0:01:38
|10
|Thomas Jones (Scalo Veloce)
|0:02:18
|11
|Todd Hancock (Berger Hardware Bikes)
|0:02:38
|12
|Grahame Rivers (Dark Horse Flyers)
|0:02:56
|13
|Jesse Quagliaroli (Exposition Wheelmen)
|0:02:57
|14
|Nathan Poulton (independent)
|0:03:15
|15
|Kailin Waterman
|0:03:34
|16
|Michael Baldwin (Tri Power)
|0:03:41
|17
|John Kurtz (Flatlandia Cycling Team)
|0:03:48
|18
|Christopher Bozek (Dark Horse Flyers)
|0:03:59
|19
|Cameron Dube (GearHeads)
|0:04:01
|20
|Marten Beels (Lamprey Systems)
|0:04:21
|21
|Bradley Schmalzer (Bikeman.com)
|0:04:28
|22
|Barret Fishner
|0:04:44
|23
|Dusty Arbogast (Pro Mountain Outfitters)
|0:05:12
|24
|Andrew Webster (Wooden Wheels Racing)
|0:05:37
|25
|Neil Fortner (Wild Card Cycling)
|0:06:01
|26
|Nathan Annon
|0:06:27
|27
|Joseph Togoan (Reno Wheelmen)
|0:07:57
|28
|Brandon Elliott (Iron Cycles)
|0:09:18
|DNS
|Eddie Murray
|DNS
|John Bauer
|DNS
|Brian Hopkins (Ag3r)
|DNS
|Andrew Mills (Compass Cycling Team)
|DNF
|George Blankenship (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare/National)
|1
|Brian Sheedy (GIANT)
|0:21:17
|2
|Christopher Case (Feedback Sports Racing)
|0:00:33
|3
|Justin Robinson (California Giant Berry Farms/Sp)
|0:00:55
|4
|Peter Mogg (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)
|0:01:13
|5
|Eric Nelson (Mudfoot)
|0:01:19
|6
|Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
|0:01:25
|7
|Greg Krause (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
|0:01:26
|8
|Craig Faulkner (Crossniacs)
|0:01:28
|9
|Andrew Messer (DRT Racing/Don Galligher-DRT Co)
|0:01:38
|10
|Ryan Leech (MAMBO CX/GoCycling/Mid Atl Mast)
|0:01:45
|11
|Morten Vaeng (Drammen CK)
|0:01:49
|12
|Joshua Whitmore (Team Athletix Benefitting Globa)
|0:02:27
|13
|Nathan Sibly
|0:02:31
|14
|Russell Griffin (Cycleton)
|0:02:38
|15
|Nathan Smith (Mt. Pleasant Velo)
|0:02:39
|16
|Joshua Johnson (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci)
|0:02:40
|17
|Joshua Prater (Speedway Wheelmen)
|0:02:47
|18
|Geoffrey Huber (I Am The Engine)
|0:03:10
|19
|Craig Virr (Crumpton Cycles)
|0:03:59
|20
|Jeremiah Kille (Cushman & Wakefield Racing/Lamo)
|0:04:22
|21
|Justin Lowe (Gear Up Cycles)
|0:04:28
|22
|Michael Hemelgarn (DRT Racing/Don Galligher-DRT Co)
|0:04:35
|23
|Wade Burch (CFT-Sinas Dramis Law/CFT Cyclin)
|0:04:39
|24
|Stephen Bursey (Gearheads)
|0:05:00
|25
|Travis Frey (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci)
|0:05:17
|26
|Evan Sarna (Missing Link Bicycle Co-op/3rd)
|0:06:50
|27
|Aric Frederick (C3-Twenty20cycling.com/Charm Ci)
|0:08:06
|DNS
|Michael Berry
|DNS
|Steven Gers (Bio Wheels Racing)
|DNS
|Eric Rydholm (GS Boulder/Studio 1 Dental/Orga)
|1
|Ali Goulet (LooK Cycle)
|0:22:14
|2
|Aaron Elwell (Twin Six)
|0:00:10
|3
|Eric Anderson (Zipp Factory Team)
|0:00:18
|4
|Damian Schmitt
|0:00:47
|5
|Travis Donn (Ethos Racing)
|0:01:24
|6
|Logan Garey (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:01:34
|7
|Christopher Fisher (Crossniacs)
|0:01:35
|8
|Luke Sagur (The Spirited Cyclist Cycling Cl)
|0:02:01
|9
|David Sheek (SDG Felt)
|0:02:02
|10
|Bryan Mickiewicz (Feedback Sports Racing)
|0:02:04
|11
|Joshua Roeser (Crossniacs)
|0:02:39
|12
|Ian Moore
|0:03:16
|13
|Ken Dick (Wrench Science)
|14
|John Boggs (xXx Racing)
|0:03:23
|15
|Gregory Ahnert (Lamprey Systems)
|0:03:31
|16
|Vincent Cox (cyclo-cross.com)
|0:03:42
|17
|Ryan Bosio (Marx and Bensdorf Cycling Team/)
|0:03:53
|18
|Nathan Rice
|0:04:09
|19
|Jason Stoner (Fiets Met Slagroom)
|0:04:23
|20
|Matthew Hennessy (Charm City Cycling LLC)
|0:04:34
|21
|Aaron Johnson
|0:04:52
|22
|Christopher Jensen (ROBOTS
|0:05:55
|23
|Andy Paskins (SRAM Factory)
|0:07:01
|24
|Sean Yeager (Altius Cycling Team)
|0:07:17
|25
|Andrew Anderson (xXx Racing)
|0:07:49
|DNS
|Jason Van Staveren (Capital Bicycle Racing Club)
|DNS
|Alistair Sponsel (The Pony Shop)
|DNS
|Oliver Vrambout (The Bikery Du Nord)
|DNS
|David Hall (Mt. Pleasant Velo)
|DNS
|Nathan Roberson (Don Walker Cycles Racing)
|1
|Russell Stevenson (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:20:48
|2
|Leon Brouwer (leon.marketeeropmaat)
|0:01:08
|3
|Jesse Rients (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|0:01:09
|4
|Taylor Carrington (Turin Bikes - Carmichael Traini)
|0:01:10
|5
|Aroussen Laflamme (Xprezo-Borsao)
|0:01:54
|6
|Alex Work (Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobst)
|0:02:26
|7
|Chris McNeil (SOUL SPORTIF)
|0:02:27
|8
|Sean Estes
|0:04:29
|9
|Brad Hunter (erace cancer)
|0:05:06
|10
|James Billiter (Bio Wheels Racing)
|0:05:15
|11
|Christopher Harshman (Sportif Coaching Group/Western)
|0:05:30
|12
|Mark Lahuec (ABRT (Annapolis Bicycle Racing)
|0:06:03
|13
|William Petsko Jr (Dynamic Physical Therapy Cyclin)
|0:06:14
|14
|Matthew Tinkey
|0:06:18
|15
|Jason Biggs
|16
|Charles Arensberg (Morgan Stanley /Specialized/Mor)
|0:06:37
|17
|Matthew Morrison (Toasted Head Racing)
|0:06:45
|18
|Timothy Cook (Team Bicycles inc/Team Bicycles)
|0:07:31
|19
|Ricardo Medina
|0:07:58
|20
|Paul Hernandez (The TEAM)
|0:09:02
|21
|Ulises Salas (SC Velo)
|0:09:34
|22
|Jeffrey Schlaudecker (Team Hungry)
|0:09:59
|DNS
|Thomas Baggenstoss (Village Volkswagen Elite Cyclin)
|DNS
|Rolando Roman (Cyclocross Project 2015)
|DNS
|Jason Wagner (Flatlandia Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Paolo Urizar (The Bonebell)
|DNS
|Jason Scislowicz (RevolutionCycleSports p/b Loner)
|DNS
|Jerry Bueno (787 Racing)
|DNS
|Andrew Crater (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|1
|Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:20:04
|2
|J Clark
|0:00:07
|3
|Edward Baker (Team Kappius)
|0:00:32
|4
|Todd Bowden (Exposition Wheelmen)
|0:00:43
|5
|Andre Sutton (Hardcore Cycling Club)
|0:00:52
|6
|Paul Bonds (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|0:01:09
|7
|Greg Marini
|0:01:17
|8
|Andrew Croutch (THE HUB RACE TEAM)
|0:01:30
|9
|Dave Weaver (ALAN North America Cycling)
|0:01:50
|10
|Bill Marshall (KCCX Fuji Elite Cyclocross Team)
|0:01:58
|11
|Jason Karew (Bandwidth.com/Cincinnati Velo C)
|0:02:16
|12
|Ernesto Marenchin (Twin Six)
|0:02:23
|13
|Michael Birner (Sportif Coaching Group/Western)
|0:03:08
|14
|Timothy Hall (Ft. Wayne Outfitters)
|0:03:19
|15
|Doug Carraway (Team Six One Four)
|0:03:24
|16
|Gary Rodosta (Breakaway Velo)
|0:03:25
|17
|Joe Lillibridge (C3-Twenty20cycling.com/Charm Ci)
|0:03:27
|18
|Andrew Olive (Euro-sports.com/The Foodery)
|0:03:41
|19
|Jonathan Lombardo (Finkraft)
|0:03:48
|20
|Mark Vanliere (Hup United)
|0:04:11
|21
|Eric Warden (Cycle-Smart Inc.)
|0:04:18
|22
|Brady Rogers (Litespeed-BMW)
|0:04:22
|23
|Michael Welker (Primal Wear - McDonald-Audi)
|0:05:01
|24
|David Johnson (Maumee Valley Wheelmen)
|0:07:04
|25
|Michael Whitfield (Hup United)
|0:08:15
|26
|Jerry Hadley (Team Tripower/Tri Power)
|0:08:55
|DNS
|Christopher Wherity
|DNS
|Christopher Woody
|DNS
|Travis Brown
|DNS
|Benjamin Smith (352 Racing p/b Bikes and More)
|DNS
|Jay Thomas (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
|DNS
|Derek Oldfield (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|DNS
|Brent Bell (Compass Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Otto Schug (WebCyclery Racing)
|DNS
|Mason O'Neal (Team Cycle Progression)
|DNF
|Matthew Myette (Zanconato Racing)
|DNF
|Scott Whitehair (Don Walker Cycles Racing)
|1
|Mark Savery (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
|0:20:09
|2
|Michael Yozell (Kapelmuur Independent)
|0:00:01
|3
|Brian Hludzinski (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:00:02
|4
|William Elliston (Mid Atlantic Cycling Club)
|0:00:46
|5
|Mike Stewart (Tri Cities Road Club)
|0:01:08
|6
|Micha Fritzinger (McDonald Cycling)
|0:01:22
|7
|Raul Rojas (DCMTB)
|0:01:36
|8
|Jp Brocket (Ethos Racing)
|0:01:54
|9
|Menko Johnson (Peninsula Velo Racing/Peninsula)
|10
|William Hendricks (Mountain View Cycles)
|0:01:58
|11
|Michael Smith (Cycle City Racing)
|0:01:59
|12
|William Tyson Hausdoerffer (KS Energy Services / Team Wisco)
|0:02:04
|13
|Alexander Morgan (Sun Adventure Sports)
|0:02:22
|14
|Gregory Keller (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:02:32
|15
|Timothy Cannard (WWW.BUY-CELL.COM)
|0:02:35
|16
|Ryan O'Connor
|0:02:49
|17
|John Degele (Storm Racing Team)
|0:03:09
|18
|Christopher Leopold (Los Locos)
|0:03:21
|19
|Luther Swift (National Capital Velo Club/Unit)
|0:03:49
|20
|Edgars Apse (blacksmith cycle)
|0:03:54
|21
|Christopher Jones (Salvagetti/Happy Coffee Cyclocr)
|0:03:58
|22
|Joseph Hatley
|0:04:01
|23
|Scott Benson
|0:04:02
|24
|Matthew Gilhousen (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
|0:04:05
|25
|Bert Hull (BMW Global MINI Free-Flite Mast)
|0:04:06
|26
|Timothy Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)
|0:04:16
|27
|Mike Macklem (LAMPREY SYSTEMS)
|0:04:46
|28
|Jorge Martinez (Cyclocross Project 2015)
|0:05:02
|29
|James O'Loughlin (Team Hungry)
|0:05:44
|30
|Jeff Jackson (GearHeads)
|0:05:48
|31
|James Deaton (Tri Power)
|0:06:09
|32
|Bradley Arnold
|0:06:17
|33
|Anthony Dalessio (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare/National)
|0:06:48
|34
|Stephen Olenchock (Lamprey Systems)
|0:08:07
|DNS
|R Jason Harrod
|DNS
|David (Dwight) Smith (Tri Cities Road Club)
|DNS
|Jeffrey Lau (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|DNS
|David Neubeck (Fanatik Bike Co./Shuksan Velo C)
|1
|Peter Webber
|0:20:17
|2
|Marco Prieto
|0:00:23
|3
|Shadd Smith
|0:00:29
|4
|Kenny Wehn
|0:00:32
|5
|Michael Robson
|0:01:13
|6
|Kristopher Auer
|0:01:25
|7
|Matt Davies
|0:01:59
|8
|Matthew Scott
|0:02:29
|9
|Brian Finnerty
|0:02:31
|10
|Jay Lazar
|0:02:36
|11
|Daniel Larino
|0:02:41
|12
|William Stolte
|0:02:43
|13
|Brian Staby
|0:02:47
|14
|Eric Neely
|15
|Kevin Caldwell
|0:02:48
|16
|Anastasio Flores
|0:02:52
|17
|Patrick Gallegos
|0:02:54
|18
|Gabriel Ion
|0:02:59
|19
|Peter Hills
|0:03:04
|20
|Matthew Parse
|0:03:11
|21
|Michael Hosang
|0:03:34
|22
|Douglas Philippone
|0:03:48
|23
|Scot Herrmann
|0:03:58
|24
|Peter Woodrow
|0:04:16
|25
|Patrick Russell
|0:04:30
|26
|Curt Dosier
|0:04:54
|27
|Matthew McNamara
|0:05:32
|28
|Kelly Kerby
|0:06:28
|29
|Michael Adams
|0:06:35
|30
|Christopher MacFarland
|0:06:48
|31
|Benjamin Anemone
|0:07:53
|32
|Gary Thornton
|0:09:07
|33
|Mark Born
|0:09:23
|34
|Todd Peterson
|35
|Matt Falwell
|36
|Patrick Sheeley
|DNS
|Sugata Junya
|DNS
|Marc Bergeron
|DNS
|Walid Abu Ghazaleh
|1
|Timothy Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)
|0:25:42
|2
|Matthew McNamara (Sterling Sports Group)
|0:00:24
|3
|Mike Macklem (LAMPREY SYSTEMS)
|0:01:08
|4
|Patrick Russell (Wolverine Sports Club)
|0:01:22
|5
|Curt Dosier (Paramount Racing/OCW/Paramount)
|0:01:42
|6
|James O'Loughlin (Team Hungry)
|0:01:52
|7
|Christopher MacFarland (xXx Racing)
|0:01:57
|8
|Jorge Martinez (Cyclocross Project 2015)
|0:02:04
|9
|Jeff Jackson (GearHeads)
|10
|Kelly Kerby (Austin Nationals Cycling)
|11
|Bradley Arnold
|12
|Todd Peterson (Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|13
|Mark Born (Velo 16 BSG)
|DNS
|Benjamin Anemone (Bicycle Therapy)
|DNS
|Matthew Myette (Zanconato Racing)
|DNS
|Matt Falwell (Gear Up Cycles)
|DNS
|Scott Whitehair (Don Walker Cycles Racing)
|DNS
|Patrick Sheeley
|DNS
|James Deaton (Tri Power)
|DNS
|Stephen Olenchock (Lamprey Systems)
|DNS
|Michael Adams (WAS Labs Cycling)
|DNS
|Jerry Hadley (Team Tripower/Tri Power)
|DNS
|Gary Thornton (Charm City Cycling LLC)
|DNS
|Bert Hull (BMW Global MINI Free-Flite Mast)
|DNF
|Anthony Dalessio (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare/National)
|DNF
|Michael Whitfield (Hup United)
|1
|Murray Swanson (Peninsula Velo Racing/Peninsula)
|0:18:33
|2
|Jeff Weinert (Wolverine Sports Club)
|0:00:24
|3
|Daniel McNally
|0:00:31
|4
|Ralf Warmuth (Finkraft)
|0:00:36
|5
|Keith Sheridan (Cotswold veldrijden)
|0:00:48
|6
|Brent Evans (Roberta Sun)
|0:01:23
|7
|Harold Stephenson (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
|0:01:30
|8
|John Mansell (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
|0:01:37
|9
|David Weber (Team Kappius)
|0:01:54
|10
|Michael McShane (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team/)
|0:02:00
|11
|Todd Hunter (Garneau Custom)
|0:02:03
|12
|Jonathan Tarbox (Exposition Wheelmen)
|0:02:10
|13
|Joseph Pallotto (Team Lake Effect/Lake Effect Cy)
|0:02:18
|14
|Michael Schulze (Bio Wheels Racing)
|0:02:23
|15
|Jeffrey Unruh (Slimenundgrossen)
|0:02:31
|16
|Trent Donat (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci)
|0:02:40
|17
|Cory Smith (Sportif Coaching Group/Western)
|0:02:42
|18
|Pete Hutchinson (cotswold veldrijden)
|0:02:50
|19
|Trey O'Neal (CONTENDER BICYCLES/The Contende)
|0:02:54
|20
|Rolf Windh (Guys Racing Club)
|0:03:09
|21
|Christopher Tarnowski (Westwood Velo)
|0:03:14
|22
|Geoff McIntosh (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
|0:03:17
|23
|Craig Fitzgerald (Woodlands Cycling Club Race Tea)
|0:03:23
|24
|Kenneth Morris (Winchester Wheelmen/Winchester)
|0:03:24
|25
|Paul Weiss (OA/CycleMania/Portland Velo Clu)
|0:03:28
|26
|Rodrigo Gil Moreno De Mora
|0:04:03
|27
|Andrew Holton
|0:05:04
|28
|John Weber (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|0:06:09
|29
|Brian Dallas (Velo Hangar)
|0:09:44
|DNS
|Charlie (Jimmy) Bruner (Back to Dirt Cycling)
|DNS
|Mark Rumsey (Hardcore Bikes)
|DNS
|Troy Kimball (Westwood Velo)
|DNS
|Edward Anderson (2CC/Second City Cyclists)
|1
|Jon Cariveau (MOOTS)
|0:19:14
|2
|Roger Aspholm (Finkraft)
|0:00:21
|3
|Jonathan Card
|0:00:23
|4
|Darron Cheek (CROSS PROPZ RACING)
|0:00:27
|5
|Daniel Alonso (MMR Bikes)
|0:00:46
|6
|David Diviney
|0:00:57
|7
|Brian Conant (The Pony Shop)
|0:01:02
|8
|John Gatch (Bandwidth.com/Cincinnati Velo C)
|0:01:04
|9
|Mark Pohndorf (Finkraft)
|0:01:19
|10
|Ronald Bollenberghe 0
|0:01:30
|11
|Waldek Stepniowski (Team LUNA Chix)
|0:01:48
|12
|Carl Boni (Rapid Racing)
|0:01:56
|13
|Keith Lucas (Be Real Sports)
|0:02:03
|14
|Douglas Hudson (Feedback Sports Racing)
|0:02:12
|15
|Chris Cleeland (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci)
|0:02:24
|16
|Don Maschka (North Iowa Spin)
|0:02:50
|17
|Gary Aspnes (CCB Racing/CCB)
|0:03:04
|18
|Michael Schmid (Reality Bikes)
|0:03:13
|19
|Greg Gorrell (Feedback Sports Racing)
|0:03:27
|20
|Michael Seiler (Rogue Racing Project)
|0:03:38
|21
|Mark Fasczewski (Village Volkswagen Elite Cyclin)
|0:03:47
|22
|Paul Paisant (Mock Orange Bikes)
|0:05:15
|23
|Mathew Eastlack (Slimenundgrossen)
|0:05:21
|24
|Shayne Smith (Los Locos)
|0:05:58
|25
|J Devon Alvarez (Cole Sport)
|0:06:08
|26
|Robert Dills (KnoxVelo Club)
|0:06:31
|DNS
|Matthew Graham (QCW Cycling)
|DNS
|Stephan Marcoux (Bikeman.com)
|DNS
|Pablo Santa Cruz (Florida Velo)
|DNS
|David Valvo
|DNS
|Richard Sangalli (California Giant Cycling/Calif)
|DNS
|Jeffrey Guy (ChamRakh Cycling)
|DNF
|Gannon Myall (California Giant Cycling)
|1
|Donald Myrah
|0:19:04
|2
|Tim Butler (Evolution Racing Team-WA)
|0:00:24
|3
|Jerzy Wozniak (Winchester Wheelmen/Winchester)
|0:00:38
|4
|Christopher Smith (Hup United)
|0:00:45
|5
|Normon Thibault (Frontrunners)
|0:01:30
|6
|Michael Rowell (Bikeway Source/Bell Lap Racing/)
|0:01:39
|7
|Craig Cozza (UPMC Cycling Performance)
|0:01:51
|8
|David McComb (Men of Steel Racing /Men Of Ste)
|0:01:59
|9
|Shawn Lortie (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
|0:02:03
|10
|Daniel Casper (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)
|0:02:06
|11
|Robert Kuhn (Hup United)
|0:02:14
|12
|Scott Buschlen (shut up legs)
|0:02:18
|13
|Brian Koeneman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:02:21
|14
|Michael Brazel (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
|0:03:00
|15
|Eric Carlson (Blue Steel Cyclery /Blue Steel)
|0:03:08
|16
|Steve McNamee (Le Scomparse Cycling Team)
|0:03:16
|17
|Robert Dietrick (Minerva Design Cycling Team/Gen)
|0:03:39
|18
|Paul Schoening (Team Plan C)
|0:03:50
|19
|Timothy Hopkin (North Carolina Cyclocross)
|0:04:16
|20
|Joseph Bellante (Bio Wheels Racing)
|0:04:22
|21
|David Bilenkey (Euro-sports.com/The Foodery)
|0:05:16
|22
|Markus Bowman (South Mountain Cycles)
|0:05:25
|23
|Volker Orgeldinger (Cycleton)
|0:05:53
|24
|Kay Ohta (Main Street Velo)
|0:05:56
|25
|Bryan Waldman (CFT-Sinas Dramis Law/CFT Cyclin)
|26
|Brian Ferrario
|0:06:17
|27
|James Cook (Canadian Cycling Magazine)
|0:06:32
|28
|George Berger (Birdsong Brewing p/b Common Mar)
|0:07:33
|29
|Christopher Quinn (Magnus)
|0:08:17
|30
|D Byron (Bike Hugger)
|0:10:06
|31
|Sol Schott (Crosshairs Cycling)
|0:12:05
|DNS
|Kelly Ricke (360 Racing)
|DNS
|George Nicholas
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy