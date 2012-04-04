Image 1 of 18 Germany's Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel en route to gold in the team sprint. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 18 The French team put the hammer down (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 18 Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China) takes a deep breath before the start (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 18 Through the eyes of a sprinter (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 18 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 18 Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte on the podium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 18 Vogel and Welte were over the moon with their win. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 18 The German women take the gold! (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 18 Anna Meares and Kaarle McCulloch during the team sprint. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 18 Chinese Shuang Guo concentrates. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 18 That winning feeling. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 18 The German pair power to a world record. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 18 Ukraine takes on the women's team sprint (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 18 Tense times at the worlds. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 18 Victoria Pendleton warming up. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 18 Germany's Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel celebrate their victory (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 18 Germany's Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel celebrate their team sprint word championship. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 18 Team sprint world champions, Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel of Germany, on the podium in their rainbow-striped jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Germany's Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel upset the three-time world champions Australia to win gold in the women's team sprint final, setting two new world records in the process.

"I don't know what we did today," a shocked Vogel explained. "It's so amazing and we never believed we could go so fast.

"It's now just a dream and I have to calm down.

"I told Miriam that we wanted to do a new German record but to do a new world record, it's amazing. I don't understand that at the moment."

The Australian pairing of Anna Meares and Kaarle McCulloch were favourites heading into the event but the German's had sent out an early warning lowering the world mark in qualifying (32.754) which had been set in February by Great Britain's Victoria Pendleton and Jessica Varnish at the London World Cup meet. In a powerful performance, Germany's new time in qualifying against Lithuania was 32.630.

Australia had earned their start in the gold medal ride-off after their defeat of Great Britain. Australia was on world record pace but their time when they crossed the line was not enough (32.752) to have the number one seeding for the finals. Great Britain qualified fourth. China then overcame a false start in their heat against France to set a third-best time of 32.937.

Welte and Vogel were forced to fight back in the gold medal match with Australia looking stronger but Germany fought all the way to clock their new world record of 32.549. Australia's time of 32.597 was a personal best.

"I take a lot of confidence out of this ride tonight," explained McCulloch. "There's 115 days to go to the Olympics and I can guarantee you we'll both be faster and we want to stand on that top step on the podium.

"We will be better in London, we aimed to be about 90 per cent here and we'll be 100 per cent in London and we'll be bringing our A game then."

China's Jinjie Gong and Shuang Guo proved too good for Pendleton and Varnish, with the Brits perhaps shocked to be walking away empty-handed.

Team Sprint Qualifying 1 Germany 0:00:32.630 Miriam Welte (Germany) Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Australia 0:00:32.752 Anna Meares (Australia) Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) 3 China 0:00:32.937 Jinjie Gong (People's Republic of China) Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China) 4 Great Britain 0:00:32.941 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain) Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 5 France 0:00:33.355 Sandie Clair (France) Clara Sanchez (France) 6 Russia 0:00:33.440 Anastasya Voynova (Russian Federation) Viktoria Baranova (Russian Federation) 7 Netherlands 0:00:33.571 Willy Kanis (Netherlands) Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands) 8 Ukraine 0:00:33.639 Olena Tsos (Ukraine) Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) 9 Spain 0:00:34.276 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 10 New Zealand 0:00:34.278 Katie Schofield (New Zealand) Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 11 Venezuela 0:00:34.335 Mariesthela Carolina Vilera (Venezuela) Daniela Grelui Larreal Chirinos (Venezuela) 12 Colombia 0:00:35.025 Juliana Gaviria (Colombia) Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia) 13 Korea 0:00:35.128 Eunji Lee (Korea) Hyejin Lee (Korea) 14 Japan 0:00:35.301 Kayono Maeda (Japan) Hiroko Ishii (Japan) 15 Hong Kong 0:00:36.631 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China) Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) REL Lithuania Gintare Gaivenyte (Lithuania) Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Team Sprint Finals - Gold medal round 1 Germany 0:00:32.549 Miriam Welte (Germany) Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Australia 0:00:32.597 Anna Meares (Australia) Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)