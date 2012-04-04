Germany set new world record twice en-route to rainbow jersey
Australia's three-year-reign over, China take bronze medal
Germany's Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel upset the three-time world champions Australia to win gold in the women's team sprint final, setting two new world records in the process.
"I don't know what we did today," a shocked Vogel explained. "It's so amazing and we never believed we could go so fast.
"It's now just a dream and I have to calm down.
"I told Miriam that we wanted to do a new German record but to do a new world record, it's amazing. I don't understand that at the moment."
The Australian pairing of Anna Meares and Kaarle McCulloch were favourites heading into the event but the German's had sent out an early warning lowering the world mark in qualifying (32.754) which had been set in February by Great Britain's Victoria Pendleton and Jessica Varnish at the London World Cup meet. In a powerful performance, Germany's new time in qualifying against Lithuania was 32.630.
Australia had earned their start in the gold medal ride-off after their defeat of Great Britain. Australia was on world record pace but their time when they crossed the line was not enough (32.752) to have the number one seeding for the finals. Great Britain qualified fourth. China then overcame a false start in their heat against France to set a third-best time of 32.937.
Welte and Vogel were forced to fight back in the gold medal match with Australia looking stronger but Germany fought all the way to clock their new world record of 32.549. Australia's time of 32.597 was a personal best.
"I take a lot of confidence out of this ride tonight," explained McCulloch. "There's 115 days to go to the Olympics and I can guarantee you we'll both be faster and we want to stand on that top step on the podium.
"We will be better in London, we aimed to be about 90 per cent here and we'll be 100 per cent in London and we'll be bringing our A game then."
China's Jinjie Gong and Shuang Guo proved too good for Pendleton and Varnish, with the Brits perhaps shocked to be walking away empty-handed.
|1
|Germany
|0:00:32.630
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Australia
|0:00:32.752
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)
|3
|China
|0:00:32.937
|Jinjie Gong (People's Republic of China)
|Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|4
|Great Britain
|0:00:32.941
|Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
|Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)
|5
|France
|0:00:33.355
|Sandie Clair (France)
|Clara Sanchez (France)
|6
|Russia
|0:00:33.440
|Anastasya Voynova (Russian Federation)
|Viktoria Baranova (Russian Federation)
|7
|Netherlands
|0:00:33.571
|Willy Kanis (Netherlands)
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)
|8
|Ukraine
|0:00:33.639
|Olena Tsos (Ukraine)
|Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)
|9
|Spain
|0:00:34.276
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|10
|New Zealand
|0:00:34.278
|Katie Schofield (New Zealand)
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|11
|Venezuela
|0:00:34.335
|Mariesthela Carolina Vilera (Venezuela)
|Daniela Grelui Larreal Chirinos (Venezuela)
|12
|Colombia
|0:00:35.025
|Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)
|Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia)
|13
|Korea
|0:00:35.128
|Eunji Lee (Korea)
|Hyejin Lee (Korea)
|14
|Japan
|0:00:35.301
|Kayono Maeda (Japan)
|Hiroko Ishii (Japan)
|15
|Hong Kong
|0:00:36.631
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|REL
|Lithuania
|Gintare Gaivenyte (Lithuania)
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|1
|Germany
|0:00:32.549
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Australia
|0:00:32.597
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)
|3
|China
|0:00:32.870
|Jinjie Gong (People's Republic of China)
|Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|4
|Great Britain
|0:00:33.160
|Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
|Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)
