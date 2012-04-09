Trending

Meares sets new 500 mark en route to world title

Welte, Varnish make the medals

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:33.010 (WR)
2Miriam Welte (Germany)0:00:33.626
3Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)0:00:33.999
4Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)0:00:34.097
5Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)0:00:34.199
6Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)0:00:34.215
7Willy Kanis (Netherlands)0:00:34.280
8Sandie Clair (France)0:00:34.314
9Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)0:00:34.358
10Jinjie Gong (People's Republic of China)0:00:34.438
11Tianshi Zhong (People's Republic of China)0:00:34.458
12Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)0:00:34.614
13Elena Brezhniva (Russian Federation)0:00:34.669
14Katie Schofield (New Zealand)0:00:34.927
15Anastasya Voynova (Russian Federation)0:00:34.968
16Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)0:00:35.090
17Virginie Cueff (France)0:00:35.176
18Kayono Maeda (Japan)0:00:35.668
19Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)0:00:35.852
20Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)0:00:35.898
21Maryia Lohvinava (Belarus)0:00:36.018
22Gabriele Jankute (Lithuania)0:00:36.079
23Danielle King (Great Britain)0:00:36.153

Latest on Cyclingnews