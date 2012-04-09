Meares sets new 500 mark en route to world title
Welte, Varnish make the medals
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|0:00:33.010 (WR)
|2
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|0:00:33.626
|3
|Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
|0:00:33.999
|4
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|0:00:34.097
|5
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:34.199
|6
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)
|0:00:34.215
|7
|Willy Kanis (Netherlands)
|0:00:34.280
|8
|Sandie Clair (France)
|0:00:34.314
|9
|Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)
|0:00:34.358
|10
|Jinjie Gong (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:34.438
|11
|Tianshi Zhong (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:34.458
|12
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|0:00:34.614
|13
|Elena Brezhniva (Russian Federation)
|0:00:34.669
|14
|Katie Schofield (New Zealand)
|0:00:34.927
|15
|Anastasya Voynova (Russian Federation)
|0:00:34.968
|16
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|0:00:35.090
|17
|Virginie Cueff (France)
|0:00:35.176
|18
|Kayono Maeda (Japan)
|0:00:35.668
|19
|Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)
|0:00:35.852
|20
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:35.898
|21
|Maryia Lohvinava (Belarus)
|0:00:36.018
|22
|Gabriele Jankute (Lithuania)
|0:00:36.079
|23
|Danielle King (Great Britain)
|0:00:36.153
