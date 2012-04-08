Belgium crowned world Madison champions
Great Britain second and Australia third
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
|1
|Belgium
|24
|pts
|Kenny De Ketele
|Gijs Van Hoecke
|2
|Great Britain
|18
|Ben Swift
|Geraint Thomas
|3
|Australia
|11
|Leigh Howard
|Cameron Meyer
|4
|Austria
|10
|Andreas Graf
|Andreas Mueller
|5
|Spain
|7
|Sebastian Mora Vedri
|Albert Torres Barcelo
|6
|Russia
|6
|Artur Ershov
|Valery Kaykov
|7
|Netherlands
|5
|Peter Schep
|Wim Stroetinga
|8
|Czech Republic
|4
|Martin Blaha
|Vojtech Hacecky
|9
|France
|4
|-1lap
|Vivien Brisse
|Bryan Coquard
|10
|Italy
|3
|Angelo Ciccone
|Omar Bertazzo
|11
|New Zealand
|1
|Shane Archbold
|Marc Ryan
|12
|Switzerland
|Franco Marvulli
|Cyrille Thiery
|13
|Germany
|14
|-2laps
|Henning Bommel
|Lucas Liss
|14
|Denmark
|2
|Lasse Norman Hansen
|Christian Ranneries
|DNF
|Hong Kong
|Ki Ho Choi
|Ho Ting Kwok
|DNF
|Kazakhstan
|Pavel Gatskiy
|Artyom Zakharov
|DNS
|Chile
|Antonio Cabrera
|Cristopher Mansilla
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy