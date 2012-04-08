Trending

Belgium crowned world Madison champions

Great Britain second and Australia third

Image 1 of 5

The Belgians triumphed in the Madison

The Belgians triumphed in the Madison
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 5

The British and the Australians battle it out in the Madison

The British and the Australians battle it out in the Madison
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 5

Kenny De Ketele and Gijs Van Hoecke (BEL) were delighted with the win

Kenny De Ketele and Gijs Van Hoecke (BEL) were delighted with the win
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 5

The Austrian paring

The Austrian paring
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 5

Cameron Meyer and Leigh Howard during the Madison

Cameron Meyer and Leigh Howard during the Madison
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Madison Final
1Belgium24pts
Kenny De Ketele
Gijs Van Hoecke
2Great Britain18
Ben Swift
Geraint Thomas
3Australia11
Leigh Howard
Cameron Meyer
4Austria10
Andreas Graf
Andreas Mueller
5Spain7
Sebastian Mora Vedri
Albert Torres Barcelo
6Russia6
Artur Ershov
Valery Kaykov
7Netherlands5
Peter Schep
Wim Stroetinga
8Czech Republic4
Martin Blaha
Vojtech Hacecky
9France4-1lap
Vivien Brisse
Bryan Coquard
10Italy3
Angelo Ciccone
Omar Bertazzo
11New Zealand1
Shane Archbold
Marc Ryan
12Switzerland
Franco Marvulli
Cyrille Thiery
13Germany14-2laps
Henning Bommel
Lucas Liss
14Denmark2
Lasse Norman Hansen
Christian Ranneries
DNFHong Kong
Ki Ho Choi
Ho Ting Kwok
DNFKazakhstan
Pavel Gatskiy
Artyom Zakharov
DNSChile
Antonio Cabrera
Cristopher Mansilla

