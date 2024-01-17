Challenge Mallorca 2024 route

The Challenge Mallorca returns in 2024 with five days of racing for the men - not a stage race but a series of one-day races with 24 teams who can swap out rosters as they see fit for each race.

The organisation brought in eight WorldTour teams - Arkéa-B&B HOtels, Bora-Hansgrohe, Cofidis, EF Education-EasyPost, Intermarché-Wanty, Movistar, Soudal-Quickstep and UAE Team Emirates along with eight ProTeams and eight Continental squads including the American Project Echelon outfit.

Racing starts with the Trofeo Calvià around Palmanova, a hilly race guaranteed to get the series off to an aggressive start on January 24.

The next day brings the first uphill finish into Felanitx after 180km while the Trofeo Tramuntana features the only category 1 ascent, the Coll Puig Major, which riders crest within 20km of the finish.

The course for the Trofeo Pollença-Port d'Andratx is less extreme but still crosses the hilly coast on the island's northern edge. The sprinters get their day on the final race, the Trofeo Palma with the only truly flat finish albeit with one minor rise on each of the five finishing circuits.

Trofeo Calvià (Palmanova – Palmanova), 150.1km

Trofeo Ses Salines – Felanitx, 181.2km

Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Selva – Lluc), 153.8km

Trofeo Pollença – Port d’Andratx, 158.4km

Trofeo Palma, 150km