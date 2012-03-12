Image 1 of 4 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) topped the podium in South Africa one week before the opening 2012 World Cup (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 2 of 4 Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 3 of 4 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) on his way to a win (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 4 of 4 The start of the Cascades XCO race in South Africa (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) got his season off to a good start at the test event in South Africa one week before the World Cup opener. In a tight battle with Burry Stander (Specialized), Schurter got a few seconds advantage in the last half lap and rode on to win. Schurter's teammate Florian Vogel had been in the lead group until about the halfway point of the race, but he although he dropped off the two other leaders, he still finished in third.

"It's been a long time since I last raced," said Schurter. "Even though I know I trained well over the whole winter, it's always nice to get the proof."

"To be on the podium in the first race of the season feels good and gives me confidence for next week's start of the World Cup," said Vogel. "This is what really counts on the way to the Olympics in London this year."

In the women's race, Frenchwoman Cécile Ravanel won by 15 seconds ahead of Brit Annie Last. Nathalie Schneitter if Switzerland was third at 1:52.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) 1:44:14 2 Burry Stander (RSA) 0:00:06 3 Florian Vogel (Swi) 0:00:45 4 Moritz Milatz (Ger) 0:01:36 5 Patrik Gallati (Swi) 0:01:52 6 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) 0:02:07 7 Ralph Naef (Swi) 0:04:53 8 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) 0:05:06 9 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) 0:05:11 10 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 0:05:42 11 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) 0:06:05 12 Liam Killeen (GBr) 0:06:28 13 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 0:06:42 14 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) 0:07:03 15 Philip Buys (RSA) 0:07:05 16 Milan Spesny (Cze) 0:07:35 17 Reto Indergand (Swi) 0:07:42 18 Jochen Kass (Ger) 0:07:58 19 Stephen Ettinger (USA) 0:07:59 20 Rourke Croeser (RSA) 0:08:30 21 Fabien Canal (Fra) 0:09:19 22 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) 0:09:34 23 Steffen Thum (Ger) 0:09:49 24 Martin Gujan (Swi) 0:09:51 25 Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam) 26 Matous Ulman (Cze) 0:10:15 27 Manuel Fumic (Ger) 0:10:48 28 Julien Trarieux (Fra) 0:11:29 29 Jeff Luyten (Bel) 0:11:43 30 Robert Mennen (Ger) 0:12:11 31 Andras Parti (Hun) 0:12:13 32 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) 0:12:19 33 Ondrej Cink (Cze) 0:12:32 34 Matthys Beukes (RSA) 0:12:34 35 James Reid (RSA) 0:12:38 36 Kenta Gallagher (GBr) 0:13:20 37 Grant Ferguson (GBr) 0:14:09 38 Christian Pfäffle (Ger) 0:14:54 39 Renay Groustra (RSA) 0:15:13 40 Luke Roberts (RSA) 0:16:19 41 Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) 0:17:52 42 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) 0:19:49 43 Travis Walker (RSA) 44 Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) 45 Martin Gluth (Ger) 46 Robert Gehbauer (Aut) 47 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) 48 Andrew Warr (RSA) 49 Roger Walder (Swi) 50 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) 51 Gert Heyns (RSA) 52 Szilard Buruczki (Hun) 53 David Fletcher (GBr) 54 Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) 55 Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) 56 Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) 57 Shaun Craig Silver (RSA) 58 Stuart Marais (RSA) 59 Jedson Tooms (RSA) 60 Callan Deacon (RSA) 61 Connor Young (RSA)