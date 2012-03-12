Trending

Schurter wins South Africa World Cup test event

Ravanel fastest among the women with one week until World Cup

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) topped the podium in South Africa one week before the opening 2012 World Cup

(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower)

(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) on his way to a win

(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
The start of the Cascades XCO race in South Africa

(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) got his season off to a good start at the test event in South Africa one week before the World Cup opener. In a tight battle with Burry Stander (Specialized), Schurter got a few seconds advantage in the last half lap and rode on to win. Schurter's teammate Florian Vogel had been in the lead group until about the halfway point of the race, but he although he dropped off the two other leaders, he still finished in third.

"It's been a long time since I last raced," said Schurter. "Even though I know I trained well over the whole winter, it's always nice to get the proof."

"To be on the podium in the first race of the season feels good and gives me confidence for next week's start of the World Cup," said Vogel. "This is what really counts on the way to the Olympics in London this year."

In the women's race, Frenchwoman Cécile Ravanel won by 15 seconds ahead of Brit Annie Last. Nathalie Schneitter if Switzerland was third at 1:52.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi)1:44:14
2Burry Stander (RSA)0:00:06
3Florian Vogel (Swi)0:00:45
4Moritz Milatz (Ger)0:01:36
5Patrik Gallati (Swi)0:01:52
6Lukas Flückiger (Swi)0:02:07
7Ralph Naef (Swi)0:04:53
8Wolfram Kurschat (Ger)0:05:06
9Mathias Flückiger (Swi)0:05:11
10Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)0:05:42
11Cédric Ravanel (Fra)0:06:05
12Liam Killeen (GBr)0:06:28
13Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)0:06:42
14Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)0:07:03
15Philip Buys (RSA)0:07:05
16Milan Spesny (Cze)0:07:35
17Reto Indergand (Swi)0:07:42
18Jochen Kass (Ger)0:07:58
19Stephen Ettinger (USA)0:07:59
20Rourke Croeser (RSA)0:08:30
21Fabien Canal (Fra)0:09:19
22Sebastien Carabin (Bel)0:09:34
23Steffen Thum (Ger)0:09:49
24Martin Gujan (Swi)0:09:51
25Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)
26Matous Ulman (Cze)0:10:15
27Manuel Fumic (Ger)0:10:48
28Julien Trarieux (Fra)0:11:29
29Jeff Luyten (Bel)0:11:43
30Robert Mennen (Ger)0:12:11
31Andras Parti (Hun)0:12:13
32Julien Taramarcaz (Swi)0:12:19
33Ondrej Cink (Cze)0:12:32
34Matthys Beukes (RSA)0:12:34
35James Reid (RSA)0:12:38
36Kenta Gallagher (GBr)0:13:20
37Grant Ferguson (GBr)0:14:09
38Christian Pfäffle (Ger)0:14:54
39Renay Groustra (RSA)0:15:13
40Luke Roberts (RSA)0:16:19
41Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA)0:17:52
42Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)0:19:49
43Travis Walker (RSA)
44Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
45Martin Gluth (Ger)
46Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
47Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)
48Andrew Warr (RSA)
49Roger Walder (Swi)
50Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
51Gert Heyns (RSA)
52Szilard Buruczki (Hun)
53David Fletcher (GBr)
54Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)
55Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)
56Christopher Wolhuter (RSA)
57Shaun Craig Silver (RSA)
58Stuart Marais (RSA)
59Jedson Tooms (RSA)
60Callan Deacon (RSA)
61Connor Young (RSA)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cécile Ravanel (Fra)1:49:58
2Annie Last (GBr)0:00:15
3Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)0:01:52
4Lea Davison (USA)0:02:51
5Rie Katayama (Jpn)0:04:35
6Julie Krasniak (Fra)0:05:33
7Tanja Zakelj (Slo)0:06:00
8Lene Byberg (Nor)0:08:07
9Judy Freeman (USA)0:09:27
10Samantha Sanders (RSA)0:09:51
11Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)0:10:24
12Laura Turpijn (Ned)0:10:44
13Vivienne Meyer (Swi)0:10:57
14Barbara Benko (Hun)0:11:58
15Lee Craigie (GBr)0:12:14
16Candice Neethling (RSA)0:13:43
17Willow Rockwell (USA)0:18:22
18Krista Park (USA)0:20:02
19Fanny Bourdon (Fra)
20Julie Berteaux (Fra)
21Julia Colvin (RSA)
22Melanie Palframan (RSA)
23Simone Vosloo (RSA)
23Angela Egeland (RSA)
25Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt (RSA)
26Chloe Woodruff (USA)
27Lauren Hoyer (RSA)

 

