Dowsett, Whitten claim final stage wins
Sutherland, Abbott crowned Cascade champions
Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) captured a solo victory at the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race, the fifth and final stage of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic. The Under 23 United Kingdom and European Time Trial Champion made a late-race attack and crossed the line well ahead of a bunch sprint won by Frank Pipp (Bissell), whose teammate Andy Jacques-Maynes claimed third.
“This is really good,” Dowsett said. “The team was going from strength to strength with Jesse [Sergent] winning the prologue and Ben [King] in the young riders jersey. We haven’t had a race that we haven’t done well in so far this year. I’ve got a lot to thank the team for…a hell of a lot.”
Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) was crowned the winner of the Cascade Classic after taking over the race lead during stage one’s McKenzie Pass Road Race and held his position through the final day. He thanked his teammates Marc de Maar, Andrew Pinfold, Max Jenkins, Chris Baldwin, Matt Crane, Brad White and Morgan Schmitt for their efforts during the week-long race.
“We held the jersey for four of five days now and we worked really hard all week,” Sutherland said. “The guys did a phenomenal job and that is why I am proud to be on this team and proud that they are all my teammates. They died 10 times during the race. I felt very good today and every time your teammates do a turn on the front, you see their faces and ride a little bit better as well.”
Fly V Australia enjoyed strong performances from second placed overall Ben Day and Darren Lill who finished third. The eight-man squad won the event’s team classification along with the King of the Mountain, won by Lill and the best sprinter won by Jay Thomson.
“Fly V did a phenomenal job and we expected them to be aggressive,” Sutherland said. “They tried a lot of things. They tried attacking all day and they played their cards very well. It’s a very intelligent team and a great group of guys. Unlike some other teams, they raced their bikes well. They get in there and they fight for it all the time and tried to take the jersey.”
Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) earned the best young rider jersey.
Cascade finale brings on the heat
Some 150 riders started the professional men’s five lap, 132 km Awbrey Butte Circuit Race under extremely warm and dry temperatures. An early split at the front of the field included roughly 25 riders that might have posed a threat to those hoping for a stage win if it wasn’t for Trek-Livestrong’s strong-man Dowsett, who was responsible for closing down much of the time gap.
The field covered the first lap’s two climbs on O B Riley Rd and Archie Briggs Rd mainly in tact with the exception of a short-live breakaway that included Dowsett, Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners) and Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies). Officials halted the race momentarily to give the peloton a slap on the wrist for discarding their water bottles at the side of the road.
The racing resumed and a breakaway of eight riders slipped off the front at the start of the third lap to include Brad White (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia), Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strategies), Kyle Wamsley (Bissell), Jesse Moore (Cal Giant), Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners), Evan Huffman (Yahoo) and Corey Collier (Rio Grand). Three more bridged across to include Ben King (Trek-Livestrong), Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) and Rob Britton (Bissell).
The breakaway worked well together until mid-way through the final lap where Thomson, King and Shirley rode away in pursuit of the stage win. The racing heated up back in the bunch as Lill made a bid to surpass Sutherland for the overall race win. The South African climber was sitting 55 seconds back at the start of the stage. He launched a massive attack at the base of O B Riley ascent and gained a maximum of one minute through the feed zone.
“I knew that if I waited for the final climb I wasn’t going to be able to get enough time,” Lill said. “So I had to go earlier. I was hoping to jump across to the break and recover a bit before the last climb. Rory had to ride on the final climb to bring in back and he did a good job. At least we went out there and tried, I suppose.”
The main field, with the exception of Lill and remnants of the early breakaway, approached the final climb over Archie Briggs intact. Rolfe dropped back from the break to help Lill gain as much time as possible on Sutherland. After catching all breakaway riders, Lill crested the ascent and began his way down toward the finish line.
“He was 55 seconds back so even though it was a threat it was not...55 seconds is a long way, to get ahead,” Sutherland said. “The whole bunch has to stop and one guy by himself is not gonna, you know. You pause a lot on the way in and it’s a hard finish. I knew that with the legs that I had today if I could get to the bottom of the climb within a minute, I could probably get 30 seconds back up the climb and be fine at the finish.”
Dowsett jumped out of the peloton and surpassed Lill on the descent with Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies) in tow. He made one last dig for the stage win with two kilometres to go and shed Anthony, who rejoined the chasing peloton. Dowsett crossed the line in a victory salute ahead of a bunch sprint lead by Bissell teammates Pipp and Jacques-Maynes.
“I chased after Darren Lill with six of seven kilometres to go and kept it on right to the finish,” Dowsett said. “Kelly Benefits came across to ride with me for a bit but I think he sort of gave up hope and I just sort of went. I chased across to Lill on the descent after the KOM climb.”
Whitten captures first NRC victory; Abbott revels in overall title
World Track Champion Tara Whitten (Keller Rorhback) displayed her pedigree when she soloed into her first National Racing Calendar (NRC) victory at the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race. The Canadian finished the race more than 40 seconds ahead of Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) while race leader Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) claimed third.
“Most of my success so far has been on the track so this is kind of the first NRC road race that I have done,” Whitten said. “This is really big for me. I’ve been feeling like my track skills weren’t transferring that well to the road so I think this is the beginning of trying to learn that skill too.”
USA Road Champion Abbott dedicated her overall victory to her grandfather, Lyle Abbott, who passed away during the six-stage race. Abbott took the overall race lead during the stage two Skyliner Rd Time Trial and maintained her lead through the final three stages, with the help of her three teammates Alisha Welsh, Olivia Dillon and Nicole Evans.
“There were a lot of people who wanted something out of the race today and everybody showed it, so that was pretty cool,” Abbott said. “This gave me a real opportunity to take a lot of things that I learned as a rider and be in a position of a real leader. I feel like we worked well together and that those girls gave everything for it and I’m proud to win the race with them.”
Abbott also earned the event’s mountains classification victory while Carla Swart (Vera Bradley Foundation) won the sprint competition. Rushlee Buchanan brought home the event’s best young rider award and her team, Colavita-Baci, won the best team competition.
Two victory salutes but only one winner
Some 90 riders lined up to start the professional women’s three-lap, 83-kilometre Awbrey Butte Circuit Race. Race organisers routed the final stage along the same course used at the US Elite Road National Championships, won by Abbott last month.
The peloton remained intact over the first ascent of Archie Briggs Rd, located at the end of each lap. A breakaway of eight riders gained a small advantage along the descent heading into the second lap. Those riders included Amber Rais, Buchanan and Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Baci), Megan Guarnier (Tibco-To the Top), Lauren Hall and Toni Bradshaw (Vera Bradley Foundation), Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders) and Teri Sheasby (Veloforma). The breakaway was reeled back several kilometres later.
A second eight-rider move set sail at the start of the third and final lap, which included Whitten. The riders were not working well together according to Whitten and were losing time to the chasing peloton when she decided to attack alone. The remnants of that breakaway returned to the main field and Whitten quickly gained a one minute advantage, unbeknownst to the main peloton.
“We got away on the downhill and it wasn’t working that well together,” said Whitten who was informed after the race that the chase group did not know she was off the front solo. “I didn’t think we were going fast enough to stay away so I attacked the group early in the third lap.”
Anne Samplonius (Vera Bradley Foundation) jumped ahead of the field in what she thought was a solo attempt at the victory. Meredith Miller (Tibco-To the Top) and Alison Shanks (Team NZ) chased Samplonius individually, separated by roughly 20 seconds.
Whitten crested the final climb over Archie Briggs with a 55-second advantage and held most of that margin into the finish line to take the stage win. “Sometimes I felt really strong and that I could stay away and other times I saw the gap coming down a bit and was worried once I hit the hill,” Whitten said. “I got some water in the feed zone and tried to go steady up that climb and make sure I had enough power on the way in. Apparently they didn’t know that I was away so that worked to my advantage. They [race officials] were telling me the gap I had.”
Behind Cheatley launched an attack over Archie Briggs Rd to try and gain time toward the overall classification. She was marked by race leader Abbott and the pair joined Samplonius, Shanks and Miller, who eventually fell off pace. The small group headed to the finish line in a sprint won by Cheatley.
Confusion over at the finish line irrupted when it became apparent that race officials did not informed the chase group that Whitten was up the road and Cheatley, who thought she won the race, actually placed second on the day.
“That was quite embarrassing really,” said Cheatley, who threw her arms in a victory salute after winning the chase group sprint for second place. “When the break went and we brought everyone back I thought it was everyone. That’s my fault and I have to pay more attention I guess. I thought we would have been given one rider out front and then a time gap but we didn’t get any sort of time gap or spoken to from the race officials. I won’t make that mistake again.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|3:08:53
|2
|Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|4
|Anibal Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|5
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners
|7
|Rory Sutherland (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia
|9
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|10
|Cesar Grajales (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|11
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|13
|Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|14
|Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|15
|Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|16
|Jonathan P Mccarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
|17
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|18
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange
|19
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|20
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|21
|Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|22
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners
|23
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|24
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|25
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|26
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|27
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|28
|Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|29
|Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|30
|Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|31
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|32
|Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
|33
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy
|34
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:12
|35
|David Santos (USA) Bike Religion
|0:00:37
|36
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|37
|Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|38
|Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole
|39
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|40
|Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|41
|Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|42
|Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|43
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|44
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|45
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|46
|Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|47
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|48
|Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles
|49
|Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
|50
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|51
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|52
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
|53
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|54
|Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|55
|Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team
|56
|William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|57
|Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:01:07
|58
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|59
|Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:01:08
|60
|Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|61
|Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion
|62
|Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|63
|Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion
|64
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|65
|Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:02:20
|66
|Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|67
|Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
|0:02:39
|68
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|69
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:02:49
|70
|Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club
|71
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:03:09
|72
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:26
|73
|Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles
|0:03:55
|74
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:04:04
|75
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|76
|Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande
|77
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|78
|Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:04:56
|79
|Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|80
|David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|81
|Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.
|82
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:04
|83
|Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|84
|Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC
|0:08:25
|85
|Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:08:29
|86
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:08:39
|87
|Derek Dixon (USA)
|0:11:13
|88
|Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood
|89
|Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank
|90
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|91
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo
|92
|Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|93
|Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|94
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|95
|Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners
|96
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|97
|Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|98
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|99
|Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:12:44
|100
|Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:16:55
|HD
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|HD
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|HD
|Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society
|DQ
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Floyd Landis (USA) OUCH
|DNS
|Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|DNS
|Joshua Bartlett (USA)
|DNS
|T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms
|DNS
|Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
|DNF
|Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Marc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Aoron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|DNF
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA
|DNF
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|DNF
|Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion
|DNF
|Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion
|DNF
|Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion
|DNF
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|DNF
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|DNF
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners
|DNF
|Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|DNF
|Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|DNF
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|DNF
|Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
|DNF
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|DNF
|Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|DNF
|Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|DNF
|Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|DNF
|Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|DNF
|Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|DNF
|Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|DNF
|Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|DNF
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|DNF
|Jonathan Baskin (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|2:09:48
|2
|Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|3
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|4
|Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ
|5
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|6
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:01:07
|7
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:01:11
|8
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:01:13
|9
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:01:30
|10
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|11
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|12
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel
|13
|Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|14
|Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|15
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|16
|Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|17
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|18
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|19
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|20
|Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|21
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|22
|Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle
|23
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|24
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|25
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|26
|Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|27
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|28
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|29
|Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling
|30
|Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|31
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
|32
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|33
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|34
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
|35
|Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|36
|Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|37
|Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|38
|Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing
|39
|Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling
|40
|Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|41
|Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|42
|Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|43
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|44
|Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|45
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|46
|Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|47
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
|0:02:58
|48
|Megan A Rathwell (Can)
|0:02:59
|49
|Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|50
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:03:01
|51
|Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman
|0:04:31
|52
|Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|53
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:06:17
|54
|Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar
|0:10:18
|55
|Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports
|0:11:32
|56
|Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:11:33
|57
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|0:11:36
|58
|Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar
|0:12:22
|59
|Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte
|0:12:44
|60
|Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:12:46
|61
|Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car
|62
|Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|63
|Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling
|64
|Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|65
|Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|66
|Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|67
|Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|68
|Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:12:52
|69
|Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|70
|Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|71
|Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) Westwood / Cannondale pb Vision-Sports
|0:12:55
|72
|Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:12:56
|73
|Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC
|0:12:58
|74
|Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:13:00
|75
|Kathryn Bertine SKN TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|76
|Kelly Mcdonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|77
|Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:17:23
|78
|Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|79
|Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:17:49
|80
|Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge
|0:21:32
|81
|Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:21:57
|82
|Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM
|83
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:22:00
|HD
|Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:54:23
|DNF
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|DNF
|Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar
|DNF
|Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|DNF
|Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-LIVESTRONG
|9:26:43
|2
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Fly V Australia
|4
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Holowesko Partners
|0:00:37
|6
|Team Exergy
|7
|Team Rio Grande
|0:01:47
|8
|Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|9
|TEAM H&R BLOCK
|10
|Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:02:20
|11
|Bike Religion
|0:02:49
|12
|Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:03:55
|13
|RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:06:01
|14
|California Giant Berry Farms
|0:07:08
|15
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:16:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|6:32:24
|2
|Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:25
|3
|Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|4
|Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|5
|Team TIBCO
|0:00:48
|6
|Webcor Builders
|0:01:30
|7
|Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|8
|Metromint Cycling
|0:11:33
|9
|SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:12:46
|10
|Touchstone Climbing
|11
|Treads.com/DFT
|12
|Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:17:49
|13
|Herbalife LaGrange
|0:24:18
|14
|TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:44:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rory Sutherland (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11:14:07
|2
|Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:00:20
|3
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:00:55
|4
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:27
|5
|Cesar Grajales (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:01:31
|6
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:43
|7
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:45
|8
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:01:57
|9
|Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:02:03
|10
|Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:02:17
|11
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:02:18
|12
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|0:02:36
|13
|Jonathan P Mccarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
|0:02:43
|14
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:02:55
|15
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:57
|16
|Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:03:11
|17
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:03:18
|18
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy
|0:04:34
|19
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:04:37
|20
|Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
|0:04:57
|21
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:05:02
|22
|Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:05:19
|23
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:05:41
|24
|Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:05:45
|25
|Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|0:05:48
|26
|Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:06:21
|27
|Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:06:24
|28
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:07:21
|29
|Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:07:24
|30
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:07:26
|31
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:07:28
|32
|Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|0:07:37
|33
|Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:08:07
|34
|Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles
|0:08:14
|35
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:08:18
|36
|Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:08:21
|37
|Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole
|0:08:30
|38
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:08:50
|39
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:08:55
|40
|Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:09:02
|41
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:09:08
|42
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:09:18
|43
|Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:09:20
|44
|Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:09:31
|45
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
|0:09:40
|46
|Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:10:05
|47
|Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande
|0:10:17
|48
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:10:54
|49
|David Santos (USA) Bike Religion
|0:11:09
|50
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:12:05
|51
|Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:13:24
|52
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:15:00
|53
|Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles
|0:15:16
|54
|William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:15:29
|55
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:15:40
|56
|Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:15:53
|57
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:16:16
|58
|Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:17:15
|59
|David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:17:33
|60
|Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team
|0:18:52
|61
|Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion
|0:19:08
|62
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:20:57
|63
|Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
|64
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:21:08
|65
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:21:19
|66
|Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank
|0:22:28
|67
|Anibal Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:22:37
|68
|Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:22:51
|69
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:23:09
|70
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:23:22
|71
|Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:23:29
|72
|Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
|0:24:36
|73
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:25:52
|74
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:27:04
|75
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:27:09
|76
|Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.
|0:27:16
|77
|Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:27:53
|78
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:28:18
|79
|Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:28:23
|80
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:28:50
|81
|Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC
|0:29:35
|82
|Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:29:36
|83
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:30:39
|84
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|0:31:33
|85
|Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:32:29
|86
|Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:32:38
|87
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:33:30
|88
|Derek Dixon (USA)
|0:33:34
|89
|Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:34:05
|90
|Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:34:10
|91
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:34:18
|92
|Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club
|0:34:54
|93
|Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners
|0:35:37
|94
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo
|0:36:17
|95
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:39:50
|96
|Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:40:27
|97
|Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion
|0:41:13
|98
|Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:43:28
|99
|Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood
|0:48:30
|100
|Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|1:04:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|10:07:33
|2
|Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:01:42
|3
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:03:24
|4
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:05:27
|5
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:05:57
|6
|Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:06:19
|7
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:06:40
|8
|Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:06:42
|9
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:08:20
|10
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|11
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:09:34
|12
|Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:09:41
|13
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:09:54
|14
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|0:10:11
|15
|Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ
|0:11:09
|16
|Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:11:24
|17
|Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:11:49
|18
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel
|0:12:44
|19
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:12:58
|20
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:13:05
|21
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:14:01
|22
|Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:14:25
|23
|Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:14:30
|24
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:14:33
|25
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:16:25
|26
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
|0:17:47
|27
|Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:18:32
|28
|Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:19:37
|29
|Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing
|0:19:40
|30
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|0:19:48
|31
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:20:04
|32
|Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:21:57
|33
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:22:34
|34
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:22:40
|35
|Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:22:42
|36
|Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:22:51
|37
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
|0:24:23
|38
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:25:13
|39
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:25:55
|40
|Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:26:00
|41
|Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:26:44
|42
|Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:27:14
|43
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:28:52
|44
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:29:20
|45
|Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:29:46
|46
|Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:30:24
|47
|Megan A Rathwell (Can)
|0:31:16
|48
|Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle
|0:31:22
|49
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:32:48
|50
|Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:33:01
|51
|Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:35:22
|52
|Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:35:26
|53
|Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:36:00
|54
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:37:21
|55
|Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:38:08
|56
|Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) Westwood / Cannondale pb Vision-Sports
|0:38:15
|57
|Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman
|0:39:17
|58
|Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:39:32
|59
|Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar
|0:41:21
|60
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|0:41:33
|61
|Kelly Mcdonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:41:36
|62
|Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:45:42
|63
|Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:46:09
|64
|Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte
|0:46:31
|65
|Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar
|0:47:54
|66
|Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:48:53
|67
|Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:50:59
|68
|Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:51:00
|69
|Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:51:15
|70
|Kathryn Bertine SKN TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:52:42
|71
|Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:53:30
|72
|Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car
|0:54:39
|73
|Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM
|0:57:47
|74
|Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports
|1:01:24
|75
|Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|1:01:42
|76
|Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|1:01:58
|77
|Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC
|1:06:09
|78
|Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|1:09:40
|79
|Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|1:11:17
|80
|Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|1:13:05
|81
|Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge
|1:13:06
|82
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|1:15:36
|83
|Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|1:20:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|11:16:10
|2
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|3
|Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:01:08
|4
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:02:34
|5
|Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
|0:02:54
|6
|Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:03:16
|7
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:03:38
|8
|Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:03:42
|9
|Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|0:03:45
|10
|Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:04:21
|11
|Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:05:21
|12
|Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:06:04
|13
|Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:06:18
|14
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:06:47
|15
|Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:06:59
|16
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
|0:07:37
|17
|Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:08:02
|18
|Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:11:21
|19
|William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:13:26
|20
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:13:37
|21
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:14:13
|22
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:18:54
|23
|Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
|24
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:19:16
|25
|Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
|0:22:33
|26
|Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.
|0:25:13
|27
|Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:27:33
|28
|Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:30:26
|29
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:31:27
|30
|Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:32:02
|31
|Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club
|0:32:51
|32
|Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners
|0:33:34
|33
|Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion
|0:39:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|10:13:30
|2
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:07:08
|3
|Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:08:28
|4
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:19:58
|5
|Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:21:17
|6
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:22:55
|7
|Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:24:27
|8
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:26:51
|9
|Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:27:04
|10
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:31:24
|11
|Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman
|0:33:20
|12
|Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:39:45
|13
|Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge
|1:07:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fly V Australia
|33:32:40
|2
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:56
|3
|Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:04:40
|4
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:08:49
|5
|Holowesko Partners
|0:09:06
|6
|Team Exergy
|0:09:24
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:20:04
|8
|Team Rio Grande
|0:21:43
|9
|TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:26:22
|10
|California Giant Berry Farms
|0:32:04
|11
|Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:35:50
|12
|Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:38:20
|13
|RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:40:04
|14
|Bike Religion
|0:49:53
|15
|Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:55:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|30:25:00
|2
|Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:06:11
|3
|Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:13:11
|4
|Team TIBCO
|0:17:48
|5
|Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:18:36
|6
|Webcor Builders
|0:18:58
|7
|Touchstone Climbing
|0:42:47
|8
|Treads.com/DFT
|0:45:28
|9
|Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:46:58
|10
|SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|1:10:39
|11
|Metromint Cycling
|1:14:05
|12
|Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|1:22:57
|13
|Herbalife LaGrange
|1:48:27
|14
|TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|2:21:36
