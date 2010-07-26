Image 1 of 40 Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) on the way to her Cascade win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 40 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) attacks on the feed zone climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 40 Neal Shirley (Kelly Benefits) tried to work his way up to the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 40 The men's break working together on one of the climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 40 Janelle Numainville (Webcor) chases along with lasts night's criterium winner Joanne Kiesanowski (TIBCO-To the top). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 40 Anne Samplonious (Vera Bradley Foundation) attacks to try and bring back the brake. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 40 Riders make their way down. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 40 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) on one of today's descents. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 40 UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis strings out the bunch in chase of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 40 Mark De Maar (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) gets to the front to limit the damage of the attacks. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 40 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) and teammate Darren Rolfe work together to get up to what's left of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 40 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) takes the overall win with Ben Day (Fly V Australia) second and Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) third. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 40 Today's stage winners with Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) first, Frank Pipp (Bissell) second and Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) third. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 40 Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) talks with reports after his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 40 Riders headed straight for the water after today's hot stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 40 Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) takes the win after attacking in the final kilometres. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 40 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) during his solo attack on the last climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 40 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) works on the front to bring back the leader. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 40 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) going hard on the last KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 40 Rolling along under blue skies in the hot afternoon. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 40 The field makes its way past horse pastures along the route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 40 The women's field on the climb and not too worried about the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 40 long rolling hills for the men's field on the back side of the loop. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 40 UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis kept riders riding tempo on the front on the field all day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 40 The field bunches up as the break gets farther up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 40 The break gets established and works together. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 40 The break starts to get a decent gap on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 40 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) leads teammate Ben Day on one of the KOM climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 40 It's pretty racing up here in Oregon. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 40 Meredith Miller (TIBCO) works on bridging up to the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 40 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 40 Rushlee Buchanon (Colavita-Baci) holds on to her best young rider jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 40 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) kept things under control on the climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 40 Rolling out towards the mountains in the distance. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 35 of 40 The men head out for a long hot day in the saddle. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 36 of 40 A gout gets off the front of the women's field the last time up the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 37 of 40 Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) on the way up the last KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 38 of 40 Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) leads the front group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 39 of 40 Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) launches an attack on the last climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 40 of 40 Fly V Australia took home the team prize for the week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) captured a solo victory at the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race, the fifth and final stage of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic. The Under 23 United Kingdom and European Time Trial Champion made a late-race attack and crossed the line well ahead of a bunch sprint won by Frank Pipp (Bissell), whose teammate Andy Jacques-Maynes claimed third.

“This is really good,” Dowsett said. “The team was going from strength to strength with Jesse [Sergent] winning the prologue and Ben [King] in the young riders jersey. We haven’t had a race that we haven’t done well in so far this year. I’ve got a lot to thank the team for…a hell of a lot.”

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) was crowned the winner of the Cascade Classic after taking over the race lead during stage one’s McKenzie Pass Road Race and held his position through the final day. He thanked his teammates Marc de Maar, Andrew Pinfold, Max Jenkins, Chris Baldwin, Matt Crane, Brad White and Morgan Schmitt for their efforts during the week-long race.

“We held the jersey for four of five days now and we worked really hard all week,” Sutherland said. “The guys did a phenomenal job and that is why I am proud to be on this team and proud that they are all my teammates. They died 10 times during the race. I felt very good today and every time your teammates do a turn on the front, you see their faces and ride a little bit better as well.”

Fly V Australia enjoyed strong performances from second placed overall Ben Day and Darren Lill who finished third. The eight-man squad won the event’s team classification along with the King of the Mountain, won by Lill and the best sprinter won by Jay Thomson.

“Fly V did a phenomenal job and we expected them to be aggressive,” Sutherland said. “They tried a lot of things. They tried attacking all day and they played their cards very well. It’s a very intelligent team and a great group of guys. Unlike some other teams, they raced their bikes well. They get in there and they fight for it all the time and tried to take the jersey.”

Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) earned the best young rider jersey.

Cascade finale brings on the heat

Some 150 riders started the professional men’s five lap, 132 km Awbrey Butte Circuit Race under extremely warm and dry temperatures. An early split at the front of the field included roughly 25 riders that might have posed a threat to those hoping for a stage win if it wasn’t for Trek-Livestrong’s strong-man Dowsett, who was responsible for closing down much of the time gap.

The field covered the first lap’s two climbs on O B Riley Rd and Archie Briggs Rd mainly in tact with the exception of a short-live breakaway that included Dowsett, Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners) and Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies). Officials halted the race momentarily to give the peloton a slap on the wrist for discarding their water bottles at the side of the road.

The racing resumed and a breakaway of eight riders slipped off the front at the start of the third lap to include Brad White (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia), Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strategies), Kyle Wamsley (Bissell), Jesse Moore (Cal Giant), Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners), Evan Huffman (Yahoo) and Corey Collier (Rio Grand). Three more bridged across to include Ben King (Trek-Livestrong), Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) and Rob Britton (Bissell).

The breakaway worked well together until mid-way through the final lap where Thomson, King and Shirley rode away in pursuit of the stage win. The racing heated up back in the bunch as Lill made a bid to surpass Sutherland for the overall race win. The South African climber was sitting 55 seconds back at the start of the stage. He launched a massive attack at the base of O B Riley ascent and gained a maximum of one minute through the feed zone.

“I knew that if I waited for the final climb I wasn’t going to be able to get enough time,” Lill said. “So I had to go earlier. I was hoping to jump across to the break and recover a bit before the last climb. Rory had to ride on the final climb to bring in back and he did a good job. At least we went out there and tried, I suppose.”

The main field, with the exception of Lill and remnants of the early breakaway, approached the final climb over Archie Briggs intact. Rolfe dropped back from the break to help Lill gain as much time as possible on Sutherland. After catching all breakaway riders, Lill crested the ascent and began his way down toward the finish line.

“He was 55 seconds back so even though it was a threat it was not...55 seconds is a long way, to get ahead,” Sutherland said. “The whole bunch has to stop and one guy by himself is not gonna, you know. You pause a lot on the way in and it’s a hard finish. I knew that with the legs that I had today if I could get to the bottom of the climb within a minute, I could probably get 30 seconds back up the climb and be fine at the finish.”

Dowsett jumped out of the peloton and surpassed Lill on the descent with Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies) in tow. He made one last dig for the stage win with two kilometres to go and shed Anthony, who rejoined the chasing peloton. Dowsett crossed the line in a victory salute ahead of a bunch sprint lead by Bissell teammates Pipp and Jacques-Maynes.

“I chased after Darren Lill with six of seven kilometres to go and kept it on right to the finish,” Dowsett said. “Kelly Benefits came across to ride with me for a bit but I think he sort of gave up hope and I just sort of went. I chased across to Lill on the descent after the KOM climb.”

Whitten captures first NRC victory; Abbott revels in overall title

World Track Champion Tara Whitten (Keller Rorhback) displayed her pedigree when she soloed into her first National Racing Calendar (NRC) victory at the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race. The Canadian finished the race more than 40 seconds ahead of Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) while race leader Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) claimed third.

“Most of my success so far has been on the track so this is kind of the first NRC road race that I have done,” Whitten said. “This is really big for me. I’ve been feeling like my track skills weren’t transferring that well to the road so I think this is the beginning of trying to learn that skill too.”

USA Road Champion Abbott dedicated her overall victory to her grandfather, Lyle Abbott, who passed away during the six-stage race. Abbott took the overall race lead during the stage two Skyliner Rd Time Trial and maintained her lead through the final three stages, with the help of her three teammates Alisha Welsh, Olivia Dillon and Nicole Evans.

“There were a lot of people who wanted something out of the race today and everybody showed it, so that was pretty cool,” Abbott said. “This gave me a real opportunity to take a lot of things that I learned as a rider and be in a position of a real leader. I feel like we worked well together and that those girls gave everything for it and I’m proud to win the race with them.”

Abbott also earned the event’s mountains classification victory while Carla Swart (Vera Bradley Foundation) won the sprint competition. Rushlee Buchanan brought home the event’s best young rider award and her team, Colavita-Baci, won the best team competition.

Two victory salutes but only one winner

Some 90 riders lined up to start the professional women’s three-lap, 83-kilometre Awbrey Butte Circuit Race. Race organisers routed the final stage along the same course used at the US Elite Road National Championships, won by Abbott last month.

The peloton remained intact over the first ascent of Archie Briggs Rd, located at the end of each lap. A breakaway of eight riders gained a small advantage along the descent heading into the second lap. Those riders included Amber Rais, Buchanan and Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Baci), Megan Guarnier (Tibco-To the Top), Lauren Hall and Toni Bradshaw (Vera Bradley Foundation), Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders) and Teri Sheasby (Veloforma). The breakaway was reeled back several kilometres later.

A second eight-rider move set sail at the start of the third and final lap, which included Whitten. The riders were not working well together according to Whitten and were losing time to the chasing peloton when she decided to attack alone. The remnants of that breakaway returned to the main field and Whitten quickly gained a one minute advantage, unbeknownst to the main peloton.

“We got away on the downhill and it wasn’t working that well together,” said Whitten who was informed after the race that the chase group did not know she was off the front solo. “I didn’t think we were going fast enough to stay away so I attacked the group early in the third lap.”

Anne Samplonius (Vera Bradley Foundation) jumped ahead of the field in what she thought was a solo attempt at the victory. Meredith Miller (Tibco-To the Top) and Alison Shanks (Team NZ) chased Samplonius individually, separated by roughly 20 seconds.

Whitten crested the final climb over Archie Briggs with a 55-second advantage and held most of that margin into the finish line to take the stage win. “Sometimes I felt really strong and that I could stay away and other times I saw the gap coming down a bit and was worried once I hit the hill,” Whitten said. “I got some water in the feed zone and tried to go steady up that climb and make sure I had enough power on the way in. Apparently they didn’t know that I was away so that worked to my advantage. They [race officials] were telling me the gap I had.”

Behind Cheatley launched an attack over Archie Briggs Rd to try and gain time toward the overall classification. She was marked by race leader Abbott and the pair joined Samplonius, Shanks and Miller, who eventually fell off pace. The small group headed to the finish line in a sprint won by Cheatley.

Confusion over at the finish line irrupted when it became apparent that race officials did not informed the chase group that Whitten was up the road and Cheatley, who thought she won the race, actually placed second on the day.

“That was quite embarrassing really,” said Cheatley, who threw her arms in a victory salute after winning the chase group sprint for second place. “When the break went and we brought everyone back I thought it was everyone. That’s my fault and I have to pay more attention I guess. I thought we would have been given one rider out front and then a time gap but we didn’t get any sort of time gap or spoken to from the race officials. I won’t make that mistake again.”

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 3:08:53 2 Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:02 3 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 4 Anibal Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 5 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners 7 Rory Sutherland (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia 9 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 10 Cesar Grajales (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 11 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 13 Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 14 Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 15 Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 16 Jonathan P Mccarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 17 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 18 Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange 19 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 20 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 21 Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy 22 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners 23 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 24 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 25 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 26 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 27 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 28 Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 29 Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 30 Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 31 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 32 Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit 33 Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy 34 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:12 35 David Santos (USA) Bike Religion 0:00:37 36 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 37 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 38 Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole 39 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 40 Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 41 Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 42 Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 43 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 44 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 45 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 46 Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 47 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 48 Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles 49 Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners 50 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 51 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 52 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc. 53 Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:01:03 54 Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 55 Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team 56 William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 57 Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:01:07 58 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 59 Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:01:08 60 Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 61 Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion 62 Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 63 Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion 64 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:02:04 65 Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:02:20 66 Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 67 Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:02:39 68 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 69 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:02:49 70 Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club 71 Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:03:09 72 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:26 73 Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles 0:03:55 74 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:04:04 75 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 76 Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande 77 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 78 Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:04:56 79 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 80 David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 81 Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc. 82 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:04 83 Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1 84 Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC 0:08:25 85 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:08:29 86 Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:08:39 87 Derek Dixon (USA) 0:11:13 88 Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood 89 Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank 90 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 91 Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo 92 Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 93 Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles 94 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 95 Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners 96 Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 97 Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 98 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 99 Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:12:44 100 Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:16:55 HD Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling HD Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West HD Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society DQ Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNS Floyd Landis (USA) OUCH DNS Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling DNS Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 DNS Joshua Bartlett (USA) DNS T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms DNS Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande DNF Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNF Marc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNF Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNF Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNF Aoron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia DNF Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling DNF Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK DNF Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK DNF Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling DNF Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA DNF Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 DNF Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion DNF Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion DNF Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion DNF Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team DNF Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team DNF Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners DNF Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners DNF Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES DNF Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES DNF Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy DNF Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team DNF Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team DNF Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team DNF Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team DNF Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team DNF Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team DNF Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team DNF Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team DNF Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling DNF Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling DNF Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West DNF Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange DNF Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande DNF Jonathan Baskin (USA)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 2:09:48 2 Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:00:42 3 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 4 Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ 5 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 6 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:01:07 7 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:01:11 8 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:01:13 9 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:01:30 10 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 11 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 12 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel 13 Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 14 Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 15 Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 16 Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 17 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 18 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 19 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 20 Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 21 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 22 Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle 23 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 24 Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 25 Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 26 Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 27 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 28 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 29 Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling 30 Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 31 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO 32 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 33 Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing 34 Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders 35 Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing 36 Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 37 Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 38 Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing 39 Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling 40 Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 41 Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT 42 Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT 43 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 44 Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 45 Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 46 Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:02:56 47 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO 0:02:58 48 Megan A Rathwell (Can) 0:02:59 49 Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 50 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:03:01 51 Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman 0:04:31 52 Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:05:57 53 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:06:17 54 Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar 0:10:18 55 Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports 0:11:32 56 Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:11:33 57 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 0:11:36 58 Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar 0:12:22 59 Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte 0:12:44 60 Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:12:46 61 Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car 62 Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT 63 Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling 64 Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing 65 Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 66 Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing 67 Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 68 Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:12:52 69 Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 70 Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 71 Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) Westwood / Cannondale pb Vision-Sports 0:12:55 72 Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:12:56 73 Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC 0:12:58 74 Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:13:00 75 Kathryn Bertine SKN TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 76 Kelly Mcdonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing 77 Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:17:23 78 Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT 79 Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:17:49 80 Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge 0:21:32 81 Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:21:57 82 Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM 83 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 0:22:00 HD Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:54:23 DNF Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO DNF Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar DNF Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT DNF Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-LIVESTRONG 9:26:43 2 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:02 3 Fly V Australia 4 Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Holowesko Partners 0:00:37 6 Team Exergy 7 Team Rio Grande 0:01:47 8 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:02:13 9 TEAM H&R BLOCK 10 Cole Sport p/b High West 0:02:20 11 Bike Religion 0:02:49 12 Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:03:55 13 RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:06:01 14 California Giant Berry Farms 0:07:08 15 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:16:15

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 6:32:24 2 Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:25 3 Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:00:42 4 Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 5 Team TIBCO 0:00:48 6 Webcor Builders 0:01:30 7 Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 8 Metromint Cycling 0:11:33 9 SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:12:46 10 Touchstone Climbing 11 Treads.com/DFT 12 Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:17:49 13 Herbalife LaGrange 0:24:18 14 TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:44:43

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11:14:07 2 Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia 0:00:20 3 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:00:55 4 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:27 5 Cesar Grajales (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:01:31 6 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:43 7 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:45 8 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:57 9 Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:02:03 10 Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:02:17 11 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:02:18 12 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 0:02:36 13 Jonathan P Mccarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 0:02:43 14 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:02:55 15 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:57 16 Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:03:11 17 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:03:18 18 Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy 0:04:34 19 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:04:37 20 Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit 0:04:57 21 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:05:02 22 Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:05:19 23 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:05:41 24 Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:05:45 25 Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy 0:05:48 26 Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:06:21 27 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:06:24 28 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:07:21 29 Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:07:24 30 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:07:26 31 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:07:28 32 Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1 0:07:37 33 Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:08:07 34 Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles 0:08:14 35 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:18 36 Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:08:21 37 Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole 0:08:30 38 Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange 0:08:50 39 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:08:55 40 Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:09:02 41 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:09:08 42 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:09:18 43 Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:09:20 44 Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:09:31 45 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc. 0:09:40 46 Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:10:05 47 Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande 0:10:17 48 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:10:54 49 David Santos (USA) Bike Religion 0:11:09 50 Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:12:05 51 Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:13:24 52 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:00 53 Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles 0:15:16 54 William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:15:29 55 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:15:40 56 Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:15:53 57 Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:16:16 58 Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:17:15 59 David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:17:33 60 Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team 0:18:52 61 Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion 0:19:08 62 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:20:57 63 Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners 64 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:21:08 65 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:21:19 66 Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank 0:22:28 67 Anibal Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:22:37 68 Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:22:51 69 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:23:09 70 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:23:22 71 Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:23:29 72 Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:24:36 73 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:25:52 74 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:27:04 75 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:27:09 76 Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc. 0:27:16 77 Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:27:53 78 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:28:18 79 Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:28:23 80 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:28:50 81 Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC 0:29:35 82 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:29:36 83 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:30:39 84 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 0:31:33 85 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:32:29 86 Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:32:38 87 Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:33:30 88 Derek Dixon (USA) 0:33:34 89 Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:34:05 90 Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:34:10 91 Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:34:18 92 Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club 0:34:54 93 Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners 0:35:37 94 Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo 0:36:17 95 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:39:50 96 Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:40:27 97 Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion 0:41:13 98 Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:43:28 99 Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood 0:48:30 100 Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 1:04:51

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 10:07:33 2 Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:01:42 3 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 0:03:24 4 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:05:27 5 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:05:57 6 Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:06:19 7 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:06:40 8 Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:06:42 9 Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:08:20 10 Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 11 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:09:34 12 Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:09:41 13 Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:09:54 14 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 0:10:11 15 Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ 0:11:09 16 Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:11:24 17 Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:11:49 18 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel 0:12:44 19 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:12:58 20 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:13:05 21 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:14:01 22 Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:14:25 23 Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:14:30 24 Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:14:33 25 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:16:25 26 Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders 0:17:47 27 Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:18:32 28 Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:19:37 29 Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing 0:19:40 30 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 0:19:48 31 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO 0:20:04 32 Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:21:57 33 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:22:34 34 Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:22:40 35 Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:22:42 36 Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:22:51 37 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO 0:24:23 38 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:25:13 39 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:25:55 40 Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:26:00 41 Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:26:44 42 Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:27:14 43 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:28:52 44 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:29:20 45 Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:29:46 46 Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:30:24 47 Megan A Rathwell (Can) 0:31:16 48 Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle 0:31:22 49 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:32:48 50 Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:33:01 51 Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:35:22 52 Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:35:26 53 Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:36:00 54 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:37:21 55 Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:38:08 56 Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) Westwood / Cannondale pb Vision-Sports 0:38:15 57 Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman 0:39:17 58 Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:39:32 59 Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar 0:41:21 60 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 0:41:33 61 Kelly Mcdonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:41:36 62 Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:45:42 63 Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:46:09 64 Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte 0:46:31 65 Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar 0:47:54 66 Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:48:53 67 Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:50:59 68 Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:51:00 69 Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:51:15 70 Kathryn Bertine SKN TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:52:42 71 Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:53:30 72 Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car 0:54:39 73 Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM 0:57:47 74 Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports 1:01:24 75 Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 1:01:42 76 Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 1:01:58 77 Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC 1:06:09 78 Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT 1:09:40 79 Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 1:11:17 80 Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 1:13:05 81 Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge 1:13:06 82 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 1:15:36 83 Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 1:20:32

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 11:16:10 2 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:52 3 Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:01:08 4 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:02:34 5 Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit 0:02:54 6 Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:03:16 7 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:03:38 8 Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:03:42 9 Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy 0:03:45 10 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:04:21 11 Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:05:21 12 Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:06:04 13 Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:06:18 14 Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange 0:06:47 15 Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:06:59 16 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc. 0:07:37 17 Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:08:02 18 Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:11:21 19 William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:13:26 20 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:13:37 21 Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:14:13 22 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:18:54 23 Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners 24 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:19:16 25 Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:22:33 26 Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc. 0:25:13 27 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:27:33 28 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:30:26 29 Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:31:27 30 Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:32:02 31 Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club 0:32:51 32 Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners 0:33:34 33 Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion 0:39:10

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 10:13:30 2 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:07:08 3 Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:08:28 4 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:19:58 5 Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:21:17 6 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:22:55 7 Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:24:27 8 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:26:51 9 Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:27:04 10 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:31:24 11 Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman 0:33:20 12 Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:39:45 13 Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge 1:07:09

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fly V Australia 33:32:40 2 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:56 3 Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:04:40 4 Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:49 5 Holowesko Partners 0:09:06 6 Team Exergy 0:09:24 7 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:20:04 8 Team Rio Grande 0:21:43 9 TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:26:22 10 California Giant Berry Farms 0:32:04 11 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:35:50 12 Cole Sport p/b High West 0:38:20 13 RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:40:04 14 Bike Religion 0:49:53 15 Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:55:17