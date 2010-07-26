Trending

Dowsett, Whitten claim final stage wins

Sutherland, Abbott crowned Cascade champions

Image 1 of 40

Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) on the way to her Cascade win.

Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) on the way to her Cascade win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 40

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) attacks on the feed zone climb.

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) attacks on the feed zone climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 40

Neal Shirley (Kelly Benefits) tried to work his way up to the break.

Neal Shirley (Kelly Benefits) tried to work his way up to the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 40

The men's break working together on one of the climbs.

The men's break working together on one of the climbs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 40

Janelle Numainville (Webcor) chases along with lasts night's criterium winner Joanne Kiesanowski (TIBCO-To the top).

Janelle Numainville (Webcor) chases along with lasts night's criterium winner Joanne Kiesanowski (TIBCO-To the top).
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 40

Anne Samplonious (Vera Bradley Foundation) attacks to try and bring back the brake.

Anne Samplonious (Vera Bradley Foundation) attacks to try and bring back the brake.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 40

Riders make their way down.

Riders make their way down.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 40

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) on one of today's descents.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) on one of today's descents.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 40

UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis strings out the bunch in chase of the break.

UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis strings out the bunch in chase of the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 40

Mark De Maar (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) gets to the front to limit the damage of the attacks.

Mark De Maar (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) gets to the front to limit the damage of the attacks.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 40

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) and teammate Darren Rolfe work together to get up to what's left of the break.

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) and teammate Darren Rolfe work together to get up to what's left of the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 40

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) takes the overall win with Ben Day (Fly V Australia) second and Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) third.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) takes the overall win with Ben Day (Fly V Australia) second and Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) third.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 40

Today's stage winners with Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) first, Frank Pipp (Bissell) second and Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) third.

Today's stage winners with Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) first, Frank Pipp (Bissell) second and Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) third.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 40

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) talks with reports after his win.

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) talks with reports after his win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 40

Riders headed straight for the water after today's hot stage.

Riders headed straight for the water after today's hot stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 40

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) takes the win after attacking in the final kilometres.

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) takes the win after attacking in the final kilometres.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 40

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) during his solo attack on the last climb.

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) during his solo attack on the last climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 40

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) works on the front to bring back the leader.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) works on the front to bring back the leader.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 40

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) going hard on the last KOM.

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) going hard on the last KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 40

Rolling along under blue skies in the hot afternoon.

Rolling along under blue skies in the hot afternoon.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 40

The field makes its way past horse pastures along the route.

The field makes its way past horse pastures along the route.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 40

The women's field on the climb and not too worried about the break.

The women's field on the climb and not too worried about the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 40

long rolling hills for the men's field on the back side of the loop.

long rolling hills for the men's field on the back side of the loop.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 40

UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis kept riders riding tempo on the front on the field all day.

UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis kept riders riding tempo on the front on the field all day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 40

The field bunches up as the break gets farther up the road.

The field bunches up as the break gets farther up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 40

The break gets established and works together.

The break gets established and works together.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 40

The break starts to get a decent gap on the field.

The break starts to get a decent gap on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 40

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) leads teammate Ben Day on one of the KOM climbs.

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) leads teammate Ben Day on one of the KOM climbs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 40

It's pretty racing up here in Oregon.

It's pretty racing up here in Oregon.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 40

Meredith Miller (TIBCO) works on bridging up to the break.

Meredith Miller (TIBCO) works on bridging up to the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 40

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 40

Rushlee Buchanon (Colavita-Baci) holds on to her best young rider jersey.

Rushlee Buchanon (Colavita-Baci) holds on to her best young rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 40

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) kept things under control on the climbs.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) kept things under control on the climbs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 40

Rolling out towards the mountains in the distance.

Rolling out towards the mountains in the distance.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 35 of 40

The men head out for a long hot day in the saddle.

The men head out for a long hot day in the saddle.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 36 of 40

A gout gets off the front of the women's field the last time up the climb.

A gout gets off the front of the women's field the last time up the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 37 of 40

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) on the way up the last KOM.

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) on the way up the last KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 38 of 40

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) leads the front group.

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) leads the front group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 39 of 40

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) launches an attack on the last climb.

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) launches an attack on the last climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 40 of 40

Fly V Australia took home the team prize for the week.

Fly V Australia took home the team prize for the week.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) captured a solo victory at the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race, the fifth and final stage of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic. The Under 23 United Kingdom and European Time Trial Champion made a late-race attack and crossed the line well ahead of a bunch sprint won by Frank Pipp (Bissell), whose teammate Andy Jacques-Maynes claimed third.

“This is really good,” Dowsett said. “The team was going from strength to strength with Jesse [Sergent] winning the prologue and Ben [King] in the young riders jersey. We haven’t had a race that we haven’t done well in so far this year. I’ve got a lot to thank the team for…a hell of a lot.”

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) was crowned the winner of the Cascade Classic after taking over the race lead during stage one’s McKenzie Pass Road Race and held his position through the final day. He thanked his teammates Marc de Maar, Andrew Pinfold, Max Jenkins, Chris Baldwin, Matt Crane, Brad White and Morgan Schmitt for their efforts during the week-long race.

“We held the jersey for four of five days now and we worked really hard all week,” Sutherland said. “The guys did a phenomenal job and that is why I am proud to be on this team and proud that they are all my teammates. They died 10 times during the race. I felt very good today and every time your teammates do a turn on the front, you see their faces and ride a little bit better as well.”

Fly V Australia enjoyed strong performances from second placed overall Ben Day and Darren Lill who finished third. The eight-man squad won the event’s team classification along with the King of the Mountain, won by Lill and the best sprinter won by Jay Thomson.

“Fly V did a phenomenal job and we expected them to be aggressive,” Sutherland said. “They tried a lot of things. They tried attacking all day and they played their cards very well. It’s a very intelligent team and a great group of guys. Unlike some other teams, they raced their bikes well. They get in there and they fight for it all the time and tried to take the jersey.”

Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) earned the best young rider jersey.

Cascade finale brings on the heat

Some 150 riders started the professional men’s five lap, 132 km Awbrey Butte Circuit Race under extremely warm and dry temperatures. An early split at the front of the field included roughly 25 riders that might have posed a threat to those hoping for a stage win if it wasn’t for Trek-Livestrong’s strong-man Dowsett, who was responsible for closing down much of the time gap.

The field covered the first lap’s two climbs on O B Riley Rd and Archie Briggs Rd mainly in tact with the exception of a short-live breakaway that included Dowsett, Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners) and Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies). Officials halted the race momentarily to give the peloton a slap on the wrist for discarding their water bottles at the side of the road.

The racing resumed and a breakaway of eight riders slipped off the front at the start of the third lap to include Brad White (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia), Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strategies), Kyle Wamsley (Bissell), Jesse Moore (Cal Giant), Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners), Evan Huffman (Yahoo) and Corey Collier (Rio Grand). Three more bridged across to include Ben King (Trek-Livestrong), Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) and Rob Britton (Bissell).

The breakaway worked well together until mid-way through the final lap where Thomson, King and Shirley rode away in pursuit of the stage win. The racing heated up back in the bunch as Lill made a bid to surpass Sutherland for the overall race win. The South African climber was sitting 55 seconds back at the start of the stage. He launched a massive attack at the base of O B Riley ascent and gained a maximum of one minute through the feed zone.

“I knew that if I waited for the final climb I wasn’t going to be able to get enough time,” Lill said. “So I had to go earlier. I was hoping to jump across to the break and recover a bit before the last climb. Rory had to ride on the final climb to bring in back and he did a good job. At least we went out there and tried, I suppose.”

The main field, with the exception of Lill and remnants of the early breakaway, approached the final climb over Archie Briggs intact. Rolfe dropped back from the break to help Lill gain as much time as possible on Sutherland. After catching all breakaway riders, Lill crested the ascent and began his way down toward the finish line.

“He was 55 seconds back so even though it was a threat it was not...55 seconds is a long way, to get ahead,” Sutherland said. “The whole bunch has to stop and one guy by himself is not gonna, you know. You pause a lot on the way in and it’s a hard finish. I knew that with the legs that I had today if I could get to the bottom of the climb within a minute, I could probably get 30 seconds back up the climb and be fine at the finish.”

Dowsett jumped out of the peloton and surpassed Lill on the descent with Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies) in tow. He made one last dig for the stage win with two kilometres to go and shed Anthony, who rejoined the chasing peloton. Dowsett crossed the line in a victory salute ahead of a bunch sprint lead by Bissell teammates Pipp and Jacques-Maynes.

“I chased after Darren Lill with six of seven kilometres to go and kept it on right to the finish,” Dowsett said. “Kelly Benefits came across to ride with me for a bit but I think he sort of gave up hope and I just sort of went. I chased across to Lill on the descent after the KOM climb.”

Whitten captures first NRC victory; Abbott revels in overall title

World Track Champion Tara Whitten (Keller Rorhback) displayed her pedigree when she soloed into her first National Racing Calendar (NRC) victory at the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race. The Canadian finished the race more than 40 seconds ahead of Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) while race leader Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) claimed third.

“Most of my success so far has been on the track so this is kind of the first NRC road race that I have done,” Whitten said. “This is really big for me. I’ve been feeling like my track skills weren’t transferring that well to the road so I think this is the beginning of trying to learn that skill too.”

USA Road Champion Abbott dedicated her overall victory to her grandfather, Lyle Abbott, who passed away during the six-stage race. Abbott took the overall race lead during the stage two Skyliner Rd Time Trial and maintained her lead through the final three stages, with the help of her three teammates Alisha Welsh, Olivia Dillon and Nicole Evans.

“There were a lot of people who wanted something out of the race today and everybody showed it, so that was pretty cool,” Abbott said. “This gave me a real opportunity to take a lot of things that I learned as a rider and be in a position of a real leader. I feel like we worked well together and that those girls gave everything for it and I’m proud to win the race with them.”

Abbott also earned the event’s mountains classification victory while Carla Swart (Vera Bradley Foundation) won the sprint competition. Rushlee Buchanan brought home the event’s best young rider award and her team, Colavita-Baci, won the best team competition.

Two victory salutes but only one winner

Some 90 riders lined up to start the professional women’s three-lap, 83-kilometre Awbrey Butte Circuit Race. Race organisers routed the final stage along the same course used at the US Elite Road National Championships, won by Abbott last month.

The peloton remained intact over the first ascent of Archie Briggs Rd, located at the end of each lap. A breakaway of eight riders gained a small advantage along the descent heading into the second lap. Those riders included Amber Rais, Buchanan and Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Baci), Megan Guarnier (Tibco-To the Top), Lauren Hall and Toni Bradshaw (Vera Bradley Foundation), Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders) and Teri Sheasby (Veloforma). The breakaway was reeled back several kilometres later.

A second eight-rider move set sail at the start of the third and final lap, which included Whitten. The riders were not working well together according to Whitten and were losing time to the chasing peloton when she decided to attack alone. The remnants of that breakaway returned to the main field and Whitten quickly gained a one minute advantage, unbeknownst to the main peloton.

“We got away on the downhill and it wasn’t working that well together,” said Whitten who was informed after the race that the chase group did not know she was off the front solo. “I didn’t think we were going fast enough to stay away so I attacked the group early in the third lap.”

Anne Samplonius (Vera Bradley Foundation) jumped ahead of the field in what she thought was a solo attempt at the victory. Meredith Miller (Tibco-To the Top) and Alison Shanks (Team NZ) chased Samplonius individually, separated by roughly 20 seconds.

Whitten crested the final climb over Archie Briggs with a 55-second advantage and held most of that margin into the finish line to take the stage win. “Sometimes I felt really strong and that I could stay away and other times I saw the gap coming down a bit and was worried once I hit the hill,” Whitten said. “I got some water in the feed zone and tried to go steady up that climb and make sure I had enough power on the way in. Apparently they didn’t know that I was away so that worked to my advantage. They [race officials] were telling me the gap I had.”

Behind Cheatley launched an attack over Archie Briggs Rd to try and gain time toward the overall classification. She was marked by race leader Abbott and the pair joined Samplonius, Shanks and Miller, who eventually fell off pace. The small group headed to the finish line in a sprint won by Cheatley.

Confusion over at the finish line irrupted when it became apparent that race officials did not informed the chase group that Whitten was up the road and Cheatley, who thought she won the race, actually placed second on the day.

“That was quite embarrassing really,” said Cheatley, who threw her arms in a victory salute after winning the chase group sprint for second place. “When the break went and we brought everyone back I thought it was everyone. That’s my fault and I have to pay more attention I guess. I thought we would have been given one rider out front and then a time gap but we didn’t get any sort of time gap or spoken to from the race officials. I won’t make that mistake again.”

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG3:08:53
2Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:02
3Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
4Anibal Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
5Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners
7Rory Sutherland (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia
9David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
10Cesar Grajales (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
11Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
13Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
14Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
15Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
16Jonathan P Mccarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
17Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
18Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange
19Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
20Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
21Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy
22Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners
23Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
24Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
25Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
26Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
27Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
28Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
29Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
30Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
31Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
32Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
33Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy
34Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:12
35David Santos (USA) Bike Religion0:00:37
36Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
37Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
38Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole
39Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
40Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
41Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
42Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
43Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
44Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
45Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
46Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
47Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
48Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles
49Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
50Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
51Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
52Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
53Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:01:03
54Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
55Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team
56William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
57Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:01:07
58Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
59Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:01:08
60Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
61Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion
62Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
63Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion
64Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:02:04
65Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:02:20
66Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
67Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society0:02:39
68Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
69Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:02:49
70Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club
71Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:03:09
72Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:26
73Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles0:03:55
74Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:04:04
75Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
76Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande
77Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
78Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:04:56
79Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
80David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
81Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.
82Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:04
83Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1
84Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC0:08:25
85Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:08:29
86Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners0:08:39
87Derek Dixon (USA)0:11:13
88Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood
89Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank
90Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
91Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo
92Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
93Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
94Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
95Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners
96Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
97Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
98Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
99Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:12:44
100Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:16:55
HDAustin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
HDMitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
HDCory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society
DQMorgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNSFloyd Landis (USA) OUCH
DNSJonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
DNSFabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
DNSJoshua Bartlett (USA)
DNST. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms
DNSTaylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
DNFChris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFMarc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFMatt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFAndrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFAoron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
DNFPhillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
DNFJustin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
DNFAaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
DNFKyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
DNFRyan Trebon (USA) KONA
DNFKen Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
DNFPatrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion
DNFAaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion
DNFMike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion
DNFSam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
DNFSpencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
DNFRaymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners
DNFPeter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners
DNFJesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
DNFTaylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
DNFChris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
DNFJamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
DNFNic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
DNFAdam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
DNFTyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
DNFPhilip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
DNFVincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
DNFRyan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
DNFDevan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
DNFEric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
DNFTim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
DNFAaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
DNFLuis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
DNFBrad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
DNFJonathan Baskin (USA)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team2:09:48
2Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:00:42
3Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
4Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ
5Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
6Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:01:07
7Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:01:11
8Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:01:13
9Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:01:30
10Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
11Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
12Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel
13Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
14Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
15Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
16Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
17Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
18Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
19Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
20Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
21Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
22Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle
23Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
24Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
25Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
26Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
27Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
28Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
29Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling
30Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
31Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
32Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
33Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing
34Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
35Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing
36Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
37Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
38Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing
39Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling
40Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
41Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT
42Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT
43Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
44Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
45Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
46Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:02:56
47Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO0:02:58
48Megan A Rathwell (Can)0:02:59
49Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
50Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:03:01
51Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman0:04:31
52Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:05:57
53Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:06:17
54Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar0:10:18
55Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports0:11:32
56Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling0:11:33
57Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:11:36
58Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar0:12:22
59Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte0:12:44
60Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:12:46
61Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car
62Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT
63Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling
64Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing
65Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
66Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing
67Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
68Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:12:52
69Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
70Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
71Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) Westwood / Cannondale pb Vision-Sports0:12:55
72Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:12:56
73Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC0:12:58
74Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:13:00
75Kathryn Bertine SKN TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
76Kelly Mcdonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing
77Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:17:23
78Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT
79Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:17:49
80Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge0:21:32
81Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:21:57
82Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM
83Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO0:22:00
HDPriscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:54:23
DNFBrooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
DNFJazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar
DNFMegan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT
DNFLise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-LIVESTRONG9:26:43
2BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:02
3Fly V Australia
4Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Holowesko Partners0:00:37
6Team Exergy
7Team Rio Grande0:01:47
8Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:02:13
9TEAM H&R BLOCK
10Cole Sport p/b High West0:02:20
11Bike Religion0:02:49
12Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:03:55
13RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:06:01
14California Giant Berry Farms0:07:08
15UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:16:15

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Keller Rorhback Cycling Team6:32:24
2Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:25
3Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:00:42
4Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
5Team TIBCO0:00:48
6Webcor Builders0:01:30
7Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
8Metromint Cycling0:11:33
9SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:12:46
10Touchstone Climbing
11Treads.com/DFT
12Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:17:49
13Herbalife LaGrange0:24:18
14TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:44:43

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11:14:07
2Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia0:00:20
3Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia0:00:55
4Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:27
5Cesar Grajales (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:01:31
6Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:43
7Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:45
8Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:57
9Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:02:03
10Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:02:17
11Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:02:18
12Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy0:02:36
13Jonathan P Mccarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart0:02:43
14Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:02:55
15Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:57
16Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:03:11
17Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:03:18
18Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy0:04:34
19Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:04:37
20Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit0:04:57
21Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:05:02
22Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners0:05:19
23Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners0:05:41
24Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:05:45
25Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy0:05:48
26Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:06:21
27Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:06:24
28Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia0:07:21
29Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:07:24
30Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:07:26
31Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:07:28
32Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 10:07:37
33Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:08:07
34Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles0:08:14
35Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:18
36Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:08:21
37Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole0:08:30
38Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange0:08:50
39David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia0:08:55
40Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:09:02
41Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:09:08
42Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:09:18
43Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:09:20
44Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:09:31
45Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.0:09:40
46Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:10:05
47Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande0:10:17
48Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:10:54
49David Santos (USA) Bike Religion0:11:09
50Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:12:05
51Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:13:24
52Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:00
53Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles0:15:16
54William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:15:29
55Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:15:40
56Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:15:53
57Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:16:16
58Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:17:15
59David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:17:33
60Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team0:18:52
61Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion0:19:08
62Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:20:57
63Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
64Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:21:08
65Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:21:19
66Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank0:22:28
67Anibal Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:22:37
68Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:22:51
69Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:23:09
70Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:23:22
71Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:23:29
72Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society0:24:36
73Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:52
74Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia0:27:04
75Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:27:09
76Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.0:27:16
77Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:27:53
78Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:28:18
79Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:28:23
80Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:28:50
81Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC0:29:35
82Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:29:36
83Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:30:39
84Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy0:31:33
85Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:32:29
86Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:32:38
87Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners0:33:30
88Derek Dixon (USA)0:33:34
89Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:34:05
90Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:34:10
91Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:34:18
92Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club0:34:54
93Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners0:35:37
94Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo0:36:17
95Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:39:50
96Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:40:27
97Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion0:41:13
98Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:43:28
99Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood0:48:30
100Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com1:04:51

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY1210:07:33
2Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:01:42
3Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders0:03:24
4Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:05:27
5Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:05:57
6Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:06:19
7Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:06:40
8Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:06:42
9Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:08:20
10Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
11Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:09:34
12Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:09:41
13Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:09:54
14Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda0:10:11
15Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ0:11:09
16Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:11:24
17Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:11:49
18Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel0:12:44
19Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:12:58
20Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:13:05
21Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:14:01
22Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:14:25
23Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:14:30
24Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:14:33
25Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:16:25
26Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders0:17:47
27Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:18:32
28Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:19:37
29Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing0:19:40
30Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO0:19:48
31Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO0:20:04
32Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:21:57
33Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:22:34
34Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:22:40
35Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:22:42
36Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:22:51
37Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO0:24:23
38Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:25:13
39Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:25:55
40Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling0:26:00
41Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:26:44
42Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:27:14
43Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:28:52
44Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:29:20
45Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling0:29:46
46Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:30:24
47Megan A Rathwell (Can)0:31:16
48Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle0:31:22
49Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:32:48
50Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:33:01
51Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:35:22
52Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:35:26
53Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:36:00
54Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:37:21
55Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:38:08
56Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) Westwood / Cannondale pb Vision-Sports0:38:15
57Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman0:39:17
58Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling0:39:32
59Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar0:41:21
60Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:41:33
61Kelly Mcdonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:41:36
62Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling0:45:42
63Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:46:09
64Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte0:46:31
65Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar0:47:54
66Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:48:53
67Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:50:59
68Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:51:00
69Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:51:15
70Kathryn Bertine SKN TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:52:42
71Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:53:30
72Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car0:54:39
73Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM0:57:47
74Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports1:01:24
75Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus1:01:42
76Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching1:01:58
77Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC1:06:09
78Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT1:09:40
79Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching1:11:17
80Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci1:13:05
81Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge1:13:06
82Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO1:15:36
83Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes1:20:32

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG11:16:10
2Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:52
3Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:01:08
4Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:02:34
5Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit0:02:54
6Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners0:03:16
7Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners0:03:38
8Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:03:42
9Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy0:03:45
10Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:04:21
11Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:05:21
12Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:06:04
13Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:06:18
14Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange0:06:47
15Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:06:59
16Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.0:07:37
17Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:08:02
18Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:11:21
19William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:13:26
20Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:13:37
21Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:14:13
22Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:18:54
23Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
24Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:19:16
25Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society0:22:33
26Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.0:25:13
27Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:27:33
28Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:30:26
29Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners0:31:27
30Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:32:02
31Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club0:32:51
32Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners0:33:34
33Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion0:39:10

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling10:13:30
2Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:07:08
3Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:08:28
4Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:19:58
5Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:21:17
6Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:22:55
7Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:24:27
8Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:26:51
9Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:27:04
10Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:31:24
11Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman0:33:20
12Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling0:39:45
13Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge1:07:09

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fly V Australia33:32:40
2BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:56
3Trek-LIVESTRONG0:04:40
4Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:49
5Holowesko Partners0:09:06
6Team Exergy0:09:24
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:20:04
8Team Rio Grande0:21:43
9TEAM H&R BLOCK0:26:22
10California Giant Berry Farms0:32:04
11Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:35:50
12Cole Sport p/b High West0:38:20
13RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:40:04
14Bike Religion0:49:53
15Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:55:17

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling30:25:00
2Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:06:11
3Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:13:11
4Team TIBCO0:17:48
5Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:18:36
6Webcor Builders0:18:58
7Touchstone Climbing0:42:47
8Treads.com/DFT0:45:28
9Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:46:58
10SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching1:10:39
11Metromint Cycling1:14:05
12Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus1:22:57
13Herbalife LaGrange1:48:27
14TriSports cycling/eclipse raci2:21:36

 

Latest on Cyclingnews