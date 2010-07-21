UnitedHealthcare dominate with De Maar stage win, Sutherland overall leader
Cheatley claims stage win, women's lead
Wearing his Dutch Antilles national champion jersey Marc de Maar won a tactical battle to the top of Three Creeks’ Snow Park, a 16-kilometre ascent that ended the first stage of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic. De Maar’s UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis team leader Rory Sutherland moved into the race’s overall lead with his second place finish while Fly V Australia’s Darren Lill finished third.
The trio caught early breakaway rider David Tanner (Fly V Australia) with 300 metres to go and he hung on for fourth place.
“It was perfect because Rory attacked and I covered the wheel,“ said De Maar, wearing the blue and red kit for the first time. “It was perfect team work today. It was awesome and really nice day. It is my first race with my new jersey and it is an honour to wear it. A lot of people are making fun of me in this jersey, they say I look like the champion of Texas, but most of the reactions are good.”
Sutherland assumed the overall race lead having placed third in the previous day’s opening prologue. He will lead the race into the stage two Skyliner Rd Time Trial.
“We were thinking about today and picking up bonuses and time gaps,” Sutherland said. “Tomorrow will be a good time trial. Especially on this course today the idea was to drop as many of the real time triallists as we could to get a real buffer over the next few days.
“Today was one of the hardest races in the US, I think,” he added. “Everyone said McKenzie Pass would be fine and on good roads but guys started getting dropped pretty early. Having that before the finishing climb really changed it, instead of having a flat stage and then a finish climb. Having guys tired before the last climb, the more we do that the better for Marc and myself.”
More mountains, pain and tactics on revamped stage
After a fairly mellow start to the first stage’s 116 km road race, the peloton reacted to the onset of the highly anticipated mid-race climb, a newly paved 30-kilometre ascent over Mckenzie Pass. A breakaway of six riders approached the base of the climb that included David Tanner (Fly V Australia), Brad White (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), Frank Pipp (Bissell), Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners) and Mike Northey (Rubicon-Orbea). They gained a maximum of 20 seconds before being reabsorbed into the field.
“The climb was hard and there were a lot of attacks,” De Maar said. “The Livestrong guys didn’t look like they were in control so guys went up the road.”
Bend native Ryan Trebon (Kona), a late-race entrant, stretched his legs mid-way up the ascent. The cyclo-cross specialist carried his 6’5” frame through the tight switchbacks and gained a one minute lead. Ten kilometres later a group of the usual climbing suspects joined Trebon to form a lead group of five riders.
The newcomers included Lill, de Maar, Chris Jones (Team Type 1) and Pat McCarty (Richardson-Matrix). Lill took the mountains competition lead after leading the five riders over the first King of the Mountain (KOM) at the crest of McKenzie Pass.
A high-speed descent combined with a chase, led predominantly by teams Bissell and Kelly Benefit Strategies, caused a group of roughly 35 riders to split off the front and join the five riders at the front of the bike race.
A new group of seven riders managed to sneak off the front at the base of the descent heading into the town Sisters. Pipp proved to be the fastest sprinter of the breakaway having easily won the first intermediate sprint and claimed the sprint leader’s jersey. His break companions included Tanner, Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1), Matt Crane (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), Cory Collier (Rio Grand), Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) and Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies).
The final ascent to Three Creeks Snow Park started as the breakaway exited Sisters. Tanner attacked his companions at the bottom of the climb and soloed his way toward the finish line with directeur sportif Henk Vogels bellowing words of encouragement out the driver’s side window of the team follow-car.
“I was in the early breakaway at the start but it came back at the top of the climb,” Tanner said. “Our team tactic was to be aggressive so after the main descent I attacked again and got away with the six others. I went for it with 15 kilometres to go because my legs felt good but just came short, they caught me with 300 metres to go. It’s a bit disappointing but I gave it a try.”
Tanner’s efforts nearly earned him a stage win, however he was caught by Lill along with de Maar and Sutherland, who were racing to the top of the climb in a tactical battle over the general classification.
“The Garmin guys were chasing Tanner down and before we got him Fly V attacked and Rory followed but it was apparent that we were the strongest guys of the field,” De Maar said. “I waited a little to let the others suffer to close the gap and I got them with a kilometre to go. Rory was pulling all the time and Lill was staying on his wheel.”
Cheatley takes mountaintop stage win and overall lead
Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) won the mountaintop at Three Creeks Snow Park after outpacing her breakaway companion US Road Champion Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12). Abbott claimed second ahead of Cheatley’s teammate Rushlee Buchanan.
“I was out front longer than I was hoping,” Cheatley said. “We caught Abbott at the base of the climb. Mara sat on me the whole way up the last climb but I wanted to gain as much time as possible going into tomorrow. I was waiting for her to attack me in the last couple of kilometres but she didn’t.”
Cheatley moved into the overall race lead heading into the stage two Skyliner Rd Time Trial, a 25-kilometre route that is slightly varied from last month’s US Elite National Time Trial Championships won by Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia).
“It’s a tough time trial, not one of my strengths, but you have to go out there and give it everything you got,” Cheatley said.
The women completed a grueling 116-kilometre road race that forced them to contest a lengthy mid-race ascent over McKenzie Pass before wrestling the final climb to the top of Three Creeks Snow Park.
An early breakaway set sail that included Amanda Miller and Emma Mackie (Tibco-To the Top), Toni Bradshaw and Lauren Hall (Vera Bradley Foundation), Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders), Andrea Dvorak and Kristin Sanders (Colavita-Baci), Jazzy Hurikino (3Pilr), Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter 7 Co TWENTY12), Megan Hottman (Treads.com), Jessica Hannah, Leah Kirchmann and Amy Dearden (Keller Rorhback).
The large group worked well together and remained off the front for roughly 50 kilometres before being pulled back in by a group of strong climbers mid-way up the McKenzie Pass, a 30-kilometre climb. A new front group formed that included remnants of the original breakaway with Miller, Mattis, Dvorak and Hannah along with new comers Cheatley and Abbott.
Abbott, who recently won the prestigious Giro Donne, displayed her climbing pedigree when she stormed away from the newly formed mid-race breakaway five kilometres before cresting McKenzie Pass. She held her lead down the technical descent and into the town of Sisters. Along the way she picked up full points toward the Queen of the Mountain and Sprint competitions.
“If you looked at the profile, as a climber I had to maximize my strength,” Abbott said. “Making it hard on the climb, these climbs aren’t that steep so if you want them to count you have to be the instigator to make these climbs hard.”
She was caught by chasers Cheatley and Mattis at the base of the final climb to Three Creeks Snow Park. Cheatley put forth one long effort that succeeded in shedding Mattis, however Abbott remained glued to her wheel. As the pair approached the finish line Cheatley launched her sprint and won the stage.
“The three of us sort of rotated through until we got to the first steep pitch of the last climb,” Abbott said. “Katheryn dropped back and it was just Cath and myself and she was able to take the win. We were both out on our own for a really long time today. The last climb was just about attrition.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2:58:50
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:00:04
|4
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:14
|5
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|6
|Jonathan P Mccarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
|7
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|8
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|9
|Cesar Grajales (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|10
|Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|11
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:00:31
|13
|Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|14
|Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|15
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|17
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|18
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy
|19
|Timothy R Roe (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|20
|Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
|21
|Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia
|22
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:00:37
|23
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|24
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:03
|25
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:01:12
|26
|Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:01:27
|27
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|28
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|29
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|30
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|31
|Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|32
|Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|33
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
|34
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:52
|35
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:58
|36
|Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|37
|David Santos (USA) Bike Religion
|0:02:14
|38
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:02:21
|39
|Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:02:23
|40
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|41
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange
|42
|Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|43
|Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles
|44
|Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande
|0:02:43
|45
|Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole
|0:02:57
|46
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|47
|Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners
|48
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
|49
|Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:03:20
|50
|Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|51
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|52
|Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:03:29
|53
|Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:04:02
|54
|Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:04:09
|55
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|56
|Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles
|57
|Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA
|0:04:12
|58
|Aoron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|59
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|60
|Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|61
|Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:04:49
|62
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|63
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:05:36
|64
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|65
|T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms
|0:06:09
|66
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:06:48
|67
|Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|68
|Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|69
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners
|70
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|71
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|72
|Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|73
|Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|74
|Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|75
|David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:07:06
|76
|Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank
|0:07:29
|77
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:08:04
|78
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:08:25
|79
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:09:04
|80
|Floyd Landis (USA)
|81
|Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|82
|William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:09:44
|83
|Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:11:36
|84
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:11:52
|85
|Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team
|86
|Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion
|0:12:45
|87
|Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:13:03
|88
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo
|0:13:06
|89
|Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:13:13
|90
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:13:37
|91
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|92
|Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood
|93
|Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:13:52
|94
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:43
|95
|Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|96
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:15:19
|97
|Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
|98
|Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion
|99
|Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|100
|Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|101
|Derek Dixon (USA)
|102
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|103
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|104
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|105
|Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|106
|Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC
|107
|Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion
|108
|Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|109
|Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|110
|Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|111
|Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|112
|Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|113
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners
|114
|Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.
|115
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|116
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|117
|Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|118
|Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
|119
|Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|120
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|121
|Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|122
|Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|123
|Joshua Bartlett (USA)
|124
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|125
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|126
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|127
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|128
|Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|129
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|130
|Anibal Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|131
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|132
|Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
|133
|Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners
|134
|Cheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|135
|Jonathan Baskin (USA)
|136
|Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|137
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|138
|David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy
|139
|Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
|0:15:32
|140
|Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:15:49
|141
|Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society
|0:16:16
|142
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|0:16:32
|143
|Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion
|0:17:02
|144
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:17:18
|145
|Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|0:17:51
|146
|Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|147
|Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|148
|Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:17:54
|149
|Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:17:58
|150
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:18:05
|151
|Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:18:42
|152
|Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:18:50
|153
|Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
|0:18:57
|154
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:20:17
|155
|Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|156
|Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion
|157
|Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion
|0:20:44
|158
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder
|0:21:33
|159
|Daniel J Harm (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:21:35
|160
|Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:21:46
|161
|Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club
|0:22:22
|162
|Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
|0:22:40
|163
|Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:22:49
|164
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|165
|Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:23:11
|166
|Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:23:48
|167
|Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:24:46
|HD
|Shane Buysse (USA) SoCalCycling.com
|HD
|Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|HD
|Gustavo Mendez (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|DNF
|Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|DNF
|Alexi Martinez (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|3:26:55
|2
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:00:02
|3
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:02:15
|4
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:02:18
|5
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:02:49
|6
|Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:03:04
|7
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|8
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|9
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|10
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|11
|Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:03:12
|12
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:04:12
|13
|Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|14
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
|15
|Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|16
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|0:04:16
|17
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel
|0:04:29
|18
|Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub
|19
|Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:04:52
|20
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:05:47
|21
|Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:06:12
|22
|Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:06:23
|23
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:07:59
|24
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|25
|Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ
|26
|Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:08:45
|27
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:08:54
|28
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:10:17
|29
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:12:07
|30
|Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:12:33
|31
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
|32
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
|33
|Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|34
|Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|35
|Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing
|36
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
|37
|Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|38
|Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:12:53
|39
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:13:51
|40
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:14:05
|41
|Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling
|42
|Kristine Brynjolfson (USA)
|0:14:11
|43
|Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:14:39
|44
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|0:14:43
|45
|Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|46
|Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|47
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|48
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|49
|Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|50
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|51
|Theresa Cliff - Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|52
|Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:15:20
|53
|Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:15:36
|54
|Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:15:43
|55
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:16:14
|56
|Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:16:18
|57
|Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:16:32
|58
|Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar
|0:16:41
|59
|Megan A Rathwell (Can)
|0:17:19
|60
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:17:53
|61
|Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:19:14
|62
|Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:20:38
|63
|Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle
|0:21:10
|64
|Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM
|0:21:16
|65
|Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:21:18
|66
|Gabriela Ferrat (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|67
|Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:21:29
|68
|Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:21:31
|69
|Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:21:33
|70
|Kelly Mcdonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:21:40
|71
|Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:22:36
|72
|Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte
|0:22:50
|73
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:22:55
|74
|Kathryn Bertine SKN TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:23:09
|75
|Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:24:00
|76
|Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar
|0:24:31
|77
|Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:25:03
|78
|Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:25:11
|79
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:25:41
|80
|Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car
|0:26:54
|81
|Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman
|0:27:13
|82
|Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar
|0:27:23
|83
|Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:28:51
|84
|Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge
|0:31:42
|85
|Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:32:31
|86
|Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC
|0:33:14
|87
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:34:39
|88
|Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:36:35
|89
|Yukie Nakamura (USA) Metromint Cycling
|90
|Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:37:45
|91
|Patricia Dowd (USA)
|0:38:10
|92
|Heather Nielson (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:40:31
|93
|Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports
|0:41:05
|94
|Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:41:21
|95
|Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:41:47
|96
|Chrissy Parks (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:42:18
|97
|Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:42:20
|HD
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda
|0:44:57
|HD
|Kelly Benjamin (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|HD
|Arielle A Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:53:30
|HD
|Nik Vogler (Can)
|0:56:34
|HD
|Tammy Lamb (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|1:10:07
|DNF
|Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
|DNF
|Marion Jamison (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|DNF
|Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fly V Australia
|8:57:02
|2
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:44
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:57
|4
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|5
|Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:01:40
|6
|Team Exergy
|0:02:03
|7
|Holowesko Partners
|0:04:14
|8
|Team Rio Grande
|0:08:30
|9
|TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:12:22
|10
|California Giant Berry Farms
|0:15:49
|11
|Herbalife LaGrange
|0:19:59
|12
|Team Type 1
|0:22:06
|13
|RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:22:44
|14
|Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|15
|Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:25:47
|16
|Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:26:53
|17
|Bike Religion
|0:29:46
|18
|Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:30:20
|19
|Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:32:12
|20
|Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:33:26
|21
|Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:34:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|10:25:49
|2
|Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:02:14
|3
|Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:13:58
|4
|Webcor Builders
|0:13:59
|5
|Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:14:05
|6
|Team TIBCO
|0:16:20
|7
|Treads.com/DFT
|0:20:54
|8
|Touchstone Climbing
|0:23:06
|9
|Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:33:56
|10
|SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:36:09
|11
|Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:38:06
|12
|Metromint Cycling
|0:46:48
|13
|Herbalife LaGrange
|0:55:24
|14
|TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:58:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3:02:22
|2
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:00:13
|4
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:20
|5
|Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:00:23
|6
|Cesar Grajales (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:00:26
|7
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:29
|8
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:30
|9
|Jonathan P Mccarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
|10
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|11
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:34
|12
|Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|13
|Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|0:00:42
|14
|Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:00:43
|15
|Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia
|16
|Timothy R Roe (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|17
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:48
|18
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:52
|19
|Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
|20
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|0:00:55
|21
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy
|0:00:57
|22
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:58
|23
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:01:00
|24
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:11
|25
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:01:17
|26
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:36
|27
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|28
|Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:01:40
|29
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:45
|30
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:01:46
|31
|Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:01:53
|32
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
|0:01:54
|33
|Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:59
|34
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:02:04
|35
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:02:08
|36
|Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:02:20
|37
|David Santos (USA) Bike Religion
|0:02:38
|38
|Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|39
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:02:41
|40
|Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:02:55
|41
|Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande
|0:03:04
|42
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:03:05
|43
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|44
|Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles
|0:03:07
|45
|Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:03:08
|46
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:13
|47
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
|48
|Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole
|0:03:20
|49
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:03:27
|50
|Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:03:29
|51
|Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:03:32
|52
|Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:03:51
|53
|Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:04:16
|54
|Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|55
|Aoron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:04:18
|56
|Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA
|0:04:27
|57
|Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:04:31
|58
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|59
|Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles
|0:04:33
|60
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:35
|61
|Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:05:00
|62
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:05:09
|63
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:48
|64
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:05:50
|65
|T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms
|0:06:40
|66
|Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:06:51
|67
|Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|68
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners
|0:06:59
|69
|Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|70
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|71
|Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:00
|72
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:07:01
|73
|Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:07:03
|74
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|0:07:13
|75
|David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:07:21
|76
|Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank
|0:07:47
|77
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:08:26
|78
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:08:55
|79
|Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:09:19
|80
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:09:20
|81
|Floyd Landis (USA)
|0:09:23
|82
|William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:10:10
|83
|Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:11:56
|84
|Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team
|0:12:13
|85
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:12:16
|86
|Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion
|0:13:03
|87
|Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:13:18
|88
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo
|0:13:33
|89
|Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|90
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:13:55
|91
|Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood
|0:14:01
|92
|Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:14:06
|93
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:14:07
|94
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:52
|95
|Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:15:01
|96
|Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:15:28
|97
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|98
|Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:15:29
|99
|Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:15:30
|100
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:15:31
|101
|Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|102
|Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC
|0:15:32
|103
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners
|104
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|0:15:34
|105
|Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|106
|Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|107
|Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners
|0:15:35
|108
|Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|109
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|110
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|111
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:15:36
|112
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|113
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|114
|Derek Dixon (USA)
|0:15:37
|115
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|116
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|117
|Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:15:38
|118
|David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy
|119
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:15:39
|120
|Jonathan Baskin (USA)
|121
|Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
|122
|Cheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|123
|Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:15:40
|124
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|125
|Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion
|0:15:41
|126
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:42
|127
|Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:15:43
|128
|Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:15:45
|129
|Anibal Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|130
|Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.
|0:15:46
|131
|Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
|132
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:15:47
|133
|Joshua Bartlett (USA)
|134
|Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:15:48
|135
|Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion
|0:15:49
|136
|Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:15:52
|137
|Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:15:53
|138
|Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:15:58
|139
|Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
|0:16:02
|140
|Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:16:16
|141
|Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society
|0:16:39
|142
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|0:16:48
|143
|Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion
|0:17:32
|144
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:17:35
|145
|Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:18:14
|146
|Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:18:18
|147
|Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|148
|Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:18:20
|149
|Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:18:27
|150
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:18:35
|151
|Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:19:06
|152
|Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:19:16
|153
|Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
|0:19:29
|154
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:20:31
|155
|Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:20:32
|156
|Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion
|0:20:48
|157
|Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion
|0:21:04
|158
|Daniel J Harm (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:21:47
|159
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder
|0:21:56
|160
|Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:22:07
|161
|Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
|0:22:47
|162
|Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club
|0:22:51
|163
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:22:59
|164
|Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:23:09
|165
|Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:23:32
|166
|Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:24:15
|167
|Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:25:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|3:30:46
|2
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:00:26
|3
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:02:25
|4
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:02:34
|5
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:03:06
|6
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:03:10
|7
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:03:15
|8
|Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:03:18
|9
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:03:25
|10
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:03:28
|11
|Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:03:36
|12
|Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|13
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:04:30
|14
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:04:31
|15
|Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:04:32
|16
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|0:04:38
|17
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel
|0:04:42
|18
|Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub
|0:05:07
|19
|Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:05:19
|20
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:06:02
|21
|Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:06:34
|22
|Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:06:46
|23
|Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ
|0:08:12
|24
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:08:15
|25
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:08:29
|26
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:09:11
|27
|Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:09:28
|28
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:10:51
|29
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:12:23
|30
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:12:46
|31
|Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:12:52
|32
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
|33
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
|0:12:56
|34
|Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:12:58
|35
|Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing
|36
|Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:12:59
|37
|Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:13:11
|38
|Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:13:18
|39
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:14:08
|40
|Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:14:23
|41
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:14:39
|42
|Kristine Brynjolfson (USA)
|0:14:42
|43
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|0:14:55
|44
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:15:01
|45
|Theresa Cliff - Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:15:02
|46
|Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|47
|Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:15:03
|48
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:15:05
|49
|Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:15:16
|50
|Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:15:22
|51
|Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:15:36
|52
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|0:15:51
|53
|Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:16:10
|54
|Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:16:21
|55
|Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:16:48
|56
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:16:49
|57
|Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:17:04
|58
|Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar
|0:17:16
|59
|Megan A Rathwell (Can)
|0:18:05
|60
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:18:19
|61
|Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:19:41
|62
|Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:21:19
|63
|Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle
|0:21:37
|64
|Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:21:49
|65
|Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:21:51
|66
|Gabriela Ferrat (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:21:54
|67
|Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM
|0:22:02
|68
|Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|69
|Kelly Mcdonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:22:07
|70
|Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:22:13
|71
|Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:23:10
|72
|Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte
|0:23:18
|73
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:23:20
|74
|Kathryn Bertine SKN TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:23:49
|75
|Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:24:39
|76
|Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar
|0:25:08
|77
|Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:25:36
|78
|Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:25:56
|79
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:25:57
|80
|Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car
|0:27:40
|81
|Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman
|0:27:42
|82
|Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar
|0:27:52
|83
|Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:29:15
|84
|Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge
|0:32:26
|85
|Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:33:05
|86
|Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC
|0:33:59
|87
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:35:03
|88
|Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:37:00
|89
|Yukie Nakamura (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:37:30
|90
|Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:38:38
|91
|Patricia Dowd (USA)
|0:38:46
|92
|Heather Nielson (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:41:13
|93
|Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports
|0:41:36
|94
|Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:41:52
|95
|Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:42:28
|96
|Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:42:54
|97
|Chrissy Parks (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:43:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|3:02:45
|2
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:00:20
|4
|Timothy R Roe (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|5
|Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
|0:00:29
|6
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:35
|7
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:00:37
|8
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:00:54
|9
|Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:01:17
|10
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:01:23
|11
|Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:36
|12
|Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:02:15
|13
|Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:02:32
|14
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:02:42
|15
|Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:02:45
|16
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
|0:02:50
|17
|Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:03:06
|18
|Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:03:09
|19
|Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|20
|Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:04:08
|21
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:12
|22
|Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:04:37
|23
|Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:06:28
|24
|Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|25
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners
|0:06:36
|26
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|27
|Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:06:40
|28
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|0:06:50
|29
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:08:03
|30
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:08:32
|31
|William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:09:47
|32
|Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:15:07
|33
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:15:09
|34
|Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners
|0:15:12
|35
|Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|36
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|37
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:15:13
|38
|David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy
|0:15:15
|39
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:15:16
|40
|Jonathan Baskin (USA)
|41
|Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
|42
|Cheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|43
|Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:15:22
|44
|Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.
|0:15:23
|45
|Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion
|0:15:26
|46
|Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:15:30
|47
|Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
|0:15:39
|48
|Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society
|0:16:16
|49
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:17:12
|50
|Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:17:51
|51
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:18:12
|52
|Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:18:53
|53
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:20:08
|54
|Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:20:09
|55
|Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion
|0:20:25
|56
|Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club
|0:22:28
|57
|Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:22:46
|58
|Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:25:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|3:33:11
|2
|Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|3
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:06:46
|4
|Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:10:34
|5
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:12:40
|6
|Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:12:57
|7
|Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:13:45
|8
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:14:24
|9
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:15:54
|10
|Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:20:45
|11
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:20:55
|12
|Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman
|0:25:17
|13
|Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar
|0:25:27
|14
|Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge
|0:30:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fly V Australia
|8:57:02
|2
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:44
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:57
|4
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|5
|Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:01:40
|6
|Team Exergy
|0:02:03
|7
|Holowesko Partners
|0:04:14
|8
|Team Rio Grande
|0:08:30
|9
|TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:12:22
|10
|California Giant Berry Farms
|0:15:49
|11
|Herbalife LaGrange
|0:19:59
|12
|Team Type 1
|0:22:06
|13
|RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:22:44
|14
|Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|15
|Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:25:47
|16
|Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:26:53
|17
|Bike Religion
|0:29:46
|18
|Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:32:12
|19
|Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:33:26
|20
|Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:34:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|10:25:49
|2
|Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:02:14
|3
|Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:13:58
|4
|Webcor Builders
|0:13:59
|5
|Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:14:05
|6
|Team TIBCO
|0:16:20
|7
|Treads.com/DFT
|0:20:54
|8
|Touchstone Climbing
|0:23:06
|9
|Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:33:56
|10
|SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:36:09
|11
|Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:38:06
|12
|Metromint Cycling
|0:46:48
|13
|Herbalife LaGrange
|0:55:24
|14
|TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:58:37
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy