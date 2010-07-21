Trending

Image 1 of 31

Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) crosses the line with teammate Rory Sutherland behind in second.

Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) crosses the line with teammate Rory Sutherland behind in second.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 31

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) won stage 1 and assumed the race lead.

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) won stage 1 and assumed the race lead.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 31

Matt Crane (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) leads the break on the way to Sisters.

Matt Crane (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) leads the break on the way to Sisters.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 31

Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms) cruises in the bunch.

Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms) cruises in the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 31

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) took over the white best young rider jersey today while teammate Jesse Sergent wore the yellow.

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) took over the white best young rider jersey today while teammate Jesse Sergent wore the yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 31

David Tanner (Fly V Australia) tried going solo with about 10K to go.

David Tanner (Fly V Australia) tried going solo with about 10K to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 31

Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) gets on the front and breaks things up.

Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) gets on the front and breaks things up.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 31

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) launches an attack.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) launches an attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 31

Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) and Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Baci) on the way to the top.

Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) and Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Baci) on the way to the top.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 31

Cath Cheatly (Colavita-Baci) leads Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) as they close in on the finish.

Cath Cheatly (Colavita-Baci) leads Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) as they close in on the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 31

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) takes the mountain jersey for today's efforts.

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) takes the mountain jersey for today's efforts.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 31

Rory Sutherland (Fly V Australia) heads into stage two in yellow.

Rory Sutherland (Fly V Australia) heads into stage two in yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 31

Today's women's podium with Cath Cheatly (Colavita-Baci) first, Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) second and Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita-Baci) third.

Today's women's podium with Cath Cheatly (Colavita-Baci) first, Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) second and Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita-Baci) third.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 31

Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) takes the women's best climber jersey after stage 1.

Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) takes the women's best climber jersey after stage 1.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 31

Frank Pipp (Bissell) worked himself into today's break.

Frank Pipp (Bissell) worked himself into today's break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 31

Riders near the summit of McKenzie pass.

Riders near the summit of McKenzie pass.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 31

Riders begin the first climb of the day which had many switchbacks.

Riders begin the first climb of the day which had many switchbacks.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 31

The group rolls out for a long day in the mountains.

The group rolls out for a long day in the mountains.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 31

Rolling along through the dense Oregon forest.

Rolling along through the dense Oregon forest.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 31

UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis gets to the front early to keep things in control.

UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis gets to the front early to keep things in control.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 31

An early break works its way up the switchbacks early on the climb.

An early break works its way up the switchbacks early on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 31

The breakaway heads through the odd landscape of a lave field.

The breakaway heads through the odd landscape of a lave field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 31

Trek-Livestrong worked hard on the front today to try and hold onto their jerseys.

Trek-Livestrong worked hard on the front today to try and hold onto their jerseys.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 31

The bunch heads back up into the mountains.

The bunch heads back up into the mountains.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 31

The main bunch hits the bottom of the last climb.

The main bunch hits the bottom of the last climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 31

Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) leads a group up the last climb.

Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) leads a group up the last climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 31

Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) looking strong on the climb.

Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) looking strong on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 31

The men gather and wait for the morning roll out.

The men gather and wait for the morning roll out.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 31

The peloton pass a huge lava field as things get started for the day.

The peloton pass a huge lava field as things get started for the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 31

Ryan Trebon (Kona) tries spending some time off the front by himself.

Ryan Trebon (Kona) tries spending some time off the front by himself.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 31

Cath Cheatly (Colavita-Baci) heads into tomorrow's time trial with the race lead.

Cath Cheatly (Colavita-Baci) heads into tomorrow's time trial with the race lead.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Wearing his Dutch Antilles national champion jersey Marc de Maar won a tactical battle to the top of Three Creeks’ Snow Park, a 16-kilometre ascent that ended the first stage of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic. De Maar’s UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis team leader Rory Sutherland moved into the race’s overall lead with his second place finish while Fly V Australia’s Darren Lill finished third.

The trio caught early breakaway rider David Tanner (Fly V Australia) with 300 metres to go and he hung on for fourth place.

“It was perfect because Rory attacked and I covered the wheel,“ said De Maar, wearing the blue and red kit for the first time. “It was perfect team work today. It was awesome and really nice day. It is my first race with my new jersey and it is an honour to wear it. A lot of people are making fun of me in this jersey, they say I look like the champion of Texas, but most of the reactions are good.”

Sutherland assumed the overall race lead having placed third in the previous day’s opening prologue. He will lead the race into the stage two Skyliner Rd Time Trial.

“We were thinking about today and picking up bonuses and time gaps,” Sutherland said. “Tomorrow will be a good time trial. Especially on this course today the idea was to drop as many of the real time triallists as we could to get a real buffer over the next few days.

“Today was one of the hardest races in the US, I think,” he added. “Everyone said McKenzie Pass would be fine and on good roads but guys started getting dropped pretty early. Having that before the finishing climb really changed it, instead of having a flat stage and then a finish climb. Having guys tired before the last climb, the more we do that the better for Marc and myself.”

More mountains, pain and tactics on revamped stage

After a fairly mellow start to the first stage’s 116 km road race, the peloton reacted to the onset of the highly anticipated mid-race climb, a newly paved 30-kilometre ascent over Mckenzie Pass. A breakaway of six riders approached the base of the climb that included David Tanner (Fly V Australia), Brad White (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), Frank Pipp (Bissell), Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners) and Mike Northey (Rubicon-Orbea). They gained a maximum of 20 seconds before being reabsorbed into the field.

“The climb was hard and there were a lot of attacks,” De Maar said. “The Livestrong guys didn’t look like they were in control so guys went up the road.”

Bend native Ryan Trebon (Kona), a late-race entrant, stretched his legs mid-way up the ascent. The cyclo-cross specialist carried his 6’5” frame through the tight switchbacks and gained a one minute lead. Ten kilometres later a group of the usual climbing suspects joined Trebon to form a lead group of five riders.

The newcomers included Lill, de Maar, Chris Jones (Team Type 1) and Pat McCarty (Richardson-Matrix). Lill took the mountains competition lead after leading the five riders over the first King of the Mountain (KOM) at the crest of McKenzie Pass.

A high-speed descent combined with a chase, led predominantly by teams Bissell and Kelly Benefit Strategies, caused a group of roughly 35 riders to split off the front and join the five riders at the front of the bike race.

A new group of seven riders managed to sneak off the front at the base of the descent heading into the town Sisters. Pipp proved to be the fastest sprinter of the breakaway having easily won the first intermediate sprint and claimed the sprint leader’s jersey. His break companions included Tanner, Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1), Matt Crane (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), Cory Collier (Rio Grand), Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) and Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies).

The final ascent to Three Creeks Snow Park started as the breakaway exited Sisters. Tanner attacked his companions at the bottom of the climb and soloed his way toward the finish line with directeur sportif Henk Vogels bellowing words of encouragement out the driver’s side window of the team follow-car.

“I was in the early breakaway at the start but it came back at the top of the climb,” Tanner said. “Our team tactic was to be aggressive so after the main descent I attacked again and got away with the six others. I went for it with 15 kilometres to go because my legs felt good but just came short, they caught me with 300 metres to go. It’s a bit disappointing but I gave it a try.”

Tanner’s efforts nearly earned him a stage win, however he was caught by Lill along with de Maar and Sutherland, who were racing to the top of the climb in a tactical battle over the general classification.

“The Garmin guys were chasing Tanner down and before we got him Fly V attacked and Rory followed but it was apparent that we were the strongest guys of the field,” De Maar said. “I waited a little to let the others suffer to close the gap and I got them with a kilometre to go. Rory was pulling all the time and Lill was staying on his wheel.”

Cheatley takes mountaintop stage win and overall lead

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) won the mountaintop at Three Creeks Snow Park after outpacing her breakaway companion US Road Champion Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12). Abbott claimed second ahead of Cheatley’s teammate Rushlee Buchanan.

“I was out front longer than I was hoping,” Cheatley said. “We caught Abbott at the base of the climb. Mara sat on me the whole way up the last climb but I wanted to gain as much time as possible going into tomorrow. I was waiting for her to attack me in the last couple of kilometres but she didn’t.”

Cheatley moved into the overall race lead heading into the stage two Skyliner Rd Time Trial, a 25-kilometre route that is slightly varied from last month’s US Elite National Time Trial Championships won by Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia).

“It’s a tough time trial, not one of my strengths, but you have to go out there and give it everything you got,” Cheatley said.

The women completed a grueling 116-kilometre road race that forced them to contest a lengthy mid-race ascent over McKenzie Pass before wrestling the final climb to the top of Three Creeks Snow Park.

An early breakaway set sail that included Amanda Miller and Emma Mackie (Tibco-To the Top), Toni Bradshaw and Lauren Hall (Vera Bradley Foundation), Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders), Andrea Dvorak and Kristin Sanders (Colavita-Baci), Jazzy Hurikino (3Pilr), Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter 7 Co TWENTY12), Megan Hottman (Treads.com), Jessica Hannah, Leah Kirchmann and Amy Dearden (Keller Rorhback).

The large group worked well together and remained off the front for roughly 50 kilometres before being pulled back in by a group of strong climbers mid-way up the McKenzie Pass, a 30-kilometre climb. A new front group formed that included remnants of the original breakaway with Miller, Mattis, Dvorak and Hannah along with new comers Cheatley and Abbott.

Abbott, who recently won the prestigious Giro Donne, displayed her climbing pedigree when she stormed away from the newly formed mid-race breakaway five kilometres before cresting McKenzie Pass. She held her lead down the technical descent and into the town of Sisters. Along the way she picked up full points toward the Queen of the Mountain and Sprint competitions.

“If you looked at the profile, as a climber I had to maximize my strength,” Abbott said. “Making it hard on the climb, these climbs aren’t that steep so if you want them to count you have to be the instigator to make these climbs hard.”

She was caught by chasers Cheatley and Mattis at the base of the final climb to Three Creeks Snow Park. Cheatley put forth one long effort that succeeded in shedding Mattis, however Abbott remained glued to her wheel. As the pair approached the finish line Cheatley launched her sprint and won the stage.

“The three of us sort of rotated through until we got to the first steep pitch of the last climb,” Abbott said. “Katheryn dropped back and it was just Cath and myself and she was able to take the win. We were both out on our own for a really long time today. The last climb was just about attrition.”

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2:58:50
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:02
3Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia0:00:04
4David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:14
5Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
6Jonathan P Mccarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
7Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
8Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
9Cesar Grajales (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
10Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
11Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:00:31
13Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1
14Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
15Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
16Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
17Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
18Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy
19Timothy R Roe (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
20Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
21Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia
22Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners0:00:37
23Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
24Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:03
25Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners0:01:12
26Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:01:27
27Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
28Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
29Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
30Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
31Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
32Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy
33Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
34Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:52
35Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:58
36Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
37David Santos (USA) Bike Religion0:02:14
38Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:21
39Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:02:23
40Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:02:36
41Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange
42Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
43Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles
44Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande0:02:43
45Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole0:02:57
46Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
47Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners
48Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
49Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:03:20
50Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
51Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
52Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:03:29
53Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:04:02
54Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:04:09
55Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
56Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles
57Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA0:04:12
58Aoron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
59Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
60Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
61Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:04:49
62Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
63Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande0:05:36
64Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
65T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms0:06:09
66Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:06:48
67Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
68Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
69Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners
70Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
71Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
72Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners
73Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
74Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
75David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:07:06
76Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank0:07:29
77Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:08:04
78Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:08:25
79Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:09:04
80Floyd Landis (USA)
81Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
82William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:09:44
83Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:11:36
84Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:11:52
85Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team
86Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion0:12:45
87Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande0:13:03
88Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo0:13:06
89Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:13:13
90Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:13:37
91Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
92Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood
93Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:13:52
94Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:43
95Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
96Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:15:19
97Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
98Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion
99Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
100Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
101Derek Dixon (USA)
102Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
103Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
104Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
105Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
106Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC
107Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion
108Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
109Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
110Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
111Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
112Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
113Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners
114Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.
115Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
116Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
117Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
118Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
119Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
120Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
121Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
122Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
123Joshua Bartlett (USA)
124Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
125Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
126Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
127Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
128Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
129Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
130Anibal Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
131Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
132Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
133Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners
134Cheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
135Jonathan Baskin (USA)
136Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
137Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
138David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy
139Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy0:15:32
140Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:15:49
141Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society0:16:16
142Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy0:16:32
143Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion0:17:02
144Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:17:18
145Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team0:17:51
146Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
147Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
148Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:17:54
149Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:17:58
150Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:18:05
151Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:18:42
152Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:18:50
153Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling0:18:57
154Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:20:17
155Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
156Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion
157Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion0:20:44
158Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder0:21:33
159Daniel J Harm (USA) Team Rio Grande0:21:35
160Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:21:46
161Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club0:22:22
162Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 10:22:40
163Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:22:49
164Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
165Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:23:11
166Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:23:48
167Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:24:46
HDShane Buysse (USA) SoCalCycling.com
HDBrandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
HDGustavo Mendez (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
DNFDan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
DNFAlexi Martinez (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling3:26:55
2Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:00:02
3Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:02:15
4Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders0:02:18
5Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:02:49
6Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:03:04
7Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing
8Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
9Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
10Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
11Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:03:12
12Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:04:12
13Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
14Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
15Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
16Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda0:04:16
17Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel0:04:29
18Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub
19Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:04:52
20Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:05:47
21Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:06:12
22Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:06:23
23Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:07:59
24Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
25Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ
26Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:08:45
27Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:08:54
28Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:10:17
29Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:12:07
30Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:12:33
31Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
32Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
33Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
34Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
35Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing
36Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
37Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing
38Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:12:53
39Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:13:51
40Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:14:05
41Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling
42Kristine Brynjolfson (USA)0:14:11
43Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:14:39
44Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO0:14:43
45Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
46Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT
47Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
48Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
49Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing
50Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
51Theresa Cliff - Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
52Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:15:20
53Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:15:36
54Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:15:43
55Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:16:14
56Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling0:16:18
57Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:16:32
58Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar0:16:41
59Megan A Rathwell (Can)0:17:19
60Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:17:53
61Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:19:14
62Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:20:38
63Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle0:21:10
64Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM0:21:16
65Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:21:18
66Gabriela Ferrat (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
67Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling0:21:29
68Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:21:31
69Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:21:33
70Kelly Mcdonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:21:40
71Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling0:22:36
72Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte0:22:50
73Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:22:55
74Kathryn Bertine SKN TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:23:09
75Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:24:00
76Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar0:24:31
77Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:25:03
78Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:25:11
79Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:25:41
80Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car0:26:54
81Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman0:27:13
82Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar0:27:23
83Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:28:51
84Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge0:31:42
85Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:32:31
86Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC0:33:14
87Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO0:34:39
88Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:36:35
89Yukie Nakamura (USA) Metromint Cycling
90Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:37:45
91Patricia Dowd (USA)0:38:10
92Heather Nielson (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:40:31
93Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports0:41:05
94Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:41:21
95Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling0:41:47
96Chrissy Parks (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:42:18
97Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:42:20
HDAmity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda0:44:57
HDKelly Benjamin (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
HDArielle A Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:53:30
HDNik Vogler (Can)0:56:34
HDTammy Lamb (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci1:10:07
DNFAlison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
DNFMarion Jamison (USA) Touchstone Climbing
DNFAnna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fly V Australia8:57:02
2Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:44
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:57
4BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:16
5Trek-LIVESTRONG0:01:40
6Team Exergy0:02:03
7Holowesko Partners0:04:14
8Team Rio Grande0:08:30
9TEAM H&R BLOCK0:12:22
10California Giant Berry Farms0:15:49
11Herbalife LaGrange0:19:59
12Team Type 10:22:06
13RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:22:44
14Hagens Berman Cycling Team
15Total Restoration Cycling Team0:25:47
16Cole Sport p/b High West0:26:53
17Bike Religion0:29:46
18Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:30:20
19Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:32:12
20Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:33:26
21Yahoo! Cycling Team0:34:08

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling10:25:49
2Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:02:14
3Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:13:58
4Webcor Builders0:13:59
5Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:14:05
6Team TIBCO0:16:20
7Treads.com/DFT0:20:54
8Touchstone Climbing0:23:06
9Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:33:56
10SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:36:09
11Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:38:06
12Metromint Cycling0:46:48
13Herbalife LaGrange0:55:24
14TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:58:37

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3:02:22
2Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:02
3Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia0:00:13
4David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:20
5Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:23
6Cesar Grajales (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:00:26
7Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:29
8Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:30
9Jonathan P Mccarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
10Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
11Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:34
12Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:40
13Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 10:00:42
14Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:00:43
15Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia
16Timothy R Roe (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
17Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:48
18Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:52
19Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
20Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy0:00:55
21Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy0:00:57
22Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:00:58
23Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners0:01:00
24Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:11
25Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners0:01:17
26Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:36
27Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
28Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:01:40
29Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:45
30Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:01:46
31Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:01:53
32Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling0:01:54
33Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy0:01:59
34Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:02:04
35Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:08
36Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:02:20
37David Santos (USA) Bike Religion0:02:38
38Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
39Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:41
40Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:02:55
41Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande0:03:04
42Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange0:03:05
43Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:03:06
44Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles0:03:07
45Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners0:03:08
46Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:13
47Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
48Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole0:03:20
49Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:03:27
50Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:03:29
51Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:03:32
52Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:03:51
53Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:04:16
54Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
55Aoron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia0:04:18
56Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA0:04:27
57Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:04:31
58Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:04:32
59Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles0:04:33
60Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:35
61Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:05:00
62Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:05:09
63Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:48
64Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande0:05:50
65T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms0:06:40
66Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:06:51
67Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
68Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners0:06:59
69Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
70Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
71Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:00
72Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:07:01
73Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners0:07:03
74Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:07:13
75David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:07:21
76Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank0:07:47
77Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:08:26
78Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:08:55
79Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:09:19
80Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:09:20
81Floyd Landis (USA)0:09:23
82William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:10:10
83Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:11:56
84Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team0:12:13
85Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:12:16
86Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion0:13:03
87Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande0:13:18
88Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo0:13:33
89Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
90Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:13:55
91Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood0:14:01
92Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:14:06
93Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:14:07
94Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:52
95Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:15:01
96Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:15:28
97Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
98Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:15:29
99Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners0:15:30
100Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:15:31
101Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
102Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC0:15:32
103Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners
104Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 10:15:34
105Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
106Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
107Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners0:15:35
108Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
109Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
110Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
111Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:15:36
112Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
113Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
114Derek Dixon (USA)0:15:37
115Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
116Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
117Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:15:38
118David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy
119Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:15:39
120Jonathan Baskin (USA)
121Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
122Cheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
123Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:15:40
124Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
125Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion0:15:41
126Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:42
127Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:15:43
128Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:15:45
129Anibal Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
130Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.0:15:46
131Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
132Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia0:15:47
133Joshua Bartlett (USA)
134Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:15:48
135Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion0:15:49
136Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:15:52
137Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:15:53
138Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:15:58
139Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy0:16:02
140Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:16:16
141Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society0:16:39
142Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy0:16:48
143Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion0:17:32
144Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:17:35
145Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:18:14
146Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:18:18
147Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
148Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:18:20
149Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:18:27
150Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:18:35
151Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:19:06
152Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:19:16
153Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling0:19:29
154Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:20:31
155Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:20:32
156Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion0:20:48
157Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion0:21:04
158Daniel J Harm (USA) Team Rio Grande0:21:47
159Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder0:21:56
160Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:22:07
161Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 10:22:47
162Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club0:22:51
163Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:22:59
164Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:23:09
165Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:23:32
166Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:24:15
167Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:25:23

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling3:30:46
2Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:00:26
3Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:02:25
4Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders0:02:34
5Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:03:06
6Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:03:10
7Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:03:15
8Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:03:18
9Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:03:25
10Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:03:28
11Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:03:36
12Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:04:19
13Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders0:04:30
14Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:04:31
15Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:04:32
16Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda0:04:38
17Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel0:04:42
18Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub0:05:07
19Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:05:19
20Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:06:02
21Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:06:34
22Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:06:46
23Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ0:08:12
24Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:08:15
25Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:08:29
26Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:09:11
27Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:09:28
28Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:10:51
29Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:12:23
30Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO0:12:46
31Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:12:52
32Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
33Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders0:12:56
34Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:12:58
35Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing
36Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:12:59
37Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:13:11
38Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:13:18
39Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:14:08
40Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling0:14:23
41Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:14:39
42Kristine Brynjolfson (USA)0:14:42
43Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO0:14:55
44Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:15:01
45Theresa Cliff - Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:15:02
46Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
47Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:15:03
48Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:15:05
49Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:15:16
50Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:15:22
51Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:15:36
52Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:15:51
53Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:16:10
54Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:16:21
55Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling0:16:48
56Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:16:49
57Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:17:04
58Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar0:17:16
59Megan A Rathwell (Can)0:18:05
60Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:18:19
61Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:19:41
62Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:21:19
63Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle0:21:37
64Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling0:21:49
65Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:21:51
66Gabriela Ferrat (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:21:54
67Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM0:22:02
68Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
69Kelly Mcdonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:22:07
70Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:22:13
71Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling0:23:10
72Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte0:23:18
73Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:23:20
74Kathryn Bertine SKN TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:23:49
75Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:24:39
76Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar0:25:08
77Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:25:36
78Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:25:56
79Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:25:57
80Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car0:27:40
81Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman0:27:42
82Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar0:27:52
83Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:29:15
84Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge0:32:26
85Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:33:05
86Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC0:33:59
87Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO0:35:03
88Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:37:00
89Yukie Nakamura (USA) Metromint Cycling0:37:30
90Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:38:38
91Patricia Dowd (USA)0:38:46
92Heather Nielson (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:41:13
93Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports0:41:36
94Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:41:52
95Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling0:42:28
96Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:42:54
97Chrissy Parks (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:43:00

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG3:02:45
2Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:11
3Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:00:20
4Timothy R Roe (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
5Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit0:00:29
6Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:00:35
7Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners0:00:37
8Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners0:00:54
9Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:01:17
10Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:01:23
11Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy0:01:36
12Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:02:15
13Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:02:32
14Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange0:02:42
15Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners0:02:45
16Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.0:02:50
17Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:03:06
18Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:03:09
19Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:03:53
20Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:04:08
21Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:12
22Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:04:37
23Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:06:28
24Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
25Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners0:06:36
26Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
27Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners0:06:40
28Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:06:50
29Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:08:03
30Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:08:32
31William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:09:47
32Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners0:15:07
33Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners0:15:09
34Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners0:15:12
35Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
36Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
37Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:15:13
38David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy0:15:15
39Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:15:16
40Jonathan Baskin (USA)
41Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
42Cheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
43Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:15:22
44Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.0:15:23
45Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion0:15:26
46Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:15:30
47Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy0:15:39
48Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society0:16:16
49Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:17:12
50Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:17:51
51Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:18:12
52Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:18:53
53Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:20:08
54Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:20:09
55Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion0:20:25
56Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club0:22:28
57Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:22:46
58Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:25:00

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling3:33:11
2Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:04:09
3Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:06:46
4Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:10:34
5Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:12:40
6Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:12:57
7Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:13:45
8Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:14:24
9Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:15:54
10Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling0:20:45
11Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:20:55
12Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman0:25:17
13Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar0:25:27
14Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge0:30:01

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fly V Australia8:57:02
2Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:44
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:57
4BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:16
5Trek-LIVESTRONG0:01:40
6Team Exergy0:02:03
7Holowesko Partners0:04:14
8Team Rio Grande0:08:30
9TEAM H&R BLOCK0:12:22
10California Giant Berry Farms0:15:49
11Herbalife LaGrange0:19:59
12Team Type 10:22:06
13RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:22:44
14Hagens Berman Cycling Team
15Total Restoration Cycling Team0:25:47
16Cole Sport p/b High West0:26:53
17Bike Religion0:29:46
18Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:32:12
19Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:33:26
20Yahoo! Cycling Team0:34:08

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling10:25:49
2Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:02:14
3Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:13:58
4Webcor Builders0:13:59
5Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:14:05
6Team TIBCO0:16:20
7Treads.com/DFT0:20:54
8Touchstone Climbing0:23:06
9Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:33:56
10SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:36:09
11Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:38:06
12Metromint Cycling0:46:48
13Herbalife LaGrange0:55:24
14TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:58:37

 

