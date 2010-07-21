Image 1 of 31 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) crosses the line with teammate Rory Sutherland behind in second. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 31 Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) won stage 1 and assumed the race lead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 31 Matt Crane (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) leads the break on the way to Sisters. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 31 Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms) cruises in the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 31 Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) took over the white best young rider jersey today while teammate Jesse Sergent wore the yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 31 David Tanner (Fly V Australia) tried going solo with about 10K to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 31 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) gets on the front and breaks things up. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 31 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) launches an attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 31 Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) and Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Baci) on the way to the top. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 31 Cath Cheatly (Colavita-Baci) leads Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) as they close in on the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 31 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) takes the mountain jersey for today's efforts. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 31 Rory Sutherland (Fly V Australia) heads into stage two in yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 31 Today's women's podium with Cath Cheatly (Colavita-Baci) first, Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) second and Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita-Baci) third. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 31 Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) takes the women's best climber jersey after stage 1. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 31 Frank Pipp (Bissell) worked himself into today's break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 31 Riders near the summit of McKenzie pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 31 Riders begin the first climb of the day which had many switchbacks. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 31 The group rolls out for a long day in the mountains. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 31 Rolling along through the dense Oregon forest. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 31 UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis gets to the front early to keep things in control. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 31 An early break works its way up the switchbacks early on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 31 The breakaway heads through the odd landscape of a lave field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 31 Trek-Livestrong worked hard on the front today to try and hold onto their jerseys. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 31 The bunch heads back up into the mountains. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 31 The main bunch hits the bottom of the last climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 31 Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) leads a group up the last climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 31 Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) looking strong on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 31 The men gather and wait for the morning roll out. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 31 The peloton pass a huge lava field as things get started for the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 31 Ryan Trebon (Kona) tries spending some time off the front by himself. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 31 Cath Cheatly (Colavita-Baci) heads into tomorrow's time trial with the race lead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Wearing his Dutch Antilles national champion jersey Marc de Maar won a tactical battle to the top of Three Creeks’ Snow Park, a 16-kilometre ascent that ended the first stage of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic. De Maar’s UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis team leader Rory Sutherland moved into the race’s overall lead with his second place finish while Fly V Australia’s Darren Lill finished third.

The trio caught early breakaway rider David Tanner (Fly V Australia) with 300 metres to go and he hung on for fourth place.

“It was perfect because Rory attacked and I covered the wheel,“ said De Maar, wearing the blue and red kit for the first time. “It was perfect team work today. It was awesome and really nice day. It is my first race with my new jersey and it is an honour to wear it. A lot of people are making fun of me in this jersey, they say I look like the champion of Texas, but most of the reactions are good.”

Sutherland assumed the overall race lead having placed third in the previous day’s opening prologue. He will lead the race into the stage two Skyliner Rd Time Trial.

“We were thinking about today and picking up bonuses and time gaps,” Sutherland said. “Tomorrow will be a good time trial. Especially on this course today the idea was to drop as many of the real time triallists as we could to get a real buffer over the next few days.

“Today was one of the hardest races in the US, I think,” he added. “Everyone said McKenzie Pass would be fine and on good roads but guys started getting dropped pretty early. Having that before the finishing climb really changed it, instead of having a flat stage and then a finish climb. Having guys tired before the last climb, the more we do that the better for Marc and myself.”

More mountains, pain and tactics on revamped stage

After a fairly mellow start to the first stage’s 116 km road race, the peloton reacted to the onset of the highly anticipated mid-race climb, a newly paved 30-kilometre ascent over Mckenzie Pass. A breakaway of six riders approached the base of the climb that included David Tanner (Fly V Australia), Brad White (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), Frank Pipp (Bissell), Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners) and Mike Northey (Rubicon-Orbea). They gained a maximum of 20 seconds before being reabsorbed into the field.

“The climb was hard and there were a lot of attacks,” De Maar said. “The Livestrong guys didn’t look like they were in control so guys went up the road.”

Bend native Ryan Trebon (Kona), a late-race entrant, stretched his legs mid-way up the ascent. The cyclo-cross specialist carried his 6’5” frame through the tight switchbacks and gained a one minute lead. Ten kilometres later a group of the usual climbing suspects joined Trebon to form a lead group of five riders.

The newcomers included Lill, de Maar, Chris Jones (Team Type 1) and Pat McCarty (Richardson-Matrix). Lill took the mountains competition lead after leading the five riders over the first King of the Mountain (KOM) at the crest of McKenzie Pass.

A high-speed descent combined with a chase, led predominantly by teams Bissell and Kelly Benefit Strategies, caused a group of roughly 35 riders to split off the front and join the five riders at the front of the bike race.

A new group of seven riders managed to sneak off the front at the base of the descent heading into the town Sisters. Pipp proved to be the fastest sprinter of the breakaway having easily won the first intermediate sprint and claimed the sprint leader’s jersey. His break companions included Tanner, Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1), Matt Crane (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), Cory Collier (Rio Grand), Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) and Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies).

The final ascent to Three Creeks Snow Park started as the breakaway exited Sisters. Tanner attacked his companions at the bottom of the climb and soloed his way toward the finish line with directeur sportif Henk Vogels bellowing words of encouragement out the driver’s side window of the team follow-car.

“I was in the early breakaway at the start but it came back at the top of the climb,” Tanner said. “Our team tactic was to be aggressive so after the main descent I attacked again and got away with the six others. I went for it with 15 kilometres to go because my legs felt good but just came short, they caught me with 300 metres to go. It’s a bit disappointing but I gave it a try.”

Tanner’s efforts nearly earned him a stage win, however he was caught by Lill along with de Maar and Sutherland, who were racing to the top of the climb in a tactical battle over the general classification.

“The Garmin guys were chasing Tanner down and before we got him Fly V attacked and Rory followed but it was apparent that we were the strongest guys of the field,” De Maar said. “I waited a little to let the others suffer to close the gap and I got them with a kilometre to go. Rory was pulling all the time and Lill was staying on his wheel.”



Cheatley takes mountaintop stage win and overall lead

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) won the mountaintop at Three Creeks Snow Park after outpacing her breakaway companion US Road Champion Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12). Abbott claimed second ahead of Cheatley’s teammate Rushlee Buchanan.

“I was out front longer than I was hoping,” Cheatley said. “We caught Abbott at the base of the climb. Mara sat on me the whole way up the last climb but I wanted to gain as much time as possible going into tomorrow. I was waiting for her to attack me in the last couple of kilometres but she didn’t.”

Cheatley moved into the overall race lead heading into the stage two Skyliner Rd Time Trial, a 25-kilometre route that is slightly varied from last month’s US Elite National Time Trial Championships won by Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia).

“It’s a tough time trial, not one of my strengths, but you have to go out there and give it everything you got,” Cheatley said.

The women completed a grueling 116-kilometre road race that forced them to contest a lengthy mid-race ascent over McKenzie Pass before wrestling the final climb to the top of Three Creeks Snow Park.

An early breakaway set sail that included Amanda Miller and Emma Mackie (Tibco-To the Top), Toni Bradshaw and Lauren Hall (Vera Bradley Foundation), Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders), Andrea Dvorak and Kristin Sanders (Colavita-Baci), Jazzy Hurikino (3Pilr), Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter 7 Co TWENTY12), Megan Hottman (Treads.com), Jessica Hannah, Leah Kirchmann and Amy Dearden (Keller Rorhback).

The large group worked well together and remained off the front for roughly 50 kilometres before being pulled back in by a group of strong climbers mid-way up the McKenzie Pass, a 30-kilometre climb. A new front group formed that included remnants of the original breakaway with Miller, Mattis, Dvorak and Hannah along with new comers Cheatley and Abbott.

Abbott, who recently won the prestigious Giro Donne, displayed her climbing pedigree when she stormed away from the newly formed mid-race breakaway five kilometres before cresting McKenzie Pass. She held her lead down the technical descent and into the town of Sisters. Along the way she picked up full points toward the Queen of the Mountain and Sprint competitions.

“If you looked at the profile, as a climber I had to maximize my strength,” Abbott said. “Making it hard on the climb, these climbs aren’t that steep so if you want them to count you have to be the instigator to make these climbs hard.”

She was caught by chasers Cheatley and Mattis at the base of the final climb to Three Creeks Snow Park. Cheatley put forth one long effort that succeeded in shedding Mattis, however Abbott remained glued to her wheel. As the pair approached the finish line Cheatley launched her sprint and won the stage.

“The three of us sort of rotated through until we got to the first steep pitch of the last climb,” Abbott said. “Katheryn dropped back and it was just Cath and myself and she was able to take the win. We were both out on our own for a really long time today. The last climb was just about attrition.”

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2:58:50 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:02 3 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:00:04 4 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:14 5 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 6 Jonathan P Mccarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 7 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 8 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 9 Cesar Grajales (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 10 Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 11 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:00:31 13 Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1 14 Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 15 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 17 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy 19 Timothy R Roe (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 20 Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit 21 Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia 22 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:00:37 23 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 24 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:03 25 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:01:12 26 Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:01:27 27 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 28 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 29 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 30 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 31 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 32 Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy 33 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling 34 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:52 35 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:58 36 Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 37 David Santos (USA) Bike Religion 0:02:14 38 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:21 39 Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:02:23 40 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:02:36 41 Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange 42 Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 43 Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles 44 Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande 0:02:43 45 Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole 0:02:57 46 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 47 Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners 48 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc. 49 Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:03:20 50 Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 51 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 52 Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:03:29 53 Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:04:02 54 Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:04:09 55 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 56 Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles 57 Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA 0:04:12 58 Aoron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 59 Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 60 Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 61 Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:04:49 62 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 63 Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:05:36 64 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 65 T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms 0:06:09 66 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:06:48 67 Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 68 Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 69 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners 70 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 71 Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 72 Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners 73 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 74 Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 75 David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:07:06 76 Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank 0:07:29 77 Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:08:04 78 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:08:25 79 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:09:04 80 Floyd Landis (USA) 81 Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 82 William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:09:44 83 Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:11:36 84 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:11:52 85 Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team 86 Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion 0:12:45 87 Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:13:03 88 Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo 0:13:06 89 Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:13:13 90 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:13:37 91 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 92 Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood 93 Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:13:52 94 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:14:43 95 Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 96 Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:15:19 97 Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners 98 Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion 99 Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 100 Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles 101 Derek Dixon (USA) 102 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 103 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 104 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 105 Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 106 Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC 107 Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion 108 Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 109 Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 110 Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 111 Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 112 Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 113 Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners 114 Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc. 115 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 116 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 117 Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 118 Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society 119 Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 120 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 121 Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 122 Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 123 Joshua Bartlett (USA) 124 Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team 125 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 126 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 127 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 128 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 129 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 130 Anibal Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 131 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 132 Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy 133 Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners 134 Cheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 135 Jonathan Baskin (USA) 136 Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 137 Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 138 David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy 139 Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy 0:15:32 140 Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:15:49 141 Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:16:16 142 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 0:16:32 143 Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion 0:17:02 144 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:17:18 145 Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team 0:17:51 146 Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 147 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 148 Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:17:54 149 Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:17:58 150 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:18:05 151 Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:18:42 152 Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:18:50 153 Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling 0:18:57 154 Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:20:17 155 Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 156 Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion 157 Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion 0:20:44 158 Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder 0:21:33 159 Daniel J Harm (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:21:35 160 Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:21:46 161 Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club 0:22:22 162 Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1 0:22:40 163 Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:22:49 164 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 165 Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:23:11 166 Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:23:48 167 Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:24:46 HD Shane Buysse (USA) SoCalCycling.com HD Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms HD Gustavo Mendez (USA) Herbalife LaGrange DNF Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team DNF Alexi Martinez (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 3:26:55 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:00:02 3 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:02:15 4 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 0:02:18 5 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:02:49 6 Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:03:04 7 Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing 8 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 9 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 10 Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 11 Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:03:12 12 Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:04:12 13 Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 14 Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders 15 Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 16 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 0:04:16 17 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel 0:04:29 18 Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub 19 Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:04:52 20 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:05:47 21 Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:06:12 22 Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:06:23 23 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:07:59 24 Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 25 Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ 26 Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:08:45 27 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:08:54 28 Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:10:17 29 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:12:07 30 Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:12:33 31 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO 32 Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders 33 Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 34 Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 35 Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing 36 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO 37 Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing 38 Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:12:53 39 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:13:51 40 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:14:05 41 Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling 42 Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) 0:14:11 43 Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:14:39 44 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 0:14:43 45 Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 46 Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT 47 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 48 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 49 Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing 50 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 51 Theresa Cliff - Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 52 Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:15:20 53 Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:15:36 54 Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:15:43 55 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:16:14 56 Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:16:18 57 Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:16:32 58 Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar 0:16:41 59 Megan A Rathwell (Can) 0:17:19 60 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:17:53 61 Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:19:14 62 Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:20:38 63 Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle 0:21:10 64 Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM 0:21:16 65 Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:21:18 66 Gabriela Ferrat (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 67 Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:21:29 68 Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:21:31 69 Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:21:33 70 Kelly Mcdonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:21:40 71 Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:22:36 72 Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte 0:22:50 73 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:22:55 74 Kathryn Bertine SKN TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:23:09 75 Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:24:00 76 Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar 0:24:31 77 Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:25:03 78 Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:25:11 79 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:25:41 80 Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car 0:26:54 81 Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman 0:27:13 82 Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar 0:27:23 83 Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:28:51 84 Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge 0:31:42 85 Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:32:31 86 Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC 0:33:14 87 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 0:34:39 88 Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:36:35 89 Yukie Nakamura (USA) Metromint Cycling 90 Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:37:45 91 Patricia Dowd (USA) 0:38:10 92 Heather Nielson (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:40:31 93 Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports 0:41:05 94 Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:41:21 95 Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:41:47 96 Chrissy Parks (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:42:18 97 Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:42:20 HD Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda 0:44:57 HD Kelly Benjamin (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling HD Arielle A Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:53:30 HD Nik Vogler (Can) 0:56:34 HD Tammy Lamb (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 1:10:07 DNF Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO DNF Marion Jamison (USA) Touchstone Climbing DNF Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fly V Australia 8:57:02 2 Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:44 3 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:57 4 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:16 5 Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:01:40 6 Team Exergy 0:02:03 7 Holowesko Partners 0:04:14 8 Team Rio Grande 0:08:30 9 TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:12:22 10 California Giant Berry Farms 0:15:49 11 Herbalife LaGrange 0:19:59 12 Team Type 1 0:22:06 13 RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:22:44 14 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 15 Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:25:47 16 Cole Sport p/b High West 0:26:53 17 Bike Religion 0:29:46 18 Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:30:20 19 Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:32:12 20 Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:33:26 21 Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:34:08

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 10:25:49 2 Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:02:14 3 Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:13:58 4 Webcor Builders 0:13:59 5 Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:14:05 6 Team TIBCO 0:16:20 7 Treads.com/DFT 0:20:54 8 Touchstone Climbing 0:23:06 9 Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:33:56 10 SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:36:09 11 Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:38:06 12 Metromint Cycling 0:46:48 13 Herbalife LaGrange 0:55:24 14 TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:58:37

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3:02:22 2 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:02 3 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:00:13 4 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:20 5 Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:23 6 Cesar Grajales (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:00:26 7 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:29 8 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:30 9 Jonathan P Mccarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 10 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 11 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:34 12 Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:40 13 Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1 0:00:42 14 Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:00:43 15 Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia 16 Timothy R Roe (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 17 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:48 18 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:52 19 Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit 20 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 0:00:55 21 Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy 0:00:57 22 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:58 23 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:01:00 24 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:11 25 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:01:17 26 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:36 27 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 28 Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:01:40 29 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:45 30 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:01:46 31 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:01:53 32 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling 0:01:54 33 Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:59 34 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:02:04 35 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:08 36 Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:02:20 37 David Santos (USA) Bike Religion 0:02:38 38 Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 39 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:41 40 Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:02:55 41 Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande 0:03:04 42 Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange 0:03:05 43 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:03:06 44 Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles 0:03:07 45 Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:03:08 46 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:13 47 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc. 48 Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole 0:03:20 49 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:03:27 50 Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:03:29 51 Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:03:32 52 Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:03:51 53 Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:04:16 54 Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 55 Aoron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:04:18 56 Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA 0:04:27 57 Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:04:31 58 Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:04:32 59 Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles 0:04:33 60 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:35 61 Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:05:00 62 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:05:09 63 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:48 64 Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:05:50 65 T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms 0:06:40 66 Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:06:51 67 Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 68 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners 0:06:59 69 Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 70 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 71 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:00 72 Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:07:01 73 Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:07:03 74 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 0:07:13 75 David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:07:21 76 Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank 0:07:47 77 Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:08:26 78 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:08:55 79 Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:09:19 80 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:09:20 81 Floyd Landis (USA) 0:09:23 82 William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:10:10 83 Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:11:56 84 Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team 0:12:13 85 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:12:16 86 Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion 0:13:03 87 Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:13:18 88 Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo 0:13:33 89 Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 90 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:13:55 91 Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood 0:14:01 92 Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:14:06 93 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:14:07 94 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:14:52 95 Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:15:01 96 Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:15:28 97 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 98 Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:15:29 99 Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:15:30 100 Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:15:31 101 Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 102 Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC 0:15:32 103 Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners 104 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 0:15:34 105 Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 106 Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 107 Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners 0:15:35 108 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 109 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 110 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 111 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:15:36 112 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 113 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 114 Derek Dixon (USA) 0:15:37 115 Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team 116 Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 117 Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:15:38 118 David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy 119 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:15:39 120 Jonathan Baskin (USA) 121 Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society 122 Cheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 123 Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:15:40 124 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 125 Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion 0:15:41 126 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:42 127 Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:15:43 128 Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:15:45 129 Anibal Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 130 Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc. 0:15:46 131 Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy 132 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:15:47 133 Joshua Bartlett (USA) 134 Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:15:48 135 Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion 0:15:49 136 Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:15:52 137 Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:15:53 138 Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:15:58 139 Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy 0:16:02 140 Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:16:16 141 Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:16:39 142 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 0:16:48 143 Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion 0:17:32 144 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:17:35 145 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:18:14 146 Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:18:18 147 Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team 148 Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:18:20 149 Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:18:27 150 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:18:35 151 Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:19:06 152 Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:19:16 153 Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling 0:19:29 154 Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:20:31 155 Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:20:32 156 Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion 0:20:48 157 Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion 0:21:04 158 Daniel J Harm (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:21:47 159 Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder 0:21:56 160 Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:22:07 161 Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1 0:22:47 162 Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club 0:22:51 163 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:22:59 164 Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:23:09 165 Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:23:32 166 Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:24:15 167 Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:25:23

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 3:30:46 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:00:26 3 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:02:25 4 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 0:02:34 5 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:03:06 6 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:03:10 7 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:03:15 8 Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:03:18 9 Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:03:25 10 Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:03:28 11 Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:03:36 12 Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:04:19 13 Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders 0:04:30 14 Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:04:31 15 Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:04:32 16 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 0:04:38 17 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel 0:04:42 18 Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub 0:05:07 19 Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:05:19 20 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:06:02 21 Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:06:34 22 Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:06:46 23 Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ 0:08:12 24 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:08:15 25 Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:08:29 26 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:09:11 27 Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:09:28 28 Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:10:51 29 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:12:23 30 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO 0:12:46 31 Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:12:52 32 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO 33 Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders 0:12:56 34 Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:12:58 35 Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing 36 Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:12:59 37 Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:13:11 38 Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:13:18 39 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:14:08 40 Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:14:23 41 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:14:39 42 Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) 0:14:42 43 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 0:14:55 44 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:15:01 45 Theresa Cliff - Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:15:02 46 Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 47 Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:15:03 48 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:15:05 49 Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:15:16 50 Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:15:22 51 Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:15:36 52 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 0:15:51 53 Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:16:10 54 Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:16:21 55 Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:16:48 56 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:16:49 57 Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:17:04 58 Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar 0:17:16 59 Megan A Rathwell (Can) 0:18:05 60 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:18:19 61 Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:19:41 62 Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:21:19 63 Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle 0:21:37 64 Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:21:49 65 Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:21:51 66 Gabriela Ferrat (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:21:54 67 Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM 0:22:02 68 Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 69 Kelly Mcdonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:22:07 70 Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:22:13 71 Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:23:10 72 Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte 0:23:18 73 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:23:20 74 Kathryn Bertine SKN TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:23:49 75 Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:24:39 76 Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar 0:25:08 77 Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:25:36 78 Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:25:56 79 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:25:57 80 Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car 0:27:40 81 Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman 0:27:42 82 Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar 0:27:52 83 Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:29:15 84 Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge 0:32:26 85 Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:33:05 86 Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC 0:33:59 87 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 0:35:03 88 Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:37:00 89 Yukie Nakamura (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:37:30 90 Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:38:38 91 Patricia Dowd (USA) 0:38:46 92 Heather Nielson (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:41:13 93 Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports 0:41:36 94 Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:41:52 95 Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:42:28 96 Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:42:54 97 Chrissy Parks (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:43:00

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 3:02:45 2 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:11 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:00:20 4 Timothy R Roe (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 5 Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit 0:00:29 6 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:35 7 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:00:37 8 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:00:54 9 Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:01:17 10 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:01:23 11 Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:36 12 Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:02:15 13 Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:02:32 14 Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange 0:02:42 15 Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:02:45 16 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc. 0:02:50 17 Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:03:06 18 Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:03:09 19 Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:03:53 20 Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:04:08 21 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:12 22 Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:04:37 23 Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:06:28 24 Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 25 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners 0:06:36 26 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 27 Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:06:40 28 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 0:06:50 29 Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:08:03 30 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:08:32 31 William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:09:47 32 Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:15:07 33 Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:15:09 34 Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners 0:15:12 35 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 36 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 37 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:15:13 38 David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy 0:15:15 39 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:15:16 40 Jonathan Baskin (USA) 41 Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society 42 Cheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 43 Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:15:22 44 Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc. 0:15:23 45 Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion 0:15:26 46 Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:15:30 47 Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy 0:15:39 48 Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:16:16 49 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:17:12 50 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:17:51 51 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:18:12 52 Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:18:53 53 Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:20:08 54 Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:20:09 55 Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion 0:20:25 56 Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club 0:22:28 57 Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:22:46 58 Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:25:00

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 3:33:11 2 Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:04:09 3 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:06:46 4 Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:10:34 5 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:12:40 6 Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:12:57 7 Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:13:45 8 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:14:24 9 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:15:54 10 Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:20:45 11 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:20:55 12 Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman 0:25:17 13 Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar 0:25:27 14 Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge 0:30:01

