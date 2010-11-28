Trending

Driscoll doubles up at Jingle Cross

Todd Wells, Jones round out podium

Jamey Driscoll's decision to skip round two of the three-round weekend series paid off with a convincing victory at the UCI C1 Carousel Volkswagen Jingle Cross Rock 3, held at the Johnson Fairgrounds in Iowa City on Sunday. The New England native won the race with nearly 30 seconds to spare ahead of Todd Wells (Specialized) in second and Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus) in third.

"My primary reason for not racing yesterday was to rest but I also got to do some studying," said the Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com rider, who is a mechanical engineering student at the University of Vermont. "Winning this race was less about the C1 points and the money and more about getting in better racing with more rest to prepare better.

"I'm psyched to get two wins this weekend, on Friday and today," he continued. "I think it was also good prep for nationals which is a lot of anxiety and you have a lot more time to think about the race and the course so it was good mental prep for nationals."

Driscoll attacked from the gun and gained a ten-second lead ahead of the previous day's winner Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA), who was the predominant pace-setter behind.

"I jumped in the first few minutes of the race because I know that racing against Trebon is hard and the kind of tactics you have to play are more with his mind," said Driscoll. "I saw that he bobbled so getting a gap on him, even if I had to go into the red zone to maintain the gap, was going to play to my advantage at the end of the race."

Trebon nearly closed the gap to Driscoll on several occasions during the first three laps. He was caught by Wells mid-race and the pair yo-yoed between 10 and 30 seconds, never fully making contact with Driscoll. Trebon rolled his tyre on the Mt. Krumpit descent during the final lap and half of the race and was caught and passed by Jones.

"I had to worry about Todd Wells because he was coming on really strong and was dealing with some sections better than I was," Driscoll explained. "He would gain time on me in some sections and then I would gain time back on him in other sections."

Driscoll powered through the course's technical corners and off cambre sections, down a steep descent, through the lengthy straightaways and over the Mt. Krumpit flawlessly, something he attributes to his success on the day.

"I made very little mistakes which was a big help," Driscoll said. "I felt like the climb was really hard and I was suffering there toward the end. The climb and the descent were good to have on the course because other than that there was nothing super demanding, it was super flat. There were more long straightaways where I felt fatigued because there was less rest."

Driscoll pushed to the finish line and a commanding victory, ahead of chaser Wells. Jones hung on for his third consecutive third place of the weekend ahead of Trebon, Troy Wells (Clif Bar), Tristan Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com/Blue/Rolf), Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus), Brian Matter (Gear Grinder), Barry Wicks (Kona-FSA) and Nick Weighall (Cal Giant-Specialized), who rounded out the top ten.

"I was doing well on the technical stuff but it was hard for me to tell because I wasn't around anyone," Driscoll said. "Todd was probably doing better on the descents because he is a very good technical rider. I had enough of a tank to hold him off for the win."

Full Results
1James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com1:00:09
2Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:00:24
3Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus0:01:06
4Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona0:01:32
5Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:02:00
6Tristan Schouten (USA) cyclocrossracing.com/Blue/Rolf0:02:28
7Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus0:02:59
8Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder0:03:22
9Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:03:41
10Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:04:02
11Ryan Iddings (USA) Redline0:04:20
12Mitchell Hoke (USA) Clif Bar Development Team0:04:22
13Jake Wells (USA) Hudz-Subaru0:04:23
14Mark Lalonde (USA) Specialized0:04:27
15Bryan Fawley (USA) Park Place Dealerships0:05:19
16Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:05:41
17Christian Helmig (Ger) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:05:46
18Kevin McConnell (USA) mercy-specialized0:05:48
19Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX/Verge p/b Challenge Tires0:06:04
20Clayton Omer (USA) Papa Johns' Racing Team0:06:11
21Mike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop0:06:39
22Steve Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy/The Trek Stores0:07:33
23Adam Bergman (USA) Texas RoadHouse Cycling Team p/b Motorex
24John Curry (USA) GAS/Intrinsik
25Kevin Fish (USA) bicycle sport shop
26Michael Hemme (USA) Courage
27Isaac Neff (USA) Alderfer Bergen
28Jesse Rients (USA) Nature Valley/Penn Cycle
29Mathew Allen (USA) behind bars/ little guy racing
30William Stolte (USA) Tradewind Energy/Trek Stores
31Christopher Fisher (USA) Velorochester
32Andrew Coe (USA) SKC Racing
33Mariusz Czarnomski (Pol)

 

