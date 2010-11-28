Driscoll doubles up at Jingle Cross
Todd Wells, Jones round out podium
Jamey Driscoll's decision to skip round two of the three-round weekend series paid off with a convincing victory at the UCI C1 Carousel Volkswagen Jingle Cross Rock 3, held at the Johnson Fairgrounds in Iowa City on Sunday. The New England native won the race with nearly 30 seconds to spare ahead of Todd Wells (Specialized) in second and Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus) in third.
"My primary reason for not racing yesterday was to rest but I also got to do some studying," said the Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com rider, who is a mechanical engineering student at the University of Vermont. "Winning this race was less about the C1 points and the money and more about getting in better racing with more rest to prepare better.
"I'm psyched to get two wins this weekend, on Friday and today," he continued. "I think it was also good prep for nationals which is a lot of anxiety and you have a lot more time to think about the race and the course so it was good mental prep for nationals."
Driscoll attacked from the gun and gained a ten-second lead ahead of the previous day's winner Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA), who was the predominant pace-setter behind.
"I jumped in the first few minutes of the race because I know that racing against Trebon is hard and the kind of tactics you have to play are more with his mind," said Driscoll. "I saw that he bobbled so getting a gap on him, even if I had to go into the red zone to maintain the gap, was going to play to my advantage at the end of the race."
Trebon nearly closed the gap to Driscoll on several occasions during the first three laps. He was caught by Wells mid-race and the pair yo-yoed between 10 and 30 seconds, never fully making contact with Driscoll. Trebon rolled his tyre on the Mt. Krumpit descent during the final lap and half of the race and was caught and passed by Jones.
"I had to worry about Todd Wells because he was coming on really strong and was dealing with some sections better than I was," Driscoll explained. "He would gain time on me in some sections and then I would gain time back on him in other sections."
Driscoll powered through the course's technical corners and off cambre sections, down a steep descent, through the lengthy straightaways and over the Mt. Krumpit flawlessly, something he attributes to his success on the day.
"I made very little mistakes which was a big help," Driscoll said. "I felt like the climb was really hard and I was suffering there toward the end. The climb and the descent were good to have on the course because other than that there was nothing super demanding, it was super flat. There were more long straightaways where I felt fatigued because there was less rest."
Driscoll pushed to the finish line and a commanding victory, ahead of chaser Wells. Jones hung on for his third consecutive third place of the weekend ahead of Trebon, Troy Wells (Clif Bar), Tristan Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com/Blue/Rolf), Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus), Brian Matter (Gear Grinder), Barry Wicks (Kona-FSA) and Nick Weighall (Cal Giant-Specialized), who rounded out the top ten.
"I was doing well on the technical stuff but it was hard for me to tell because I wasn't around anyone," Driscoll said. "Todd was probably doing better on the descents because he is a very good technical rider. I had enough of a tank to hold him off for the win."
|1
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|1:00:09
|2
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|0:00:24
|3
|Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus
|0:01:06
|4
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona
|0:01:32
|5
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:02:00
|6
|Tristan Schouten (USA) cyclocrossracing.com/Blue/Rolf
|0:02:28
|7
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus
|0:02:59
|8
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder
|0:03:22
|9
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|0:03:41
|10
|Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|0:04:02
|11
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Redline
|0:04:20
|12
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
|0:04:22
|13
|Jake Wells (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|0:04:23
|14
|Mark Lalonde (USA) Specialized
|0:04:27
|15
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Park Place Dealerships
|0:05:19
|16
|Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|0:05:41
|17
|Christian Helmig (Ger) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:05:46
|18
|Kevin McConnell (USA) mercy-specialized
|0:05:48
|19
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX/Verge p/b Challenge Tires
|0:06:04
|20
|Clayton Omer (USA) Papa Johns' Racing Team
|0:06:11
|21
|Mike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop
|0:06:39
|22
|Steve Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy/The Trek Stores
|0:07:33
|23
|Adam Bergman (USA) Texas RoadHouse Cycling Team p/b Motorex
|24
|John Curry (USA) GAS/Intrinsik
|25
|Kevin Fish (USA) bicycle sport shop
|26
|Michael Hemme (USA) Courage
|27
|Isaac Neff (USA) Alderfer Bergen
|28
|Jesse Rients (USA) Nature Valley/Penn Cycle
|29
|Mathew Allen (USA) behind bars/ little guy racing
|30
|William Stolte (USA) Tradewind Energy/Trek Stores
|31
|Christopher Fisher (USA) Velorochester
|32
|Andrew Coe (USA) SKC Racing
|33
|Mariusz Czarnomski (Pol)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy