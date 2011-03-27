Image 1 of 20 Xavier Dafflon & Nicolas Luethi of PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 2 of 20 Jose Hermida enjoys support from local school children (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 3 of 20 Racer leader Burry Stander makes his way through a deep river crossing (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 4 of 20 Mixed category race leader Esther Suss takes on a river crossing (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 5 of 20 Mixed category race leader Barti Bucher carries his bike across a river (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 6 of 20 A long line of riders at the river crossing (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 7 of 20 Riders had to resist the tempatation to stop for a snack (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 8 of 20 Nicolas Vermeulen of Versluys-Evenza leads the pack up the first climb (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 9 of 20 A rider (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 10 of 20 Hannes Genze and Jochen Kaess celebrate winning the stage during stage 3 (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 11 of 20 Mixed category race leader Barti Bucher carries his bike across a river (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 12 of 20 Renata Bucher & Erik Kleinhans of Giant/Contego/Sludge (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 13 of 20 The race village during stage 3 (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 14 of 20 Marc Bassinghtwaite & Philip Buys of Garmin adidas (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 15 of 20 Riders traverse Suurvlak (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 16 of 20 Riders cross the sandspruit (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 17 of 20 Lukas Fluckiger attempts to get through a river crossing (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 18 of 20 The lead bunch crosses a river (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 19 of 20 Riders crossing a boulder-field during stage 3 (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 20 of 20 A chase group (Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)

Stage three delivered new winners in both the men's and women's categories. Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss (Multivan Merida Biking) took the men's stage while Sally Bigham and Karien Van Jaarsveld (team USN). Bigham and Van Jaarsveld are also the new race leaders after the previous leaders received a time penalty and finished second today. Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (36ONE Songo Specialized) continue to lead the men's race.

With the fast roads out of Tulbagh, riders covered 13km before the first climb. It was steep at times and very loose, requiring hard bursts of effort to gain momentum over the rockiest parts. If there was ever a theme of race week, it's "from effort comes reward". After the 4km climb, riders arrived at a plateau with a beautiful valley nestled between spectacular mountains that resemble the pictures found on the covers of fantasy novels.

There was little time to look around during the race though - the deeply rutted descent tested rider and equipment alike. After smooth farm roads and more rocky tracks, tyres were put to the test, with devil thorns lying in wait. A long drag upwards on a rough path lead to a remote hut at the foot of the cliff face of the bare rock of the mountainside. This area is a geologist's paradise. After the final water point, Absa Cape Epic veterans experienced déjà vu, with a similar run into the race village through some winding single-track.

Men's category

The German team of Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss (Multivan Merida Biking) beat the South African/Swiss team of Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (36ONE Songo Specialized) in a sprint finish by 2.8 seconds, securing their first stage win in this year's Cape Epic. Stander and Sauser still lead overall by six minutes and 15 seconds, with three times winners Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm (Bulls team) in fourth place overall and eight minutes and 32 seconds behind the leaders.

With an overall time of 14 hours, 40 minutes and 29 seconds, the 36ONE Songo Specialized team will wear the yellow leader jersey for stage 4 tomorrow.

Genze and Käss of Multivan Merida Biking were the first to sprint across the finish line, securing their first stage win in this year's event in 5:06.33 (overall 14:40.29). They were closely followed by Sauser and Stander in 5:06.36 (overall 14:34.14). In third place, with their first podium finish this year, were Bart Brentjens and Jeroen Boelen of Milka-Trek in 5:06.49 (overall 15:11.26) with the Platt and Sahm in fourth (5:07.44; overall 14:42.46). Nicolas Vermeulen and Kevin van Hoovels (team Versluys-Evenza) again finished in fifth place in 5:10.10 (overall 15:00.03)

"About 20km from the finish, we broke away from the Bulls team and carried on riding with Sauser and Stander," said Käss."We're extremely happy with our stage win. I trained differently to previous winters and it obviously worked. We're in good shape. This stage win is excellent motivation for us to perhaps finish on the podium on Sunday and perhaps we can even finish in second place overall."

"Today was my best day so far and Jochen was also feeling strong," said Genze. "I wasn't feeling great on the uphill during the middle of the race, but near the end decided that I still had some energy left as I saved a bit yesterday which stood us in good stead today. Also, Susi (Christoph Sauser) and Stander didn't push for the stage win. Bart was riding very well today - his partner is a roadie (Jeroen Boelen) and roadies always want to attack to win stages. They attacked shortly before water point 2, but I think they spent too much energy alone on the tar, so we could close the gap again."

"We're happy with our overall result and weren't fighting for stage win," said Stander. "We're ahead of the Bulls overall. We stayed with the Multivan Merida Biking team and they broke away in the last 2km. We let them know if you want to win a stage, you have to earn it. This stage was very hard . I've never experienced something so tough. It was five hours of pain and at one point I couldn't feel my hands or feet. There were rocks everywhere and the first 50km felt like we'll be riding all day. Eventually we hit the tar. I take my hat off to anyone who finishes this stage!"

Brentjens of the Netherlands, the 2005 winner of the Cape Epic, two-time Olympic medallist and former World Champion and World Cup winner, finished in third place today with his team mate Boelen. "We attacked before water point 2, but we lost time as we took a wrong turn. We rode at a good speed and worked really hard. It was a long stage. This is my 6th Cape Epic, so I know the race, but Jeroen is a roadie and has never done the Cape Epic before. He's a new member of our team but I'm very happy with his performance. He's learning a lot - fast. Every day we plan for the next day and I really hope we can make it to the finish."

The reigning Belgian champion Vermeulen who was leading the front bunch and set the pace during the first kilometres of today's stage said his team had a great day. "I didn't have too much energy on the last climb. It was a hard day and one had to ride very carefully to avoid flats." Adds his teammate Kevin van Hoovels: "The first day was very hot, but I'm getting better every day - we still have four days to go and hope for a place on the podium."

José Hermida of the Multivan Merida Biking team says he is thrilled to keep one of their teams in front. "I'm really tired today, but we're fighting for our team in the race. I'm so pleased they won today. We enjoy helping where we can, but they still need to win it by themselves. I've had a headache for most of the day and it was really hard out there. But as they say, it takes many days to get to Paris."

African leaders' jerseys

Mannie Heymans and Adrien Niyonshuti (team Garmin adidas MTN) are the leaders in the African jerseys with an overall time of 15:34.01, followed by Paul Cordes and Charles Keey (MTN/Qhubeka) in 16:12.52. Brandon Stewart and Shan Wilson (Toyota DCM) in 16:15.10 are in third place

"The Cape Epic is a race of pacing and I think we're doing quite a good job," said Heymans. "We'll keep it consistent, and perhaps even finish in the top 10 of the elite group. It's not something we're aiming at but will be very good. I don't like time trials and today was a brutal day. The terrain was super tough and we rode alone for most of the stage. We'll go home, recover and come back fighting tomorrow. Consistency will definitely pay off!"

Women's category

Yesterday's leading team Eva Lechner and Nathalie Schneitter (team Colnago Arreghini Südtirol) received a time penalty of one hour. They were penalised for breaking rule 23.1 and 23.4 of the Cape Epic. Riders are not allowed any outside assistance with regards to spares, equipment and nutrition.

Sally Bigham and Karien Van Jaarsveld (team USN) were in the leaders jersey out of Tulbagh this morning and proved their competence by also winning stage 3 in a time of 6:43.36 (overall 19:25.15). They were followed by Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth of Absa aBreast in 6:48.41 (overall 19:47.21) with their first podium finish, ahead of Naomi Hansen and Jodie Willett of adidas who finished third in 6:55.45 (overall 20:22.01). Lechner and Schneitter lead by 22 minutes and six seconds.

"It was a really long stage, but even though we were in the leader jersey, we stayed within our strategy and were racing our own race," said van Jaarsveld. "We're both endurance riders and the other team's penalty didn't change anything for us. We just kept doing what we set out to do. I'm looking forward to tomorrow's shorter stage - the time trial. Our plan is to stay consistent. We've had immense support from everyone when we were told we'd be wearing the Leader jersey and we also behaved like leaders today. We're still riding quite conservatively, looking after ourselves and our equipment. We have a nice lead and don't need to take risks."

"I don't know how to feel about having the leader jersey because I'm not sure how it happened," said Bigham. "I'd want to be in the leader jersey because we're the strongest team, but I also firmly believe in sticking to rules. If it's true that they didn't stop at the water points, they saved a lot of time because it takes us at least two minutes at each water point, which adds up to six minutes per day in total.

"Having won today was really nice though and I'm really pleased. It was a tough stage and lived up to the Cape Epic's reputation. It definitely is the hardest race I've ever done and I've done quite a lot. We're halfway and I look forward to starting later tomorrow - we can rest, eat and recover a bit."

Stopforth said, "It was a lot longer and tougher than I expected with lots of sand, rocks and steep climbs. It was race, race, race form the word go for us."

"The back markers will definitely struggle today," said Booyens. "The route was extremely technical and will be very hard for the more inexperienced rider. I think it's the most technical stage ever in this race."

Willett noted that it was the roughest stage she has ever ridden in her life. "We worked well as a team today, but I must admit that my arms hurt more than my legs today. I'd definitely prefer the sand over the rocks and I'm really looking forward to a shorter day tomorrow."

"It was nice finishing in third place today and our third podium finish this year," said Hansen. "I raced with my boyfriend in 2009 and must say I much prefer having a girl as a partner. My boyfriend just put his music on and there he went and I had to do my best to keep up. Racing with a girl is a lot easier - riding with a guy is just hard - so I really prefer to race with girls!"

Mixed category

The Wheeler - BIXS team, Bärti Bucher and Esther Suss, again won the mixed category in 6:13.11 (overall 17:29.20), again followed by Erik Kleinhans and Ariane Lüthi (of Contego Giant Sludge) in 6:17.48 (overall 18:07.35). The Swiss/German team of Klaus Steinkeller and Kerstin Brachtendorf (FIAT Rotwild) achieved their first podium finish in 6:36.29 (overall 19:01.33). The Wheeler - Bixs team lead by 38 minutes and 15 seconds.

Reigning marathon world champion Süss, of team Wheeler - BIXS said, "I didn't enjoy today. It was only hard work and no fun. You couldn't ride really and we also had a mechanical, which took us about 10 minutes, but at least it gave us time to eat and drink as we were very thirsty. I also had a problem with my hand - it hurt this morning. Today was not my type of stage - I like riding fast."

"We couldn't go fast today. But we were lucky - we had a mechanical 6km before the water point and it could've been worse and further away," said Bucher. "We're really looking forward to the time trial."

Kleinhans said, "It was really difficult until the second water point. But after that we enjoyed it. It was nice mountain bike riding and not boring at all. Ariane struggled a bit at the beginning to find her rhythm."

"We pushed hard to catch up to the leaders after the second water point," said Lüthi. "Erik was pushing really hard and I was just trying to hold on. They're a very strong team. Tomorrow's stage will be more intense, so I'm not sure that I'm going to like it that much." Kleinhans and Lüthi are getting married a week after the Cape Epic. Erik looks after me like the biggest gentleman. I'm even surer I want to marry him."

Master's category

The Juwi team (Carsten Bresser and Udo Boelts) won the stage for the fourth consecutive day in 5:35.20 (overall 16:05.34). They were again followed by Robert Sim and Doug Brown of the Robert Daniel team in 5:50.14 (overall 16:47.23) with the Nandos team of Adrian Enthoven and Gerrie Beukes again in third place in 5:55.00 (overall 17:12.19). The Juwi team leads by 41 minutes and 49 seconds.

"It was a very tough stage but we found a good rhythm. We're very happy about tomorrow's time trial," said Bresser. "It gives us time to relax a bit. We're halfway and really tired, but so is everyone."

Brown reckoned it was a very difficult stage. "We were lucky with the weather. Today's stage seemed very long and it was really nice to get to the finish. I also enjoyed the school kids cheering us on. It's amazing how it gives you a lift. The leaders in our category are really fast and we're riding at our limit. We're going as hard as we can every day, but with this race anything can happen."

Enthoven said he had a puncture when they were 10km from the finish. "We rode easy from there and made sure we had no major other problems. It was a great day and we rode on our own, which means you can go at your own pace. It would've been hard to ride in a group today. The atmosphere at the finish line was fantastic with all the screaming and shouting kids. It makes the pain and suffering worthwhile."

Stage 4: Worcester to Worcester (23km; 800m of climbing)

It's a first for the Cape Epic - two time trials in the 2011 race. This is a 32km route through the foothills of Brandwacht. As in 2010, riders traverse the western side of Worcester in this semi-desert environment. Added to last year's route is an extra 5km loop along dual tracks past the local golf course. The route data reads 860m of climbing which may not seem like a lot, but over such a short distance, it still requires a hard effort.

As usual, the top teams leave at one minute intervals, racing only against the clock, some looking for a stage win and others to consolidate. Riders should hold back on this stage and save themselves for the next half of the Cape Epic saga. With what's waiting for them in the coming days, they'll be glad they did.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 5:06:33 2 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 0:00:03 3 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek 0:00:16 4 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 0:01:11 5 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:03:37 6 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:10:21 7 Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro 0:10:33 8 Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 2 0:10:34 9 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 3 0:18:28 10 Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:18:31 11 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas 0:22:02 12 Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing 0:28:41 13 Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing 0:28:44 14 Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike 0:30:16 15 Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis 0:38:33 16 Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost/Specialized 0:40:51 17 Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix 0:42:31 18 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 2 0:45:42 19 Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 2 0:45:59 20 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:48:33 21 Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka 0:48:39 22 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM 0:48:42 23 Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande 0:54:40 24 Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida 0:54:43 25 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 0:55:47 26 Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil 0:59:12 27 Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com 0:59:58 28 Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone 1:04:05 29 Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour 1:05:56 30 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom 1:06:13 30 Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com 32 Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC 1:06:52 33 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling 1:08:50 34 Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) & Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE 1:09:19 35 Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador 1:09:42 36 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike 1:10:17 37 David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit 1:11:45 38 James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike 1:12:28 39 Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 1:17:21 40 Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness 1:18:13 41 Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK 1:19:12 42 Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes 1:19:30 43 David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss 1:19:35 44 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 3 1:19:48 45 Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 1:20:25 46 Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers 1:21:02 47 Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis 1:23:19 48 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 1:24:08 49 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch 1:24:58 50 Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market 1:25:22 51 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL 1:25:28 52 Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC 1:25:31 53 Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) MarathonMTB.com 1:26:20 54 Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal 1:26:26 55 Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab 1:27:40 56 Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia 1:28:40 57 Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch 1:30:06 58 Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine 1:35:14 59 Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation 1:36:05 60 Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 3 1:36:56 61 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS 1:37:20 62 Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau 1:38:38 63 Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing 1:39:01 64 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing 1:39:26 65 Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak 1:39:49 66 Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men 1:39:59 67 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 1:42:00 68 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys 1:45:42 69 Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips 1:47:12 70 Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys 1:49:19 71 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope 1:50:44 72 Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter 1:50:44 73 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach 1:50:57 74 Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa 1:51:14 75 Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea 1:51:15 76 Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action 1:51:44 77 Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement 1:52:07 78 Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt 1:54:29 79 Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L 1:56:06 80 joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 2 1:57:11 81 Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 1:57:33 82 Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express 1:57:55 83 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport 1:58:38 84 Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR 1:58:39 85 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke 1:58:49 86 Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 44 2:00:11 87 Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital 2:00:11 88 Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids 2:01:03 89 Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com 2:03:08 90 Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports 2:04:01 91 Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital 2:04:36 92 Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team 2:04:36 93 Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 2:04:48 94 Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com 2:04:57 95 Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi 2:07:57 96 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference 2:08:16 97 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles 2:08:39 98 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY 2:11:09 99 Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders 2:12:28 100 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys 2:12:40 101 Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules 2:14:26 102 Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine 2:17:07 103 Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 2:17:40 104 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group 2:18:50 105 Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle 2:18:51 106 Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA 2:18:54 107 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama 2:22:19 108 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers 2:23:49 109 Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com 2:24:06 110 Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame 2:25:05 111 Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal 2:25:17 112 Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC 2:25:49 113 Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl 2:26:07 114 Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream 2:27:31 115 Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi 2:29:07 116 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY 2:32:27 117 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness 2:34:06 118 Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers 2:34:41 119 Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing 2:34:54 120 Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl 2:35:05 121 David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas 2:35:17 122 Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri 2:35:23 123 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 2:38:21 124 Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic 2:39:14 125 Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets 2:40:05 126 Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom 2:40:37 127 Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk 2:41:30 128 Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice 2:42:31 129 Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW2 2:43:23 130 Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company 2:46:04 131 Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free 2:46:46 132 Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat 2:46:58 133 Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom 2:47:07 134 Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew 2:47:17 135 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo 2:49:06 136 Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar 2:49:19 137 Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo 2:49:35 138 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders 2:50:13 139 Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico 2:50:13 140 David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo 2:51:22 141 Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette 2:52:08 142 Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk 2:52:23 143 Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing 2:52:29 144 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold 2:53:26 145 Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire 2:54:10 146 Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro 2:55:48 147 Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists 2:56:33 148 Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank 2:56:33 149 Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka 2:57:06 150 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 2:59:52 151 Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes 3:01:19 152 Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand 3:02:33 153 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz 3:02:52 154 Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS 3:06:03 155 Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 3:08:29 156 Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB 3:08:41 157 Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 3:09:59 158 Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit 3:11:18 159 Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water 3:11:51 160 Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn 3:12:50 161 Cameron Adams (RSA) & Jonathan Vogel (RSA) 3:13:49 162 Chris Anderson (RSA) & Nico Van Zyl (RSA) Iron Fist 3:14:23 163 Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers 3:16:58 164 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem 3:17:30 165 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 3:18:09 166 Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls 3:18:13 167 Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-3 3:19:01 168 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP 3:19:48 169 Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill 3:20:32 170 Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life 3:21:17 171 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin 3:24:03 172 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon 3:24:04 173 Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens 3:28:47 174 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk 3:29:00 175 Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba 3:29:29 176 Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 3:29:39 177 Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait 3:30:53 178 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 3:30:54 179 Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen 3:30:56 180 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex02 3:31:01 181 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers 3:31:24 182 Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's 3:31:54 183 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online 3:32:39 184 Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen 3:32:44 185 Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces 3:32:54 186 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 3:33:02 187 Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne' 3:33:27 188 Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund 3:34:21 189 John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL 3:35:11 190 Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers 3:36:52 191 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 974 3:37:43 192 Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top 3:39:26 193 Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD 3:39:56 194 Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles 3:39:59 195 Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs 3:41:35 196 Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef 3:43:14 197 Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass 3:44:21 198 Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga 3:45:34 199 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma 3:45:35 200 Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 2 3:45:36 201 Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots 3:50:13 202 Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash 3:50:32 203 Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile 3:50:54 204 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class 3:52:06 205 Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini 3:52:15 206 Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure 3:52:16 207 Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-2 3:53:09 208 Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies 3:53:10 209 Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO 3:53:27 210 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas 3:54:54 211 Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) & Gus Albuquerque (Bra) Mangho 3:55:03 212 Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish 3:55:31 213 Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton 3:56:56 214 Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman 3:56:58 215 Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain 3:58:10 216 Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme 3:58:41 217 Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech 3:58:44 218 Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables 4:00:04 219 Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring 4:00:15 220 Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore 4:00:31 222 Sintu Vives (And) & Alex Rebes (Spa) sintuvives.com 4:01:17 223 Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless 4:01:17 224 Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing 4:02:30 225 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car 4:03:04 226 Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) Serenity Now 4:03:20 227 Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance 4:06:07 228 Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss 4:06:10 229 Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg 4:06:41 230 Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO 4:07:17 231 Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M 4:07:50 232 Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius 4:09:31 233 Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics 4:11:15 234 Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors 4:11:15 235 Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK 4:11:17 236 Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics 4:12:17 237 Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance 4:13:29 238 Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 4:14:40 239 Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas 4:15:47 240 Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice 4:16:11 241 Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans 4:17:23 242 Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec 4:18:06 243 George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD 4:19:40 244 Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers 4:24:03 245 Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist 4:25:56 246 John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains 4:26:38 247 Josias Barbosa (Bra) & Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) Palito e Pelota 4:27:15 248 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders 4:28:22 249 Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's 4:29:11 250 Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys 4:30:09 251 Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo 4:32:16 252 Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs 4:33:31 253 Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 2 4:34:52 254 Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens 4:35:47 255 Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 1 4:38:48 256 Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation 4:39:28 257 Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery 4:41:54 258 Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 4:42:51 259 Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ2 4:43:41 260 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT 4:44:07 261 Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers 4:45:03 262 Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory 4:45:42 263 Humberto Cardoso (RSA) & Mauritz Walters (RSA) Wimpy Ceres 4:48:00 264 Heinrich Putter (GBr) & Jean Botes (RSA) Merriman Men 4:49:59 265 Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders 4:50:53 266 Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland 4:50:53 267 Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts 4:53:21 268 Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones 4:56:56 269 Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS 4:57:08 270 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One 4:58:08 271 Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 2 4:59:22 272 John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas 5:00:13 273 Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon 5:02:00

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN 6:43:36 2 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast 0:05:05 3 Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas 0:12:09 4 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies 0:26:11 5 Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 0:32:03 6 Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic 0:42:49 7 Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF 0:49:20 8 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies 0:52:14 9 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN 0:54:34 10 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies 0:59:05 11 Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant 1:07:17 12 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 1:24:32 13 Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape 1:35:36 14 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens 1:44:11 15 Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas 1:47:57 16 Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief 1:51:37 17 Andrea Huser (Swi) & Christine Wyss (Swi) Bl?emlisalp 1:52:10 18 Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses 2:25:58 19 M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush 2:57:44 20 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths 3:01:57

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 6:13:11 2 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge 0:04:37 3 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild 0:23:10 4 Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com 0:29:51 5 Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge 0:33:53 6 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race 0:38:50 7 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport 0:40:15 8 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel 0:40:53 9 Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro 0:42:16 10 Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing 0:42:38 11 Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed 1:08:34 12 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 1:19:46 13 Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone 1:31:16 14 Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech 1:46:22 15 Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's 2:00:19 16 Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 2:04:00 17 Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one 2:07:56 18 Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips 2:14:02 19 Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked 2:14:10 20 Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd 2:21:48 21 Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride 2:23:01 22 Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active 2:24:48 23 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley? 2:26:43 24 Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck 2:27:01 25 Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH 2:28:18 26 Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing 2:28:39 27 Riaan Maree (RSA) & Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) Tasol Solar 2:29:55 28 Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark 2:38:55 29 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz 2:44:46 30 Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree 2:45:00 31 Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah 2:45:00 32 Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat 2:48:26 33 Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude 2:55:42 34 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers 2:56:53 35 Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS 2:56:55 36 Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation 2:58:34 37 Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge 3:03:04 38 Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia 3:04:48 39 Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling 3:06:56 40 Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 111 3:10:37 41 Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan 3:11:37 42 Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 3:11:40 43 Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU 3:14:37 44 Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem 3:15:34 45 Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira 3:20:18 46 Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets 3:28:07 47 Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur 3:28:11 48 David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 3:28:32 49 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis 3:33:30 50 Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 3 3:35:53 51 Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils 3:39:46 52 Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail 3:42:14 53 Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 3:48:03 54 Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 3:51:59

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi 5:35:20 2 Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel 0:14:54 3 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos 0:19:40 4 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO 0:25:52 5 Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab 0:25:55 6 Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree 0:37:52 7 Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley 0:43:17 8 Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing 0:44:10 9 Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW 0:51:21 10 David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool 0:54:49 11 Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota 0:56:09 12 Markus Pielenz (Ger) & Christoph Pielenz (Ger) Adidas Medsport 0:57:04 13 Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za 1:05:42 14 Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers 1:06:37 15 Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil 1:07:52 16 Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles 1:11:45 17 David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin' 1:12:26 18 Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN 1:18:38 19 Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega 1:19:42 20 Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya 1:19:55 21 Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs 1:20:18 22 Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 2 1:20:42 23 Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 2 1:21:15 24 Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO 1:22:58 25 Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad 1:22:59 26 Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa 1:29:12 27 Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux 1:29:29 28 Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level 1:32:47 29 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 2 1:34:35 30 Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam 1:36:45 31 Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST 1:37:12 32 Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap 1:38:09 33 Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.1 1:38:47 34 Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela 1:39:10 35 Thomas Dooley (USA) & Mike Hogan (USA) Singletrack.com/Justin's Nut Butter 1:39:18 36 Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz 1:40:17 37 Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers 1:42:00 38 Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II 1:44:39 39 Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises 1:46:27 40 Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld 1:46:47 41 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes 1:49:24 42 Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 2 1:50:01 43 Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing 1:50:06 44 Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar 1:51:10 45 Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne 1:52:31 46 Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic 1:54:45 47 John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 1:54:59 48 Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 3 1:55:19 49 Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 2 1:55:35 50 John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates 1:56:12 51 Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling 1:56:38 52 Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim 1:56:44 53 Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas 1:57:37 54 Koos Klopper (RSA) & Danie Marais (RSA) Cycle Lab ETA Solutions 1:59:50 55 Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump 2:01:37 56 Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates 2:05:19 57 Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen 2:05:39 58 Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 2 2:13:48 59 Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe 2:22:42 60 Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion 2:25:05 61 Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc 2:25:22 62 Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike 2:26:51 63 Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders 2:27:43 64 Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets 2:27:47 65 Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 2:27:48 66 Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized 2:28:54 67 Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners 2:31:22 68 Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables 2:31:58 69 Marius Sullwald (RSA) & Schalk De Villiers (RSA) Coastal Labels 2:32:20 70 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN 2:32:30 71 Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild 2:32:35 72 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing 2:32:36 73 Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani 2:33:47 74 Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde 2:35:07 75 Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets 2:35:07 76 Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering 2:36:48 77 Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ? 2:37:45 78 Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 2 2:38:48 79 Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB 2:39:43 80 Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders 2:42:43 81 Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town 2:49:21 82 Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies 2:50:21 83 Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop 2:52:31 84 Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter 2:54:53 85 Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns 2:55:50 86 Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro 2:56:16 87 Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay 2:56:20 88 Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets 2:56:24 89 Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy 3:00:25 90 Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam 3:02:27 91 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz 3:02:35 92 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas 3:03:37 93 Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs 3:04:32 94 Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars 3:05:22 95 David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday 3:09:01 96 Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters 3:09:15 97 Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs 3:12:29 98 Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle 3:17:34 99 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 2 3:19:34 100 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates 3:20:37 101 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters 3:23:12 102 Niall Evans (RSA) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) zhivage 3:23:46 103 Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts 3:25:38 104 Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove 3:26:23 105 Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet 3:26:26 106 Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy 3:27:36 107 Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys 3:29:50 108 Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade 3:29:53 109 Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop 3:30:57 110 Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker 3:31:23 110 Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies 112 Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers 3:33:31 113 Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues 3:35:16 114 Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood 3:37:19 115 Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB) 3:39:39 116 Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey 3:39:40 117 Mario Roma (Bra) & Adauto Belli (Bra) Brasil Soul - RC BIKES - Brasil Ride 3:40:20 118 Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota 3:40:29 119 Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak 3:41:37 120 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks 3:43:23 121 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto 3:43:30 122 Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre 3:44:12 123 carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena 3:44:39 124 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop 3:49:34 125 Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli 3:50:10 126 Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects 3:52:39 127 Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec 3:53:38 128 Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara 3:57:44 129 Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink 3:58:16 130 Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works 3:58:34 131 Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst 3:58:38 132 Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs 3:59:24 133 Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M 4:01:56 134 Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team 4:04:20 135 Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton 4:06:13 136 Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe 4:06:53 137 Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk 4:08:44 138 Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys 4:09:22 139 Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters 4:09:45 140 Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls 4:10:26 141 Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped 4:11:37 142 Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 3 4:13:09 143 Mellis Walker (RSA) & Pieter Kunz (RSA) eXXaro - eXXcel 4:13:58 144 Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless 4:15:06 145 Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers 4:15:14 146 Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike 4:17:09 147 Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers 4:27:05 148 Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne 4:29:49 149 Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots 4:30:48 150 Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets 4:30:50 151 Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon 4:33:23 152 Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer 4:34:13 153 Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers 4:34:18 154 Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee 4:35:22

Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 14:34:14 2 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 0:06:15 3 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 0:08:32 4 Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro 0:24:22 5 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:25:50 6 Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 2 0:36:04 7 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek 0:37:12 8 Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:39:32 9 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas 0:59:47 10 Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing 1:06:17 11 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 3 1:10:03 12 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 2 1:15:16 13 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 1:20:46 14 Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing 1:27:20 15 Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka 1:38:38 16 Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix 1:39:30 17 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM 1:40:56 18 Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike 1:46:13 19 Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 2 1:54:46 20 Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis 1:59:47 21 Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost/Specialized 2:13:36 22 Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour 2:22:13 23 Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida 2:25:14 24 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 2:26:25 25 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing 2:39:03 26 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2:43:26 27 Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande 2:52:11 28 Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes 3:05:51 29 Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone 3:10:23 30 Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com 3:11:44 31 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling 3:12:19 32 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike 3:13:23 33 Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC 3:15:31 34 Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil 3:16:55 35 Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com 3:21:48 36 Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador 3:23:49 37 Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC 3:31:16 38 Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) MarathonMTB.com 3:38:20 39 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 3:39:44 40 Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 3:46:35 41 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom 3:46:43 42 Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness 3:48:27 43 Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK 4:00:17 44 Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers 4:02:46 45 David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit 4:03:13 46 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 3 4:13:00 47 Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market 4:13:46 48 Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) & Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE 4:14:10 49 James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike 4:15:55 50 David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss 4:21:36 51 Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch 4:23:32 52 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch 4:27:43 53 Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 4:28:41 54 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL 4:32:32 55 Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 3 4:37:11 56 Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab 4:38:38 57 Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis 4:38:44 58 Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia 4:41:19 59 Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal 4:45:09 60 Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine 4:48:21 61 Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea 4:50:51 62 Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 4:53:58 63 Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak 4:59:57 64 Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement 5:07:16 65 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach 5:11:08 66 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 5:11:59 67 Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men 5:16:44 68 Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips 5:21:18 69 Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital 5:24:31 70 Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing 5:27:57 71 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys 5:31:04 72 Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau 5:35:43 73 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS 5:35:59 74 Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa 5:38:41 75 Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys 5:43:47 76 Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt 5:46:07 77 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke 5:53:06 78 Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action 5:58:54 79 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope 6:00:13 80 Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter 6:01:17 81 Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports 6:01:41 82 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport 6:07:42 83 Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation 6:09:04 84 Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR 6:09:26 85 Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com 6:10:54 86 Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules 6:12:12 87 Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids 6:13:52 88 Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 6:19:22 89 Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine 6:22:05 90 Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi 6:22:13 91 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference 6:23:30 92 Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital 6:24:37 93 Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team 6:25:59 94 Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders 6:26:27 95 Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com 6:27:24 96 Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 44 6:28:59 97 Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream 6:37:53 98 Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express 6:40:00 99 Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal 6:47:20 100 Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC 6:47:45 101 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 6:48:08 102 Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle 6:51:24 103 joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 2 6:51:57 104 Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L 6:57:07 105 Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 7:03:46 106 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers 7:07:26 107 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys 7:09:50 108 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama 7:14:01 109 Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi 7:14:04 110 Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame 7:15:33 111 Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl 7:21:31 112 Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com 7:25:05 113 Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets 7:26:28 114 Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico 7:30:46 115 Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA 7:31:12 116 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY 7:31:25 117 Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri 7:37:09 118 Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing 7:38:13 119 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group 7:40:23 120 Chris Anderson (RSA) & Nico Van Zyl (RSA) Iron Fist 7:40:57 121 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness 7:48:23 122 Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers 7:49:37 123 Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers 7:52:32 124 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY 7:53:24 125 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles 7:55:08 126 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo 7:58:04 127 Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew 8:06:22 128 Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk 8:08:21 129 Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk 8:09:49 130 Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom 8:13:02 131 Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat 8:14:10 132 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold 8:16:48 133 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders 8:22:10 134 Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice 8:23:55 135 Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom 8:27:37 136 David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas 8:30:23 137 Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl 8:31:57 138 Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free 8:32:50 139 Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire 8:37:17 140 Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank 8:40:58 141 Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW2 8:41:34 142 Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic 8:42:09 143 Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes 8:42:11 144 Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit 8:42:25 145 Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company 8:44:28 146 Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette 8:46:02 147 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 8:49:53 148 Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists 8:52:14 149 Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar 8:53:26 150 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers 8:57:48 151 Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo 9:00:23 152 Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB 9:02:58 153 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz 9:03:06 154 Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-3 9:04:44 155 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 974 9:11:18 156 Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand 9:25:42 157 Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS 9:26:29 158 Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 9:30:24 159 Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill 9:33:13 160 Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water 9:44:51 161 Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka 9:45:46 162 David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo 9:46:24 163 Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen 9:49:29 164 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex02 9:53:01 165 Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 2 9:54:44 166 Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 9:55:07 167 Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing 9:55:34 168 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem 10:00:39 169 John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL 10:02:10 170 Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls 10:04:55 171 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 10:06:27 172 Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn 10:06:32 173 Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) & Gus Albuquerque (Bra) Mangho 10:10:26 174 Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro 10:11:14 175 Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots 10:11:25 176 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin 10:11:31 177 Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 10:15:34 178 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon 10:16:58 179 Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne' 10:19:50 180 Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers 10:20:17 181 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk 10:22:41 182 Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec 183 Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens 10:24:01 184 Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile 10:26:34 185 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP 10:26:38 186 Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba 10:26:42 187 Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait 10:28:32 188 Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga 10:28:48 189 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 10:33:19 190 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 10:34:40 191 Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen 10:34:52 192 Josias Barbosa (Bra) & Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) Palito e Pelota 10:35:43 193 Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces 10:42:06 194 Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life 10:42:45 195 Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top 10:42:52 196 Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance 10:44:51 197 Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables 10:45:07 198 Cameron Adams (RSA) & Jonathan Vogel (RSA) 10:45:21 199 Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech 10:51:22 200 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online 10:52:00 201 Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure 10:54:51 202 Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss 10:57:17 203 Sintu Vives (And) & Alex Rebes (Spa) sintuvives.com 10:57:57 204 Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton 11:01:04 205 Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund 11:03:02 206 Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's 11:09:02 207 Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini 11:15:46 208 Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg 11:23:55 209 Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs 11:24:45 210 Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M 11:24:48 211 Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish 11:38:34 212 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class 11:39:09 213 Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring 11:39:36 214 Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 1 11:40:16 215 Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 11:42:45 216 Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 2 11:43:02 217 Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) Serenity Now 11:43:14 218 Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO 11:48:43 219 Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass 11:48:59 220 Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles 11:49:49 221 Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD 11:57:59 222 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma 12:01:14 223 Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman 12:03:11 224 Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless 12:07:31 225 Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore 12:07:34 226 Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas 12:07:51 227 Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing 12:08:36 228 Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist 12:14:14 229 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas 12:15:13 230 Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS 12:21:50 231 Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies 12:23:56 232 Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme 12:24:17 233 Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's 12:28:01 234 Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics 12:31:29 235 Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans 12:34:09 236 Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK 12:34:14 237 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car 12:35:07 238 Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-2 12:46:01 239 Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain 12:49:36 240 Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys 12:49:44 241 Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics 12:50:21 242 John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains 12:56:49 243 Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon 12:58:02 244 Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius 12:58:47 245 Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef 12:59:12 246 George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD 13:01:04 247 Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO 13:01:16 248 Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice 13:02:54 249 Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory 13:03:07 250 Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash 13:05:48 251 Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance 13:10:35 252 Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ2 13:20:04 253 Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo 13:20:15 254 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders 13:20:56 255 Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery 13:21:12 256 Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 2 13:22:47 257 Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors 13:26:55 258 Humberto Cardoso (RSA) & Mauritz Walters (RSA) Wimpy Ceres 13:32:27 259 Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts 13:44:52 260 Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers 13:51:19 261 Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers 13:58:53 262 Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs 13:59:21 263 Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens 14:08:58 264 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT 14:24:38 265 Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 14:31:47 266 Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation 14:48:15 267 Heinrich Putter (GBr) & Jean Botes (RSA) Merriman Men 14:58:36 268 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One 15:00:09 269 Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones 15:24:31 270 Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland 15:34:02 271 Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders 15:44:52 272 John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas 15:52:11

Women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN 19:25:15 2 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast 0:22:07 3 Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas 0:56:46 4 Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 1:18:24 5 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies 1:45:37 6 Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic 2:16:10 7 Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant 2:23:41 8 Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF 2:25:22 9 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies 2:31:16 10 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN 2:41:10 11 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies 2:48:39 12 Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape 4:17:21 13 Andrea Huser (Swi) & Christine Wyss (Swi) Bl?emlisalp 4:32:01 14 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 5:04:51 15 Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas 5:18:23 16 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens 5:34:32 17 Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief 5:37:27 18 Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses 7:17:27 19 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths 8:31:20 20 M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush 8:39:12

Mixed general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 17:29:20 2 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge 0:38:15 3 Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com 1:27:11 4 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild 1:32:12 5 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race 2:17:41 6 Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro 2:38:20 7 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel 2:41:15 8 Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge 2:53:22 9 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport 2:55:43 10 Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing 2:58:13 11 Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone 4:21:47 12 Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed 4:31:23 13 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 4:47:13 14 Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech 5:26:49 15 Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 6:08:04 16 Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked 6:44:59 17 Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat 6:56:16 18 Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's 7:00:32 19 Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active 7:02:44 20 Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH 7:04:49 21 Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one 7:08:03 22 Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride 7:15:50 23 Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd 7:27:18 24 Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing 7:30:51 25 Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck 7:38:51 26 Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips 7:55:47 27 Riaan Maree (RSA) & Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) Tasol Solar 8:00:10 28 Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah 8:03:00 29 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley? 8:12:04 30 Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree 8:31:38 31 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz 8:36:26 32 Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark 9:00:34 33 Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia 9:12:53 34 Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation 9:17:17 35 Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan 9:43:05 36 Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 111 9:51:12 37 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers 10:01:56 38 Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 10:03:08 39 Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS 10:21:17 40 Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge 10:33:10 41 Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail 10:40:54 42 Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira 10:46:58 43 Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling 10:53:38 44 Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils 10:59:04 45 Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem 11:04:51 46 Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU 11:05:00 47 David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 11:06:45 48 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis 11:26:55 49 Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur 11:39:48 50 Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 3 11:41:49 51 Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets 11:44:08 52 Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 11:48:31 53 Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude 12:31:46 54 Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 12:53:40