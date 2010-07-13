Trending

Macpherson beats Hemsley in two-up sprint

Hogan tails Jacobs across line, claims overall win

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Macpherson (Prime Estate)2:41:52
2Samantha Hemsley (ACTAS-NTID)
3Jessie Maclean0:00:54
4Lisa Jacobs0:01:27
5Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate)
6Bron Ryan (ACTAS-NTID)0:01:46
7Myra Moller (Lawson Homes Cycling Team)
8Kendelle Hodges (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)0:02:13
9Sue Forsyth
10Rebecca Halliday
11Gracie Elvin
12Imogen Vize
13Laura Luxford
14Zoe Watters (MB Cycles)
15Simon Grounds (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)0:02:16
16Rebecca Werner0:03:12
17Rebecca Domange (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)
18Alex Carle (ACTAS-NTID)
19Nikolina Orlic (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)0:04:31
20India Mclean
21Jane Gordon
22Laura Meadley (ACTAS-NTID)
23Sally Robbins (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)0:06:10
24Amy Bradley (Degani)0:06:16
25Lisa Antill
26Libby Adamson0:06:18
27Yvette Amaral0:06:20
28Caitlin Turner0:06:24
29Davina Summers0:06:38
30Nicole Whitburn (Prime Estate)0:08:17
31Brielle Carlton (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)0:09:52
32Ingrid Trotter (Degani)0:14:12
33Justyna Lubkowski0:17:16
34Anna Kauffmann0:30:31

Final Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate)7:15:37
2Lisa Jacobs0:00:55
3Bron Ryan (ACTAS-NTID)0:01:50
4Jenny Macpherson (Prime Estate)0:02:57
5Samantha Hemsley (ACTAS-NTID)0:04:16
6Myra Moller (Lawson Homes Cycling Team)0:04:25
7Kendelle Hodges (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)0:05:09
8Simon Grounds (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)0:05:23
9Sue Forsyth0:05:38
10Imogen Vize0:05:41
11Zoe Watters (MB Cycles)0:06:10
12Laura Luxford0:06:38
13Alex Carle (ACTAS-NTID)0:06:43
14Rebecca Halliday0:07:09
15Rebecca Domange (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)0:07:45
16Gracie Elvin0:08:04
17Jessie Maclean0:08:07
18India Mclean0:08:14
19Rebecca Werner0:08:28
20Nikolina Orlic (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)0:09:03
21Caitlin Turner0:10:29
22Davina Summers0:10:36
23Amy Bradley (Degani)0:10:49
24Jane Gordon0:12:41
25Nicole Whitburn (Prime Estate)0:15:41
26Laura Meadley (ACTAS-NTID)0:16:09
27Sally Robbins (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)0:16:13
28Libby Adamson0:18:36
29Yvette Amaral0:19:19
30Brielle Carlton (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)0:20:13
31Lisa Antill0:23:14
32Justyna Lubkowski0:41:53
33Anna Kauffmann0:55:53

