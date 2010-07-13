Macpherson beats Hemsley in two-up sprint
Hogan tails Jacobs across line, claims overall win
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenny Macpherson (Prime Estate)
|2:41:52
|2
|Samantha Hemsley (ACTAS-NTID)
|3
|Jessie Maclean
|0:00:54
|4
|Lisa Jacobs
|0:01:27
|5
|Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate)
|6
|Bron Ryan (ACTAS-NTID)
|0:01:46
|7
|Myra Moller (Lawson Homes Cycling Team)
|8
|Kendelle Hodges (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)
|0:02:13
|9
|Sue Forsyth
|10
|Rebecca Halliday
|11
|Gracie Elvin
|12
|Imogen Vize
|13
|Laura Luxford
|14
|Zoe Watters (MB Cycles)
|15
|Simon Grounds (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
|0:02:16
|16
|Rebecca Werner
|0:03:12
|17
|Rebecca Domange (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)
|18
|Alex Carle (ACTAS-NTID)
|19
|Nikolina Orlic (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
|0:04:31
|20
|India Mclean
|21
|Jane Gordon
|22
|Laura Meadley (ACTAS-NTID)
|23
|Sally Robbins (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
|0:06:10
|24
|Amy Bradley (Degani)
|0:06:16
|25
|Lisa Antill
|26
|Libby Adamson
|0:06:18
|27
|Yvette Amaral
|0:06:20
|28
|Caitlin Turner
|0:06:24
|29
|Davina Summers
|0:06:38
|30
|Nicole Whitburn (Prime Estate)
|0:08:17
|31
|Brielle Carlton (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
|0:09:52
|32
|Ingrid Trotter (Degani)
|0:14:12
|33
|Justyna Lubkowski
|0:17:16
|34
|Anna Kauffmann
|0:30:31
|1
|Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate)
|7:15:37
|2
|Lisa Jacobs
|0:00:55
|3
|Bron Ryan (ACTAS-NTID)
|0:01:50
|4
|Jenny Macpherson (Prime Estate)
|0:02:57
|5
|Samantha Hemsley (ACTAS-NTID)
|0:04:16
|6
|Myra Moller (Lawson Homes Cycling Team)
|0:04:25
|7
|Kendelle Hodges (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)
|0:05:09
|8
|Simon Grounds (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
|0:05:23
|9
|Sue Forsyth
|0:05:38
|10
|Imogen Vize
|0:05:41
|11
|Zoe Watters (MB Cycles)
|0:06:10
|12
|Laura Luxford
|0:06:38
|13
|Alex Carle (ACTAS-NTID)
|0:06:43
|14
|Rebecca Halliday
|0:07:09
|15
|Rebecca Domange (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)
|0:07:45
|16
|Gracie Elvin
|0:08:04
|17
|Jessie Maclean
|0:08:07
|18
|India Mclean
|0:08:14
|19
|Rebecca Werner
|0:08:28
|20
|Nikolina Orlic (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
|0:09:03
|21
|Caitlin Turner
|0:10:29
|22
|Davina Summers
|0:10:36
|23
|Amy Bradley (Degani)
|0:10:49
|24
|Jane Gordon
|0:12:41
|25
|Nicole Whitburn (Prime Estate)
|0:15:41
|26
|Laura Meadley (ACTAS-NTID)
|0:16:09
|27
|Sally Robbins (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
|0:16:13
|28
|Libby Adamson
|0:18:36
|29
|Yvette Amaral
|0:19:19
|30
|Brielle Carlton (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
|0:20:13
|31
|Lisa Antill
|0:23:14
|32
|Justyna Lubkowski
|0:41:53
|33
|Anna Kauffmann
|0:55:53
