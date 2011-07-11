Sulzberger takes dominant victory in road race
Defending champion becomes new leader on final day
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)
|1:17:03
|2
|Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:01:52
|3
|Sue Forsyth
|4
|Allison Rice (Team Suzuki)
|5
|Racquel Sheath
|0:02:39
|6
|Sinead Noonan (Team SASI Cycling)
|7
|Chloe Mcconville (Jayco Vis Women's Team)
|8
|Kendelle Hodges (Jayco Vis Women's Team)
|9
|India Faehndrich
|10
|Antonia Abbisogni
|11
|Elle Dalton
|0:02:42
|12
|Beck Wiasak (Team Suzuki)
|0:03:55
|13
|Ailie Mcdonald
|0:03:56
|14
|Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)
|0:03:58
|15
|Kat Baker
|0:04:02
|16
|Bron Ryan (Team Suzuki)
|0:04:12
|17
|Ellen Skerritt
|0:04:17
|18
|Julia Main
|0:05:21
|19
|Hannah Van Kampen
|0:05:41
|20
|Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)
|0:06:00
|21
|Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)
|0:06:29
|22
|Letitia Custance (Team SASI Cycling)
|23
|Kimberley Wells
|0:06:51
|24
|Megan Bagworth
|25
|Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar)
|0:06:54
|26
|Ruby Livingstone
|27
|Brigitte Hicks
|28
|Kayley Murdoch
|0:06:55
|29
|Danyela Van der Sande
|0:06:57
|30
|Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)
|0:07:06
|31
|Rachel Southee
|0:07:09
|32
|Kayla Salopek
|0:07:41
|33
|Alice Wallett
|0:09:38
|34
|Brooke Langereis
|0:16:53
|35
|April Langereis
|0:16:56
|36
|Amy Austin
|0:28:21
