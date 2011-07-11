Trending

Sulzberger takes dominant victory in road race

Defending champion becomes new leader on final day

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)1:17:03
2Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)0:01:52
3Sue Forsyth
4Allison Rice (Team Suzuki)
5Racquel Sheath0:02:39
6Sinead Noonan (Team SASI Cycling)
7Chloe Mcconville (Jayco Vis Women's Team)
8Kendelle Hodges (Jayco Vis Women's Team)
9India Faehndrich
10Antonia Abbisogni
11Elle Dalton0:02:42
12Beck Wiasak (Team Suzuki)0:03:55
13Ailie Mcdonald0:03:56
14Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)0:03:58
15Kat Baker0:04:02
16Bron Ryan (Team Suzuki)0:04:12
17Ellen Skerritt0:04:17
18Julia Main0:05:21
19Hannah Van Kampen0:05:41
20Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)0:06:00
21Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)0:06:29
22Letitia Custance (Team SASI Cycling)
23Kimberley Wells0:06:51
24Megan Bagworth
25Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar)0:06:54
26Ruby Livingstone
27Brigitte Hicks
28Kayley Murdoch0:06:55
29Danyela Van der Sande0:06:57
30Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)0:07:06
31Rachel Southee0:07:09
32Kayla Salopek0:07:41
33Alice Wallett0:09:38
34Brooke Langereis0:16:53
35April Langereis0:16:56
36Amy Austin0:28:21

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)

 

