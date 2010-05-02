Image 1 of 20 Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) repeats his 2009 Canberra Tour stage 3 victory. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 2 of 20 Canberra Tour winner Ben Dyball with Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans team-mate Cameron Peterson. (Image credit: Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans) Image 3 of 20 Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate) finished with 57 seconds in the bank to win the 2010 Canberra Tour. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 4 of 20 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) gets the penultimate KOM on the return leg from Corin Dam. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 5 of 20 After the disappointment of his Stage 2 second place Alistair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) stayed in the mix for all of Stage 3. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 6 of 20 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) is chased down by the lead bunch on the surge into Stromlo Forest Park. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 7 of 20 May in Canberra is autumn weather, but top-10 finishing team-mates Adam Phelan and Alistair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) felt the heat today. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 8 of 20 Overall winner Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) was all smiles with today's victory. The win puts him on top of the National Road Series standings. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 9 of 20 2009 Canberra Tour winner Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) would be disappointed not to have made up the 34 seconds needed to catch Ben Dyball. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 10 of 20 Jenny McPherson (Prime Estate) celebrates a head-wind sprint to win Stage 3. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 11 of 20 Samantha Hemsley (ACTAS-NTID) leads Jenny McPherson (Prime Estate) into the finish of the elite women 85km Stage 3. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 12 of 20 2010 Canberra Tour podium (L-R): Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers), Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) and Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B). (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 13 of 20 Women's tour leader Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate) before the start of Stage 3. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 14 of 20 Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate) gets down to work to defend her position as the elite women depart for the tough tour of the Canberra hills. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 15 of 20 Eventual tour winner Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) didn't reveal too much of the plan at the start of Stage 3. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 16 of 20 The elite men depart Stromlo Forest Park for the final 130km stage of the Canberra Tour. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 17 of 20 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) tops Mt McDonald before the descent to the Cotter. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 18 of 20 The bunch together over Mt McDonald with Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) contemplating what's required to retain his 2009 Canberra Tour crown. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 19 of 20 The lead trio of Samantha Hemsley (ACTAS-NTID), Jenny McPherson (Prime Estate) and Jessie Maclean (Canberra Cycling Club) climb out of the Cotter valley on the way home. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 20 of 20 Elite women overall podium (L-R): Lisa Jacobs (Carnegie Caulfied CC), Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate) and Bron Ryan (ACTAS-NTID). (Image credit: Greg Long Photography)

Defending Canberra Tour champion Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) claimed the race’s final stage victory in a small bunch sprint. The victory offered both Clarke and his Tasmanian team some consolation after working hard throughout the event to live up to its pre-race favourites status, but failing to catch the Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans squad.

The Genesys Wealth Advisers team gave its all to close the gap between overnight leader Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans) and Clarke. The stage victory and its accompanying bonus seconds was everything Clarke could hope to achieve on the stage, however Dyball managed to stay with the lead group and maintain a 34 second lead.

Clarke held off round one winner Luke Durbridge (Jayco-Skins) and Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) in the sprint to the line. Dyball finished the stage in eighth place.

Originally 11 riders until shedding Harry Rassie (Race-Fenton Green & Co) in the final kilometres, the breakaway group put one minute into the chase group by race’s end. The pace was high enough to shatter the peloton, with nearly half the peloton finishing at least 15 minutes behind on the 130 kilometre stage.

Genesys Wealth Advisers also picked up the tour’s mountains classification victory, with Nathan Earle sealing his lead in the standings by increasing his tally to 26 points today. Clarke assisted with securing the jersey by accumulating 16 points on today’s stage, preventing a threat from Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans rider Cameron Peterson from materialising.

Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans sport director Pat Jonker was delighted with the work of his riders in Canberra. “I am very impressed by the team work displayed and the mateship of the guys,” said Jonker. “I couldn’t fault their performance all weekend. They did exactly as we planned and executed our plan perfectly each day.

“There were a number of times that things were in the balance and the guys not only absorbed significant pressure but did it with a steady hand and maturity beyond their years,” he added.

Dyball’s victory is the first overall win for Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans in a Cycling Australia National Road Series round. The squad made its debut at the season opening Mersey Valley Tour, having been formed by Pegasus Racing to replace the Fly V Australia team which is focusing its efforts abroad this year.

Macpherson, Hogan primed for victory

The Prime Estate squad had plenty to celebrate after the Canberra Tour’s final stage. Not only did Jenny Macpherson win the two-up sprint for the final stage, but overnight leader Joanne Hogan’s fifth place was enough to secure her the National Road Series round victory.

Macpherson was one of three riders to lead the race as it headed out of the Cotter valley on the way back to Stromlo. Macpherson was joined at the race’s head by Samantha Hemsley (ACTAS-NTID) and Jessie Maclean (Canberra Cycling Club) towards the end of the 85 kilometre stage.

Maclean was unable to stay with Hemsley and Macpherson on the return to Stromlo’s cycling park. The local rider dropped 54 seconds on the lead pair, while Macpherson only dropped Hemsley over the final metres during an uphill sprint for the finish line into a headwind.

While her team-mate was racing for the stage victory up the road, Hogan was marking her main overall rival Lisa Jacobs. The first stage winner crossed the line in fourth place, 1:27 minutes down on the leaders, with Hogan by her side.

Hogan, who is in her last race with the Prime Estate squad, also collected the mountains classification victory thanks to her unassailable lead in the category. Her round victory in Canberra adds to her second place at the Mersey Valley Tour to give Hogan the women’s NRS lead.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3:37:58 2 Luke Durbridge (Team Jayco - Skins) 3 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 4 Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B Racing Team) 5 Jason Spencer 6 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 7 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team) 8 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 9 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 10 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 11 Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green & Co) 0:00:09 12 Rene Kolbach 0:01:00 13 Tom Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 Ben Grieve-Johnson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 15 Sam Rutherford 16 Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney) 17 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling Team) 18 John Freiberg (GuitarGym-Orbea) 0:01:04 19 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 20 Aidan Mckenzie (GuitarGym-Orbea) 21 Andrew Arundel 22 Rowan Dever 0:01:07 23 Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team) 24 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:52 25 Michael Hepburn (Team Jayco - Skins) 0:02:40 26 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:42 27 Benjamin Harvey 28 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 0:02:44 29 Brent Miller (Suzuki-ACTAS) 0:03:36 30 James Ibrahim (RACE - Fenton Green & Co) 31 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 0:06:40 32 Michael Davis (GuitarGym-Orbea) 0:12:54 33 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:16:31 34 Kris Koke (Bike Bug North Sydney) 35 James Mcdulling 36 Ben Hill 37 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki-ACTAS) 38 David Deery 39 David Hanson (GuitarGym-Orbea) 40 Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney) 41 Tim Elmer (Lawson Homes Cycling Team) 42 Joel Stewart (Suzuki-ACTAS) 43 Alex Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney) 44 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling Team) 45 Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney) 46 Luis Trueba 47 Ben Manson (GuitarGym-Orbea) 48 Mitch Pearson (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 49 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 50 Kane Walker 51 Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2) 52 Brodie Talbot (search2retain-myteam2) 53 Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:21:50 54 Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2) 55 Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 56 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team) 57 Daniel O'keefe 58 Thomas Donald (search2retain-myteam2) 0:41:08 59 Steve Degallo (RACE - Fenton Green & Co) 1:24:07 DSQ Ruan Benson

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 16 pts 2 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 12 3 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 4 Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B Racing Team) 4 5 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team) 3 6 Luke Durbridge (Team Jayco - Skins) 3

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenny Macpherson (Prime Estate) 2:41:52 2 Samantha Hemsley (ACTAS-NTID) 3 Jessie Maclean 0:00:54 4 Lisa Jacobs 0:01:27 5 Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate) 6 Bron Ryan (ACTAS-NTID) 0:01:46 7 Myra Moller (Lawson Homes Cycling Team) 8 Kendelle Hodges (RACE - Fenton Green & Co) 0:02:13 9 Sue Forsyth 10 Rebecca Halliday 11 Gracie Elvin 12 Imogen Vize 13 Laura Luxford 14 Zoe Watters (MB Cycles) 15 Simon Grounds (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As) 0:02:16 16 Rebecca Werner 0:03:12 17 Rebecca Domange (RACE - Fenton Green & Co) 18 Alex Carle (ACTAS-NTID) 19 Nikolina Orlic (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As) 0:04:31 20 India Mclean 21 Jane Gordon 22 Laura Meadley (ACTAS-NTID) 23 Sally Robbins (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As) 0:06:10 24 Amy Bradley (Degani) 0:06:16 25 Lisa Antill 26 Libby Adamson 0:06:18 27 Yvette Amaral 0:06:20 28 Caitlin Turner 0:06:24 29 Davina Summers 0:06:38 30 Nicole Whitburn (Prime Estate) 0:08:17 31 Brielle Carlton (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As) 0:09:52 32 Ingrid Trotter (Degani) 0:14:12 33 Justyna Lubkowski 0:17:16 34 Anna Kauffmann 0:30:31

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenny Macpherson (Prime Estate) 13 pts 2 Samantha Hemsley (ACTAS-NTID) 11 3 Jessie Maclean 6 4 Lisa Jacobs 1 5 Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate) 1 6 Kendelle Hodges (RACE - Fenton Green & Co) 1

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 8:27:42 2 Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:34 3 Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B Racing Team) 0:00:50 4 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:01:02 5 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 0:01:04 6 Luke Durbridge (Team Jayco - Skins) 0:01:08 7 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team) 0:01:47 8 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:21 9 Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green & Co) 0:02:58 10 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:03:11 11 Jason Spencer 0:03:21 12 Andrew Arundel 0:03:31 13 Ben Grieve-Johnson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:03:49 14 Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team) 0:03:55 15 Sam Rutherford 0:04:38 16 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling Team) 0:04:39 17 Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney) 0:04:45 18 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:05:31 19 Rene Kolbach 0:05:33 20 John Freiberg (GuitarGym-Orbea) 0:05:55 21 Rowan Dever 0:06:11 22 Aidan Mckenzie (GuitarGym-Orbea) 0:06:58 23 James Ibrahim (RACE - Fenton Green & Co) 0:07:25 24 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 0:07:50 25 Michael Hepburn (Team Jayco - Skins) 0:08:17 26 Benjamin Harvey 0:08:42 27 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 0:09:14 28 Brent Miller (Suzuki-ACTAS) 0:09:36 29 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 0:09:46 30 Tom Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:13:36 31 Brodie Talbot (search2retain-myteam2) 0:17:37 32 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:20:08 33 Ben Hill 0:21:02 34 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling Team) 0:21:35 35 Kris Koke (Bike Bug North Sydney) 0:22:25 36 Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney) 37 Kane Walker 0:22:29 38 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki-ACTAS) 0:23:08 39 James Mcdulling 0:23:11 40 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 41 Alex Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney) 0:24:51 42 Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2) 0:25:19 43 Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2) 0:27:20 44 Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:28:38 45 Ben Manson (GuitarGym-Orbea) 0:28:57 46 Luis Trueba 0:29:10 47 Tim Elmer (Lawson Homes Cycling Team) 48 Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney) 0:29:51 49 David Deery 0:30:43 50 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:32:27 51 Michael Davis (GuitarGym-Orbea) 0:33:42 52 Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 0:33:51 53 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team) 0:35:45 54 David Hanson (GuitarGym-Orbea) 0:48:23 55 Mitch Pearson (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 0:50:42 56 Daniel O'keefe 0:53:12 57 Thomas Donald (search2retain-myteam2) 0:55:20 58 Joel Stewart (Suzuki-ACTAS) 1:06:02 59 Steve Degallo (RACE - Fenton Green & Co) 2:10:26

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 26 pts 2 Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 19 3 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 17 4 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 8 5 Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B Racing Team) 6 6 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 5 7 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 5 8 Luke Durbridge (Team Jayco - Skins) 5 = Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 5 10 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team) 3 11 Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team) 3 12 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 13 Alex Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney) 3 14 Michael Hepburn (Team Jayco - Skins) 1 15 Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 1

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate) 7:15:37 2 Lisa Jacobs 0:00:55 3 Bron Ryan (ACTAS-NTID) 0:01:50 4 Jenny Macpherson (Prime Estate) 0:02:57 5 Samantha Hemsley (ACTAS-NTID) 0:04:16 6 Myra Moller (Lawson Homes Cycling Team) 0:04:25 7 Kendelle Hodges (RACE - Fenton Green & Co) 0:05:09 8 Simon Grounds (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As) 0:05:23 9 Sue Forsyth 0:05:38 10 Imogen Vize 0:05:41 11 Zoe Watters (MB Cycles) 0:06:10 12 Laura Luxford 0:06:38 13 Alex Carle (ACTAS-NTID) 0:06:43 14 Rebecca Halliday 0:07:09 15 Rebecca Domange (RACE - Fenton Green & Co) 0:07:45 16 Gracie Elvin 0:08:04 17 Jessie Maclean 0:08:07 18 India Mclean 0:08:14 19 Rebecca Werner 0:08:28 20 Nikolina Orlic (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As) 0:09:03 21 Caitlin Turner 0:10:29 22 Davina Summers 0:10:36 23 Amy Bradley (Degani) 0:10:49 24 Jane Gordon 0:12:41 25 Nicole Whitburn (Prime Estate) 0:15:41 26 Laura Meadley (ACTAS-NTID) 0:16:09 27 Sally Robbins (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As) 0:16:13 28 Libby Adamson 0:18:36 29 Yvette Amaral 0:19:19 30 Brielle Carlton (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As) 0:20:13 31 Lisa Antill 0:23:14 32 Justyna Lubkowski 0:41:53 33 Anna Kauffmann 0:55:53