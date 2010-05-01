Trending

Fitzgerald skips Plan B to win stage

Dyball loses time, maintains overall lead

Image 1 of 22

Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B) celebrates a well-timed sprint to beat Alistair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) in Saturday's 109km race. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography)

Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B) celebrates a well-timed sprint to beat Alistair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) in Saturday's 109km race.
(Image credit: Greg Long Photography)
Image 2 of 22

Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans) was exhausted after a busy day defending his leader's jersey. (Image credit: Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans)

Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans) was exhausted after a busy day defending his leader’s jersey.
(Image credit: Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans)
Image 3 of 22

A beautiful day for racing but the elite women tail-enders had to work hard to get back on. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography)

A beautiful day for racing but the elite women tail-enders had to work hard to get back on.
(Image credit: Greg Long Photography)
Image 4 of 22

On the descent of the 'three sisters' the elite women need only look left to see almost the whole course that awaits them. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography)

On the descent of the 'three sisters' the elite women need only look left to see almost the whole course that awaits them.
(Image credit: Greg Long Photography)
Image 5 of 22

An early attempted break comes to naught on the descent to Uriarra Crossing. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography)

An early attempted break comes to naught on the descent to Uriarra Crossing.
(Image credit: Greg Long Photography)
Image 6 of 22

Zoe Watters (MB Cycles) amongst the lead elite women bunch.

Zoe Watters (MB Cycles) amongst the lead elite women bunch.
(Image credit: Greg Long Photography)
Image 7 of 22

The elite women peloton leaves the mountains for the run down to Uriarra Crossing. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography)

The elite women peloton leaves the mountains for the run down to Uriarra Crossing.
(Image credit: Greg Long Photography)
Image 8 of 22

Local Canberra Vikings riders Jane Gordon and Libby Adamson on familiar home turf. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography)

Local Canberra Vikings riders Jane Gordon and Libby Adamson on familiar home turf.
(Image credit: Greg Long Photography)
Image 9 of 22

Brielle Carlton (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As) comfortable with the pace.

Brielle Carlton (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As) comfortable with the pace.
(Image credit: Greg Long Photography)
Image 10 of 22

Nikolina Orlic (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As) trails Laura Medley (ACTAS-NTID) on lap one of two laps of the challenging Uriarra course. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography)

Nikolina Orlic (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As) trails Laura Medley (ACTAS-NTID) on lap one of two laps of the challenging Uriarra course.
(Image credit: Greg Long Photography)
Image 11 of 22

Team-mates Will Clarke and Nathan Earl (Genesys Wealth Advisers) had the leaders in their sites but couldn't recover the six seconds to the lead trio. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography)

Team-mates Will Clarke and Nathan Earl (Genesys Wealth Advisers) had the leaders in their sites but couldn't recover the six seconds to the lead trio.
(Image credit: Greg Long Photography)
Image 12 of 22

No mistaking the determination on Alistair Loutit's (McDonagh Blake-Witness) face in the final lap; he really deserves this one, but it wasn't his day. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography)

No mistaking the determination on Alistair Loutit's (McDonagh Blake-Witness) face in the final lap; he really deserves this one, but it wasn't his day.
(Image credit: Greg Long Photography)
Image 13 of 22

Canberra rider Alistair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) checks over his shoulder to gauge the chase before launching a courageous do-or-die race to the finish line. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography)

Canberra rider Alistair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) checks over his shoulder to gauge the chase before launching a courageous do-or-die race to the finish line.
(Image credit: Greg Long Photography)
Image 14 of 22

The chase bunch gets stretched in the climb out of Condor Creek.

The chase bunch gets stretched in the climb out of Condor Creek.
(Image credit: Greg Long Photography)
Image 15 of 22

Genesys Wealth Advisers has two riders in the breakaway as they reach the Condor Creek KOM. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography)

Genesys Wealth Advisers has two riders in the breakaway as they reach the Condor Creek KOM.
(Image credit: Greg Long Photography)
Image 16 of 22

The peloton will see the leaders on the return and know exactly what's required after they cross Condor Creek. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography)

The peloton will see the leaders on the return and know exactly what's required after they cross Condor Creek.
(Image credit: Greg Long Photography)
Image 17 of 22

With only a 90 second lead the front six riders can't afford to back off at the last turn. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography)

With only a 90 second lead the front six riders can't afford to back off at the last turn.
(Image credit: Greg Long Photography)
Image 18 of 22

Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake) looks calm in the lead bunch: how many thousands of kilometers must he have ridden on this his home course? (Image credit: Greg Long Photography)

Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake) looks calm in the lead bunch: how many thousands of kilometers must he have ridden on this his home course?
(Image credit: Greg Long Photography)
Image 19 of 22

Plenty of chat and planning amongst the men's peloton as they descend to Uriarra Crossing. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography)

Plenty of chat and planning amongst the men's peloton as they descend to Uriarra Crossing.
(Image credit: Greg Long Photography)
Image 20 of 22

The Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans team of race leader Ben Dyball take up the chase. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography)

The Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans team of race leader Ben Dyball take up the chase.
(Image credit: Greg Long Photography)
Image 21 of 22

The A grade men leave Stromlo Forest Park on the first of two laps to Condor Creek. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography)

The A grade men leave Stromlo Forest Park on the first of two laps to Condor Creek.
(Image credit: Greg Long Photography)
Image 22 of 22

In what is one of the best finishing straights for cycle racing spectators witness every desperate pedal stroke of the finishing sprinters - here Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B) gets it right. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography)

In what is one of the best finishing straights for cycle racing spectators witness every desperate pedal stroke of the finishing sprinters - here Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B) gets it right.
(Image credit: Greg Long Photography)

West Australia’s Michael Fitzgerald didn’t need a Plan B on the Canberra Tour’s second stage, instead he simply outpaced his two breakaway rivals to claim victory. Fitzgerald held off Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) and Brodie Talbot (search2retain-myteam2) at the end of the 109 kilometre stage to claim his first National Road Series stage win of the year.

A second trio of riders crossed five seconds behind the leaders, with Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) beating round one winner Luke Durbridge (Jayco-Skins) and current race leader Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans) to the line. Despite giving up the five seconds and the stage victory time bonus to Fitzgerald, Dyball continues to hold the tour leader’s jersey with one stage remaining.

Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans sport director Pat Jonker admitted both the Jayco-Skins and Genesys Wealth Advisers teams worked well to pressure his race leader. "Our strategy today was to let a break go and ride tempo behind keeping it in check,” said Jonker. “This was pretty much how the race played out for us and in such tough terrain was always going to use the Team's strengths and resources up. At the end Ben and Cam our general classification riders were left to finish the race off.

"Mission accomplished today with Ben retaining the lead the team showing great depth and commitment,” he added. “We head into the final stage with just over one minute lead. We are well positioned with Cam in third too, but will need to be attentive tomorrow to close out the Tour win."

Win lands Hogan in race lead

After starting the stage in the mountains classification leaders jersey Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate) rode away from the peloton to take not just the stage win, but the overall race lead. Hogan crossed the line 1:19 minutes ahead of stage one winner Lisa Jacobs, who finished third in the same time as second placed Bron Ryan (ACTAS-NTID).

The stage victory gives Hogan a 57 second lead over Jacobs heading into the final stage. With the Canberra Tour being Hogan’s last race with the Prime Estate team the Victorian will be hoping to part ways on a high note.

Alex Carle (ACTAS-NTID), the National Road Series opening round winner, finished fourth on the stage 1:54 minutes behind which moved her into 10th place overall. Carle will leave Australia immediately after tomorrow’s final stage where she will join Colavita-Baci for a guest ride before spending much of the National Racing Calendar with Vera Bradley Foundation.

Full men's general classification to follow.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B Racing Team)2:58:11
2Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
3Brodie Talbot (search2retain-myteam2)
4Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:05
5Luke Durbridge (Team Jayco - Skins)
6Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans)
7Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans)0:00:06
8Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)0:00:10
9Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:17
10Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)0:00:21
11Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:29
12Rene Kolbach
13Ben Hill
14Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling Team)
15Joel Earnes (Lawson Homes Cycling Team)
16Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney)
17Sam Rutherford
18Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
19Jason Spencer
20John Freiberg (GuitarGym-Orbea)
21James Ibrahim (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)
22Andrew Arundel
23Rowan Dever
24Nathan Elliott
25Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)
26Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)
27Ruan Benson0:00:34
28Michael Hepburn (Team Jayco - Skins)0:01:02
29Aidan Mckenzie (GuitarGym-Orbea)0:02:34
30Stephen Bomball (Suzuki-ACTAS)0:02:38
31Kris Koke (Bike Bug North Sydney)
32Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney)
33James Mcdulling
34Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
35Alex Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney)
36Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2)
37Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2)
38Kane Walker
39Benjamin Harvey0:02:40
40Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2)
41Brent Miller (Suzuki-ACTAS)
42Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
43Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:02:45
44Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans)0:02:46
45Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans)
46Tom Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:03
47Andrew Christie0:06:17
48Nick Bensley
49Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)0:07:47
50Ben Manson (GuitarGym-Orbea)0:07:49
51David Deery0:08:04
52Luis Trueba
53Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans)
54Thomas Donald (search2retain-myteam2)
55Tim Elmer (Lawson Homes Cycling Team)
56Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:08:21
57Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney)0:08:45
58Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:11:24
59Geoff Raub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
60Alex Smyth (search2retain-myteam2)0:11:31
61James Herd0:14:31
62Scott Dilon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
63Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney)
64Glenn O'shea (Team Jayco - Skins)
65Kevin Hawes
66Brendan Jones (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
67Matthew Mcdonagh (Lawson Homes Cycling Team)
68Michael Davis (GuitarGym-Orbea)0:16:26
69David Hanson (GuitarGym-Orbea)0:25:14
70Antony Dimitrovski (Bike Bug North Sydney)
71Daniel O'keefe
72Mitch Pearson (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans)0:26:10
73James Hepburn (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans)
74Joel Ewart (Suzuki-ACTAS)0:38:19
75Brendan Washington0:40:11
76Steve Degallo (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)
77Andrew Herrmann (Bike Bug North Sydney)0:40:23

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate)2:59:32
2Bron Ryan (ACTAS-NTID)0:01:19
3Lisa Jacobs
4Alex Carle (ACTAS-NTID)0:01:54
5Jenny Macpherson (Prime Estate)0:02:31
6Davina Summers
7Loren Rowney (MB Cycles)
8Sue Forsyth
9Rebecca Halliday
10Rebecca Werner
11India Mclean0:02:33
12Nikolina Orlic (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
13Myra Moller (Lawson Homes Cycling Team)
14Kendelle Hodges (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)0:02:34
15Laura Luxford
16Amy Bradley (Degani)
17Rebecca Domange (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)
18Zoe Watters (MB Cycles)
19Imogen Vize
20Samantha Hemsley (ACTAS-NTID)
21Caitlin Turner0:02:37
22Simon Grounds (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)0:02:49
23Gracie Elvin0:04:21
24Nicole Whitburn (Prime Estate)0:04:36
25Laura Meadley (ACTAS-NTID)
26Jessie Maclean
27Sally Robbins (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)0:04:57
28Brielle Carlton (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)0:05:36
29Jane Gordon0:06:42
30Lisa Antill0:11:28
31Yvette Amaral
32Justyna Lubkowski
33Angeline Papajcsik (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)0:14:40
34Anna Kauffmann0:21:37

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans)

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)20pts
2Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)8
3Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans)5
4Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)5
5Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)5
6Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans)5
7Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
8Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)3
9Alex Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney)3
10Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
11Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B Racing Team)2
12Luke Durbridge (Team Jayco - Skins)2
13Michael Hepburn (Team Jayco - Skins)1
14Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans)1

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate)4:32:18
2Lisa Jacobs0:00:57
3Bron Ryan (ACTAS-NTID)0:01:31
4Myra Moller (Lawson Homes Cycling Team)0:04:06
5Kendelle Hodges (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)0:04:23
6Simon Grounds (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)0:04:34
7Jenny Macpherson (Prime Estate)0:04:52
8Sue Forsyth
9Imogen Vize0:04:55
10Alex Carle (ACTAS-NTID)0:04:58
11India Mclean0:05:10
12Zoe Watters (MB Cycles)0:05:24
13Davina Summers0:05:25
14Caitlin Turner0:05:32
15Laura Luxford0:05:52
16Nikolina Orlic (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)0:05:59
17Rebecca Domange (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)0:06:00
18Amy Bradley (Degani)
19Samantha Hemsley (ACTAS-NTID)
20Rebecca Halliday0:06:23
21Rebecca Werner0:06:43
22Loren Rowney (MB Cycles)0:06:45
23Gracie Elvin0:07:18
24Jessie Maclean0:08:48
25Nicole Whitburn (Prime Estate)0:08:51
26Jane Gordon0:09:37
27Sally Robbins (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)0:11:30
28Brielle Carlton (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)0:11:48
29Laura Meadley (ACTAS-NTID)0:13:05
30Yvette Amaral0:14:26
31Lisa Antill0:18:25
32Angeline Papajcsik (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)0:24:21
33Justyna Lubkowski0:26:04
34Anna Kauffmann0:26:49

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate)21pts
2Simon Grounds (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)13
3Lisa Jacobs7
4Bron Ryan (ACTAS-NTID)7
5Myra Moller (Lawson Homes Cycling Team)4
6Alex Carle (ACTAS-NTID)1
7Jenny Macpherson (Prime Estate)1
8Jessie Maclean1

 

