Image 1 of 22 Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B) celebrates a well-timed sprint to beat Alistair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) in Saturday's 109km race. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 2 of 22 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans) was exhausted after a busy day defending his leader’s jersey. (Image credit: Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans) Image 3 of 22 A beautiful day for racing but the elite women tail-enders had to work hard to get back on. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 4 of 22 On the descent of the 'three sisters' the elite women need only look left to see almost the whole course that awaits them. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 5 of 22 An early attempted break comes to naught on the descent to Uriarra Crossing. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 6 of 22 Zoe Watters (MB Cycles) amongst the lead elite women bunch. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 7 of 22 The elite women peloton leaves the mountains for the run down to Uriarra Crossing. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 8 of 22 Local Canberra Vikings riders Jane Gordon and Libby Adamson on familiar home turf. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 9 of 22 Brielle Carlton (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As) comfortable with the pace. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 10 of 22 Nikolina Orlic (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As) trails Laura Medley (ACTAS-NTID) on lap one of two laps of the challenging Uriarra course. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 11 of 22 Team-mates Will Clarke and Nathan Earl (Genesys Wealth Advisers) had the leaders in their sites but couldn't recover the six seconds to the lead trio. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 12 of 22 No mistaking the determination on Alistair Loutit's (McDonagh Blake-Witness) face in the final lap; he really deserves this one, but it wasn't his day. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 13 of 22 Canberra rider Alistair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) checks over his shoulder to gauge the chase before launching a courageous do-or-die race to the finish line. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 14 of 22 The chase bunch gets stretched in the climb out of Condor Creek. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 15 of 22 Genesys Wealth Advisers has two riders in the breakaway as they reach the Condor Creek KOM. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 16 of 22 The peloton will see the leaders on the return and know exactly what's required after they cross Condor Creek. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 17 of 22 With only a 90 second lead the front six riders can't afford to back off at the last turn. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 18 of 22 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake) looks calm in the lead bunch: how many thousands of kilometers must he have ridden on this his home course? (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 19 of 22 Plenty of chat and planning amongst the men's peloton as they descend to Uriarra Crossing. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 20 of 22 The Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans team of race leader Ben Dyball take up the chase. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 21 of 22 The A grade men leave Stromlo Forest Park on the first of two laps to Condor Creek. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 22 of 22 In what is one of the best finishing straights for cycle racing spectators witness every desperate pedal stroke of the finishing sprinters - here Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B) gets it right. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography)

West Australia’s Michael Fitzgerald didn’t need a Plan B on the Canberra Tour’s second stage, instead he simply outpaced his two breakaway rivals to claim victory. Fitzgerald held off Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) and Brodie Talbot (search2retain-myteam2) at the end of the 109 kilometre stage to claim his first National Road Series stage win of the year.

A second trio of riders crossed five seconds behind the leaders, with Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) beating round one winner Luke Durbridge (Jayco-Skins) and current race leader Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans) to the line. Despite giving up the five seconds and the stage victory time bonus to Fitzgerald, Dyball continues to hold the tour leader’s jersey with one stage remaining.

Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans sport director Pat Jonker admitted both the Jayco-Skins and Genesys Wealth Advisers teams worked well to pressure his race leader. "Our strategy today was to let a break go and ride tempo behind keeping it in check,” said Jonker. “This was pretty much how the race played out for us and in such tough terrain was always going to use the Team's strengths and resources up. At the end Ben and Cam our general classification riders were left to finish the race off.

"Mission accomplished today with Ben retaining the lead the team showing great depth and commitment,” he added. “We head into the final stage with just over one minute lead. We are well positioned with Cam in third too, but will need to be attentive tomorrow to close out the Tour win."

Win lands Hogan in race lead

After starting the stage in the mountains classification leaders jersey Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate) rode away from the peloton to take not just the stage win, but the overall race lead. Hogan crossed the line 1:19 minutes ahead of stage one winner Lisa Jacobs, who finished third in the same time as second placed Bron Ryan (ACTAS-NTID).

The stage victory gives Hogan a 57 second lead over Jacobs heading into the final stage. With the Canberra Tour being Hogan’s last race with the Prime Estate team the Victorian will be hoping to part ways on a high note.

Alex Carle (ACTAS-NTID), the National Road Series opening round winner, finished fourth on the stage 1:54 minutes behind which moved her into 10th place overall. Carle will leave Australia immediately after tomorrow’s final stage where she will join Colavita-Baci for a guest ride before spending much of the National Racing Calendar with Vera Bradley Foundation.

Full men's general classification to follow.



Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B Racing Team) 2:58:11 2 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 3 Brodie Talbot (search2retain-myteam2) 4 Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:05 5 Luke Durbridge (Team Jayco - Skins) 6 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 7 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 0:00:06 8 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team) 0:00:10 9 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:17 10 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 0:00:21 11 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:29 12 Rene Kolbach 13 Ben Hill 14 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling Team) 15 Joel Earnes (Lawson Homes Cycling Team) 16 Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney) 17 Sam Rutherford 18 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 19 Jason Spencer 20 John Freiberg (GuitarGym-Orbea) 21 James Ibrahim (RACE - Fenton Green & Co) 22 Andrew Arundel 23 Rowan Dever 24 Nathan Elliott 25 Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green & Co) 26 Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team) 27 Ruan Benson 0:00:34 28 Michael Hepburn (Team Jayco - Skins) 0:01:02 29 Aidan Mckenzie (GuitarGym-Orbea) 0:02:34 30 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki-ACTAS) 0:02:38 31 Kris Koke (Bike Bug North Sydney) 32 Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney) 33 James Mcdulling 34 Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 35 Alex Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney) 36 Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2) 37 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2) 38 Kane Walker 39 Benjamin Harvey 0:02:40 40 Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2) 41 Brent Miller (Suzuki-ACTAS) 42 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 43 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:02:45 44 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 0:02:46 45 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 46 Tom Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:06:03 47 Andrew Christie 0:06:17 48 Nick Bensley 49 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team) 0:07:47 50 Ben Manson (GuitarGym-Orbea) 0:07:49 51 David Deery 0:08:04 52 Luis Trueba 53 Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 54 Thomas Donald (search2retain-myteam2) 55 Tim Elmer (Lawson Homes Cycling Team) 56 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:08:21 57 Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney) 0:08:45 58 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:11:24 59 Geoff Raub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 60 Alex Smyth (search2retain-myteam2) 0:11:31 61 James Herd 0:14:31 62 Scott Dilon (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 63 Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney) 64 Glenn O'shea (Team Jayco - Skins) 65 Kevin Hawes 66 Brendan Jones (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 67 Matthew Mcdonagh (Lawson Homes Cycling Team) 68 Michael Davis (GuitarGym-Orbea) 0:16:26 69 David Hanson (GuitarGym-Orbea) 0:25:14 70 Antony Dimitrovski (Bike Bug North Sydney) 71 Daniel O'keefe 72 Mitch Pearson (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 0:26:10 73 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 74 Joel Ewart (Suzuki-ACTAS) 0:38:19 75 Brendan Washington 0:40:11 76 Steve Degallo (RACE - Fenton Green & Co) 77 Andrew Herrmann (Bike Bug North Sydney) 0:40:23

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate) 2:59:32 2 Bron Ryan (ACTAS-NTID) 0:01:19 3 Lisa Jacobs 4 Alex Carle (ACTAS-NTID) 0:01:54 5 Jenny Macpherson (Prime Estate) 0:02:31 6 Davina Summers 7 Loren Rowney (MB Cycles) 8 Sue Forsyth 9 Rebecca Halliday 10 Rebecca Werner 11 India Mclean 0:02:33 12 Nikolina Orlic (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As) 13 Myra Moller (Lawson Homes Cycling Team) 14 Kendelle Hodges (RACE - Fenton Green & Co) 0:02:34 15 Laura Luxford 16 Amy Bradley (Degani) 17 Rebecca Domange (RACE - Fenton Green & Co) 18 Zoe Watters (MB Cycles) 19 Imogen Vize 20 Samantha Hemsley (ACTAS-NTID) 21 Caitlin Turner 0:02:37 22 Simon Grounds (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As) 0:02:49 23 Gracie Elvin 0:04:21 24 Nicole Whitburn (Prime Estate) 0:04:36 25 Laura Meadley (ACTAS-NTID) 26 Jessie Maclean 27 Sally Robbins (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As) 0:04:57 28 Brielle Carlton (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As) 0:05:36 29 Jane Gordon 0:06:42 30 Lisa Antill 0:11:28 31 Yvette Amaral 32 Justyna Lubkowski 33 Angeline Papajcsik (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As) 0:14:40 34 Anna Kauffmann 0:21:37

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans)

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 20 pts 2 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 8 3 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 5 4 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 5 5 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 5 6 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 5 7 Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 8 Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team) 3 9 Alex Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney) 3 10 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 11 Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B Racing Team) 2 12 Luke Durbridge (Team Jayco - Skins) 2 13 Michael Hepburn (Team Jayco - Skins) 1 14 Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans) 1

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate) 4:32:18 2 Lisa Jacobs 0:00:57 3 Bron Ryan (ACTAS-NTID) 0:01:31 4 Myra Moller (Lawson Homes Cycling Team) 0:04:06 5 Kendelle Hodges (RACE - Fenton Green & Co) 0:04:23 6 Simon Grounds (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As) 0:04:34 7 Jenny Macpherson (Prime Estate) 0:04:52 8 Sue Forsyth 9 Imogen Vize 0:04:55 10 Alex Carle (ACTAS-NTID) 0:04:58 11 India Mclean 0:05:10 12 Zoe Watters (MB Cycles) 0:05:24 13 Davina Summers 0:05:25 14 Caitlin Turner 0:05:32 15 Laura Luxford 0:05:52 16 Nikolina Orlic (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As) 0:05:59 17 Rebecca Domange (RACE - Fenton Green & Co) 0:06:00 18 Amy Bradley (Degani) 19 Samantha Hemsley (ACTAS-NTID) 20 Rebecca Halliday 0:06:23 21 Rebecca Werner 0:06:43 22 Loren Rowney (MB Cycles) 0:06:45 23 Gracie Elvin 0:07:18 24 Jessie Maclean 0:08:48 25 Nicole Whitburn (Prime Estate) 0:08:51 26 Jane Gordon 0:09:37 27 Sally Robbins (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As) 0:11:30 28 Brielle Carlton (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As) 0:11:48 29 Laura Meadley (ACTAS-NTID) 0:13:05 30 Yvette Amaral 0:14:26 31 Lisa Antill 0:18:25 32 Angeline Papajcsik (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As) 0:24:21 33 Justyna Lubkowski 0:26:04 34 Anna Kauffmann 0:26:49