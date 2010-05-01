Fitzgerald skips Plan B to win stage
Dyball loses time, maintains overall lead
West Australia’s Michael Fitzgerald didn’t need a Plan B on the Canberra Tour’s second stage, instead he simply outpaced his two breakaway rivals to claim victory. Fitzgerald held off Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) and Brodie Talbot (search2retain-myteam2) at the end of the 109 kilometre stage to claim his first National Road Series stage win of the year.
A second trio of riders crossed five seconds behind the leaders, with Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) beating round one winner Luke Durbridge (Jayco-Skins) and current race leader Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans) to the line. Despite giving up the five seconds and the stage victory time bonus to Fitzgerald, Dyball continues to hold the tour leader’s jersey with one stage remaining.
Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans sport director Pat Jonker admitted both the Jayco-Skins and Genesys Wealth Advisers teams worked well to pressure his race leader. "Our strategy today was to let a break go and ride tempo behind keeping it in check,” said Jonker. “This was pretty much how the race played out for us and in such tough terrain was always going to use the Team's strengths and resources up. At the end Ben and Cam our general classification riders were left to finish the race off.
"Mission accomplished today with Ben retaining the lead the team showing great depth and commitment,” he added. “We head into the final stage with just over one minute lead. We are well positioned with Cam in third too, but will need to be attentive tomorrow to close out the Tour win."
Win lands Hogan in race lead
After starting the stage in the mountains classification leaders jersey Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate) rode away from the peloton to take not just the stage win, but the overall race lead. Hogan crossed the line 1:19 minutes ahead of stage one winner Lisa Jacobs, who finished third in the same time as second placed Bron Ryan (ACTAS-NTID).
The stage victory gives Hogan a 57 second lead over Jacobs heading into the final stage. With the Canberra Tour being Hogan’s last race with the Prime Estate team the Victorian will be hoping to part ways on a high note.
Alex Carle (ACTAS-NTID), the National Road Series opening round winner, finished fourth on the stage 1:54 minutes behind which moved her into 10th place overall. Carle will leave Australia immediately after tomorrow’s final stage where she will join Colavita-Baci for a guest ride before spending much of the National Racing Calendar with Vera Bradley Foundation.
Full men's general classification to follow.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B Racing Team)
|2:58:11
|2
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|3
|Brodie Talbot (search2retain-myteam2)
|4
|Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:05
|5
|Luke Durbridge (Team Jayco - Skins)
|6
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans)
|7
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans)
|0:00:06
|8
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:00:10
|9
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:17
|10
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:00:21
|11
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:29
|12
|Rene Kolbach
|13
|Ben Hill
|14
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling Team)
|15
|Joel Earnes (Lawson Homes Cycling Team)
|16
|Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney)
|17
|Sam Rutherford
|18
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|19
|Jason Spencer
|20
|John Freiberg (GuitarGym-Orbea)
|21
|James Ibrahim (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)
|22
|Andrew Arundel
|23
|Rowan Dever
|24
|Nathan Elliott
|25
|Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)
|26
|Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)
|27
|Ruan Benson
|0:00:34
|28
|Michael Hepburn (Team Jayco - Skins)
|0:01:02
|29
|Aidan Mckenzie (GuitarGym-Orbea)
|0:02:34
|30
|Stephen Bomball (Suzuki-ACTAS)
|0:02:38
|31
|Kris Koke (Bike Bug North Sydney)
|32
|Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney)
|33
|James Mcdulling
|34
|Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|35
|Alex Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney)
|36
|Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2)
|37
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2)
|38
|Kane Walker
|39
|Benjamin Harvey
|0:02:40
|40
|Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2)
|41
|Brent Miller (Suzuki-ACTAS)
|42
|Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|43
|Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:02:45
|44
|Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans)
|0:02:46
|45
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans)
|46
|Tom Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:06:03
|47
|Andrew Christie
|0:06:17
|48
|Nick Bensley
|49
|Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:07:47
|50
|Ben Manson (GuitarGym-Orbea)
|0:07:49
|51
|David Deery
|0:08:04
|52
|Luis Trueba
|53
|Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans)
|54
|Thomas Donald (search2retain-myteam2)
|55
|Tim Elmer (Lawson Homes Cycling Team)
|56
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:08:21
|57
|Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney)
|0:08:45
|58
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:11:24
|59
|Geoff Raub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|60
|Alex Smyth (search2retain-myteam2)
|0:11:31
|61
|James Herd
|0:14:31
|62
|Scott Dilon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|63
|Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney)
|64
|Glenn O'shea (Team Jayco - Skins)
|65
|Kevin Hawes
|66
|Brendan Jones (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|67
|Matthew Mcdonagh (Lawson Homes Cycling Team)
|68
|Michael Davis (GuitarGym-Orbea)
|0:16:26
|69
|David Hanson (GuitarGym-Orbea)
|0:25:14
|70
|Antony Dimitrovski (Bike Bug North Sydney)
|71
|Daniel O'keefe
|72
|Mitch Pearson (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans)
|0:26:10
|73
|James Hepburn (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans)
|74
|Joel Ewart (Suzuki-ACTAS)
|0:38:19
|75
|Brendan Washington
|0:40:11
|76
|Steve Degallo (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)
|77
|Andrew Herrmann (Bike Bug North Sydney)
|0:40:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate)
|2:59:32
|2
|Bron Ryan (ACTAS-NTID)
|0:01:19
|3
|Lisa Jacobs
|4
|Alex Carle (ACTAS-NTID)
|0:01:54
|5
|Jenny Macpherson (Prime Estate)
|0:02:31
|6
|Davina Summers
|7
|Loren Rowney (MB Cycles)
|8
|Sue Forsyth
|9
|Rebecca Halliday
|10
|Rebecca Werner
|11
|India Mclean
|0:02:33
|12
|Nikolina Orlic (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
|13
|Myra Moller (Lawson Homes Cycling Team)
|14
|Kendelle Hodges (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)
|0:02:34
|15
|Laura Luxford
|16
|Amy Bradley (Degani)
|17
|Rebecca Domange (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)
|18
|Zoe Watters (MB Cycles)
|19
|Imogen Vize
|20
|Samantha Hemsley (ACTAS-NTID)
|21
|Caitlin Turner
|0:02:37
|22
|Simon Grounds (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
|0:02:49
|23
|Gracie Elvin
|0:04:21
|24
|Nicole Whitburn (Prime Estate)
|0:04:36
|25
|Laura Meadley (ACTAS-NTID)
|26
|Jessie Maclean
|27
|Sally Robbins (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
|0:04:57
|28
|Brielle Carlton (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
|0:05:36
|29
|Jane Gordon
|0:06:42
|30
|Lisa Antill
|0:11:28
|31
|Yvette Amaral
|32
|Justyna Lubkowski
|33
|Angeline Papajcsik (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
|0:14:40
|34
|Anna Kauffmann
|0:21:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|20
|pts
|2
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|8
|3
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans)
|5
|4
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|5
|5
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|5
|6
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans)
|5
|7
|Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|8
|Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)
|3
|9
|Alex Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney)
|3
|10
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|11
|Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B Racing Team)
|2
|12
|Luke Durbridge (Team Jayco - Skins)
|2
|13
|Michael Hepburn (Team Jayco - Skins)
|1
|14
|Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue - RBS Morgans)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate)
|4:32:18
|2
|Lisa Jacobs
|0:00:57
|3
|Bron Ryan (ACTAS-NTID)
|0:01:31
|4
|Myra Moller (Lawson Homes Cycling Team)
|0:04:06
|5
|Kendelle Hodges (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)
|0:04:23
|6
|Simon Grounds (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
|0:04:34
|7
|Jenny Macpherson (Prime Estate)
|0:04:52
|8
|Sue Forsyth
|9
|Imogen Vize
|0:04:55
|10
|Alex Carle (ACTAS-NTID)
|0:04:58
|11
|India Mclean
|0:05:10
|12
|Zoe Watters (MB Cycles)
|0:05:24
|13
|Davina Summers
|0:05:25
|14
|Caitlin Turner
|0:05:32
|15
|Laura Luxford
|0:05:52
|16
|Nikolina Orlic (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
|0:05:59
|17
|Rebecca Domange (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)
|0:06:00
|18
|Amy Bradley (Degani)
|19
|Samantha Hemsley (ACTAS-NTID)
|20
|Rebecca Halliday
|0:06:23
|21
|Rebecca Werner
|0:06:43
|22
|Loren Rowney (MB Cycles)
|0:06:45
|23
|Gracie Elvin
|0:07:18
|24
|Jessie Maclean
|0:08:48
|25
|Nicole Whitburn (Prime Estate)
|0:08:51
|26
|Jane Gordon
|0:09:37
|27
|Sally Robbins (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
|0:11:30
|28
|Brielle Carlton (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
|0:11:48
|29
|Laura Meadley (ACTAS-NTID)
|0:13:05
|30
|Yvette Amaral
|0:14:26
|31
|Lisa Antill
|0:18:25
|32
|Angeline Papajcsik (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
|0:24:21
|33
|Justyna Lubkowski
|0:26:04
|34
|Anna Kauffmann
|0:26:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate)
|21
|pts
|2
|Simon Grounds (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
|13
|3
|Lisa Jacobs
|7
|4
|Bron Ryan (ACTAS-NTID)
|7
|5
|Myra Moller (Lawson Homes Cycling Team)
|4
|6
|Alex Carle (ACTAS-NTID)
|1
|7
|Jenny Macpherson (Prime Estate)
|1
|8
|Jessie Maclean
|1
