Van Hoff claims another win for Genesys
Rowney tops women's field
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele Von Hoff Genesys Wealth Advisers
|1:07:19
|2
|Chris Jongewaard Team Jayco - 2XU
|3
|Pat Shaw Genesys Wealth Advisers
|4
|Craig Hutton Other team
|5
|Jack Beckinsale NSWIS
|6
|Ben Fox NSWIS
|7
|Mitchell Codner NSWIS
|8
|Jackson Leigh Rathbone NSWIS
|9
|Kyle Marwood Genesys Wealth Advisers
|10
|Stuart Grimsey Other team
|11
|Ryan Obst Team Jayco - 2XU
|12
|Luke Joyce Other team
|13
|Josh Taylor BIKEBUG.COM
|14
|Trenton Day Other team
|15
|Bradley Morton Other team
|16
|Sam Rutherford BIKEBUG.COM
|17
|Ryan Gormly Other team
|18
|James Butler John West Cycling
|19
|Brad Hall Plan B Racing
|20
|Luke Ockerby Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
|21
|Stuart Jones Other team
|22
|Kris Johnston Other team
|23
|Stephen Hall Other team
|24
|Brendan Cole Budget Forklifts
|25
|Michael Baker Team Suzuki
|26
|Scott Liston search2retain
|27
|Sam Davis Plan B Racing
|28
|Joel Finucane Other team
|29
|Michael Cupitt Budget Forklifts
|30
|Cameron Ivory Other team
|31
|Mitch Flynn Other team
|32
|Kyle Ward
|33
|James Mcdulling Other team
|34
|Brendan Johnston Team Suzuki
|35
|Campbell Flakemore Genesys Wealth Advisers
|36
|Matthew Sherwin Other team
|37
|Andrew Blair Other team
|38
|Angus Tobin Other team
|39
|Tony Gaudry Other team
|40
|Dean Sanfilippo Other team
|41
|Nicolas Dougal Team Jayco - 2XU
|42
|Oliver Kent-Spark John West Cycling
|43
|James Boal search2retain
|44
|Blake Hose John West Cycling
|45
|Jake Magee Other team
|46
|Alex Wong Other team
|47
|Caleb Jones BIKEBUG.COM
|48
|Ben Hill Team Suzuki
|49
|Jack Mccullock NSWIS
|50
|Darcy Rosenlund Budget Forklifts
|51
|Matt Rizzuto Other team
|52
|Steven Del Gallo John West Cycling
|53
|Stephen Bomball Team Suzuki
|54
|Matthew Wood Budget Forklifts
|55
|Shannon O'brien Other team
|56
|Michael Crosbie Other team
|57
|Ivan Michelin Beard Team Suzuki
|58
|Andrew Margison Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
|59
|David Abraham Other team
|60
|Sam Berry Other team
|61
|Adrian Peterson Other team
|62
|Danny Pulbrook Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
|63
|Neil Van Der Ploeg search2retain
|64
|Sean Moran Other team
|65
|Kane Walker Genesys Wealth Advisers
|66
|Chris Beeck Plan B Racing
|67
|Andrew Martin Plan B Racing
|68
|Jared Triggs NSWIS
|69
|Calvin Watson Other team
|70
|Anthony Giacopo Genesys Wealth Advisers
|71
|Michael Gallagher Other team
|72
|Blair Windsor Budget Forklifts
|73
|Logan Calder Plan B Racing
|74
|Richard Jeremiah Other team
|75
|Julian Hamill BIKEBUG.COM
|76
|Andrew Crawley BIKEBUG.COM
|77
|Alex Malone BIKEBUG.COM
|78
|Andrew Arundel Other team
|79
|Timothy Cameron Other team
|80
|David Deery Team Suzuki
|81
|Phillip Jermyn Team Suzuki
|82
|Eric Sheppard Other team
|83
|Tirian Mcmanus NSWIS
|84
|Nathan Haas Genesys Wealth Advisers
|85
|Peter Loft Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
|86
|Daniel Okeefe Other team
|87
|Ben Harvey NSWIS
|88
|Brodie Talbot search2retain
|89
|Jay Bourke search2retain
|90
|Aidan Mckenzie Other team
|91
|George Tansley Other team
|92
|Matthew Heath John West Cycling
|93
|Anthony Dimitrovski Other team
|94
|Nathan Elliott search2retain
|95
|Peter Herzig Budget Forklifts
|96
|Jonathan Lovelock Genesys Wealth Advisers
|97
|Trevor Spencer Other team
|98
|Jason Spencer Other team
|99
|Luke Davison Team Jayco - 2XU
|100
|Will Lind Other team
|101
|Glenn Oshea Team Jayco - 2XU
|102
|Liam Dove Other team
|103
|Mark Jamieson Team Jayco - 2XU
|104
|Brian Mcleod Budget Forklifts
|105
|Cal Britten search2retain
|106
|Phillip Grenfell BIKEBUG.COM
|107
|Edward Bissaker Other team
|108
|Ed White Other team
|109
|Joel Stearnes Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
|110
|Callum Fagg Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
|111
|Marc Williams Team Suzuki
|112
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones Other team
|113
|Jake Mcmahon Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
|114
|Andrew Christie Other team
|115
|Rhys Gillet Team Jayco - 2XU
|0:00:30
|116
|Michael Phelan BIKEBUG.COM
|117
|Alex Clements Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
|DNS
|Matthew Benson Budget Forklifts
|DNS
|Matthew Nicholson Other team
|DNS
|Rene Kolbach John West Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loren Rowney Bundaberg Sugar
|0:52:39
|2
|Beck Wiasak Team Suzuki (Womens)
|3
|Kendelle Hodges Jayco VIS Women's Team
|4
|Myfanwy Galloway Other team
|5
|Grace Sulzberger Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
|6
|Gracie Elvin Other team
|7
|Jessie Maclean Other team
|8
|Sue Forsyth
|9
|Chloe Mcintosh
|10
|Joanne Hogan Jayco VIS Women's Team
|11
|Bridget Officer Other team
|12
|Jodie Willett Other team
|13
|Maddison Vit Other team
|14
|Nikolina Orlic Other team
|15
|Narelle Hards
|16
|Amy Schramm
|17
|Allison Rice Team Suzuki (Womens)
|18
|Zoe Watters Other team
|19
|Tanya Matthewson Other team
|20
|Sarah Roy Jayco VIS Women's Team
|21
|Amy Bradley
|22
|Ailie Mcdonald
|23
|Lisa Jacobs Jayco VIS Women's Team
|24
|India Faehndrich
|25
|Miranda Griffiths Other team
|26
|Heidi Buntrock
|27
|Shanice Nitis
|28
|Justyna Lubkowski Other team
|29
|Laura Meadley Team Suzuki (Womens)
|30
|Bron Ryan Team Suzuki (Womens)
|31
|Alice Wallet Other team
|32
|Lucy Coldwell Other team
|33
|Hannah Vine
|34
|Imogen Vize
|0:00:30
|DNS
|Caitlin Turner
|DNS
|Brittany Lindores
|DNS
|Ingrid Trotter Other team
|DNS
|Elizabeth Tenney
