Trending

Van Hoff claims another win for Genesys

Rowney tops women's field

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff Genesys Wealth Advisers1:07:19
2Chris Jongewaard Team Jayco - 2XU
3Pat Shaw Genesys Wealth Advisers
4Craig Hutton Other team
5Jack Beckinsale NSWIS
6Ben Fox NSWIS
7Mitchell Codner NSWIS
8Jackson Leigh Rathbone NSWIS
9Kyle Marwood Genesys Wealth Advisers
10Stuart Grimsey Other team
11Ryan Obst Team Jayco - 2XU
12Luke Joyce Other team
13Josh Taylor BIKEBUG.COM
14Trenton Day Other team
15Bradley Morton Other team
16Sam Rutherford BIKEBUG.COM
17Ryan Gormly Other team
18James Butler John West Cycling
19Brad Hall Plan B Racing
20Luke Ockerby Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
21Stuart Jones Other team
22Kris Johnston Other team
23Stephen Hall Other team
24Brendan Cole Budget Forklifts
25Michael Baker Team Suzuki
26Scott Liston search2retain
27Sam Davis Plan B Racing
28Joel Finucane Other team
29Michael Cupitt Budget Forklifts
30Cameron Ivory Other team
31Mitch Flynn Other team
32Kyle Ward
33James Mcdulling Other team
34Brendan Johnston Team Suzuki
35Campbell Flakemore Genesys Wealth Advisers
36Matthew Sherwin Other team
37Andrew Blair Other team
38Angus Tobin Other team
39Tony Gaudry Other team
40Dean Sanfilippo Other team
41Nicolas Dougal Team Jayco - 2XU
42Oliver Kent-Spark John West Cycling
43James Boal search2retain
44Blake Hose John West Cycling
45Jake Magee Other team
46Alex Wong Other team
47Caleb Jones BIKEBUG.COM
48Ben Hill Team Suzuki
49Jack Mccullock NSWIS
50Darcy Rosenlund Budget Forklifts
51Matt Rizzuto Other team
52Steven Del Gallo John West Cycling
53Stephen Bomball Team Suzuki
54Matthew Wood Budget Forklifts
55Shannon O'brien Other team
56Michael Crosbie Other team
57Ivan Michelin Beard Team Suzuki
58Andrew Margison Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
59David Abraham Other team
60Sam Berry Other team
61Adrian Peterson Other team
62Danny Pulbrook Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
63Neil Van Der Ploeg search2retain
64Sean Moran Other team
65Kane Walker Genesys Wealth Advisers
66Chris Beeck Plan B Racing
67Andrew Martin Plan B Racing
68Jared Triggs NSWIS
69Calvin Watson Other team
70Anthony Giacopo Genesys Wealth Advisers
71Michael Gallagher Other team
72Blair Windsor Budget Forklifts
73Logan Calder Plan B Racing
74Richard Jeremiah Other team
75Julian Hamill BIKEBUG.COM
76Andrew Crawley BIKEBUG.COM
77Alex Malone BIKEBUG.COM
78Andrew Arundel Other team
79Timothy Cameron Other team
80David Deery Team Suzuki
81Phillip Jermyn Team Suzuki
82Eric Sheppard Other team
83Tirian Mcmanus NSWIS
84Nathan Haas Genesys Wealth Advisers
85Peter Loft Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
86Daniel Okeefe Other team
87Ben Harvey NSWIS
88Brodie Talbot search2retain
89Jay Bourke search2retain
90Aidan Mckenzie Other team
91George Tansley Other team
92Matthew Heath John West Cycling
93Anthony Dimitrovski Other team
94Nathan Elliott search2retain
95Peter Herzig Budget Forklifts
96Jonathan Lovelock Genesys Wealth Advisers
97Trevor Spencer Other team
98Jason Spencer Other team
99Luke Davison Team Jayco - 2XU
100Will Lind Other team
101Glenn Oshea Team Jayco - 2XU
102Liam Dove Other team
103Mark Jamieson Team Jayco - 2XU
104Brian Mcleod Budget Forklifts
105Cal Britten search2retain
106Phillip Grenfell BIKEBUG.COM
107Edward Bissaker Other team
108Ed White Other team
109Joel Stearnes Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
110Callum Fagg Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
111Marc Williams Team Suzuki
112Etienne Blumstein-Jones Other team
113Jake Mcmahon Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
114Andrew Christie Other team
115Rhys Gillet Team Jayco - 2XU0:00:30
116Michael Phelan BIKEBUG.COM
117Alex Clements Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
DNSMatthew Benson Budget Forklifts
DNSMatthew Nicholson Other team
DNSRene Kolbach John West Cycling

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney Bundaberg Sugar0:52:39
2Beck Wiasak Team Suzuki (Womens)
3Kendelle Hodges Jayco VIS Women's Team
4Myfanwy Galloway Other team
5Grace Sulzberger Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
6Gracie Elvin Other team
7Jessie Maclean Other team
8Sue Forsyth
9Chloe Mcintosh
10Joanne Hogan Jayco VIS Women's Team
11Bridget Officer Other team
12Jodie Willett Other team
13Maddison Vit Other team
14Nikolina Orlic Other team
15Narelle Hards
16Amy Schramm
17Allison Rice Team Suzuki (Womens)
18Zoe Watters Other team
19Tanya Matthewson Other team
20Sarah Roy Jayco VIS Women's Team
21Amy Bradley
22Ailie Mcdonald
23Lisa Jacobs Jayco VIS Women's Team
24India Faehndrich
25Miranda Griffiths Other team
26Heidi Buntrock
27Shanice Nitis
28Justyna Lubkowski Other team
29Laura Meadley Team Suzuki (Womens)
30Bron Ryan Team Suzuki (Womens)
31Alice Wallet Other team
32Lucy Coldwell Other team
33Hannah Vine
34Imogen Vize0:00:30
DNSCaitlin Turner
DNSBrittany Lindores
DNSIngrid Trotter Other team
DNSElizabeth Tenney

General classification elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff Genesys Wealth Advisers1:06:49
2Chris Jongewaard Team Jayco - 2XU0:00:05
3Pat Shaw Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:10
4Craig Hutton Other team0:00:15
5Jack Beckinsale NSWIS0:00:20
6Ben Fox NSWIS0:00:25
7Mitchell Codner NSWIS0:00:30
8Jacksonleigh(M Rathbone NSWIS
9Kyle Marwood Genesys Wealth Advisers
10Stuart Grimsey Other team
11Ryan Obst Team Jayco - 2XU
12Luke Joyce Other team
13Josh Taylor BIKEBUG.COM
14Trenton Day Other team
15Bradley Morton Other team
16Sam Rutherford BIKEBUG.COM
17Ryan Gormly Other team
18James Butler John West Cycling
19Brad Hall Plan B Racing
20Luke Ockerby Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
21Stuart Jones Other team
22Kris Johnston Other team
23Stephen Hall Other team
24Brendan Cole Budget Forklifts
25Michael Baker Team Suzuki
26Scott Liston search2retain
27Sam Davis Plan B Racing
28Joel Finucane Other team
29Michael Cupitt Budget Forklifts
30Cameron Ivory Other team
31Mitch Flynn Other team
32Kyle Ward
33James Mcdulling Other team
34Brendan Johnston Team Suzuki
35Campbell Flakemore Genesys Wealth
36Matthew Sherwin Other team
37Andrew Blair Other team
38Angus Tobin Other team
39Tony Gaudry Other team
40Dean Sanfilippo Other team
41Nicolas Dougal Team Jayco - 2XU
42Oliver Kent-Spark John West Cycling
43James Boal search2retain
44Blake Hose John West Cycling
45Jake Magee Other team
46Alex Wong Other team
47Caleb Jones BIKEBUG.COM
48Ben Hill Team Suzuki
49Darcy Rosenlund Budget Forklifts
50Jack Mccullock NSWIS
51Matt Rizzuto Other team
52Steven Del Gallo John West Cycling
53Stephen Bomball Team Suzuki
54Matthew Wood Budget Forklifts
55Shannon O'brien Other team
56Michael Crosbie Other team
57Ivan Michelin Beard Team Suzuki
58Andrew Margison Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
59David Abraham Other team
60Sam Berry Other team
61Adrian Peterson Other team
62Danny Pulbrook Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
63Neil Van Der Ploeg search2retain
64Sean Moran Other team
65Kane Walker Genesys Wealth Advisers
66Chris Beeck Plan B Racing
67Andrew Martin Plan B Racing
68Jared Triggs NSWIS
69Calvin Watson Other team
70Anthony Giacopo Genesys Wealth Advisers
71Michael Gallagher Other team
72Blair Windsor Budget Forklifts
73Logan Calder Plan B Racing
74Richard Jeremiah Other team
75Julian Hamill BIKEBUG.COM
76Andrew Crawley BIKEBUG.COM
77Alex Malone BIKEBUG.COM
78Andrew Arundel Other team
79Timothy Cameron Other team
80David Deery Team Suzuki
81Phillip Jermyn Team Suzuki
82Eric Sheppard Other team
83Tirian Mcmanus NSWIS
84Nathan Haas Genesys Wealth Advisers
85Peter Loft Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
86Daniel Okeefe Other team
87Ben Harvey NSWIS
88Brodie Talbot search2retain
89Jay Bourke search2retain
90Aidan Mckenzie Other team
91George Tansley Other team
92Matthew Heath John West Cycling
93Anthony Dimitrovski Other team
94Nathan Elliott search2retain
95Peter Herzig Budget Forklifts
96Jonathan Lovelock Genesys Wealth Advisers
97Trevor Spencer Other team
98Jason Spencer Other team
99Luke Davison Team Jayco - 2XU
100Will Lind Other team
101Glenn Oshea Team Jayco - 2XU
102Liam Dove Other team
103Cal Britten search2retain
104Edward Bissaker Other team
105Ed White Other team
106Marc Williams Team Suzuki
107Callum Fagg Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
108Mark Jamieson Team Jayco - 2XU
109Joel Stearnes Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
110Phillip Grenfell BIKEBUG.COM
111Brian Mcleod Budget Forklifts
112Etienne Blumstein-Jones Other team
113Jake Mcmahon Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS
114Rhys Gillet Team Jayco - 2XU0:01:00
115Andrew Christie Other team
116Michael Phelan BIKEBUG.COM
117Alex Clement Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS

General classification elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney Bundaberg Sugar0:52:09
2Beck Wiasak Team Suzuki (Womens)0:00:05
3Kendelle Hodges Jayco VIS Women's Team0:00:10
4Myfanwy Galloway Other team0:00:15
5Grace Sulzberger Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS0:00:20
6Gracie Elvin Other team0:00:25
7Jessie Maclean Other team0:00:30
8Sue Forsyth
9Chloe Mcintosh
10Joanne Hogan Jayco VIS Women's Team
11Bridget Officer Other team
12Jodie Willett Other team
13Maddison Vit Other team
14Nikolina Orlic Other team
15Narelle Hards
16Amy Schramm
17Allison Rice Team Suzuki (Womens)
18Zoe Watters Other team
19Tanya Matthewson Other team
20Sarah Roy Jayco VIS Women's Team
21Amy Bradley
22Ailie Mcdonald
23Lisa Jacobs Jayco VIS Women's Team
24India Faehndrich
25Miranda Griffiths Other team
26Heidi Buntrock
27Shanice Nitis
28Justyna Lubkowski Other team
29Laura Meadley Team Suzuki (Womens)
30Bron Ryan Team Suzuki (Womens)
31Alice Wallet Other team
32Lucy Coldwell Other team
33Hannah Vine
34Imogen Vize0:01:00

Latest on Cyclingnews