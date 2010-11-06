Perry powers to junior men's championship
Hoppner, Cote Bouvette complete podium
|1
|Benjamin Perry (St. Catharines Cycling Club)
|0:39:12
|2
|Karl Hoppner (EMD Serono - Specialized CC)
|0:00:32
|3
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Vélo Sélect-Prud`Homme-Glasshield)
|0:00:41
|4
|Yohan Patry (Ride With Rendall/Saint-Jérôme)
|0:00:43
|5
|Tommy Beaulieu (Juventus Cycling Club : Team Alberta)
|0:01:20
|6
|Patrick Martin (Lessard Bicycles/Boischatel)
|0:02:15
|7
|Bretton Matthews (Jetpower from Midland)
|0:02:29
|8
|Eric Reinert (Mazurcoaching/Wheels of Bloor)
|0:03:19
|9
|Jason Massicotte (St. Catharines Cycling Club)
|0:05:41
|10
|Benjamin Chartrand (Espoirs de Laval/St-Zotique)
|0:06:36
|11
|Daniel Hope (Team Spoke O`Motion)
|0:07:44
|DNF
|Jasmin Houle (Vélo Sélect-Prud`Homme-Glasshield)
|DNS
|Frédéric Cossette (VCM-Cycles Régis from Montréal)
