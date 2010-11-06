Trending

Perry powers to junior men's championship

Hoppner, Cote Bouvette complete podium

Full Results
1Benjamin Perry (St. Catharines Cycling Club)0:39:12
2Karl Hoppner (EMD Serono - Specialized CC)0:00:32
3Felix Coté Bouvette (Vélo Sélect-Prud`Homme-Glasshield)0:00:41
4Yohan Patry (Ride With Rendall/Saint-Jérôme)0:00:43
5Tommy Beaulieu (Juventus Cycling Club : Team Alberta)0:01:20
6Patrick Martin (Lessard Bicycles/Boischatel)0:02:15
7Bretton Matthews (Jetpower from Midland)0:02:29
8Eric Reinert (Mazurcoaching/Wheels of Bloor)0:03:19
9Jason Massicotte (St. Catharines Cycling Club)0:05:41
10Benjamin Chartrand (Espoirs de Laval/St-Zotique)0:06:36
11Daniel Hope (Team Spoke O`Motion)0:07:44
DNFJasmin Houle (Vélo Sélect-Prud`Homme-Glasshield)
DNSFrédéric Cossette (VCM-Cycles Régis from Montréal)

