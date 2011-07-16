Trending

Nadon and Trudel win junior races

Fortier and Nado victorious in Under 17 contests

In the junior category, current Canada Cup leader Frédérique Trudel of Breakeyville, Quebec raced to her first ever Canadian title, winning the two-lap women’s race in a time 57:58. Hayley Smith of Uxbridge, Ontario crossed the line second, followed by Andréanne Lanthier-Nadeau of Québec, Quebec in third.

“I am truly happy. This is a real surprise for me as I am in my first year as a junior. I am excited to have such good results this season. I never expected to have results like these entering the season. This is a big surprise for me. I knew I could perform, but not as much as this. I am strong in the climbs, and luckily there were lots of good climbs here. The course suited my abilities quite well. I was a bit scared on the downhill portions of the course, but at the end of the day it went pretty well,” said Trudel, the current leader of the Canada Cup series in the junior category and newest junior Canadian champion.

Marc-Antoine Nadon of Timmins, Ontario took the men’s junior title, posting a time of 1:04:56 for the three-lap race. Thomas Néron of Québec, Quebec and Daniel Varga of Toronto, Ontario in second and third.

“I am really happy. This is an important race, and coming off a great week of rest after the UCI World Cup in Windham, I felt comfortable here. I arrived on Wednesday and had the chance to ride the course quite a bit, and performance today. Wearing the jersey is a very different feeling. I am feeling rewarded today for all the efforts I put in throughout the season,” said Marc-Antoine Nadon.

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc-Antoine Nadon (3 Rox Racing)1:04:56
2Thomas Néron (Équipe du Québec/CVM Subway)0:00:46
3Daniel Varga (Team Ontario/OGC/Opus)0:01:11
4Alexandre Vialle (Équipe du Québec/CVM Val David)0:02:33
5Felix Wilberg (Cyclemeisters/Bow Cycle)0:03:01
6Vincent Belhumeur (Équipe du Québec/Specialized)0:03:25
7Samuel Tremblay (Équipe du Québec/Cyclone d'Alma)0:04:01
8Davis Ross (Team Ontario/Total Sports The Bike Shop)0:04:28
9Michael Girolametto-Prosen (Cyclepath Markham )0:05:03
10Mo Lawrence (Team Cycling BC)0:05:43
11Bretton Matthews (Team Ontario/Total Sports The Bike Shop)0:07:15
12Jean-Daniel Boily (CVM Val-David)0:07:17
13Gabriel Thibeault (CVM Val-David)0:07:41
14Philippe Paradis (CVM Val-David)0:08:03
15Quinn Moberg (Team Cycling BC)0:08:08
16Pierre-Olivier Veillette (CVM Val-David)0:08:08
17Corey Brioschi (Revolt Racing)0:09:31
17Louis Dillon (Team Cycling BC)
19Nicholas Bruce (Team Cycling BC)0:10:16
20Philippe Gauthier Boudreau (CVM Val-David)0:10:17
21Dylan Smith (ORS)0:16:43
22Kevin Stafford (Juventus)0:22:58
23Hewson Elliott (Devo Manitoba)0:29:39
DNFAntoine Perreault (CVM Val-David)
Junior women
1Frédérique Trudel (Équipe du Québec/Specialized)0:57:58
2Haley Smith (Team Ontario/Angry Johnny's Cycle Solutions)0:01:43
3Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (Équipe du Québec/Rocky Mountain Factory)0:03:40
4Catherine Fleury (Équipe du Québec/Cyclone d'Alma)0:04:42
5Samantha Wagler (Two Wheel Express)0:05:34
6Lauren Rosser (Team Cycling BC)0:08:08
7Amanda Wakeling (Team Cycling BC)0:08:56
8Hannah Cooley (Team Saskatchewan)0:10:00
9Hana Boersma (Team Manitoba)0:12:56
10Emily De Freitas (Rundle Mountain CC)0:15:35
11Sara Witzke (Team Alberta/Juventus)0:35:34
DNFZoe Dahl (Cyclemeisters/Bow Cycle)
DNSErin Middleton (Team Alberta)
U17 men
1Marc-André Fortier (Sarto Gagné)1:07:47
2Peter Disera (Team Ontario/Hardwood Ski and Bike)0:00:12
3Thomas Hardy (Team Cycling BC)0:05:28
4William Dumas (Skinouk VDM)0:06:35
5William Elliott (Black Tooth Grin Bike Club)0:06:50
6John Connor (Team Cycling BC)0:06:51
7Samuel Beaudoin (Team Alberta)0:10:48
8Kyle Flatman (Independent)0:14:39
9Charles Fichault (CVM Val-David)0:16:42
10Ari Robinson (Team Manitoba)0:17:40
11Isaac Niles (Bicisport)0:19:54
12Alec Cowan (Cyclemeisters/Bow Cycle)0:20:46
13Lucas Morin (Team Saskatchewan/BCW)0:21:02
14Mitchell Fennell (Rundle Mountain CC)0:31:13
DNFJean-Cristophe Desrosiers (CVM Val-David)
DNFRobert Dunn (Cyclemeisters/Bow Cycle)
DNFSean Germaine (Juventus)
DNFPeter Hicks (Rundle Mountain CC)
DNFMatt Strum (CNSC/XCBC)
U17 women
1Marie-Pierre Nadon (Team Ontario/Hardwood Trek)1:02:09
2Marine Lewis (Kona Bio-Max)0:03:44
3Emeliah Harvie (Rundle Mountain CC)0:07:59
4Sara Poidevin (Rundle Mountain CC)0:10:16
5Jenna Leonhardt (Devo Manitoba)0:13:20

 

