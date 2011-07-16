Nadon and Trudel win junior races
Fortier and Nado victorious in Under 17 contests
In the junior category, current Canada Cup leader Frédérique Trudel of Breakeyville, Quebec raced to her first ever Canadian title, winning the two-lap women’s race in a time 57:58. Hayley Smith of Uxbridge, Ontario crossed the line second, followed by Andréanne Lanthier-Nadeau of Québec, Quebec in third.
“I am truly happy. This is a real surprise for me as I am in my first year as a junior. I am excited to have such good results this season. I never expected to have results like these entering the season. This is a big surprise for me. I knew I could perform, but not as much as this. I am strong in the climbs, and luckily there were lots of good climbs here. The course suited my abilities quite well. I was a bit scared on the downhill portions of the course, but at the end of the day it went pretty well,” said Trudel, the current leader of the Canada Cup series in the junior category and newest junior Canadian champion.
Marc-Antoine Nadon of Timmins, Ontario took the men’s junior title, posting a time of 1:04:56 for the three-lap race. Thomas Néron of Québec, Quebec and Daniel Varga of Toronto, Ontario in second and third.
“I am really happy. This is an important race, and coming off a great week of rest after the UCI World Cup in Windham, I felt comfortable here. I arrived on Wednesday and had the chance to ride the course quite a bit, and performance today. Wearing the jersey is a very different feeling. I am feeling rewarded today for all the efforts I put in throughout the season,” said Marc-Antoine Nadon.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (3 Rox Racing)
|1:04:56
|2
|Thomas Néron (Équipe du Québec/CVM Subway)
|0:00:46
|3
|Daniel Varga (Team Ontario/OGC/Opus)
|0:01:11
|4
|Alexandre Vialle (Équipe du Québec/CVM Val David)
|0:02:33
|5
|Felix Wilberg (Cyclemeisters/Bow Cycle)
|0:03:01
|6
|Vincent Belhumeur (Équipe du Québec/Specialized)
|0:03:25
|7
|Samuel Tremblay (Équipe du Québec/Cyclone d'Alma)
|0:04:01
|8
|Davis Ross (Team Ontario/Total Sports The Bike Shop)
|0:04:28
|9
|Michael Girolametto-Prosen (Cyclepath Markham )
|0:05:03
|10
|Mo Lawrence (Team Cycling BC)
|0:05:43
|11
|Bretton Matthews (Team Ontario/Total Sports The Bike Shop)
|0:07:15
|12
|Jean-Daniel Boily (CVM Val-David)
|0:07:17
|13
|Gabriel Thibeault (CVM Val-David)
|0:07:41
|14
|Philippe Paradis (CVM Val-David)
|0:08:03
|15
|Quinn Moberg (Team Cycling BC)
|0:08:08
|16
|Pierre-Olivier Veillette (CVM Val-David)
|0:08:08
|17
|Corey Brioschi (Revolt Racing)
|0:09:31
|17
|Louis Dillon (Team Cycling BC)
|19
|Nicholas Bruce (Team Cycling BC)
|0:10:16
|20
|Philippe Gauthier Boudreau (CVM Val-David)
|0:10:17
|21
|Dylan Smith (ORS)
|0:16:43
|22
|Kevin Stafford (Juventus)
|0:22:58
|23
|Hewson Elliott (Devo Manitoba)
|0:29:39
|DNF
|Antoine Perreault (CVM Val-David)
|Junior women
|1
|Frédérique Trudel (Équipe du Québec/Specialized)
|0:57:58
|2
|Haley Smith (Team Ontario/Angry Johnny's Cycle Solutions)
|0:01:43
|3
|Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (Équipe du Québec/Rocky Mountain Factory)
|0:03:40
|4
|Catherine Fleury (Équipe du Québec/Cyclone d'Alma)
|0:04:42
|5
|Samantha Wagler (Two Wheel Express)
|0:05:34
|6
|Lauren Rosser (Team Cycling BC)
|0:08:08
|7
|Amanda Wakeling (Team Cycling BC)
|0:08:56
|8
|Hannah Cooley (Team Saskatchewan)
|0:10:00
|9
|Hana Boersma (Team Manitoba)
|0:12:56
|10
|Emily De Freitas (Rundle Mountain CC)
|0:15:35
|11
|Sara Witzke (Team Alberta/Juventus)
|0:35:34
|DNF
|Zoe Dahl (Cyclemeisters/Bow Cycle)
|DNS
|Erin Middleton (Team Alberta)
|U17 men
|1
|Marc-André Fortier (Sarto Gagné)
|1:07:47
|2
|Peter Disera (Team Ontario/Hardwood Ski and Bike)
|0:00:12
|3
|Thomas Hardy (Team Cycling BC)
|0:05:28
|4
|William Dumas (Skinouk VDM)
|0:06:35
|5
|William Elliott (Black Tooth Grin Bike Club)
|0:06:50
|6
|John Connor (Team Cycling BC)
|0:06:51
|7
|Samuel Beaudoin (Team Alberta)
|0:10:48
|8
|Kyle Flatman (Independent)
|0:14:39
|9
|Charles Fichault (CVM Val-David)
|0:16:42
|10
|Ari Robinson (Team Manitoba)
|0:17:40
|11
|Isaac Niles (Bicisport)
|0:19:54
|12
|Alec Cowan (Cyclemeisters/Bow Cycle)
|0:20:46
|13
|Lucas Morin (Team Saskatchewan/BCW)
|0:21:02
|14
|Mitchell Fennell (Rundle Mountain CC)
|0:31:13
|DNF
|Jean-Cristophe Desrosiers (CVM Val-David)
|DNF
|Robert Dunn (Cyclemeisters/Bow Cycle)
|DNF
|Sean Germaine (Juventus)
|DNF
|Peter Hicks (Rundle Mountain CC)
|DNF
|Matt Strum (CNSC/XCBC)
|U17 women
|1
|Marie-Pierre Nadon (Team Ontario/Hardwood Trek)
|1:02:09
|2
|Marine Lewis (Kona Bio-Max)
|0:03:44
|3
|Emeliah Harvie (Rundle Mountain CC)
|0:07:59
|4
|Sara Poidevin (Rundle Mountain CC)
|0:10:16
|5
|Jenna Leonhardt (Devo Manitoba)
|0:13:20
