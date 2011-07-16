In the junior category, current Canada Cup leader Frédérique Trudel of Breakeyville, Quebec raced to her first ever Canadian title, winning the two-lap women’s race in a time 57:58. Hayley Smith of Uxbridge, Ontario crossed the line second, followed by Andréanne Lanthier-Nadeau of Québec, Quebec in third.

“I am truly happy. This is a real surprise for me as I am in my first year as a junior. I am excited to have such good results this season. I never expected to have results like these entering the season. This is a big surprise for me. I knew I could perform, but not as much as this. I am strong in the climbs, and luckily there were lots of good climbs here. The course suited my abilities quite well. I was a bit scared on the downhill portions of the course, but at the end of the day it went pretty well,” said Trudel, the current leader of the Canada Cup series in the junior category and newest junior Canadian champion.

Marc-Antoine Nadon of Timmins, Ontario took the men’s junior title, posting a time of 1:04:56 for the three-lap race. Thomas Néron of Québec, Quebec and Daniel Varga of Toronto, Ontario in second and third.

“I am really happy. This is an important race, and coming off a great week of rest after the UCI World Cup in Windham, I felt comfortable here. I arrived on Wednesday and had the chance to ride the course quite a bit, and performance today. Wearing the jersey is a very different feeling. I am feeling rewarded today for all the efforts I put in throughout the season,” said Marc-Antoine Nadon.

Full Results