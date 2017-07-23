Trending

Disera, Batty claim Canadian XC titles

Fincham, Jackson win U23

Podium: Raphael Gagne, Peter Disera, Leandre Bouchard

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Catherine Fleury (Cyclone d'Alma) at front at start

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Leandre Bouchard (BH SR Suntour KMC)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) and Raphael Gagne (Cannondale 3Rox)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) gets a warm reception from the fans

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) wins

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) wins

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Raphael Gagne (Cannondale 3Rox) crashed on the final lap but manages to hang on for 2nd

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Gagne congratulates Disera on his win

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Podium: Catharine Pendrel, Emily Batty , Haley Smith

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) leads Leandre Bouchard (BH SR Suntour KMC)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Raphael Gagne (Cannondale-3Rox)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) and Leandre Bouchard (BH SR Suntour KMC)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) leading Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) as they exit Flow Trail

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team XC)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) and Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) at the front at the start

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) leading though Flow Trail

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

U23 Rider Peter Disera Surprises Elites with Canadian XC Title

Peter Disera (Norco Factory), Canada's top Under-23 rider, decided to race the Elite category on Saturday at the Canadian XCO Championships Canmore, Alberta and upset the field to take the title.

The Canmore Nordic Centre, site of the 1988 Olympic cross-country skiing events, remains as spectacular as ever, with a backdrop of the Kananaskis Country mountains leading into the Banff National Park.

The area has been spared the terrible forest fires ravaging the B.C. interior, and threats of smoke did not materialise. The circuit has been revised substantially from when the Championships were held in 2010 and 2011, reflecting the change to shorter courses at the World Cup and world championship level. The previous course measured 6.8 kilometres, while the current circuit is four kilometres in length, looping back into the main finish bowl area multiple times.

The men's race had no clear favourite. Defending champion Derek Zandstra (Cannondale-3Rox) and his wife had their first child less than a month ago, and his form was clearly suffering. Leandre Bouchard (BH SR Suntour KMC) has been the most consistent on the World Cup circuit, while former champion Raphael Gagne (Cannondale-3Rox) had a good early season before struggling in May and June. Disera, although an Under-23 aged rider, has four top-10 finishes on the World Cup (U23) circuit this season, and decided to 'ride up' a category, in hopes of gaining valuable UCI ranking points with a top-5 result.

Disera attacked on the opening climb, with only Bouchard able to initially match him. Gagne bridged across on the second lap, and the two dropped Bouchard late in the fourth lap. From that point on, Disera and Gagne rode together, neither able to open a gap on the other. It looked like it was going to come down to a sprint finish, until Gagne made a mistake on one of the final descents, going down hard and leaving the door open for Disera to cruise in to the national title.

"My decision to race up stemmed from UCI points," explained Disera. "A top-5 [in Elite] would earn more points than winning Under-23. We decided as a team that I could mix it up with the Elites. I was a bit of a wild card because none of the Elites had really raced me, so I just took the bull by the horns and gave 'er from the go."

"I felt really good and Dre [Bouchard] went with me. Coming into the second lap, Raph came out of nowhere, so there were three of us. Going into the last three laps I started throwing down attacks and Dre just fell off the back. I felt good and wanted to dictate the pace so I stayed at the front. I knew Raph was going to attack and I was able to follow and then get to the front before the descent. Unfortunately, he had a little mishap, but I was ready for a sprint."

Emily Batty Repeats as Canadian XC Champion

On Saturday, Emily Batty (Trek Factory) won her third Elite Women's XC title, and her second consecutive one, in Canmore, Alberta. Her usual rival, Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team), had to settle for second.

The women's race was expected to be a showdown between Canada's two top riders. Pendrel has two world titles and an Olympic bronze medal, but Batty has had stronger results on the World Cup circuit this season. The duo dropped the rest of the field in the first half lap, with Haley Smith (Norco Factory) racing alone in third behind them for the entire race.

Pendrel set the pace, with Batty content to follow her rival. In past match ups, Pendrel has dropped Batty with a surge later in the race, but not this year. Instead, it was Batty who attacked with half a lap to go, pulling away decisively to win by 50 seconds. Pendrel admitted afterwards that she could not follow when her rival attacked on a climb.

"It was not an easy race by any means," agreed Batty. "I rode my hardtail, and I was questioning a little bit whether that was the right choice because it is such a technical and bumpy course, but it was rocking up the climbs. Catharine didn't make it easy; the two of us set a really high pace right from the start. I found through the course of the race that I was feeling really good. I knew I was going to put an effort in on one of the climbs at some point, and I chose a spot where I felt strong and punched it."

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Disera1:32:18
2Raphael Gagne0:00:49
3Leandre Bouchard0:02:32
4Evan McNeely0:03:23
5Geoff Kabush0:04:04
6Evan Guthrie0:04:50
7Andrew L'Esperance0:05:52
8Davis Ross0:08:46
9Peter Glassford0:09:00
10Derek Zandstra0:09:35
11Alexandre Vialle0:11:26
12Matthew Martindill0:11:27
13Andrew Watson0:11:55
14Jason Wiebe0:13:29
15Ian Murray0:13:52
16Mitchell Thomas0:14:19
17Michael Van Den Ham
18Alex Schmidt
19Shawn Bunnin
20David Yexley
21Aaron Schooler
22Peter Knight
23Jon Slaughter
24Mark Mcconnell
25Cory Zetterstrom
26Alex Lefebvre
27Darren Schmidt
28Alex Vanneste
29Russell Thiessen
30Duane Myers

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Batty1:32:54
2Catharine Pendrel0:00:49
3Haley Smith0:02:32
4Maghalie Rochette0:09:03
5Sandra Walter0:09:25
6Rebecca Beaumont0:09:47
7Jayne Rossworn0:12:05
8Catherine Fleury0:13:11
9Elyse Nieuwold
10Denise Hill
11Frederique Trudel
12Shantel Koenig
13Andrea Bunnin
14Natascha Piciga
15Jayne Enns

U23 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Fincham1:23:03
2Raphael Auclair0:00:39
3Quinton Disera0:00:50
4Felix Longpre0:00:52
5Marc Andre Fortier0:02:33
6Felix Burke0:03:26
7Felix Belhumeur0:04:29
8Isaac Niles0:05:26
9Liam Mulcahy0:05:46
10Carter Nieuwesteeg0:07:47
11Emile Farrell-Dessureault0:07:57
12Matthew Turcotte0:08:10
13Anthony Audet0:10:42
14Guillaume Larose Gingras0:12:26
15Rhys Verner0:12:57
16Anthony Bergeron
17Tyler Orschel
18Kaleb Muller
19Owen Flood
20Cody Shimizu
21Samuel Beaudoin
22Malcolm Barton
23Sean Germaine

U23 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenn Jackson1:27:20
2Mackenzie Myatt0:01:46
3Sophianne Samson0:06:09
4Soren Meeuwisse0:08:25
5Laurie Arseneault0:09:37
6Emily Handford0:10:52
7Amelie Simard0:11:06
8Erica Leonard
9Siobhan Kelly
10Juliette Tetreault

Junior Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brody Sanderson1:08:51
2Gunnar Holmgren0:01:26
3Holden Jones0:02:50
4Tyler Clark0:03:23
5William Cote0:03:34
6Philippe Saint-Laurent0:04:48
7Philippe Truchon0:06:04
8Scott Leonard0:07:54
9William Baron0:08:19
10Christopher Glanznig0:09:07
11Charles Couture0:11:20
12William Maltais Pilote0:12:01
13Frederic Bergeron0:12:06
14Thomas Hulton
15Nick Kleban
16Logan Sadesky
17Talon Vale
18Dylan Joyce
19Shane Patterson
20Francis Fortin
21Carson Thompson
22Hunter Verner
23Kailen Shackleton
24David Hamm
25Duncan Ferguson
26John Vanluxemborg

Junior Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roxane Vermette1:10:10
2Marianne Theberge0:02:19
3Dana Gilligan0:03:08
4Eva Poidevin0:04:57
5Julia Long0:06:53
6Sarah Fabbro0:08:43
7Abbey McGill0:10:33
8Leya Masson0:13:39
9Laura Maclean
10Emie Diaz
11Amy Cooper

