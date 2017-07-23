Image 1 of 21 Podium: Raphael Gagne, Peter Disera, Leandre Bouchard (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 21 Catherine Fleury (Cyclone d'Alma) at front at start (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 21 Leandre Bouchard (BH SR Suntour KMC) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 21 Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) and Raphael Gagne (Cannondale 3Rox) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 21 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) gets a warm reception from the fans (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 21 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) wins (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 21 Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) wins (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 21 Raphael Gagne (Cannondale 3Rox) crashed on the final lap but manages to hang on for 2nd (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 21 Gagne congratulates Disera on his win (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 21 Podium: Catharine Pendrel, Emily Batty , Haley Smith (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 21 Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) leads Leandre Bouchard (BH SR Suntour KMC) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 21 Raphael Gagne (Cannondale-3Rox) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 21 Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) and Leandre Bouchard (BH SR Suntour KMC) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 21 Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) leading Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) as they exit Flow Trail (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 21 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 21 Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 21 Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team XC) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 21 Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) and Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 21 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 21 Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) at the front at the start (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 21 of 21 Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) leading though Flow Trail (Image credit: Rob Jones)

U23 Rider Peter Disera Surprises Elites with Canadian XC Title

Peter Disera (Norco Factory), Canada's top Under-23 rider, decided to race the Elite category on Saturday at the Canadian XCO Championships Canmore, Alberta and upset the field to take the title.

The Canmore Nordic Centre, site of the 1988 Olympic cross-country skiing events, remains as spectacular as ever, with a backdrop of the Kananaskis Country mountains leading into the Banff National Park.

The area has been spared the terrible forest fires ravaging the B.C. interior, and threats of smoke did not materialise. The circuit has been revised substantially from when the Championships were held in 2010 and 2011, reflecting the change to shorter courses at the World Cup and world championship level. The previous course measured 6.8 kilometres, while the current circuit is four kilometres in length, looping back into the main finish bowl area multiple times.

The men's race had no clear favourite. Defending champion Derek Zandstra (Cannondale-3Rox) and his wife had their first child less than a month ago, and his form was clearly suffering. Leandre Bouchard (BH SR Suntour KMC) has been the most consistent on the World Cup circuit, while former champion Raphael Gagne (Cannondale-3Rox) had a good early season before struggling in May and June. Disera, although an Under-23 aged rider, has four top-10 finishes on the World Cup (U23) circuit this season, and decided to 'ride up' a category, in hopes of gaining valuable UCI ranking points with a top-5 result.

Disera attacked on the opening climb, with only Bouchard able to initially match him. Gagne bridged across on the second lap, and the two dropped Bouchard late in the fourth lap. From that point on, Disera and Gagne rode together, neither able to open a gap on the other. It looked like it was going to come down to a sprint finish, until Gagne made a mistake on one of the final descents, going down hard and leaving the door open for Disera to cruise in to the national title.

"My decision to race up stemmed from UCI points," explained Disera. "A top-5 [in Elite] would earn more points than winning Under-23. We decided as a team that I could mix it up with the Elites. I was a bit of a wild card because none of the Elites had really raced me, so I just took the bull by the horns and gave 'er from the go."

"I felt really good and Dre [Bouchard] went with me. Coming into the second lap, Raph came out of nowhere, so there were three of us. Going into the last three laps I started throwing down attacks and Dre just fell off the back. I felt good and wanted to dictate the pace so I stayed at the front. I knew Raph was going to attack and I was able to follow and then get to the front before the descent. Unfortunately, he had a little mishap, but I was ready for a sprint."

Emily Batty Repeats as Canadian XC Champion

On Saturday, Emily Batty (Trek Factory) won her third Elite Women's XC title, and her second consecutive one, in Canmore, Alberta. Her usual rival, Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team), had to settle for second.

The women's race was expected to be a showdown between Canada's two top riders. Pendrel has two world titles and an Olympic bronze medal, but Batty has had stronger results on the World Cup circuit this season. The duo dropped the rest of the field in the first half lap, with Haley Smith (Norco Factory) racing alone in third behind them for the entire race.

Pendrel set the pace, with Batty content to follow her rival. In past match ups, Pendrel has dropped Batty with a surge later in the race, but not this year. Instead, it was Batty who attacked with half a lap to go, pulling away decisively to win by 50 seconds. Pendrel admitted afterwards that she could not follow when her rival attacked on a climb.

"It was not an easy race by any means," agreed Batty. "I rode my hardtail, and I was questioning a little bit whether that was the right choice because it is such a technical and bumpy course, but it was rocking up the climbs. Catharine didn't make it easy; the two of us set a really high pace right from the start. I found through the course of the race that I was feeling really good. I knew I was going to put an effort in on one of the climbs at some point, and I chose a spot where I felt strong and punched it."

Full Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Disera 1:32:18 2 Raphael Gagne 0:00:49 3 Leandre Bouchard 0:02:32 4 Evan McNeely 0:03:23 5 Geoff Kabush 0:04:04 6 Evan Guthrie 0:04:50 7 Andrew L'Esperance 0:05:52 8 Davis Ross 0:08:46 9 Peter Glassford 0:09:00 10 Derek Zandstra 0:09:35 11 Alexandre Vialle 0:11:26 12 Matthew Martindill 0:11:27 13 Andrew Watson 0:11:55 14 Jason Wiebe 0:13:29 15 Ian Murray 0:13:52 16 Mitchell Thomas 0:14:19 17 Michael Van Den Ham 18 Alex Schmidt 19 Shawn Bunnin 20 David Yexley 21 Aaron Schooler 22 Peter Knight 23 Jon Slaughter 24 Mark Mcconnell 25 Cory Zetterstrom 26 Alex Lefebvre 27 Darren Schmidt 28 Alex Vanneste 29 Russell Thiessen 30 Duane Myers

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Batty 1:32:54 2 Catharine Pendrel 0:00:49 3 Haley Smith 0:02:32 4 Maghalie Rochette 0:09:03 5 Sandra Walter 0:09:25 6 Rebecca Beaumont 0:09:47 7 Jayne Rossworn 0:12:05 8 Catherine Fleury 0:13:11 9 Elyse Nieuwold 10 Denise Hill 11 Frederique Trudel 12 Shantel Koenig 13 Andrea Bunnin 14 Natascha Piciga 15 Jayne Enns

U23 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Fincham 1:23:03 2 Raphael Auclair 0:00:39 3 Quinton Disera 0:00:50 4 Felix Longpre 0:00:52 5 Marc Andre Fortier 0:02:33 6 Felix Burke 0:03:26 7 Felix Belhumeur 0:04:29 8 Isaac Niles 0:05:26 9 Liam Mulcahy 0:05:46 10 Carter Nieuwesteeg 0:07:47 11 Emile Farrell-Dessureault 0:07:57 12 Matthew Turcotte 0:08:10 13 Anthony Audet 0:10:42 14 Guillaume Larose Gingras 0:12:26 15 Rhys Verner 0:12:57 16 Anthony Bergeron 17 Tyler Orschel 18 Kaleb Muller 19 Owen Flood 20 Cody Shimizu 21 Samuel Beaudoin 22 Malcolm Barton 23 Sean Germaine

U23 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenn Jackson 1:27:20 2 Mackenzie Myatt 0:01:46 3 Sophianne Samson 0:06:09 4 Soren Meeuwisse 0:08:25 5 Laurie Arseneault 0:09:37 6 Emily Handford 0:10:52 7 Amelie Simard 0:11:06 8 Erica Leonard 9 Siobhan Kelly 10 Juliette Tetreault

Junior Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brody Sanderson 1:08:51 2 Gunnar Holmgren 0:01:26 3 Holden Jones 0:02:50 4 Tyler Clark 0:03:23 5 William Cote 0:03:34 6 Philippe Saint-Laurent 0:04:48 7 Philippe Truchon 0:06:04 8 Scott Leonard 0:07:54 9 William Baron 0:08:19 10 Christopher Glanznig 0:09:07 11 Charles Couture 0:11:20 12 William Maltais Pilote 0:12:01 13 Frederic Bergeron 0:12:06 14 Thomas Hulton 15 Nick Kleban 16 Logan Sadesky 17 Talon Vale 18 Dylan Joyce 19 Shane Patterson 20 Francis Fortin 21 Carson Thompson 22 Hunter Verner 23 Kailen Shackleton 24 David Hamm 25 Duncan Ferguson 26 John Vanluxemborg