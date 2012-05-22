Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Delfs (Aus)0:03:58.24
2Hans Lambert (Can)0:00:02.38
3Kyle Sangers (Can)0:00:04.70
4Rob Fraser (Can)0:00:05.25
5Matthew Nielsen (Can)0:00:06.84
6Samuel Thibault (Can)0:00:09.90
7Philippe Cyrenne Blanchard (Can)0:00:10.03
8Wallace Mark (Can)0:00:10.22
9Remi Gauvin (Can)0:00:10.53
10Yann Gauvin (Can)0:00:10.79
11Kirk Mcdowall (Can)0:00:11.48
12Matthew Beer (Can)0:00:11.80
13Brad Zdriluk (Can)0:00:13.09
14Jonathan Lefrancois (Can)0:00:13.19
15Jeffery Bryson (Can)0:00:13.53
16Mathieu Lagrange (Can)0:00:15.47
17Joey Jenkins (Can)0:00:16.15
18Simon Poirier-Giroux (Can)0:00:16.48
19Tyler Allison (Can)0:00:18.34
20Matt Zdriluk (Can)0:00:18.41
21Bas Van Steenbergen (Can)0:00:18.58
22Benoit Rioux (Can)0:00:18.82
23Samuel Vallee (Can)0:00:19.03
24Philippe Ricard (Can)0:00:19.17
25Nicolas Konow (Can)0:00:20.63
26Hugo Langevin (Can)0:00:22.39
27Olivier Laprade (Can)0:00:23.12
28Felix-Antoine Lessard (Can)0:00:23.63
29Forrest Riesco (Can)0:00:23.81
30Michael Hermanovsky (Can)0:00:23.98
31Jonathan Allard (Can)0:00:24.19
32Zander Geddes (Can)0:00:24.32
33Jacob Reeves (Can)0:00:26.36
34Jordan Hodder (Can)0:00:26.37
35Simon-Charles Parent (Can)0:00:27.87
36Denis Courchesne (Can)0:00:28.58
37Taylor Rowlands (Can)0:00:28.92
38Adam Kral (Can)0:00:29.16
39Guillaume Laramée (Can)0:00:29.31
40Louis Brochu Marier (Can)0:00:29.77
41James Jeannet-Chipman (Can)0:00:30.05
42Vincent Poliseno (Can)0:00:30.69
43Nick Geddes (Can)0:00:30.92
44Guillaume Lafleur-Smith (Can)0:00:31.54
45Nicolas Morin (Can)0:00:33.39
46Jordan Lapointe (Can)0:00:33.68
47David Fontaine (Can)0:00:33.76
48Julien Laramée (Can)0:00:34.89
49Caleb Glithero (Can)0:00:35.59
50Matthiew Woods (Can)0:00:35.72
51Marc Poirier (Can)0:00:38.08
52David Charbonneau (Can)0:00:38.68
53Maxime Fortin Faubert (Can)0:00:38.98
54Dominick Menard (Can)0:00:39.55
55Xavier Choquette-Corbeil (Can)0:00:39.59
56Simon Dallain (Can)0:00:42.03
57Alexandre Carbonneau (Can)0:00:42.37
58Etienne Heyburn (Can)0:00:42.44
59Dylan Morley (Can)0:00:43.19
60Justin Macknish (Can)0:00:43.79
61Jeff D'oliveira (Can)0:00:43.94
62Benjamin Despres-Morin (Can)0:00:44.23
63Simon Chapdelaine (Can)0:00:44.58
64Phillippe-Israël Morin (Can)0:00:44.59
65Patrick Pare-Martin (Can)0:00:45.40
66Dominic Toupin (Can)0:00:48.65
67Mitchell Okeefe (Can)0:00:49.54
68Carter Faulkner (Can)0:00:49.85
69Jacob Berry (Can)0:00:51.03
70Graham Taylor (Can)0:00:52.76
71Cedrick Poulson (Can)0:00:53.38
72Louis-Philippe Mclean (Can)0:00:53.63
73Jeff Faulds (Can)0:00:54.57
74Jayden Caisborne (Can)0:01:03.30
75Mckay Vezina (Can)0:01:06.84
76Kristofer Evoy (Can)0:01:06.91
77Pierre-Luc Levesque (Can)0:01:09.50
78Philippe Leclerc (Can)0:01:11.25
79Arnaud Auger (Can)0:01:12.44
80Patrick Gauci (Can)0:01:15.30
81Davon Smith (Can)0:01:16.07
82Anton Urtan (Can)0:01:20.12
83Bastien Major (Can)0:01:24.95
84Adam Morse (USA)0:01:49.10
85Andy Thibodeau (Can)0:02:09.38
86Kip Shortreed (Can)0:02:38.60

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miranda Miller (Can)0:04:41.54
2Danice Uyesugi (Can)0:00:11.80
3Katherine Short (Can)0:00:18.32
4Lindsay Trimble (Can)0:00:21.85
5Anne Laplante (Can)0:00:22.42
6Kristen Courtney (Can)0:00:24.48
7Vaea Verbeeck (Can)0:00:25.27
8Kristen Smart (Can)0:00:54.73
9Claudia Paquin (Can)0:01:02.54
10Alexandra Lacroix (Can)0:01:05.35
11Lauren Rosser (Can)0:01:21.48
12Holly Feniak (Can)0:03:01.55

