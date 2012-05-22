Delfs wins downhill in Mont Tremblant
Miller tops women's results
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus)
|0:03:58.24
|2
|Hans Lambert (Can)
|0:00:02.38
|3
|Kyle Sangers (Can)
|0:00:04.70
|4
|Rob Fraser (Can)
|0:00:05.25
|5
|Matthew Nielsen (Can)
|0:00:06.84
|6
|Samuel Thibault (Can)
|0:00:09.90
|7
|Philippe Cyrenne Blanchard (Can)
|0:00:10.03
|8
|Wallace Mark (Can)
|0:00:10.22
|9
|Remi Gauvin (Can)
|0:00:10.53
|10
|Yann Gauvin (Can)
|0:00:10.79
|11
|Kirk Mcdowall (Can)
|0:00:11.48
|12
|Matthew Beer (Can)
|0:00:11.80
|13
|Brad Zdriluk (Can)
|0:00:13.09
|14
|Jonathan Lefrancois (Can)
|0:00:13.19
|15
|Jeffery Bryson (Can)
|0:00:13.53
|16
|Mathieu Lagrange (Can)
|0:00:15.47
|17
|Joey Jenkins (Can)
|0:00:16.15
|18
|Simon Poirier-Giroux (Can)
|0:00:16.48
|19
|Tyler Allison (Can)
|0:00:18.34
|20
|Matt Zdriluk (Can)
|0:00:18.41
|21
|Bas Van Steenbergen (Can)
|0:00:18.58
|22
|Benoit Rioux (Can)
|0:00:18.82
|23
|Samuel Vallee (Can)
|0:00:19.03
|24
|Philippe Ricard (Can)
|0:00:19.17
|25
|Nicolas Konow (Can)
|0:00:20.63
|26
|Hugo Langevin (Can)
|0:00:22.39
|27
|Olivier Laprade (Can)
|0:00:23.12
|28
|Felix-Antoine Lessard (Can)
|0:00:23.63
|29
|Forrest Riesco (Can)
|0:00:23.81
|30
|Michael Hermanovsky (Can)
|0:00:23.98
|31
|Jonathan Allard (Can)
|0:00:24.19
|32
|Zander Geddes (Can)
|0:00:24.32
|33
|Jacob Reeves (Can)
|0:00:26.36
|34
|Jordan Hodder (Can)
|0:00:26.37
|35
|Simon-Charles Parent (Can)
|0:00:27.87
|36
|Denis Courchesne (Can)
|0:00:28.58
|37
|Taylor Rowlands (Can)
|0:00:28.92
|38
|Adam Kral (Can)
|0:00:29.16
|39
|Guillaume Laramée (Can)
|0:00:29.31
|40
|Louis Brochu Marier (Can)
|0:00:29.77
|41
|James Jeannet-Chipman (Can)
|0:00:30.05
|42
|Vincent Poliseno (Can)
|0:00:30.69
|43
|Nick Geddes (Can)
|0:00:30.92
|44
|Guillaume Lafleur-Smith (Can)
|0:00:31.54
|45
|Nicolas Morin (Can)
|0:00:33.39
|46
|Jordan Lapointe (Can)
|0:00:33.68
|47
|David Fontaine (Can)
|0:00:33.76
|48
|Julien Laramée (Can)
|0:00:34.89
|49
|Caleb Glithero (Can)
|0:00:35.59
|50
|Matthiew Woods (Can)
|0:00:35.72
|51
|Marc Poirier (Can)
|0:00:38.08
|52
|David Charbonneau (Can)
|0:00:38.68
|53
|Maxime Fortin Faubert (Can)
|0:00:38.98
|54
|Dominick Menard (Can)
|0:00:39.55
|55
|Xavier Choquette-Corbeil (Can)
|0:00:39.59
|56
|Simon Dallain (Can)
|0:00:42.03
|57
|Alexandre Carbonneau (Can)
|0:00:42.37
|58
|Etienne Heyburn (Can)
|0:00:42.44
|59
|Dylan Morley (Can)
|0:00:43.19
|60
|Justin Macknish (Can)
|0:00:43.79
|61
|Jeff D'oliveira (Can)
|0:00:43.94
|62
|Benjamin Despres-Morin (Can)
|0:00:44.23
|63
|Simon Chapdelaine (Can)
|0:00:44.58
|64
|Phillippe-Israël Morin (Can)
|0:00:44.59
|65
|Patrick Pare-Martin (Can)
|0:00:45.40
|66
|Dominic Toupin (Can)
|0:00:48.65
|67
|Mitchell Okeefe (Can)
|0:00:49.54
|68
|Carter Faulkner (Can)
|0:00:49.85
|69
|Jacob Berry (Can)
|0:00:51.03
|70
|Graham Taylor (Can)
|0:00:52.76
|71
|Cedrick Poulson (Can)
|0:00:53.38
|72
|Louis-Philippe Mclean (Can)
|0:00:53.63
|73
|Jeff Faulds (Can)
|0:00:54.57
|74
|Jayden Caisborne (Can)
|0:01:03.30
|75
|Mckay Vezina (Can)
|0:01:06.84
|76
|Kristofer Evoy (Can)
|0:01:06.91
|77
|Pierre-Luc Levesque (Can)
|0:01:09.50
|78
|Philippe Leclerc (Can)
|0:01:11.25
|79
|Arnaud Auger (Can)
|0:01:12.44
|80
|Patrick Gauci (Can)
|0:01:15.30
|81
|Davon Smith (Can)
|0:01:16.07
|82
|Anton Urtan (Can)
|0:01:20.12
|83
|Bastien Major (Can)
|0:01:24.95
|84
|Adam Morse (USA)
|0:01:49.10
|85
|Andy Thibodeau (Can)
|0:02:09.38
|86
|Kip Shortreed (Can)
|0:02:38.60
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miranda Miller (Can)
|0:04:41.54
|2
|Danice Uyesugi (Can)
|0:00:11.80
|3
|Katherine Short (Can)
|0:00:18.32
|4
|Lindsay Trimble (Can)
|0:00:21.85
|5
|Anne Laplante (Can)
|0:00:22.42
|6
|Kristen Courtney (Can)
|0:00:24.48
|7
|Vaea Verbeeck (Can)
|0:00:25.27
|8
|Kristen Smart (Can)
|0:00:54.73
|9
|Claudia Paquin (Can)
|0:01:02.54
|10
|Alexandra Lacroix (Can)
|0:01:05.35
|11
|Lauren Rosser (Can)
|0:01:21.48
|12
|Holly Feniak (Can)
|0:03:01.55
