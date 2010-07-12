Zandstra beats Watson in men's race
Sin stands between Batty and victory
Image 1 of 45
Image 2 of 45
Image 3 of 45
Image 4 of 45
Image 5 of 45
Image 6 of 45
Image 7 of 45
Image 8 of 45
Image 9 of 45
Image 10 of 45
Image 11 of 45
Image 12 of 45
Image 13 of 45
Image 14 of 45
Image 15 of 45
Image 16 of 45
Image 17 of 45
Image 18 of 45
Image 19 of 45
Image 20 of 45
Image 21 of 45
Image 22 of 45
Image 23 of 45
Image 24 of 45
Image 25 of 45
Image 26 of 45
Image 27 of 45
Image 28 of 45
Image 29 of 45
Image 30 of 45
Image 31 of 45
Image 32 of 45
Image 33 of 45
Image 34 of 45
Image 35 of 45
Image 36 of 45
Image 37 of 45
Image 38 of 45
Image 39 of 45
Image 40 of 45
Image 41 of 45
Image 42 of 45
Image 43 of 45
Image 44 of 45
Image 45 of 45
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Derek Zandstra (3 Rox Racing)
|1:59:56
|2
|Andrew Watson (Norco Factory Team)
|0:01:55
|3
|Kris Sneddon (KONA)
|0:02:22
|4
|Marty Lazarski (Rocky Mountain Bicycles)
|0:02:40
|5
|Eric Batty (Trek Canada)
|0:03:06
|6
|Matthew Hadley (XPREZO - BORSAO)
|0:04:07
|7
|Adam Morka (Trek Canada)
|0:04:17
|8
|Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory Team)
|0:04:56
|9
|Cameron Jette (La Bicicletta Elite Team)
|0:06:50
|10
|Simon Lalancette (Equipe du Quebec/Devinci)
|0:05:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Sin (3 Rox Racing)
|0:01:55
|2
|Emily Batty (TREK WORLD RACING)
|0:02:06
|3
|Catherine Vipond (Norco Factory Team)
|0:07:22
|4
|Mikaela Kofman (Scott/3 Rox Racing)
|0:08:20
|5
|Joele Guynup (Island Racing p/b Cameron Law)
|0:15:49
|6
|Rebecca Beaumont (Equipe du Quebec/Cyclone dAlma)
|0:18:11
|7
|Katy Curtis (CMC /Bow Cycle)
|0:19:04
|8
|Andreanne Pichette (Equipe du Quebec SubwayGenetik)
|0:19:30
|9
|Ashley Barson (Coach Chris.ca / Ted Velikonja)
|0:19:42
|10
|Shantel Koenig () redbike)
|0:25:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Bailey (Jetpower)
|1:45:03
|2
|Antoine Caron (Equipe du Quebec/SubwayGenetik)
|0:00:09
|3
|Jeremy Martin (Equipe du Quebec/Rocky Mtn)
|0:03:00
|4
|Leandre Bouchard (Equipe du Quebec/Cyclone dAlma)
|0:03:48
|5
|Preston Wagler (3 Rox Racing)
|0:06:18
|6
|Evan McNeely (EMD Serono Specialized)
|0:07:11
|7
|Etienne Moreau (Team Hardwood/Trek)
|0:07:55
|8
|Bretton Matthews (Jetpower)
|0:09:33
|9
|Steven Noble (Jetpower)
|0:09:39
|10
|Felix Wilberg (Cyclemeisters/Bow Cycle)
|0:10:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristina Laforge (Equipe du Quebec/Cyclone dAlma)
|1:46:51
|2
|Cayley Brooks (Team Hardwood/Trek)
|0:00:04
|3
|Laura Bietola (3 Rox Racing)
|0:02:39
|4
|Valerie Meunier (Equipe du Quebec/Cyclone dAlma)
|0:02:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|5
|Lauren Rosser (Team BC)
|6
|Hannah Cooley (Team Saskatcehwan)
|7
|Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (Equipe du Quebec/Rocky Mtn)
|8
|Amanda Wakeleing)
|9
|Emily Fisher (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny's)
|10
|Caeli Barron (Synergy Racing Club)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy