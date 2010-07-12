Trending

Zandstra beats Watson in men's race

Sin stands between Batty and victory

Image 1 of 45

Stef Widmer (Rocky Mountain Factory Team)

Stef Widmer (Rocky Mountain Factory Team)
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 2 of 45

Derek Zandsrta (3Rox Racing) warms up

Derek Zandsrta (3Rox Racing) warms up
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 3 of 45

Lead Moto, Ryan Dimitroff, preps for the race

Lead Moto, Ryan Dimitroff, preps for the race
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 4 of 45

Lead Moto, Ryan Dimitroff, gives his opinion on the event

Lead Moto, Ryan Dimitroff, gives his opinion on the event
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 5 of 45

Elite men are off with a bang!

Elite men are off with a bang!
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 6 of 45

Emily Batty leads out the elite women's field

Emily Batty leads out the elite women's field
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 7 of 45

The junior men off to a fast start

The junior men off to a fast start
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 8 of 45

Steven Noble (Jetpower/Team Ontario)

Steven Noble (Jetpower/Team Ontario)
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 9 of 45

Evan Wishloff (Pedalhead Racing) ripping Skunk Hollow Trail

Evan Wishloff (Pedalhead Racing) ripping Skunk Hollow Trail
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 10 of 45

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (Rocky Mountain Factory Team)

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (Rocky Mountain Factory Team)
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 11 of 45

Samantha Wagler (Two Wheel Express)

Samantha Wagler (Two Wheel Express)
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 12 of 45

Emily Fisher (Team Ontario/Angry Johnny's/Cycle Solutions)

Emily Fisher (Team Ontario/Angry Johnny's/Cycle Solutions)
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 13 of 45

Joshua Thomas (THINKSL.com/Carson Electric)

Joshua Thomas (THINKSL.com/Carson Electric)
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 14 of 45

Andrew Watson (Norco Factory Team) takes an early lead

Andrew Watson (Norco Factory Team) takes an early lead
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 15 of 45

Evan Guthrie (Rocky Mountain)

Evan Guthrie (Rocky Mountain)
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 16 of 45

Cody Canning (ERTC) stylin' with his signature Fashion Shades

Cody Canning (ERTC) stylin' with his signature Fashion Shades
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 17 of 45

Zachary Hughes (Norco Factory Team)

Zachary Hughes (Norco Factory Team)
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 18 of 45

Manuel Felhman (Pedalhead Racing)

Manuel Felhman (Pedalhead Racing)
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 19 of 45

Brian Bain (Bow Cycle/Specialized)

Brian Bain (Bow Cycle/Specialized)
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 20 of 45

Rebecca Beaumont

Rebecca Beaumont
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 21 of 45

Emily Batty (Trek World Racing) starting to lap the elite men's field

Emily Batty (Trek World Racing) starting to lap the elite men's field
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 22 of 45

Derek Zandstra puts on the winning move

Derek Zandstra puts on the winning move
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 23 of 45

Andrew Watson chases

Andrew Watson chases
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 24 of 45

A rider at the Edmonton Cup

A rider at the Edmonton Cup
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 25 of 45

Elite men's podium

Elite men's podium
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 26 of 45

Zachary Hughes

Zachary Hughes
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 27 of 45

Emily Batty led late in the race, but a series of crashes cost her valuable time

Emily Batty led late in the race, but a series of crashes cost her valuable time
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 28 of 45

Evan McNeely (Team Ontario/EMD Serond/Specialized)

Evan McNeely (Team Ontario/EMD Serond/Specialized)
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 29 of 45

Norco's Catherine Vipond chases in the Canada Cup series leader's jersey

Norco's Catherine Vipond chases in the Canada Cup series leader's jersey
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 30 of 45

Steven Noble rides the spine in West Coast Trail

Steven Noble rides the spine in West Coast Trail
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 31 of 45

Amanda Sin (3Rox Racing) pulled out a late attack for the win

Amanda Sin (3Rox Racing) pulled out a late attack for the win
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 32 of 45

Emily Batty rolls in for 2nd place

Emily Batty rolls in for 2nd place
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 33 of 45

Derek Zandstra wheelies across the line for the win

Derek Zandstra wheelies across the line for the win
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 34 of 45

Andrew Watson dug deep for a late surge that put him in 2nd

Andrew Watson dug deep for a late surge that put him in 2nd
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 35 of 45

Kris Sneddon (Kona) all smiles in 3rd

Kris Sneddon (Kona) all smiles in 3rd
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 36 of 45

Marty Lazarski (Rocky Mountain Factory Team) in 4th

Marty Lazarski (Rocky Mountain Factory Team) in 4th
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 37 of 45

Mikaela Kofman (3Rox Racing) in 4th

Mikaela Kofman (3Rox Racing) in 4th
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 38 of 45

Stef Widmer

Stef Widmer
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 39 of 45

Jole Guynup (Island Racing p/b Robert W Cameron Law)

Jole Guynup (Island Racing p/b Robert W Cameron Law)
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 40 of 45

Junior Women's Podium

Junior Women's Podium
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 41 of 45

Junior Men's PodiumElite women's podium

Junior Men's PodiumElite women's podium
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 42 of 45

Elite women's podium

Elite women's podium
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 43 of 45

Elite women's podium

Elite women's podium
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 44 of 45

Elite women's podium

Elite women's podium
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)
Image 45 of 45

Elite men's podium

Elite men's podium
(Image credit: Brad Chisholm Photo)

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Derek Zandstra (3 Rox Racing)1:59:56
2Andrew Watson (Norco Factory Team)0:01:55
3Kris Sneddon (KONA)0:02:22
4Marty Lazarski (Rocky Mountain Bicycles)0:02:40
5Eric Batty (Trek Canada)0:03:06
6Matthew Hadley (XPREZO - BORSAO)0:04:07
7Adam Morka (Trek Canada)0:04:17
8Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory Team)0:04:56
9Cameron Jette (La Bicicletta Elite Team)0:06:50
10Simon Lalancette (Equipe du Quebec/Devinci)0:05:56

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Sin (3 Rox Racing)0:01:55
2Emily Batty (TREK WORLD RACING)0:02:06
3Catherine Vipond (Norco Factory Team)0:07:22
4Mikaela Kofman (Scott/3 Rox Racing)0:08:20
5Joele Guynup (Island Racing p/b Cameron Law)0:15:49
6Rebecca Beaumont (Equipe du Quebec/Cyclone dAlma)0:18:11
7Katy Curtis (CMC /Bow Cycle)0:19:04
8Andreanne Pichette (Equipe du Quebec SubwayGenetik)0:19:30
9Ashley Barson (Coach Chris.ca / Ted Velikonja)0:19:42
10Shantel Koenig () redbike)0:25:20

Junior Expert Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Bailey (Jetpower)1:45:03
2Antoine Caron (Equipe du Quebec/SubwayGenetik)0:00:09
3Jeremy Martin (Equipe du Quebec/Rocky Mtn)0:03:00
4Leandre Bouchard (Equipe du Quebec/Cyclone dAlma)0:03:48
5Preston Wagler (3 Rox Racing)0:06:18
6Evan McNeely (EMD Serono Specialized)0:07:11
7Etienne Moreau (Team Hardwood/Trek)0:07:55
8Bretton Matthews (Jetpower)0:09:33
9Steven Noble (Jetpower)0:09:39
10Felix Wilberg (Cyclemeisters/Bow Cycle)0:10:31

Junior Expert Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Laforge (Equipe du Quebec/Cyclone dAlma)1:46:51
2Cayley Brooks (Team Hardwood/Trek)0:00:04
3Laura Bietola (3 Rox Racing)0:02:39
4Valerie Meunier (Equipe du Quebec/Cyclone dAlma)0:02:42

Lapped
#Rider Name (Country) Team
5Lauren Rosser (Team BC)
6Hannah Cooley (Team Saskatcehwan)
7Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (Equipe du Quebec/Rocky Mtn)
8Amanda Wakeleing)
9Emily Fisher (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny's)
10Caeli Barron (Synergy Racing Club)

Latest on Cyclingnews