Trending

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race past winners

Champions since 2015-2018

Jay McCarthy with his winners trophy

Jay McCarthy with his winners trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race - past winners

#Rider Name (Country)
2018Jay McCarthy (Australia)
2017Nikias Arndt (Germany)
2016Peter Kennaugh (Great Britain)
2015Gianni Meersman (Belgium)

Latest on Cyclingnews