Näf wins by one second ahead of Lejarreta, Absalon

Osl takes victory in women's race

Image 1 of 11

Ralph Näf (Multivan Merida Biking Team), Julien Absalon (Oreba), and Inaki Lejaretta (Orbea) with the City of Münsingen in the background.

Ralph Näf (Multivan Merida Biking Team), Julien Absalon (Oreba), and Inaki Lejaretta (Orbea) with the City of Münsingen in the background.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 2 of 11

Slovenian Blaza Klemencic (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup Team) was happy with second.

Slovenian Blaza Klemencic (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup Team) was happy with second.
(Image credit: Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup Team)
Image 3 of 11

Anja Gradl (Central Pro) on her way to fourth.

Anja Gradl (Central Pro) on her way to fourth.
(Image credit: Ralf Schäuble)
Image 4 of 11

Lisi Osl and Blaza Klemencic on a climb

Lisi Osl and Blaza Klemencic on a climb
(Image credit: Ralf Schäuble)
Image 5 of 11

Ausrian Lisi Osl (Central Pro) wins in Münsingen

Ausrian Lisi Osl (Central Pro) wins in Münsingen
(Image credit: Ralf Schäuble)
Image 6 of 11

Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) at the start.

Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) at the start.
(Image credit: Multivan Merida Mountain Bike Team)
Image 7 of 11

Ralph Näf (Multivan Merida) wins by one second.

Ralph Näf (Multivan Merida) wins by one second.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 8 of 11

Start of the men's cross country

Start of the men's cross country
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 9 of 11

Happy with her race, Elisabeth Brandau gives a high five.

Happy with her race, Elisabeth Brandau gives a high five.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 10 of 11

Blaza Klemencic was among the top three women.

Blaza Klemencic was among the top three women.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 11 of 11

Austrian Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro) wins the women's race.

Austrian Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro) wins the women's race.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Ralph Näf repeated his 2009 victory at the 24th edition of Bundesliga - Internationale Frühjahrsklassiker in Münsingen. The Swiss Multivan-Merida rider took the win in first round of German Bundesliga by beating Orbea racers Inaki Lejaretta and Julien Absalon. Austrian Lisi Osl (Central Pro) won the women's crown ahead of Blaza Klemencic and Elisabeth Brandau.

This year's edition was the most exciting in the history of the race. Several thousand spectators came out to watch the women's race, which was not decided until the final of six laps.

With a brave effort, Brandau assumed the lead in the first lap. She got a small gap but was caught by Osl and Klemencic during the third lap.

By then, World Champion Irina Kalentieva had already abandoned the race. The Russian had a small crash in which her handlebar impacted her stomach. "I tried to continue but I got heavy cramps in my belly," she said with a pained expression on her face.

That left Brandau, Klemencic and Osl as the lead trio to fight for the win. On lap five, a suffering Brandau lost contact with the other two. Then with a few kilometers to go, Osl attacked and dropped Klemencic. So the defending World Cup overall winner rode to her first victory at Münsingen victory, nine seconds ahead of Klemencic.

"Elisabeth had a lot of power, but in the technical parts, we would close on her. I'm happy to get the win here also because it was the first time on my new bike," said Osl.

"It is my best result ever at Bundesliga," said the Felt-Ötztal-X-Bionic rider Klemencic.

"I knew that I had the power, and the technical skills are coming by racing. More and more I've been having fun at the cross country races," said Brandau.

Five contest the men's race on the final lap

"It was a question of the mind," said Ralp Näf after jumping off his bike upon winning the race by just one second ahead of Inaki Lejaretta and two seconds ahead of Julien Absalon.

On a very fast track in the German middle mountains, the Swabian Alb, Näf took the solo lead from the start, with about a 10-second advantage. Then Lejaretta jumped on Näf's wheel and the two extended their joint lead up to 30 seconds.

Absalon attacked out of a four-man chase group and closed on the two leaders within half of a lap. Moritz Milatz and Jose Antonio Hermida soon followed although the later had some trouble with his chain.

With two laps to go, there were five men in contention for the win. They stayed together for a lap, then Milatz accelerated in a flat, technical section. Absalon followed and so did Lejaretta. A small gap opened to Hermida and Näf but this was not the end of the game for Näf.

Hermida and Näf pulled them back and then attack after attack followed. Last year's winner Näf knew the key to winning the race. "I know how to ride this race, and I went in front at the right moment. Then they weren't able to pass me again."

"I like the race here and in my home country (Switzerland), there is nowhere near this kind of crowd cheering like this. Thank you Münsingen", Näf said, before noting that Lejaretta was riding strong, perhaps even stronger than himself.

Absalon was not too disappointed. "It's difficult to make the difference on this fast course. But that's good for the spectators, and the show. I think it was good preparation for the World Cup opener."

Näf also won the Centurion sprint race on Saturday, as he did in 2009, and therefore is the unofficial champion of Münsingen. Alexandra Engen won the women's sprint competition.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ralph Naef (Swi)1:40:52
2Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa)0:00:01
3Julien Absalon (Fra)0:00:02
4José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)0:00:06
5Moritz Milatz (Ger)0:00:28
6Fabian Giger (Swi)0:00:42
7Rudi Van Houts (Ned)0:00:44
8Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned)0:00:46
9Robert Mennen (Ger)0:01:05
10Karl Markt (Aut)0:01:06
11Karl Platt (Ger)0:01:24
12Alban Lakata (Aut)0:01:35
13Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa)0:02:11
14Jochen Kass (Ger)0:02:17
15Bas Peters (Ned)0:02:21
16Emil Lindgren (Swe)0:02:24
17Torsten Marx (Ger)0:02:56
18Klaus Nielsen (Den)0:03:18
19Jimmy Tielens (Bel)0:03:40
20Thomas Litscher (Swi)0:04:19
21Jelmer Pietersma (Ned)0:04:24
22Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)0:04:58
23Andreas Kugler (Swi)0:05:02
24Andras Parti (Hun)0:05:03
25Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)0:05:07
26Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)0:05:10
27Tim Bohme (Ger)0:05:21
28Stefan Sahm (Ger)0:05:22
29Anders Ljungberg (Swe)0:05:55
30Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)0:06:34
31Christopher Maletz (Ger)0:06:44
32Marco Schätzing (Ger)0:06:53
33Bjorn Brems (Bel)
34Matthias Pfrommer (Ger)0:06:55
35Pascal Meyer (Swi)0:07:21
36Guido Thaler (Aut)0:07:39
37Frank Beemer (Ned)0:07:44
38Heiko Gutmann (Ger)0:08:54
39Pascal Hossay (Bel)0:09:20
40Joris Massaer (Bel)0:09:51
41Balz Weber (Swi)0:09:58
42Steffen Greger (Ger)0:10:13
43Volker Ordowski (Ger)0:10:32
44Sebastian Bergmann (Ger)0:10:51
45Pierre Lebreton (Fra)0:11:22
46Sebastian Mordmuller (Ger)0:11:40
47Casper Saltoft (Den)0:11:43
48Rick Evers (Ned)0:13:33
49Christian Dörfler (Ger)0:13:52
50Wilko Rochow (Ger)0:16:48
51Uwe Hardter (Ger)
52Robert Michaelis (Ger)
53Michael Rieder (Ger)
54Michael Hutter (Swi)
55Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger)
56Vero Lüscher (Ger)
57Lutz Babilon (Ger)
58Marcell Gruener (Aut)
59Thomas Pfrommer (Ger)
60Severin Schweisguth (Ger)
61Olaf Rochow (Ger)
62Kai Kautz (Ger)
63Benjamin Oesterle (Ger)
64Rumen Voigt (Ger)
65Markus Ziegler (Ger)
66Daniel Aspacher (Ger)
67Sascha Schwindling (Ger)
68Markus Lang (Ger)
69Janosch Bühler (Ger)
70Kasper Busk (Den)
71Sascha Nething (Ger)
72Rene Wilbers (Ned)
73Mathias Veit (Ger)
74Stefan Schairer (Ger)
75Sascha Burghardt (Ger)
76Samuel Rosenkranz (Ger)
77Jochen Coconcelli (Ger)
78Christophe Schuldt (Ger)
79Dene Van Rijn (Ned)
80Markus Moeller (Ger)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Osl (Aut)1:28:05
2Blaza Klemencic (Slo)0:00:09
3Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:00:48
4Anja Gradl (Ger)0:02:31
5Hanna Klein (Ger)0:02:39
6Laura Turpijn (Ned)0:03:39
7Sabrina Enaux (Fra)0:04:00
8Adelheid Morath (Ger)0:05:05
9Monique Zeldenrust (Ned)0:05:51
10Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)0:06:42
11Tatjana Dold (Ger)0:07:12
12Katrin Schwing (Ger)0:08:20
13Maaike Polspoel (Bel)0:08:44
14Silke Schmidt (Ger)0:09:22
15Karin Groen (Ned)0:10:04
16Barbara Kaltenhauser (Ger)0:10:19
17Alexa Hüni (Ger)0:10:36
18Tereza Hurikova (Cze)0:12:23
19Catherine Lohri (Swi)0:14:05
20Almut Grieb (Ger)0:15:21
21Sandra Bloomer (USA)

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Bauer (Ger)1:30:20
2Martin Fanger (Swi)
3Jelmer Jubbega (Ned)0:00:46
4Tim Lemmers (Ned)0:01:21
5Andy Eyring (Ger)0:01:35
6Sebastien Carabin (Bel)0:01:46
7Erik Groen (Ned)0:01:57
8Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)0:02:08
9Marcus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)0:02:58
10Giancarlo Sax (Swi)0:03:02
11Niels Wubben (Ned)0:03:14
12Ruben Scheire (Bel)0:03:19
13Mattias Wengelin (Swe)0:03:32
14Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)0:03:38
15Martin Gluth (Ger)
16Laurent Mineur (Bel)0:03:51
17Olof Jonsson (Swe)0:04:06
18Irjan Luttenberg (Ned)0:04:43
19Fabian Strecker (Ger)0:04:49
20Manfred Reis (Ger)0:05:23
21Mattias Nilsson (Swe)0:06:17
22Dries Govaerts (Bel)0:06:37
23Maximilian Holz (Ger)
24Marcus Nicolai (Ger)0:07:01
25Matthias Hoi (Aut)0:07:19
26Tom Ettlich (Ger)0:07:20
27Philipp Ziegler (Ger)
28Timo Modosch (Ger)0:07:21
29Benjamin Buchi (Swi)0:07:53
30Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)0:08:04
31Ludwig Döhl (Ger)0:08:08
32Julian Schwendemann (Ger)0:08:21
33Christian Bickel (Swi)0:08:22
34Andreas Kleiber (Ger)0:08:27
35Rens De Bruin (Ned)0:08:32
36Jonas De Backer (Bel)0:08:41
37Marcel Braun (Ger)0:08:42
38Sascha Weber (Ger)
39Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)0:09:03
40Daniel Eymann (Swi)0:09:11
41Anselm Wüllner (Ger)0:09:16
42Manuel Weissenbacher (Aut)0:09:28
43Johannes Közle (Ger)0:09:35
44Vincent Bakker (Ned)0:09:42
45Valentin Fiderer (Ger)0:09:44
46Rick Reimann (Swi)0:09:45
47David Simon (Ger)0:09:53
48Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)0:09:57
49Patrick Titus (Ger)0:09:59
50Philipp Maximilian Daum (Ger)0:10:31
51Bert Luca (Bel)0:10:36
52Robin Roelofs (Ned)0:10:51
53Lysander Kiesel (Ger)0:10:58
54Oliver Vonhausen (Ger)0:11:08
55Björn Herrmann (Ger)0:11:11
56Frank Demuth (Ger)0:11:17
57Andreas Muckenhirn (Ger)0:11:19
58Michael Wanski (Ger)0:11:23
59Adrian Sauer (Ger)0:11:24
60Steve Scheffel (Ger)0:11:39
61Alexander Huber (Ger)0:11:57
62Mario Waibel (Ger)0:12:32
63Lukas Schuon (Ger)0:12:41
64Timo Häfner (Ger)0:13:06
65Tommy Galle (Ger)0:13:24
66Tobias Trautmann (Ger)
67Felix Günter (Ger)0:16:07
68Yannick Burkhardt (Ger)
69Thomas Weschta (Ger)
70Lukas Holtkamp (Ger)
71Lukas Helminger (Aut)
72Barry Hayes (Ger)
73Tobias Reiser (Ger)
74Marcel Pöter (Ger)
75Lionel Vujasin (Bel)
76Fabian Obrist (Swi)
77Julian Kress (Ger)
78Pierre Happel (Ger)
79Vinzenz Bader (Ger)
80Marius Christian (Ger)
81Florian Grafmüller (Ger)
82Florian Thaller (Ger)
83Steffen Weisenseel (Ger)
84Thomas Desonay (Bel)
85Stefan Braun (Ger)
86Dominik Ziegler (Ger)
87Matthias Reichart (Ger)
88Alexander Fischer (Ger)
89Danny Neumann (Ger)
90Benjamin Merkel (Ger)
91Mirco Zürcher (Swi)
92Carlo Maschek (Ger)
93David Schiel (Ger)
94Ahmed-Ridvan Reichling (Ger)
95Jonathan Roth (Ger)
96Jonas Weber (Ger)
97Markus Chrost (Ger)
98Patrick Müller (Ger)
99Raphael Bauer (Ger)
100Etienne Bouvy (Bel)
101Jakob Breitwieser (Ger)
102Christian Weiner (Ger)
103Christian Lindner (Ger)
104Andreas Peter (Ger)

Under 23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandra Engen (Swe)1:16:59
2Rozanne Slik (Ned)0:02:38
3Anne Terpstra (Ned)0:02:57
4Mona Eiberweiser (Ger)0:04:01
5Sarah Bosch (Ger)0:07:10
6Vanessa Mosch (Ger)0:07:12
7Jennifer Fischer (Fra)0:07:35
8Gesa Bruchmann (Ger)0:09:20
9Nadine Rieder (Ger)0:12:35
10Luisa Moser (Ger)0:19:55
11Aline Brüstle (Ger)0:21:47

 

