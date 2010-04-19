Image 1 of 11 Ralph Näf (Multivan Merida Biking Team), Julien Absalon (Oreba), and Inaki Lejaretta (Orbea) with the City of Münsingen in the background. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 11 Slovenian Blaza Klemencic (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup Team) was happy with second. (Image credit: Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup Team) Image 3 of 11 Anja Gradl (Central Pro) on her way to fourth. (Image credit: Ralf Schäuble) Image 4 of 11 Lisi Osl and Blaza Klemencic on a climb (Image credit: Ralf Schäuble) Image 5 of 11 Ausrian Lisi Osl (Central Pro) wins in Münsingen (Image credit: Ralf Schäuble) Image 6 of 11 Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) at the start. (Image credit: Multivan Merida Mountain Bike Team) Image 7 of 11 Ralph Näf (Multivan Merida) wins by one second. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 11 Start of the men's cross country (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 9 of 11 Happy with her race, Elisabeth Brandau gives a high five. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 10 of 11 Blaza Klemencic was among the top three women. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 11 of 11 Austrian Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro) wins the women's race. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Ralph Näf repeated his 2009 victory at the 24th edition of Bundesliga - Internationale Frühjahrsklassiker in Münsingen. The Swiss Multivan-Merida rider took the win in first round of German Bundesliga by beating Orbea racers Inaki Lejaretta and Julien Absalon. Austrian Lisi Osl (Central Pro) won the women's crown ahead of Blaza Klemencic and Elisabeth Brandau.

This year's edition was the most exciting in the history of the race. Several thousand spectators came out to watch the women's race, which was not decided until the final of six laps.

With a brave effort, Brandau assumed the lead in the first lap. She got a small gap but was caught by Osl and Klemencic during the third lap.

By then, World Champion Irina Kalentieva had already abandoned the race. The Russian had a small crash in which her handlebar impacted her stomach. "I tried to continue but I got heavy cramps in my belly," she said with a pained expression on her face.

That left Brandau, Klemencic and Osl as the lead trio to fight for the win. On lap five, a suffering Brandau lost contact with the other two. Then with a few kilometers to go, Osl attacked and dropped Klemencic. So the defending World Cup overall winner rode to her first victory at Münsingen victory, nine seconds ahead of Klemencic.

"Elisabeth had a lot of power, but in the technical parts, we would close on her. I'm happy to get the win here also because it was the first time on my new bike," said Osl.

"It is my best result ever at Bundesliga," said the Felt-Ötztal-X-Bionic rider Klemencic.

"I knew that I had the power, and the technical skills are coming by racing. More and more I've been having fun at the cross country races," said Brandau.

Five contest the men's race on the final lap

"It was a question of the mind," said Ralp Näf after jumping off his bike upon winning the race by just one second ahead of Inaki Lejaretta and two seconds ahead of Julien Absalon.

On a very fast track in the German middle mountains, the Swabian Alb, Näf took the solo lead from the start, with about a 10-second advantage. Then Lejaretta jumped on Näf's wheel and the two extended their joint lead up to 30 seconds.

Absalon attacked out of a four-man chase group and closed on the two leaders within half of a lap. Moritz Milatz and Jose Antonio Hermida soon followed although the later had some trouble with his chain.

With two laps to go, there were five men in contention for the win. They stayed together for a lap, then Milatz accelerated in a flat, technical section. Absalon followed and so did Lejaretta. A small gap opened to Hermida and Näf but this was not the end of the game for Näf.

Hermida and Näf pulled them back and then attack after attack followed. Last year's winner Näf knew the key to winning the race. "I know how to ride this race, and I went in front at the right moment. Then they weren't able to pass me again."

"I like the race here and in my home country (Switzerland), there is nowhere near this kind of crowd cheering like this. Thank you Münsingen", Näf said, before noting that Lejaretta was riding strong, perhaps even stronger than himself.

Absalon was not too disappointed. "It's difficult to make the difference on this fast course. But that's good for the spectators, and the show. I think it was good preparation for the World Cup opener."

Näf also won the Centurion sprint race on Saturday, as he did in 2009, and therefore is the unofficial champion of Münsingen. Alexandra Engen won the women's sprint competition.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ralph Naef (Swi) 1:40:52 2 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) 0:00:01 3 Julien Absalon (Fra) 0:00:02 4 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) 0:00:06 5 Moritz Milatz (Ger) 0:00:28 6 Fabian Giger (Swi) 0:00:42 7 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) 0:00:44 8 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) 0:00:46 9 Robert Mennen (Ger) 0:01:05 10 Karl Markt (Aut) 0:01:06 11 Karl Platt (Ger) 0:01:24 12 Alban Lakata (Aut) 0:01:35 13 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) 0:02:11 14 Jochen Kass (Ger) 0:02:17 15 Bas Peters (Ned) 0:02:21 16 Emil Lindgren (Swe) 0:02:24 17 Torsten Marx (Ger) 0:02:56 18 Klaus Nielsen (Den) 0:03:18 19 Jimmy Tielens (Bel) 0:03:40 20 Thomas Litscher (Swi) 0:04:19 21 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) 0:04:24 22 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 0:04:58 23 Andreas Kugler (Swi) 0:05:02 24 Andras Parti (Hun) 0:05:03 25 Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den) 0:05:07 26 Sebastian Szraucner (Ger) 0:05:10 27 Tim Bohme (Ger) 0:05:21 28 Stefan Sahm (Ger) 0:05:22 29 Anders Ljungberg (Swe) 0:05:55 30 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 0:06:34 31 Christopher Maletz (Ger) 0:06:44 32 Marco Schätzing (Ger) 0:06:53 33 Bjorn Brems (Bel) 34 Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) 0:06:55 35 Pascal Meyer (Swi) 0:07:21 36 Guido Thaler (Aut) 0:07:39 37 Frank Beemer (Ned) 0:07:44 38 Heiko Gutmann (Ger) 0:08:54 39 Pascal Hossay (Bel) 0:09:20 40 Joris Massaer (Bel) 0:09:51 41 Balz Weber (Swi) 0:09:58 42 Steffen Greger (Ger) 0:10:13 43 Volker Ordowski (Ger) 0:10:32 44 Sebastian Bergmann (Ger) 0:10:51 45 Pierre Lebreton (Fra) 0:11:22 46 Sebastian Mordmuller (Ger) 0:11:40 47 Casper Saltoft (Den) 0:11:43 48 Rick Evers (Ned) 0:13:33 49 Christian Dörfler (Ger) 0:13:52 50 Wilko Rochow (Ger) 0:16:48 51 Uwe Hardter (Ger) 52 Robert Michaelis (Ger) 53 Michael Rieder (Ger) 54 Michael Hutter (Swi) 55 Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger) 56 Vero Lüscher (Ger) 57 Lutz Babilon (Ger) 58 Marcell Gruener (Aut) 59 Thomas Pfrommer (Ger) 60 Severin Schweisguth (Ger) 61 Olaf Rochow (Ger) 62 Kai Kautz (Ger) 63 Benjamin Oesterle (Ger) 64 Rumen Voigt (Ger) 65 Markus Ziegler (Ger) 66 Daniel Aspacher (Ger) 67 Sascha Schwindling (Ger) 68 Markus Lang (Ger) 69 Janosch Bühler (Ger) 70 Kasper Busk (Den) 71 Sascha Nething (Ger) 72 Rene Wilbers (Ned) 73 Mathias Veit (Ger) 74 Stefan Schairer (Ger) 75 Sascha Burghardt (Ger) 76 Samuel Rosenkranz (Ger) 77 Jochen Coconcelli (Ger) 78 Christophe Schuldt (Ger) 79 Dene Van Rijn (Ned) 80 Markus Moeller (Ger)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) 1:28:05 2 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) 0:00:09 3 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 0:00:48 4 Anja Gradl (Ger) 0:02:31 5 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:02:39 6 Laura Turpijn (Ned) 0:03:39 7 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) 0:04:00 8 Adelheid Morath (Ger) 0:05:05 9 Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) 0:05:51 10 Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) 0:06:42 11 Tatjana Dold (Ger) 0:07:12 12 Katrin Schwing (Ger) 0:08:20 13 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) 0:08:44 14 Silke Schmidt (Ger) 0:09:22 15 Karin Groen (Ned) 0:10:04 16 Barbara Kaltenhauser (Ger) 0:10:19 17 Alexa Hüni (Ger) 0:10:36 18 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) 0:12:23 19 Catherine Lohri (Swi) 0:14:05 20 Almut Grieb (Ger) 0:15:21 21 Sandra Bloomer (USA)

Under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Bauer (Ger) 1:30:20 2 Martin Fanger (Swi) 3 Jelmer Jubbega (Ned) 0:00:46 4 Tim Lemmers (Ned) 0:01:21 5 Andy Eyring (Ger) 0:01:35 6 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) 0:01:46 7 Erik Groen (Ned) 0:01:57 8 Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) 0:02:08 9 Marcus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) 0:02:58 10 Giancarlo Sax (Swi) 0:03:02 11 Niels Wubben (Ned) 0:03:14 12 Ruben Scheire (Bel) 0:03:19 13 Mattias Wengelin (Swe) 0:03:32 14 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) 0:03:38 15 Martin Gluth (Ger) 16 Laurent Mineur (Bel) 0:03:51 17 Olof Jonsson (Swe) 0:04:06 18 Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) 0:04:43 19 Fabian Strecker (Ger) 0:04:49 20 Manfred Reis (Ger) 0:05:23 21 Mattias Nilsson (Swe) 0:06:17 22 Dries Govaerts (Bel) 0:06:37 23 Maximilian Holz (Ger) 24 Marcus Nicolai (Ger) 0:07:01 25 Matthias Hoi (Aut) 0:07:19 26 Tom Ettlich (Ger) 0:07:20 27 Philipp Ziegler (Ger) 28 Timo Modosch (Ger) 0:07:21 29 Benjamin Buchi (Swi) 0:07:53 30 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) 0:08:04 31 Ludwig Döhl (Ger) 0:08:08 32 Julian Schwendemann (Ger) 0:08:21 33 Christian Bickel (Swi) 0:08:22 34 Andreas Kleiber (Ger) 0:08:27 35 Rens De Bruin (Ned) 0:08:32 36 Jonas De Backer (Bel) 0:08:41 37 Marcel Braun (Ger) 0:08:42 38 Sascha Weber (Ger) 39 Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra) 0:09:03 40 Daniel Eymann (Swi) 0:09:11 41 Anselm Wüllner (Ger) 0:09:16 42 Manuel Weissenbacher (Aut) 0:09:28 43 Johannes Közle (Ger) 0:09:35 44 Vincent Bakker (Ned) 0:09:42 45 Valentin Fiderer (Ger) 0:09:44 46 Rick Reimann (Swi) 0:09:45 47 David Simon (Ger) 0:09:53 48 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) 0:09:57 49 Patrick Titus (Ger) 0:09:59 50 Philipp Maximilian Daum (Ger) 0:10:31 51 Bert Luca (Bel) 0:10:36 52 Robin Roelofs (Ned) 0:10:51 53 Lysander Kiesel (Ger) 0:10:58 54 Oliver Vonhausen (Ger) 0:11:08 55 Björn Herrmann (Ger) 0:11:11 56 Frank Demuth (Ger) 0:11:17 57 Andreas Muckenhirn (Ger) 0:11:19 58 Michael Wanski (Ger) 0:11:23 59 Adrian Sauer (Ger) 0:11:24 60 Steve Scheffel (Ger) 0:11:39 61 Alexander Huber (Ger) 0:11:57 62 Mario Waibel (Ger) 0:12:32 63 Lukas Schuon (Ger) 0:12:41 64 Timo Häfner (Ger) 0:13:06 65 Tommy Galle (Ger) 0:13:24 66 Tobias Trautmann (Ger) 67 Felix Günter (Ger) 0:16:07 68 Yannick Burkhardt (Ger) 69 Thomas Weschta (Ger) 70 Lukas Holtkamp (Ger) 71 Lukas Helminger (Aut) 72 Barry Hayes (Ger) 73 Tobias Reiser (Ger) 74 Marcel Pöter (Ger) 75 Lionel Vujasin (Bel) 76 Fabian Obrist (Swi) 77 Julian Kress (Ger) 78 Pierre Happel (Ger) 79 Vinzenz Bader (Ger) 80 Marius Christian (Ger) 81 Florian Grafmüller (Ger) 82 Florian Thaller (Ger) 83 Steffen Weisenseel (Ger) 84 Thomas Desonay (Bel) 85 Stefan Braun (Ger) 86 Dominik Ziegler (Ger) 87 Matthias Reichart (Ger) 88 Alexander Fischer (Ger) 89 Danny Neumann (Ger) 90 Benjamin Merkel (Ger) 91 Mirco Zürcher (Swi) 92 Carlo Maschek (Ger) 93 David Schiel (Ger) 94 Ahmed-Ridvan Reichling (Ger) 95 Jonathan Roth (Ger) 96 Jonas Weber (Ger) 97 Markus Chrost (Ger) 98 Patrick Müller (Ger) 99 Raphael Bauer (Ger) 100 Etienne Bouvy (Bel) 101 Jakob Breitwieser (Ger) 102 Christian Weiner (Ger) 103 Christian Lindner (Ger) 104 Andreas Peter (Ger)