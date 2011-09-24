Trending

Litscher wins sprint

Snihs fastest among the women

Thomas Litscher won the eliminator sprint on Saturday and so the overall classification. Manuel Fumic missed qualifying for the quarter finals due to a crash in the time trial. So he could not earn points for the overall. Kajsa Snihs won the women's sprint eliminator.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Litscher30pts
2Dennis Ebert25
3Martin Gluth22
4Marco Fontana20
5Markus Bauer17
6Marcel Braun15
7Andy Eyring14
8Marco Schätzing13
9Marco Minnaard10
10Jose Antonio Hermida9
11Lukas Kaufmann8
12Maximilian Holz7
13Wenzel Böhm-Gräber6
14André Kleindienst5
15Rudi van Houts4
16Jochen Käß3
17Jan Eric Müller2
18Häkan Löfström1

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kajsa Snihs15pts
2Barbara Benko13
3Alexandra Engen11
4Tatjana Dold10
5Sabine Spitz9
6Gesa Brüchmann8
7Annika Langvad6
8Elisabeth Bradau5

 

