Litscher wins sprint
Snihs fastest among the women
Thomas Litscher won the eliminator sprint on Saturday and so the overall classification. Manuel Fumic missed qualifying for the quarter finals due to a crash in the time trial. So he could not earn points for the overall. Kajsa Snihs won the women's sprint eliminator.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Litscher
|30
|pts
|2
|Dennis Ebert
|25
|3
|Martin Gluth
|22
|4
|Marco Fontana
|20
|5
|Markus Bauer
|17
|6
|Marcel Braun
|15
|7
|Andy Eyring
|14
|8
|Marco Schätzing
|13
|9
|Marco Minnaard
|10
|10
|Jose Antonio Hermida
|9
|11
|Lukas Kaufmann
|8
|12
|Maximilian Holz
|7
|13
|Wenzel Böhm-Gräber
|6
|14
|André Kleindienst
|5
|15
|Rudi van Houts
|4
|16
|Jochen Käß
|3
|17
|Jan Eric Müller
|2
|18
|Häkan Löfström
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kajsa Snihs
|15
|pts
|2
|Barbara Benko
|13
|3
|Alexandra Engen
|11
|4
|Tatjana Dold
|10
|5
|Sabine Spitz
|9
|6
|Gesa Brüchmann
|8
|7
|Annika Langvad
|6
|8
|Elisabeth Bradau
|5
