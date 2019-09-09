Trending

Ward wins Thompson Bucks County Classic

Wiasak solos to women's win

Photo Finish for a photo perfect race.

The Women's field lines up to start this year's Thompson Bucks County Classic.

First lap of Women ride through beautiful downtown historic Doylestown, PA.

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) grits her teeth at turn one.

Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team) looks ahead down the straight-a-way, mid-pack.

Australian National Crit Champion Beck Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing) loves this type of technical course.

Daniely Del Valle Garcia (CWA Racing p/b TREK) takes a flyer.

Samantha Fox (Philly Bike Expo) takes the inside corner.

CWA patrols the front of the field.

The weather was great and Doylestown loves to turn-out for cycling.

Bell Lap- and the Pro Women eye their competition.

Finishing one minute on the field, Beck Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing) takes the win.

The Pro Men's Field lines up on Main Street to start their Crit.

The Pro Teams bring cycling fans and future Pros out for this- one of Pennsylvania's most popular cycling events.

The Men's field is all strung out heading into turn two.

The Town of Doylestown really celebrates Cycling every year by throwing a fantastic party for the race.

Tanner Ward (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) plots his break-a-way as he takes the turn.

Riders take a shot at a break-a-way in a very active field.

2014's winner , Shane Kline (SmartStop Self Storage) tried to initiate some breaks.

Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) rounds one of the final turns.

The Women's podium: 2nd place, Daniely Del Valle Garcia (CWA Racing p/b TREK), 1st place, Beck Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing), 3rd place, Caroline Baur (CWA acing p/b TREK)

Frank Travieso (EDA Montecci Bikes) hold his own on a tough day.

Lasta Ronde : Rock Star is not afraid to go to the front.

Men's podium: 3rd place, Geno Villafano (Jamison Capital-Cannondale) 1st place, Tanner Ward (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 2nd place , Hugo Scala Jr (Gateway Devo Cycling)

Results

Elite Men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanner Ward (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 1:48:27
2Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
3Geno Villafano (CRCA/Jamison-Cannondale) 0:00:01
4Clayton Travis (Kreitler Racing Team) 0:00:13
5Bryan Gomez (Gateway Devo Cycling Team) 0:00:15
6Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
7Frank Travieso (EDA)
8Scott Mcgill (Aevolo Cycling)
9Rafael Alberto Ramos Vargas (RCC Pineda coaching)
10Shane Kline (SmartStop Self Storage)
11Stalin Quiterio (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing)
12Thomas Gibbons (Automatic Racing) 0:00:16
13Juan Carlos Polanco 0:00:17
14Daniel Lausin (Velovit p/b Palmer Saftey) 0:00:18
15John Delong (Team Skyline)
16Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction p/b Ba)
17Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
18Kyle Murphy
19Alec Ratzell (Keystone Racing P/B Lupine Ligh) 0:00:19
20Greg Maccarty
21Guillaume Nelessen (Doylestown Bike Works p/b Fred)
22Owen Musser (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
23Colin Fitzgerald (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
24Shawn Litster (Margie Bars - J Mac Cycling)
25Ryan Joyce (Carolina Crit Squad)
26Ezra Sonderling (Sonderling Racing m/b Mungo Que)
27Jermaine Burrowes (Mangoseed/Zurilee restaurant)
28Thomas Salvesen (Automatic Racing) 0:00:20
29Steven Manuel Polanco (RCC Pineda coaching)
30Glenn Ferreira (Cycles 54 / Thrive Spine & Spor)
31Parker Kyzer (UCI CT: Team Skyline)
32Connor Thompson (Young Medalists)
33Chris Meacham (Doylestown Bike Works p/b Fred)
34Conor Delanbanque (CRCA/Good Guys Racing p/b highw)
35Ryan Dewald (UCI CT: Team Skyline)
36Adam Carr (UCI CT: Team Skyline)
37Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
38Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling)
39Sam Smith (Doylestown Bike Works p/b Fred) 0:00:21
40Matt Jablonski (Total Civil Construction p/b Ba)
41Sean Guydish (Keystone Racing p/b Lupine Ligh)
42Elliot Olsen (Karma Racing Team)
43Daniel Tokarczyk
44Christopher Welch (CRCA/ Jamison Capital-Cannondal) 0:00:22
45Christopher Peltzer (La Prima Espresso Co. Racing) 0:00:23
46Calvin Hoops (QCW P/B Cadence Cycling)
47Baris Aytan (CRCA/Foundation) 0:00:24
48Emmett Gross (CRCA/Rockstar Games)
49Ross Baldwin (CRCA/Jamison-Cannondale)
50Chad Capobianco (Total Civil Construction p/b Ba) 0:00:25
51Michael Black (QCW P/B Cadence Cycling)
52Trevor o'Donnell (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:00:27
53Dominic Caiazzo (CRCA/Jamison-Cannondale) 0:00:28
54Chris Baccash (Doylestown Bike Works p/b Fred)
55Patrick Jarenwattananon (Total Civil Construction p/b Ba) 0:00:29
56Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:00:31
57Dan Mullen (QCW P/B Cadence Cycling) 0:00:32
58Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:00:35
59Dennis Ramirez (Team Raiders) 0:00:45
60Raynauth Jeffrey (CRCA/Foundation) 0:01:06
61Dakota Schaeffer (Keystone Racing P/B Lupine Ligh) 0:01:19
62Hasani Hennis (Good Guys Racing) 0:01:54
63Andrew Scott (UCI CT: Team Skyline) 0:02:32
64Andrew Dudle (Doylestown Bike Works p/b Fred) 0:03:46
65Greg Capelle (Otterhaus/KF Construction) 0:03:55

Elite Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beck Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing) 1:03:01
2Daniely del Valle Garcia (CWA Racing p/b TREK) 0:00:29
3Caroline Baur (CWA Racing p/b TREK) 0:01:14
4Madison Kelly (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
5Rachel Langdon
6Laura van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 0:01:15
7Ana Casas (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
8Samantha Fox (Philly Bike Expo)
9Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
10Jessica Chong 0:01:16
11Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing p/b TREK) 0:01:17
12Melissa Teeple (The Big Heat) 0:01:18
13Stephanie Halamek (Philly Bike Expo) 0:02:37
14Tiffany Thomas (Philly Bike Expo)
15Paige Kostanecki (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
DNSElizabeth Huuki (United States Military Academy)
DNSEmily Spence (Gray Goat Bullseye)
DQOlivia Ray (Fearless Femme Racing)
DNFLauren Dodge (Automatic Racing)
DNFRachel Langdon (Fast Chance p/b The Happy Tooth)
DNFAlison Merner (First Draft p/b Mercedes Benz)

