Ward wins Thompson Bucks County Classic
Wiasak solos to women's win
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanner Ward (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|1:48:27
|2
|Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|3
|Geno Villafano (CRCA/Jamison-Cannondale)
|0:00:01
|4
|Clayton Travis (Kreitler Racing Team)
|0:00:13
|5
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Devo Cycling Team)
|0:00:15
|6
|Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|7
|Frank Travieso (EDA)
|8
|Scott Mcgill (Aevolo Cycling)
|9
|Rafael Alberto Ramos Vargas (RCC Pineda coaching)
|10
|Shane Kline (SmartStop Self Storage)
|11
|Stalin Quiterio (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing)
|12
|Thomas Gibbons (Automatic Racing)
|0:00:16
|13
|Juan Carlos Polanco
|0:00:17
|14
|Daniel Lausin (Velovit p/b Palmer Saftey)
|0:00:18
|15
|John Delong (Team Skyline)
|16
|Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction p/b Ba)
|17
|Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|18
|Kyle Murphy
|19
|Alec Ratzell (Keystone Racing P/B Lupine Ligh)
|0:00:19
|20
|Greg Maccarty
|21
|Guillaume Nelessen (Doylestown Bike Works p/b Fred)
|22
|Owen Musser (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|23
|Colin Fitzgerald (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|24
|Shawn Litster (Margie Bars - J Mac Cycling)
|25
|Ryan Joyce (Carolina Crit Squad)
|26
|Ezra Sonderling (Sonderling Racing m/b Mungo Que)
|27
|Jermaine Burrowes (Mangoseed/Zurilee restaurant)
|28
|Thomas Salvesen (Automatic Racing)
|0:00:20
|29
|Steven Manuel Polanco (RCC Pineda coaching)
|30
|Glenn Ferreira (Cycles 54 / Thrive Spine & Spor)
|31
|Parker Kyzer (UCI CT: Team Skyline)
|32
|Connor Thompson (Young Medalists)
|33
|Chris Meacham (Doylestown Bike Works p/b Fred)
|34
|Conor Delanbanque (CRCA/Good Guys Racing p/b highw)
|35
|Ryan Dewald (UCI CT: Team Skyline)
|36
|Adam Carr (UCI CT: Team Skyline)
|37
|Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|38
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|39
|Sam Smith (Doylestown Bike Works p/b Fred)
|0:00:21
|40
|Matt Jablonski (Total Civil Construction p/b Ba)
|41
|Sean Guydish (Keystone Racing p/b Lupine Ligh)
|42
|Elliot Olsen (Karma Racing Team)
|43
|Daniel Tokarczyk
|44
|Christopher Welch (CRCA/ Jamison Capital-Cannondal)
|0:00:22
|45
|Christopher Peltzer (La Prima Espresso Co. Racing)
|0:00:23
|46
|Calvin Hoops (QCW P/B Cadence Cycling)
|47
|Baris Aytan (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:24
|48
|Emmett Gross (CRCA/Rockstar Games)
|49
|Ross Baldwin (CRCA/Jamison-Cannondale)
|50
|Chad Capobianco (Total Civil Construction p/b Ba)
|0:00:25
|51
|Michael Black (QCW P/B Cadence Cycling)
|52
|Trevor o'Donnell (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:00:27
|53
|Dominic Caiazzo (CRCA/Jamison-Cannondale)
|0:00:28
|54
|Chris Baccash (Doylestown Bike Works p/b Fred)
|55
|Patrick Jarenwattananon (Total Civil Construction p/b Ba)
|0:00:29
|56
|Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:00:31
|57
|Dan Mullen (QCW P/B Cadence Cycling)
|0:00:32
|58
|Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:00:35
|59
|Dennis Ramirez (Team Raiders)
|0:00:45
|60
|Raynauth Jeffrey (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:01:06
|61
|Dakota Schaeffer (Keystone Racing P/B Lupine Ligh)
|0:01:19
|62
|Hasani Hennis (Good Guys Racing)
|0:01:54
|63
|Andrew Scott (UCI CT: Team Skyline)
|0:02:32
|64
|Andrew Dudle (Doylestown Bike Works p/b Fred)
|0:03:46
|65
|Greg Capelle (Otterhaus/KF Construction)
|0:03:55
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Beck Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing)
|1:03:01
|2
|Daniely del Valle Garcia (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|0:00:29
|3
|Caroline Baur (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|0:01:14
|4
|Madison Kelly (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|5
|Rachel Langdon
|6
|Laura van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|0:01:15
|7
|Ana Casas (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|8
|Samantha Fox (Philly Bike Expo)
|9
|Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
|10
|Jessica Chong
|0:01:16
|11
|Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|0:01:17
|12
|Melissa Teeple (The Big Heat)
|0:01:18
|13
|Stephanie Halamek (Philly Bike Expo)
|0:02:37
|14
|Tiffany Thomas (Philly Bike Expo)
|15
|Paige Kostanecki (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
|DNS
|Elizabeth Huuki (United States Military Academy)
|DNS
|Emily Spence (Gray Goat Bullseye)
|DQ
|Olivia Ray (Fearless Femme Racing)
|DNF
|Lauren Dodge (Automatic Racing)
|DNF
|Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance p/b The Happy Tooth)
|DNF
|Alison Merner (First Draft p/b Mercedes Benz)
