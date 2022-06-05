Van der Hoorn wins Brussels Cycling Classic
By Cyclingnews published
Tough, wet race goes to breakaway
A desperate late effort has netted Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) a spectacular last-gasp victory in the 102nd edition of the Brussels Cycling Classic.
The former Giro d’Italia stage winner chased down a sustained late solo attack by Thimo Willems (Minerva Cycling) to come past the Belgian just a few metres before the line in central Brussels. Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Fenix) took third.
The three had formed part of a group of ten which formed early on in the rain-soaked 203 kilometre race and that just stayed clear of a fragmenting peloton.
With less than a kilometre to go, Willems made his move, and Van der Hoorn then launched a last attack to take the seventh victory of his career.
Results powered by First Cycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Hoorn wins Brussels Cycling ClassicTough, wet race goes to breakaway
-
Tesfatsion wins queen stage of Adriatica IonicaEritrean out-climbs Zana, Pronskiy on Monte Grappa
-
Van Aert sprints to victory in Critérium du Dauphiné stage 1Belgian champion takes first leader's jersey with bunch sprint victory
-
Spotted: All-new Trek Madone breaks cover at Critérium du DauphinéTrek-Segafredo seen aboard brand new aero bike for first time