Van der Hoorn wins Brussels Cycling Classic

A desperate late effort has netted Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) a spectacular last-gasp victory in the 102nd edition of the Brussels Cycling Classic.

The former Giro d’Italia stage winner chased down a sustained late solo attack by Thimo Willems (Minerva Cycling) to come past the Belgian just a few metres before the line in central Brussels. Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Fenix) took third.

The three had formed part of a group of ten which formed early on in the rain-soaked 203 kilometre race and that just stayed clear of a fragmenting peloton.

With less than a kilometre to go, Willems made his move, and Van der Hoorn then launched a last attack to take the seventh victory of his career.

