Boonen wins Brussels Cycling Classic

Belgian beats Demare and Bouhanni in final sprint

Image 1 of 15

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale) was a late attacker in the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 15

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 15

A trophy, beer and flowers for the winner

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 15

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) raises his arms in victory at Brussels Cycling Classic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 15

Tom Boonen and his Etixx-QuickStep teammates celebrate the victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 15

A smiling Tom Boonen after taking the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 15

Celebration time for Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 15

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 15

The bunch sprint at Brussels Cycling Classic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 15

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) beats Arnaud Demare and Nacer Bouhanni at Brussels Cycling Classic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 15

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Brussels Cycling Classic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 15

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 15

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) tops the podium at the Brussels Cycling Classic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 15

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep), Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) sprint for the line in Brussels

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 15

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) takes the win at Brussels Cycling Classic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) took his second victory at the Brussels Cycling Classic in a bunch sprint. The Belgian beat Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) in what was a technical finale followed by a slight uphill drag to the finish line. 

In a team meeting the night before the race, Boonen asked to be the day's protected sprinter, despite Etixx-QuickStep's star sprinter Marcel Kittel being on the roster, and the team put their trust in Boonen to deliver the victory.

"I am very happy for getting this win, the team did a perfect job throughout the day and provided an excellent lead-out in the final kilometer. The race was a fast and frantic one, with many attacks and narrow roads, but I am really satisfied of how things went," Boonen said.

The one-day 199km event saw a series of breakaways but all were reeled in and the full peloton barrelled through the final 15km. Teams FDJ, Astana and Etixx-QuickStep patrolled the front of the field before they shifted to lead-out speeds for their respective sprinters.

Narrow roads, sections of pavé and tight corners in the closing kilometres, combined with high speeds set at the front of the field, forced the riders in to a long stretched out line making it almost impossible for riders caught behind to make it back up to the front.

Wallonne-Bruxelles led the field under the 10km-to-go banner using their local knowledge of the technical roads to their advantage. AG2R's Alexis Gougeard attacked and opened an eight-second lead, and although he displayed a great amount of power, it was no match for the Etixx-QuickStep team's lead-out train.

As the field closed in on the Frenchman, Riu Costa (Lampre-Merida) was the next to make a move out of the field and as he tried to connect with Gougeard, both were reabsorbed into the field with five kilometres to go.

Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Trestina-Southeast) was the next to jump with under four kilometres remaining, and as the peloton made a slight hesitation, he cleared the field by 10 seconds. But it was a big ask to hold off the field with still two kilometres to go.

FDJ was responsible for the fast pace through the flamme rouge as they closed the gap to Pozzzato, while Etixx-QuickStep's train also moved forward on the opposite side of the wide finale Boulevard.

Demare started the sprint but Boonen, led out by Kittel and Matteo Trentin, swung around the Frenchman and powered his way to the finish line with the stage victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4:35:10
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
5Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
13Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
16Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
17Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
18Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
20Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
21Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
23Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
25Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
26Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
27Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
28Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
29Lennard Kämna (Ger) Stölting Service Group
30Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
31Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
32Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
33Andrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
34Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
35Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
36Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
37Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
38Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
40Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
41Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
42Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
44Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
45Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
46Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
47Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
48Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
49Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa)
50Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
51Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
52Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
53Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
54Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
55Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
56Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
57Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
58Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
59Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
60Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
61Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
62Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
63Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
64Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
65Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
66Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
67Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
68Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
69Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
70Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:18
71Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
72Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
73Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
74Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
75Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
77Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
78Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:42
79Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
80Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
81Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
82Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:05
83Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
85Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
86Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
87Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:42
88Leonardo Fabio Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:59
89Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:34
90Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
91Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
92Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
93Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
94Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:05
95Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:03:25
96Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
97Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
98Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
99Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
100Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra)0:04:12
102Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:04:46
103Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
104Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
105Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
106Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
107Sven Reutter (Ger) Stölting Service Group
108Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
109Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group
110Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
111Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
112Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
113Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
114Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
115Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
116Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
117Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
118Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Lotto Soudal
119Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
120Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
121Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
122Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
123Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
124Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
125Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
126Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
127Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
128Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
129Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
130Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
131William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
132Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
133Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Team Roth
134Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
135Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:36
DNFJurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFEtienne Fabre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRuslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFLieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
DNFSébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFChun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
DNFRoberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFMarko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
DNFOliviero Troia (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFShane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
DNFPatryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFAnthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFBenjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFMartin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFJeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFGuillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFMaxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFPierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFAlexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFDamiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFEduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGenki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFAndré Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFIvar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
DNFRasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Stölting Service Group
DNFAlberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
DNFMarco D'urbano (Ita) Team Roth
DNFAndrea Zordan (Ita) Team Roth
DNFMartin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
DNFJonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
DNFJoeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFAidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFElias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFStef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFKenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFWim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFBenjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon

