Sutton sprints to win in Brixia stage

Pozzovivo retains overall lead

Image 1 of 10

Chris Sutton (Sky) takes the win

Chris Sutton (Sky) takes the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 10

Riders at the start

Riders at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 10

Sutton flanked by Ferrari and Chavez

Sutton flanked by Ferrari and Chavez
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 10

A Lampre rider heads out after the start

A Lampre rider heads out after the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 10

Visconti (ISD) grabs a drink

Visconti (ISD) grabs a drink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 10

Chris Sutton takes the win

Chris Sutton takes the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 10

Visconti (ISD) is the Italian national road champion

Visconti (ISD) is the Italian national road champion
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 10

Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox)

Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 10

Sutton flanked by Ferrari and Chavez

Sutton flanked by Ferrari and Chavez
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 10

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) leads the race

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) leads the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chris Sutton (Sky) sprinted to victory on stage three of the Brixia Tour, with Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa) and Miguel Ángel Rubiano (Meridiana) finishing second and third. Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) retained his lead in the overall.

Sutton was brought to the line by Sky's sprint train, taking his first win since the final stage of the Tour Down Under in January.

"It was nice to win again but the boys were incredible and I couldn't have done it without them. I'd put myself forward this morning and they made me road captain, which meant I was dictating how we rode throughout the stage.

"On the second lap I cracked a wheel but Ian [Stannard] and Lars-Petter [Nordhaug] paced me back into the peloton really quickly, and then in the end all I had to do was finish off the sprint. All the boys raced so hard and made sure it was all lined out. I went from about 300m and thankfully no-one came around.

"I've been more than happy to do a job for Greg and Edvald in the past, but it was nice to get my chance today to step up and I felt I handled it well."

Pozzovivo leads the race with two stages to go and with Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri) second, 39 seconds down.

Full Results
1Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team3:29:25
2Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
3Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team
4Manuele Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
5Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
6Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
7Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
8Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
9Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
10Alessandro Bertuola (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
11Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
12Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
13Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
14Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
15Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
16Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
17Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
18Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
19Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
20Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
21Andrey Amador Bakkaza (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:04
22Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:09
23Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:12
25Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
26Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
27Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
28Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
29Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
30John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
31Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
32Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
33Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
34Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
35Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
36Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
37Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
38Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
39Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
40Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
41Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
42Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
43Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
44Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
45Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
46Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
47Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche0:00:20
48Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
49Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
50Carlos Ochoa (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
51Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
52Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone0:00:24
53Davide Bonuccelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:00:37
54Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
55Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
56Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
57José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone
58Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
59Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
60Nijita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
61Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
62Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:00:41
63Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
64Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
65Walter Proch (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000
66Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
67Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:00:52
68Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli0:00:57
69Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
70Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
71Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
72Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
73Bernardo Riccio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
74Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
75Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
76Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
77Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
78Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
79Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
80Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
81Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:01:05
82Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche0:01:14
83Marco Carletti (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000
84Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:21
85Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:01:41
86Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:43
87Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
88Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
89Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
90Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
91Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
92Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
93Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
94Santo Anza' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
95Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
96Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000
97Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
98Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
99Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
100Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
101Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri0:02:20
102Diego Caccia (Pol) ISD - Neri
103Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
104Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
105Nicola D'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
106Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
107Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
108Fabrizio Lucciola (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:04:02
109Raivis Belovhosciks (Lat) Ceramica Flaminia
110Juan Josè Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:38
111Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
112Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:41
113Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
114Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:48
115Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 20000:06:21
116Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:23
117Domenico Agosta (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:06:25
118Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:11:07
119Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
120Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
121Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
122Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
123Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
124Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
125Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
126Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000
127Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
128Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
129Mauro Hrastink (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
130Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
131Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
132Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
133Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
134Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
135Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
136Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:56
137Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFEmanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
DNFDanilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
DNFIvan Belotti (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
DNFPeter Simon (Hun) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000

Sprint 1
1Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
2Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
4Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 2
1Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
2Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
3Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
4Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne

Sprint 3
1Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
2Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
3Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
4Diego Caccia (Pol) ISD - Neri

Mountain 1
1Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
2Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere

Mountain 2
1Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
2Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche

Teams
1Sky Professional Cycling Team10:28:24
2Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:03
3Colango-CSF Inox
4CDC - Cavaliere
5De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:15
6Androni Giocattoli
7Caisse d'Epargne
8Miche
9Team Katusha
10ISD - Neri
11Acqua & Sapone0:00:35
12Garmin - Transitions0:00:37
13Ceramica Flaminia0:00:40
14Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
15Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota0:01:25
16Meridiana Kamen Team0:02:15
17Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 20000:03:29

General classification after stage 3
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox7:34:53
2Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri0:00:39
3Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:50
4Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:19
5Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:28
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:01:42
7Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:02:01
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:06
9Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:10
10Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:19
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
12Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:26
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:02:54
14Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:10
15Alessandro Bertuola (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota0:03:12
16Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:03:39
17Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:03:40
18Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
19Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:47
20Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:03:56
21Carlos Ochoa (Spa) Androni Giocattoli0:04:03
22Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:17
23Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team0:04:18
24Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri0:04:30
25John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:37
26Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:04:52
27Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:05:05
28Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:05:59
29Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:32
30Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
31Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:43
32Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri0:06:46
33Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
34Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:58
35Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:07:11
36Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:07:27
37Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:32
38Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli0:08:25
39Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:08:54
40Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:08:57
41Juan Josè Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:09:16
42Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota0:09:40
43Andrey Amador Bakkaza (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:09:48
44Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:09:54
45Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:10:30
46Nijita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:40
47Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:11:20
48Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche0:11:49
49Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:12:02
50Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:12:12
51Davide Bonuccelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:12:20
52Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:07
53Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:13:51
54Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:13:54
55Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:14:33
56Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:15:16
57Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:15:22
58Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:15:25
59Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:15:28
60Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:15:30
61José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:15:51
62Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:15:54
63Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:16:04
64Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:16:13
65Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:16:20
66Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:16:21
67Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions0:16:26
68Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:16:33
69Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:16:41
70Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:44
71Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:16:48
72Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:16:49
73Marco Carletti (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 20000:17:34
74Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:17:41
75Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:17:42
76Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:17:54
77Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche0:18:00
78Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:18:01
79Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
80Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:18:16
81Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:18:55
82Raivis Belovhosciks (Lat) Ceramica Flaminia0:19:00
83Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:19:09
84Manuele Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:19:27
85Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:19:33
86Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:19:36
87Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:19:37
88Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:19:51
89Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:19:52
90Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:20:01
91Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche0:20:08
92Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:20:21
93Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota0:20:34
94Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:20:38
95Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:20:42
96Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:20:50
97Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:21:07
98Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche0:21:18
99Walter Proch (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 20000:21:25
100Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:21:36
101Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:21:43
102Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 20000:21:44
103Bernardo Riccio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:21:51
104Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:22:47
105Diego Caccia (Pol) ISD - Neri0:22:53
106Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:23:00
107Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri0:23:21
108Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:23:24
109Santo Anza' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:23:48
110Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:23:50
111Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:24:20
112Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha0:24:21
113Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche0:24:49
114Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:10
115Fabrizio Lucciola (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:25:17
116Domenico Agosta (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:25:54
117Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:26:04
118Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 20000:26:24
119Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:26:56
120Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:27:29
121Nicola D'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:27:52
122Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:28:09
123Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche0:28:47
124Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha0:28:49
125Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche0:29:31
126Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:30:20
127Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:31:00
128Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:31:32
129Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:32:24
130Mauro Hrastink (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:32:44
131Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:32:48
132Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 20000:32:59
133Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche0:34:00
134Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota0:35:28
135Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota0:37:14
136Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:38:24
137Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche0:42:52

Points classification
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox12pts
2Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri10
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic10
5Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche10
6Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
7Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team8
8Manuele Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox7
9Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
10Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
11Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere5
12Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
13Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
14Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
15Alessandro Bertuola (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota5
16Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche4
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions3
18Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
19Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic3
20Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri2
21Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
22Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
23Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1
24Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
25Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri1
26Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team-3
27Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team-5

Sprints classification
1Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic11pts
2Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
3Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team9
4Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic7
5Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere7
6Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
7Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
8Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne3
9Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
10Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri3
11Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri2
12Diego Caccia (Pol) ISD - Neri1
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri1

Mountains classification
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox6pts
2Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche5
3Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
4Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
5Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri1
6Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere1

Young riders classificaiton
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini7:36:59
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:48
3Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:01:34
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:06:51
5Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota0:07:34
6Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:09:14
7Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:09:56
8Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:13:24
9José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:13:45
10Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:14:14
11Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:15:48
12Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:17:27
13Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:17:31
14Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:46
15Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:17:55
16Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:19:30
17Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:19:37
18Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:21:18
19Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:24:50
20Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:25:23
21Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:26:03
22Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:28:54
23Mauro Hrastink (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:30:38
24Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:30:42
25Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota0:35:08

Teams classification
1Lampre-Farnese Vini22:12:29
2Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:41
3Androni Giocattoli0:02:07
4ISD - Neri0:02:23
5De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:04:28
6Colnago-CSF Inox0:05:50
7Acqua & Sapone0:08:29
8Ceramica Flaminia0:12:15
9Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:14:32
10Team Katusha0:15:13
11Miche0:16:12
12CDC - Cavaliere0:16:17
13Caisse d'Epargne0:19:29
14Garmin - Transitions0:23:42
15Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota0:24:32
16Meridiana Kamen Team0:29:54
17Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 20000:50:24

