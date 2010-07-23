Sutton sprints to win in Brixia stage
Pozzovivo retains overall lead
Chris Sutton (Sky) sprinted to victory on stage three of the Brixia Tour, with Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa) and Miguel Ángel Rubiano (Meridiana) finishing second and third. Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) retained his lead in the overall.
Sutton was brought to the line by Sky's sprint train, taking his first win since the final stage of the Tour Down Under in January.
"It was nice to win again but the boys were incredible and I couldn't have done it without them. I'd put myself forward this morning and they made me road captain, which meant I was dictating how we rode throughout the stage.
"On the second lap I cracked a wheel but Ian [Stannard] and Lars-Petter [Nordhaug] paced me back into the peloton really quickly, and then in the end all I had to do was finish off the sprint. All the boys raced so hard and made sure it was all lined out. I went from about 300m and thankfully no-one came around.
"I've been more than happy to do a job for Greg and Edvald in the past, but it was nice to get my chance today to step up and I felt I handled it well."
Pozzovivo leads the race with two stages to go and with Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri) second, 39 seconds down.
|1
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3:29:25
|2
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|3
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team
|4
|Manuele Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|5
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|8
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|Alessandro Bertuola (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|11
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|13
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|14
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|15
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|16
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|18
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
|19
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|20
|Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|21
|Andrey Amador Bakkaza (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:04
|22
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|23
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|24
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:12
|25
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|26
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|27
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|28
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|29
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|30
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|31
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|36
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|37
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|38
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|39
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|41
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|42
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|43
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|44
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|45
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|46
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|47
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
|0:00:20
|48
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|49
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|50
|Carlos Ochoa (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|51
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|52
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:24
|53
|Davide Bonuccelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:00:37
|54
|Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|55
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|56
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|57
|José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|58
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|59
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|60
|Nijita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|62
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:00:41
|63
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|64
|Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|65
|Walter Proch (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000
|66
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|67
|Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:52
|68
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:57
|69
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|70
|Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|71
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|72
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|74
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|75
|Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|76
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|77
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|78
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|79
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|80
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|81
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:05
|82
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|0:01:14
|83
|Marco Carletti (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000
|84
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:21
|85
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:01:41
|86
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:43
|87
|Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|88
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|89
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|90
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|91
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|92
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|93
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|94
|Santo Anza' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|95
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000
|97
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|98
|Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|99
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|100
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:02:20
|102
|Diego Caccia (Pol) ISD - Neri
|103
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|105
|Nicola D'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|106
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|107
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Fabrizio Lucciola (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:04:02
|109
|Raivis Belovhosciks (Lat) Ceramica Flaminia
|110
|Juan Josè Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:38
|111
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|112
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:41
|113
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|114
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:48
|115
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000
|0:06:21
|116
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:23
|117
|Domenico Agosta (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:06:25
|118
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:11:07
|119
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|120
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|121
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|123
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
|124
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|125
|Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|126
|Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000
|127
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|128
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|129
|Mauro Hrastink (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|130
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|131
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|132
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|133
|Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|134
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|135
|Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|136
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:56
|137
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
|DNF
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|DNF
|Ivan Belotti (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|DNF
|Peter Simon (Hun) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000
|1
|Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|2
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|2
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|4
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|3
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|4
|Diego Caccia (Pol) ISD - Neri
|1
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|1
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|1
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10:28:24
|2
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:03
|3
|Colango-CSF Inox
|4
|CDC - Cavaliere
|5
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:15
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|Miche
|9
|Team Katusha
|10
|ISD - Neri
|11
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:35
|12
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:37
|13
|Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:40
|14
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|15
|Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|0:01:25
|16
|Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:02:15
|17
|Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000
|0:03:29
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|7:34:53
|2
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:00:39
|3
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|4
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:19
|5
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:28
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:42
|7
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:02:01
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:06
|9
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|10
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:19
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:26
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:02:54
|14
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:10
|15
|Alessandro Bertuola (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|0:03:12
|16
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:03:39
|17
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:03:40
|18
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|19
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:47
|20
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:03:56
|21
|Carlos Ochoa (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:03
|22
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:17
|23
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:04:18
|24
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
|0:04:30
|25
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|26
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:04:52
|27
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:05
|28
|Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:05:59
|29
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:32
|30
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|31
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:43
|32
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|0:06:46
|33
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|34
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:58
|35
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:07:11
|36
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:07:27
|37
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:32
|38
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:25
|39
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:08:54
|40
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:08:57
|41
|Juan Josè Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:09:16
|42
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|0:09:40
|43
|Andrey Amador Bakkaza (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:09:48
|44
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:54
|45
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:10:30
|46
|Nijita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:40
|47
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:11:20
|48
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|0:11:49
|49
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:12:02
|50
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:12
|51
|Davide Bonuccelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:12:20
|52
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:07
|53
|Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:13:51
|54
|Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:54
|55
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:14:33
|56
|Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:15:16
|57
|Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:15:22
|58
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:15:25
|59
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:15:28
|60
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:15:30
|61
|José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:15:51
|62
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:15:54
|63
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:04
|64
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:16:13
|65
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:16:20
|66
|Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:16:21
|67
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|0:16:26
|68
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:16:33
|69
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:16:41
|70
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:44
|71
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:16:48
|72
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:16:49
|73
|Marco Carletti (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000
|0:17:34
|74
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:17:41
|75
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:42
|76
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:54
|77
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
|0:18:00
|78
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:01
|79
|Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|80
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:18:16
|81
|Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:18:55
|82
|Raivis Belovhosciks (Lat) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:19:00
|83
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:19:09
|84
|Manuele Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:19:27
|85
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:19:33
|86
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:19:36
|87
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:37
|88
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:19:51
|89
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:19:52
|90
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:01
|91
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|0:20:08
|92
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:21
|93
|Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|0:20:34
|94
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:20:38
|95
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:42
|96
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:20:50
|97
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:21:07
|98
|Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|0:21:18
|99
|Walter Proch (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000
|0:21:25
|100
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:21:36
|101
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:21:43
|102
|Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000
|0:21:44
|103
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:21:51
|104
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:22:47
|105
|Diego Caccia (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:22:53
|106
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:23:00
|107
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:23:21
|108
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:23:24
|109
|Santo Anza' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:23:48
|110
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:23:50
|111
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:20
|112
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:24:21
|113
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|0:24:49
|114
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:10
|115
|Fabrizio Lucciola (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:25:17
|116
|Domenico Agosta (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:25:54
|117
|Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:26:04
|118
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000
|0:26:24
|119
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:26:56
|120
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:27:29
|121
|Nicola D'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:27:52
|122
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:28:09
|123
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|0:28:47
|124
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:28:49
|125
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|0:29:31
|126
|Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:30:20
|127
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:31:00
|128
|Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:31:32
|129
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:32:24
|130
|Mauro Hrastink (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:32:44
|131
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:32:48
|132
|Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000
|0:32:59
|133
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
|0:34:00
|134
|Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|0:35:28
|135
|Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|0:37:14
|136
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:24
|137
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|0:42:52
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|12
|pts
|2
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|10
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|10
|5
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|10
|6
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|7
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team
|8
|8
|Manuele Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|7
|9
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|10
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|11
|Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|5
|12
|Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|13
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|14
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Alessandro Bertuola (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|5
|16
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|4
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|18
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|19
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|3
|20
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|2
|21
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|22
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|23
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|24
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|25
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1
|26
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|-3
|27
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|-5
|1
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|11
|pts
|2
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|3
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|7
|5
|Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|7
|6
|Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|7
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|8
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|3
|11
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|2
|12
|Diego Caccia (Pol) ISD - Neri
|1
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|6
|pts
|2
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|5
|3
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|1
|6
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|1
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7:36:59
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:48
|3
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:01:34
|4
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:06:51
|5
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|0:07:34
|6
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:09:14
|7
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:09:56
|8
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:24
|9
|José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:45
|10
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:14:14
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:15:48
|12
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:17:27
|13
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:31
|14
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:17:46
|15
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:55
|16
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:19:30
|17
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:19:37
|18
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:21:18
|19
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:24:50
|20
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:25:23
|21
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:26:03
|22
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:28:54
|23
|Mauro Hrastink (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:30:38
|24
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:30:42
|25
|Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|0:35:08
|1
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|22:12:29
|2
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|3
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:07
|4
|ISD - Neri
|0:02:23
|5
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:04:28
|6
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:05:50
|7
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:08:29
|8
|Ceramica Flaminia
|0:12:15
|9
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:32
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:15:13
|11
|Miche
|0:16:12
|12
|CDC - Cavaliere
|0:16:17
|13
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:19:29
|14
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:23:42
|15
|Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|0:24:32
|16
|Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:29:54
|17
|Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000
|0:50:24
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy