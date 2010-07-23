Image 1 of 10 Chris Sutton (Sky) takes the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 10 Riders at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 10 Sutton flanked by Ferrari and Chavez (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 10 A Lampre rider heads out after the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 10 Visconti (ISD) grabs a drink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 10 Chris Sutton takes the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 10 Visconti (ISD) is the Italian national road champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 10 Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 10 Sutton flanked by Ferrari and Chavez (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) leads the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chris Sutton (Sky) sprinted to victory on stage three of the Brixia Tour, with Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa) and Miguel Ángel Rubiano (Meridiana) finishing second and third. Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) retained his lead in the overall.

Sutton was brought to the line by Sky's sprint train, taking his first win since the final stage of the Tour Down Under in January.

"It was nice to win again but the boys were incredible and I couldn't have done it without them. I'd put myself forward this morning and they made me road captain, which meant I was dictating how we rode throughout the stage.

"On the second lap I cracked a wheel but Ian [Stannard] and Lars-Petter [Nordhaug] paced me back into the peloton really quickly, and then in the end all I had to do was finish off the sprint. All the boys raced so hard and made sure it was all lined out. I went from about 300m and thankfully no-one came around.

"I've been more than happy to do a job for Greg and Edvald in the past, but it was nice to get my chance today to step up and I felt I handled it well."

Pozzovivo leads the race with two stages to go and with Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri) second, 39 seconds down.

Full Results 1 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3:29:25 2 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 3 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team 4 Manuele Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 5 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche 8 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 Alessandro Bertuola (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 11 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 12 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 13 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 14 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 15 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 16 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 18 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri 19 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 20 Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 21 Andrey Amador Bakkaza (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:04 22 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:09 23 Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:12 25 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 26 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 27 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 28 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 29 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 30 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 31 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 33 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 34 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 35 Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche 36 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 37 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 38 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 39 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 41 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 42 Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 43 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 44 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 45 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 46 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 47 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche 0:00:20 48 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 49 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 50 Carlos Ochoa (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 51 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 52 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:24 53 Davide Bonuccelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:00:37 54 Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 55 Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 56 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 57 José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone 58 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 59 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 60 Nijita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 61 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 62 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:00:41 63 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 64 Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 65 Walter Proch (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000 66 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 67 Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:52 68 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:57 69 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 70 Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 71 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 72 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 73 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 74 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 75 Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 76 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 77 Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri 78 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 79 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 80 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 81 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:01:05 82 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche 0:01:14 83 Marco Carletti (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000 84 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:21 85 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:01:41 86 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:43 87 Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 88 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 89 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 90 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 91 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 92 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 93 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 94 Santo Anza' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 95 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 96 Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000 97 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 98 Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 99 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 100 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 101 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:02:20 102 Diego Caccia (Pol) ISD - Neri 103 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 104 Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 105 Nicola D'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 106 Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 107 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 108 Fabrizio Lucciola (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:04:02 109 Raivis Belovhosciks (Lat) Ceramica Flaminia 110 Juan Josè Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:38 111 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 112 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:41 113 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 114 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:48 115 Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000 0:06:21 116 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:23 117 Domenico Agosta (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:06:25 118 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:11:07 119 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 120 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 121 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 122 Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 123 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 124 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 125 Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 126 Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000 127 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 128 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 129 Mauro Hrastink (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 130 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 131 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 132 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 133 Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 134 Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche 135 Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 136 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:56 137 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team DNF Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri DNF Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere DNF Ivan Belotti (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota DNF Peter Simon (Hun) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000

Sprint 1 1 Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 2 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 2 1 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 2 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 4 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne

Sprint 3 1 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 3 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 4 Diego Caccia (Pol) ISD - Neri

Mountain 1 1 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere

Mountain 2 1 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche

Teams 1 Sky Professional Cycling Team 10:28:24 2 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:03 3 Colango-CSF Inox 4 CDC - Cavaliere 5 De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:15 6 Androni Giocattoli 7 Caisse d'Epargne 8 Miche 9 Team Katusha 10 ISD - Neri 11 Acqua & Sapone 0:00:35 12 Garmin - Transitions 0:00:37 13 Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:40 14 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 15 Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 0:01:25 16 Meridiana Kamen Team 0:02:15 17 Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000 0:03:29

General classification after stage 3 1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 7:34:53 2 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 0:00:39 3 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:50 4 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:19 5 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:28 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:42 7 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:02:01 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:06 9 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:10 10 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:19 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:26 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:02:54 14 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:10 15 Alessandro Bertuola (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 0:03:12 16 Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:03:39 17 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:03:40 18 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 19 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:47 20 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:03:56 21 Carlos Ochoa (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:03 22 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:17 23 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:04:18 24 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri 0:04:30 25 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:37 26 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:04:52 27 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:05:05 28 Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:05:59 29 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:32 30 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 31 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:43 32 Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri 0:06:46 33 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 34 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:58 35 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:07:11 36 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:07:27 37 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:32 38 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:25 39 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:08:54 40 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:08:57 41 Juan Josè Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:09:16 42 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 0:09:40 43 Andrey Amador Bakkaza (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:09:48 44 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:09:54 45 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:10:30 46 Nijita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:40 47 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:11:20 48 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 0:11:49 49 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:12:02 50 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:12:12 51 Davide Bonuccelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:12:20 52 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:07 53 Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:13:51 54 Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:13:54 55 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:14:33 56 Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:15:16 57 Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:15:22 58 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:15:25 59 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:15:28 60 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:15:30 61 José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:15:51 62 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:15:54 63 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:16:04 64 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:16:13 65 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:16:20 66 Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:16:21 67 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 0:16:26 68 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:16:33 69 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:16:41 70 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:44 71 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:16:48 72 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:16:49 73 Marco Carletti (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000 0:17:34 74 Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:17:41 75 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:17:42 76 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:17:54 77 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche 0:18:00 78 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:18:01 79 Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 80 Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:18:16 81 Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:18:55 82 Raivis Belovhosciks (Lat) Ceramica Flaminia 0:19:00 83 Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:19:09 84 Manuele Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:19:27 85 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:19:33 86 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:19:36 87 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:19:37 88 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:19:51 89 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:19:52 90 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:20:01 91 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 0:20:08 92 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:20:21 93 Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 0:20:34 94 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:20:38 95 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:20:42 96 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:20:50 97 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:21:07 98 Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche 0:21:18 99 Walter Proch (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000 0:21:25 100 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:21:36 101 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:21:43 102 Emanuele Rizza (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000 0:21:44 103 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:21:51 104 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:22:47 105 Diego Caccia (Pol) ISD - Neri 0:22:53 106 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:23:00 107 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:23:21 108 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:23:24 109 Santo Anza' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:23:48 110 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:23:50 111 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:24:20 112 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 0:24:21 113 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche 0:24:49 114 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:10 115 Fabrizio Lucciola (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:25:17 116 Domenico Agosta (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:25:54 117 Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:26:04 118 Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000 0:26:24 119 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:26:56 120 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:27:29 121 Nicola D'Andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:27:52 122 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:28:09 123 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 0:28:47 124 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:28:49 125 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche 0:29:31 126 Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:30:20 127 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:31:00 128 Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:31:32 129 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:32:24 130 Mauro Hrastink (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:32:44 131 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:32:48 132 Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000 0:32:59 133 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 0:34:00 134 Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 0:35:28 135 Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 0:37:14 136 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:38:24 137 Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche 0:42:52

Points classification 1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 12 pts 2 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 10 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 10 5 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 10 6 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 7 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team 8 8 Manuele Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 7 9 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 10 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 11 Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 5 12 Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 13 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 14 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 15 Alessandro Bertuola (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 5 16 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche 4 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 3 18 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 19 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 3 20 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 2 21 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 22 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 23 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1 24 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 25 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 1 26 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team -3 27 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team -5

Sprints classification 1 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 11 pts 2 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 3 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 4 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 7 5 Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 7 6 Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 7 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 8 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 10 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 3 11 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 2 12 Diego Caccia (Pol) ISD - Neri 1 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 1

Mountains classification 1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 6 pts 2 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 5 3 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 5 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 1 6 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 1

Young riders classificaiton 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7:36:59 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:48 3 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:01:34 4 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:06:51 5 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 0:07:34 6 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:09:14 7 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:09:56 8 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:13:24 9 José Sarmiento Tunarrosa Cayetano (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:45 10 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:14:14 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:15:48 12 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:17:27 13 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:17:31 14 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:46 15 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:17:55 16 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:19:30 17 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:19:37 18 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:21:18 19 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:24:50 20 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:25:23 21 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:26:03 22 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:28:54 23 Mauro Hrastink (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:30:38 24 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:30:42 25 Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 0:35:08