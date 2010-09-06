Pooley wins women's title
Cervelo TestTeam rider retains titel
Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) retained her British time trial title with another strong ride against the clock.
She set a time of 44:30 for the rolling 33km course, by Julia Shaw (UTAG Yamaha.com) by just 19 seconds, while track pursuit world championship medallist Wendy Houvenaghel (Bike Chain-Ricci) was third, another eight seconds behind.
Pooley will ride both the world championships in Australia and the Commonwealth Games in India.
|1
|Emma Pooley Cervelo Test Team
|0:44:30
|2
|Julia Shaw Utag Yamaha
|0:00:19
|3
|Wendy Houvenaghel Bike Chain Ricci
|0:00:27
|4
|Sharon Laws Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:04
|5
|Emma Trott Moving Ladies
|0:01:30
|6
|Sarah Storey Horizon Fitness RT
|0:02:18
|7
|Claire Galloway Team Zappi's
|0:02:27
|8
|Mathilde Matthysse Ferryhill Whs/Mountain High RT
|0:02:59
|9
|Michelle King Cult Racing
|0:03:11
|10
|Claire Newland Welwyn Whs
|0:04:28
|11
|Jenny Lloyd-Jones London Dynamo Prologue
|0:05:31
|12
|Paula Moseley Climb on Bikes CC
|0:06:16
|13
|Charlotte Easton Cyclefit RT
|0:06:18
|14
|Emma Grant Rapha Condor
|0:06:24
|15
|Bronwen Ewing Rye & Dist Whs
|0:06:31
|16
|Emilie Fisher Orbea/For Goodness Shakes!
|0:06:41
|17
|Lesley-Anne Walkling Pbscience.com
|0:07:03
|18
|Lynn Patchet Stone Whs
|0:07:15
|19
|Ruth Middleton PCA Ciclos Uno
|0:07:16
|20
|Michelle Parsons Team Echelon Spiuk
|0:07:29
|21
|Sue Fenwick Crest CC
|0:07:36
|22
|Alexandra Grzegorczyk Leamington C&AC
|0:08:10
|23
|Susan Semple Stafford RC
|0:08:38
|24
|Victoria Ware VC Moulin
|0:08:49
|25
|Rachel Mcgranaghan VC St Raphael
|0:12:03
|26
|Alana Collis Ashfield RC
|0:12:18
|27
|Sara Dias-Ayton …a3crg/SIS
|0:13:35
|1
|Andrew Grifiths New Heebra Lombarden
|0:42:41
|2
|Matthew Jones COC Fougeres
|0:00:52
|3
|Douglas Dewey GWR Team
|0:01:02
|4
|James McLaughlin Pendragon/Le Col/Colnago
|0:01:04
|5
|Samuel Parker Team Zappi's
|0:01:26
|6
|Will Fox Team Zappi's
|0:01:48
|7
|Richard Handley Team Raleigh
|0:01:51
|8
|Matthew Cronshaw Rapha Condor
|0:02:01
|9
|Mike Cuming Team Raleigh
|0:02:33
|10
|James Gullen Wallis Cycles
|0:02:43
|11
|Joe Skipper Team Zappi's
|0:03:22
|12
|Adam French East London Velo
|0:03:45
|13
|Charles Rees Raleigh RT
|0:03:46
|14
|Simon Thomas ASFRA Flanders RT
|0:04:18
|15
|Andrew Jones Royal Dean Forest CC
|0:04:27
|16
|Nathan Russell Pbscience.com
|0:05:26
|17
|Robert Ward VC St Raphael
|0:07:38
|18
|James Hawkins GWR Team
|19
|Simon Holt UC Bergamasca
|20
|Steven Burke Motorpoint/Marshalls Pasta
|21
|Mark Brown University of Birmingham
|0:49:18
|1
|Conor Dunne Glendene CC
|0:44:02
|2
|Daniel McLay Hargroves Cycles
|0:00:12
|3
|Ryan Mullen Planet X
|0:00:13
|4
|Oliver Rossi PCA Ciclos Uno
|0:00:32
|5
|Alexander Royle I-Ride.co.uk
|0:01:17
|6
|Jack Green VC St Raphael
|0:01:55
|7
|Tom Stockdale Team Qoroz
|0:02:09
|8
|Lewis Balyckyi Team Wallis CHH
|0:02:20
|9
|Michael Barnes Team Larkfield Cycles
|0:02:42
|10
|Josh Teasdale Team Endura-MI Racing
|0:02:48
|11
|Matthew Hamilton Team Leslie Bikes
|0:02:53
|12
|Alexander Murison Glendene CC
|0:02:59
|13
|Luke Grivell-Mellor Mid Shropshire Whs
|0:03:01
|14
|Sam Connolley Maldon & District
|0:03:10
|15
|Jake Martin Onelife Development Squad
|0:03:22
|16
|Andrew Brind-Surch VC St Raphael
|0:03:24
|17
|Rob Yeatman Team Zappi's
|0:03:57
|18
|Luke Cornish Cwmcarn Paragon CC
|0:04:00
|19
|Hugh Carthy scienceinsport.com
|0:04:29
|20
|Matt Woods Swindon RC
|0:04:47
|21
|Jack Lear Pembrokeshire Velo
|0:04:50
|22
|Freddie Lewton Giant CC
|0:04:55
|23
|Max Webber VC St Raphael
|0:05:07
|24
|Kristian Woolf Kings Cliffe Flyers
|0:05:18
|25
|Callum Rogers Scunthorpe Poly CC
|0:07:27
|26
|Matt Gittings ANCycles.co.uk
|0:08:25
|27
|Dan Colman Pembrokeshire Velo
|0:09:43
|28
|Hywel Stredwick Bynea CC
|0:10:13
|29
|Sarah King Langdale Lightweights RT
|30
|Kieran Brady Ely & District CC
|31
|Henry Newbury VC St Raphael
|32
|Nicholas Smith VC Jubilee/Brigton Excelsior
|33
|Sam Huddlestone Team Wheelbase
|34
|Joe Moore Lindsey Roads
|Kieran Brady Ely & District CC
|Henry Newbury VC St Raphael
|Nicholas Smith VC Jubilee/Brigton Excelsior
|Sam Huddlestone Team Wheelbase
|Joe Moore Lindsey Roads
