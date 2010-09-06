Image 1 of 12 Emma Pooley celebrates atop the podium (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 2 of 12 Nicholas English (Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography) Image 3 of 12 Stuart Dodd (Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography) Image 4 of 12 Ryan Mullen took third in the juniors (Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography) Image 5 of 12 Daniel McLay took second in the juniors (Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography) Image 6 of 12 Conor Dunne, the British Junior TT champion (Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography) Image 7 of 12 Matthew Jones was second in the U23. (Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography) Image 8 of 12 Andrew Grifiths, the U23 winner (Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography) Image 9 of 12 Julia Shaw took second in the women's race. (Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography) Image 10 of 12 Emma Pooley took the time trial title (Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography) Image 11 of 12 Wendy Houvenaghel claimed the final podium spot. (Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography) Image 12 of 12 James Perkins (Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography)

Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) retained her British time trial title with another strong ride against the clock.

She set a time of 44:30 for the rolling 33km course, by Julia Shaw (UTAG Yamaha.com) by just 19 seconds, while track pursuit world championship medallist Wendy Houvenaghel (Bike Chain-Ricci) was third, another eight seconds behind.

Pooley will ride both the world championships in Australia and the Commonwealth Games in India.



Full results 1 Emma Pooley Cervelo Test Team 0:44:30 2 Julia Shaw Utag Yamaha 0:00:19 3 Wendy Houvenaghel Bike Chain Ricci 0:00:27 4 Sharon Laws Cervelo Test Team 0:01:04 5 Emma Trott Moving Ladies 0:01:30 6 Sarah Storey Horizon Fitness RT 0:02:18 7 Claire Galloway Team Zappi's 0:02:27 8 Mathilde Matthysse Ferryhill Whs/Mountain High RT 0:02:59 9 Michelle King Cult Racing 0:03:11 10 Claire Newland Welwyn Whs 0:04:28 11 Jenny Lloyd-Jones London Dynamo Prologue 0:05:31 12 Paula Moseley Climb on Bikes CC 0:06:16 13 Charlotte Easton Cyclefit RT 0:06:18 14 Emma Grant Rapha Condor 0:06:24 15 Bronwen Ewing Rye & Dist Whs 0:06:31 16 Emilie Fisher Orbea/For Goodness Shakes! 0:06:41 17 Lesley-Anne Walkling Pbscience.com 0:07:03 18 Lynn Patchet Stone Whs 0:07:15 19 Ruth Middleton PCA Ciclos Uno 0:07:16 20 Michelle Parsons Team Echelon Spiuk 0:07:29 21 Sue Fenwick Crest CC 0:07:36 22 Alexandra Grzegorczyk Leamington C&AC 0:08:10 23 Susan Semple Stafford RC 0:08:38 24 Victoria Ware VC Moulin 0:08:49 25 Rachel Mcgranaghan VC St Raphael 0:12:03 26 Alana Collis Ashfield RC 0:12:18 27 Sara Dias-Ayton …a3crg/SIS 0:13:35

Espoirs 1 Andrew Grifiths New Heebra Lombarden 0:42:41 2 Matthew Jones COC Fougeres 0:00:52 3 Douglas Dewey GWR Team 0:01:02 4 James McLaughlin Pendragon/Le Col/Colnago 0:01:04 5 Samuel Parker Team Zappi's 0:01:26 6 Will Fox Team Zappi's 0:01:48 7 Richard Handley Team Raleigh 0:01:51 8 Matthew Cronshaw Rapha Condor 0:02:01 9 Mike Cuming Team Raleigh 0:02:33 10 James Gullen Wallis Cycles 0:02:43 11 Joe Skipper Team Zappi's 0:03:22 12 Adam French East London Velo 0:03:45 13 Charles Rees Raleigh RT 0:03:46 14 Simon Thomas ASFRA Flanders RT 0:04:18 15 Andrew Jones Royal Dean Forest CC 0:04:27 16 Nathan Russell Pbscience.com 0:05:26 17 Robert Ward VC St Raphael 0:07:38 18 James Hawkins GWR Team 19 Simon Holt UC Bergamasca 20 Steven Burke Motorpoint/Marshalls Pasta 21 Mark Brown University of Birmingham 0:49:18