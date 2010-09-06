Trending

Pooley wins women's title

Cervelo TestTeam rider retains titel

Image 1 of 12

Emma Pooley celebrates atop the podium

Emma Pooley celebrates atop the podium
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 2 of 12

Nicholas English

Nicholas English
(Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography)
Image 3 of 12

Stuart Dodd

Stuart Dodd
(Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography)
Image 4 of 12

Ryan Mullen took third in the juniors

Ryan Mullen took third in the juniors
(Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography)
Image 5 of 12

Daniel McLay took second in the juniors

Daniel McLay took second in the juniors
(Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography)
Image 6 of 12

Conor Dunne, the British Junior TT champion

Conor Dunne, the British Junior TT champion
(Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography)
Image 7 of 12

Matthew Jones was second in the U23.

Matthew Jones was second in the U23.
(Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography)
Image 8 of 12

Andrew Grifiths, the U23 winner

Andrew Grifiths, the U23 winner
(Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography)
Image 9 of 12

Julia Shaw took second in the women's race.

Julia Shaw took second in the women's race.
(Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography)
Image 10 of 12

Emma Pooley took the time trial title

Emma Pooley took the time trial title
(Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography)
Image 11 of 12

Wendy Houvenaghel claimed the final podium spot.

Wendy Houvenaghel claimed the final podium spot.
(Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography)
Image 12 of 12

James Perkins

James Perkins
(Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography)

Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) retained her British time trial title with another strong ride against the clock.

She set a time of 44:30 for the rolling 33km course, by Julia Shaw (UTAG Yamaha.com) by just 19 seconds, while track pursuit world championship medallist Wendy Houvenaghel (Bike Chain-Ricci) was third, another eight seconds behind.

Pooley will ride both the world championships in Australia and the Commonwealth Games in India.
 

Full results
1Emma Pooley Cervelo Test Team0:44:30
2Julia Shaw Utag Yamaha0:00:19
3Wendy Houvenaghel Bike Chain Ricci0:00:27
4Sharon Laws Cervelo Test Team0:01:04
5Emma Trott Moving Ladies0:01:30
6Sarah Storey Horizon Fitness RT0:02:18
7Claire Galloway Team Zappi's0:02:27
8Mathilde Matthysse Ferryhill Whs/Mountain High RT0:02:59
9Michelle King Cult Racing0:03:11
10Claire Newland Welwyn Whs0:04:28
11Jenny Lloyd-Jones London Dynamo Prologue0:05:31
12Paula Moseley Climb on Bikes CC0:06:16
13Charlotte Easton Cyclefit RT0:06:18
14Emma Grant Rapha Condor0:06:24
15Bronwen Ewing Rye & Dist Whs0:06:31
16Emilie Fisher Orbea/For Goodness Shakes!0:06:41
17Lesley-Anne Walkling Pbscience.com0:07:03
18Lynn Patchet Stone Whs0:07:15
19Ruth Middleton PCA Ciclos Uno0:07:16
20Michelle Parsons Team Echelon Spiuk0:07:29
21Sue Fenwick Crest CC0:07:36
22Alexandra Grzegorczyk Leamington C&AC0:08:10
23Susan Semple Stafford RC0:08:38
24Victoria Ware VC Moulin0:08:49
25Rachel Mcgranaghan VC St Raphael0:12:03
26Alana Collis Ashfield RC0:12:18
27Sara Dias-Ayton …a3crg/SIS0:13:35

Espoirs
1Andrew Grifiths New Heebra Lombarden0:42:41
2Matthew Jones COC Fougeres0:00:52
3Douglas Dewey GWR Team0:01:02
4James McLaughlin Pendragon/Le Col/Colnago0:01:04
5Samuel Parker Team Zappi's0:01:26
6Will Fox Team Zappi's0:01:48
7Richard Handley Team Raleigh0:01:51
8Matthew Cronshaw Rapha Condor0:02:01
9Mike Cuming Team Raleigh0:02:33
10James Gullen Wallis Cycles0:02:43
11Joe Skipper Team Zappi's0:03:22
12Adam French East London Velo0:03:45
13Charles Rees Raleigh RT0:03:46
14Simon Thomas ASFRA Flanders RT0:04:18
15Andrew Jones Royal Dean Forest CC0:04:27
16Nathan Russell Pbscience.com0:05:26
17Robert Ward VC St Raphael0:07:38
18James Hawkins GWR Team
19Simon Holt UC Bergamasca
20Steven Burke Motorpoint/Marshalls Pasta
21Mark Brown University of Birmingham0:49:18

Juniors
1Conor Dunne Glendene CC0:44:02
2Daniel McLay Hargroves Cycles0:00:12
3Ryan Mullen Planet X0:00:13
4Oliver Rossi PCA Ciclos Uno0:00:32
5Alexander Royle I-Ride.co.uk0:01:17
6Jack Green VC St Raphael0:01:55
7Tom Stockdale Team Qoroz0:02:09
8Lewis Balyckyi Team Wallis CHH0:02:20
9Michael Barnes Team Larkfield Cycles0:02:42
10Josh Teasdale Team Endura-MI Racing0:02:48
11Matthew Hamilton Team Leslie Bikes0:02:53
12Alexander Murison Glendene CC0:02:59
13Luke Grivell-Mellor Mid Shropshire Whs0:03:01
14Sam Connolley Maldon & District0:03:10
15Jake Martin Onelife Development Squad0:03:22
16Andrew Brind-Surch VC St Raphael0:03:24
17Rob Yeatman Team Zappi's0:03:57
18Luke Cornish Cwmcarn Paragon CC0:04:00
19Hugh Carthy scienceinsport.com0:04:29
20Matt Woods Swindon RC0:04:47
21Jack Lear Pembrokeshire Velo0:04:50
22Freddie Lewton Giant CC0:04:55
23Max Webber VC St Raphael0:05:07
24Kristian Woolf Kings Cliffe Flyers0:05:18
25Callum Rogers Scunthorpe Poly CC0:07:27
26Matt Gittings ANCycles.co.uk0:08:25
27Dan Colman Pembrokeshire Velo0:09:43
28Hywel Stredwick Bynea CC0:10:13
29Sarah King Langdale Lightweights RT
30Kieran Brady Ely & District CC
31Henry Newbury VC St Raphael
32Nicholas Smith VC Jubilee/Brigton Excelsior
33Sam Huddlestone Team Wheelbase
34Joe Moore Lindsey Roads
