Trending

Robinson wins British junior 'cross title

Welburn in second ahead of Moses in third

Image 1 of 2

Hugo Robinson makes it two titles in a row in the British 'Cross junior men's championship

Hugo Robinson makes it two titles in a row in the British 'Cross junior men's championship
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 2

Junior men's podium at British 'cross Nats: Winner Hugo Robinson with Alex Welburn (right) and Joseph Moses (left)

Junior men's podium at British 'cross Nats: Winner Hugo Robinson with Alex Welburn (right) and Joseph Moses (left)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugo Robinson0:41:20
2Alexander Welburn0:00:05
3Joseph Moses0:00:13
4Tom Armstrong
5Jake Womersley
6Adam Martin0:01:17
7George Thompson0:01:19
8Nicholas Barnes0:01:36
9William Worrall
10Matthew Woods0:01:38
11Matthew Hargroves0:01:52
12Jack Humphreys0:01:59
13Edward Mcparland0:02:35
14Matthew Thompson0:02:42
15Iain Paton0:02:44
16Joseph Fox0:02:57
17James Jobber0:03:05
18Harry Franklin0:03:10
19Michael Thompson
20Jacob James0:03:52
21Edwyn Oliver-Evans0:04:50
22Chris Mcgovern0:05:00
23Aaron Westgarth0:05:07
24Jordan Gell0:05:08
25Joe Atkins0:05:30
26Patrick Cook0:07:10
27James Garrett

Latest on Cyclingnews