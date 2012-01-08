Robinson wins British junior 'cross title
Welburn in second ahead of Moses in third
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugo Robinson
|0:41:20
|2
|Alexander Welburn
|0:00:05
|3
|Joseph Moses
|0:00:13
|4
|Tom Armstrong
|5
|Jake Womersley
|6
|Adam Martin
|0:01:17
|7
|George Thompson
|0:01:19
|8
|Nicholas Barnes
|0:01:36
|9
|William Worrall
|10
|Matthew Woods
|0:01:38
|11
|Matthew Hargroves
|0:01:52
|12
|Jack Humphreys
|0:01:59
|13
|Edward Mcparland
|0:02:35
|14
|Matthew Thompson
|0:02:42
|15
|Iain Paton
|0:02:44
|16
|Joseph Fox
|0:02:57
|17
|James Jobber
|0:03:05
|18
|Harry Franklin
|0:03:10
|19
|Michael Thompson
|20
|Jacob James
|0:03:52
|21
|Edwyn Oliver-Evans
|0:04:50
|22
|Chris Mcgovern
|0:05:00
|23
|Aaron Westgarth
|0:05:07
|24
|Jordan Gell
|0:05:08
|25
|Joe Atkins
|0:05:30
|26
|Patrick Cook
|0:07:10
|27
|James Garrett
